AMD Continues To Chip Away At Intel

Comparison of AMD and Intel's products suggests that AMD offers more and at a lower price, meaning AMD will continue to gain on Intel.

Source: Pixabay

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is on a roll, at the expense of Intel Corporation (INTC). AMD continues to make market share gains on Intel. While both companies offer outstanding products, AMD's tend to provide more bang for your buck. Intel, of course, consistently, crushes AMD overall in terms of the dollar amounts of revenues and profits, but AMD is growing at a much faster rate (perhaps because it is smaller and has more room for rapid growth).

AMD Continues To Steal Market Share From Intel

AMD made market share gains against Intel in every applicable segment during 2019. The following chart is illustrative.

Source: Chart By ExtremeTech (Data By Dean McCarron, Mercury Research)

As indicated, the biggest gains over Intel were in mobile, with a 4.5% market share gain for the full year 2019. Mercury Research's data, as revealed in a tweet by Analyst Patrick Moorhead, revealed that much of the gains occurred in Q4 2019.

Source: Twitter @PatrickMoorhead

According to at least one analyst, AMD will probably continue to chip away at Intel's market share. Specifically, as reported by investor's Business Daily, Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis stated:

We expect AMD to continue to gain share, and for its margins to expand as it does. . . . AMD's 2020 outlook seems conservative to us on both revenue and margins.

We think this opinion is on point. Our assessment is largely based on comparing AMD and Intel's products.

AMD's Buzzworthy Products Are Better Than Intel's

AMD and Intel are, of course, both known for their processors. However, the upcoming Threadripper 3990X by AMD trumps Intel's Xeon Platinum 8280. AMD's Threadripper boasts 64 cores, while Intel's Xeon offers only 28 cores. Moreover, the Xeon costs around $10,000, while the more powerful Threadripper will only cost around $3,990. AMD is the clear winner here.

In terms of graphics cards, there is no contest - literally. Intel has not offered an add-in graphics card since 1998 and does not intend to enter the fray with its anticipated Xe graphics solutions until a debut sometime in 2020. Meanwhile, AMD just announced its new Radeon Pro W5500 workstation graphics card on February 10, 2020, which will start selling within a few weeks.

These are the product lines generating the biggest buzz for the companies at the moment. For full product comparisons, we recommend checking out each company's respective website. For now, the key takeaway is that AMD's products tend to offer higher performance at a lower price than Intel's products, meaning there is no reason to expect AMD's market share growth to slow down anytime soon.

Intel Is Bigger, But AMD Is Growing Faster And Thus Offers More Gains For Shareholders

Intel, of course, dominates the market. Intel's 2019 Annual Report indicated revenues of $71.97 billion and a net profit of $21.05 billion, as compared to AMD's 2019 Annual Report, which only showed $6.73 billion in revenues and a net profit of $341 million. The following excerpts from each company's annual report are illustrative.

Source: Intel's 2019 Annual Report, Statement of Operations

Source: AMD's 2019 Annual Report, Statement of Operations

However, investors are more interested in percentage growth and share price gains than they are in size. And here, AMD has historically been the clear winner. First, with respect to revenue growth, the following table is illustrative.

2018 YoY Revenue Growth 2019 YoY Revenue Growth AMD 23.3% 4% Intel 12.9% 1.6%

Source: Author, AMD and Intel's 2019 Annual Reports

So, perhaps because of its smaller size, AMD is able to grow and is growing at a faster pace than Intel. And, this is translating into huge percentage gains in AMD versus Intel's stock price. The following charts, showing each company's percentage gains in stock price for one year, and then for three years, are illustrative.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Intel is a great company. But with better products and a faster growth rate, AMD has, historically, offered higher returns to investors. We see no reason why AMD's trend of increasing its market share (at the expense of Intel) would not continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.