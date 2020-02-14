The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) CEO Alison Rose on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Howard Davies - Chairman

Alison Rose - Chief Executive

Katie Murray - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jennifer Cook - Exane BNP Paribas

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Raul Sinha - JPMorgan

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Claire Kane - Credit Suisse

Andrew Coombs - Citigroup

Aman Rakkar - Barclays Capital

Christopher Cant - Autonomous Research

Fahad Changazi - Mediobanca

Benjamin Toms - RBC Capital Markets

John Cronin - Goodbody Stockbrokers

Howard Davies

Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. I was going to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day, but then I recall that emotion plays no part in the lives of banking analysts. So I’ll leave that out. What I will, however, say is that, yesterday morning, Katie Murray was our CFO, and she is still our CFO this morning, just to underline that continuity.

Today, we have a slightly different running order from our usual results presentations. As we set out our plans for the future and Alison’s leadership, I’ll make some brief opening remarks about the current economic environment and our performance in that context, then Alison and Katie will cover 2019 and they’ll then set out our plans and strategic direction for the coming years and I’ll return and open it up for questions.

First of all, you will have noticed that today we’ve announced that we’re renaming the parent company NatWest Group Plc later this year. As we outline our plans for the future and with our legacy issues behind us, the Board have agreed that it’s the right time to align the parent company name with the brand under which the large majority of our businesses delivered.

It’s important to note that customers will not see a change in their products or services, and will continue to be served through the brands they recognize today, including the Royal Bank of Scotland. Similarly, our employees will see no change to the way they work.

Now looking back to last year, 2019 was another year of positive progress set against ongoing political and economic uncertainty, further cost reduction, increased lending to our personal and business customers and more dividends for shareholders are all good outcomes.

On capital distributions, we are proposing to pay a final ordinary dividend of 3p a share and a special dividend of 5p a share. Taken together with our interim payments, that means £2.7 billion of returns to shareholders in 2019.

The bank’s capital ratio remains well above target, with scope for further capital distributions through dividends or buybacks from the UK government at the appropriate time. Our private shareholders, whom we’ve consulted extensively, agree that share buybacks from the government are the best use of surplus capital at the stage.

Turning to the economy. The consensus forecast suggests that UK GDP will remain below trend and there are signs of a wider global slowdown. The continued low interest rate environment also poses a challenge to income growth for all UK and European banks.

On the more positive side, the UK labor market remains fairly robust, with record low unemployment, helping to keep impairments at low levels. With our strong market positions, we still see good opportunities for volume growth that is within our risk appetite to offset some of the income pressure.

The future terms of trade between the UK and the EU remain to be determined clarity for our customers is crucial and we continue to plan for a range of potential outcomes from negotiations on the future relationship. We remain well-placed with strong capital and liquidity positions to support our customers as we make the transition.

Looking to the future then, today marks an exciting and important moment for the bank, as we explain how our strategy will evolve over the coming years, Alison and Katie will give us more detail in a moment. But the plan we’re describing represents an important shift for this bank with a new focus on the economic and social purpose of our work.

It will mean seeking to balance the interests of all our stakeholders and implies building longer-lasting relationships with our customers, rather than taking a transaction-based approach. It also means recognizing the lead – the need to lend sustainably in an environment of global warming. All of that will require a shift in how we conduct our business and it will take many years to implement fully, but we’re setting out some clear targets today that will steer us.

By building on solid foundations, putting our focus on purpose at the center of our decision-making and refreshing our approach to delivering a better service for customers, we will create a more sustainable bank and in return – in turn, more sustainable returns for our shareholders.

The Board is fully behind this approach and excited by the dynamism and enthusiasm that Alison and her evolving team have already brought to the revised strategy.

And with that, I’ll hand over to her and then subsequently to Katie. Alison?

Alison Rose

Thank you, Howard. I’m delighted to be here as Chief Executive and privileged to take on the role. Today, I’m going to start by running through our solid performance in 2019 and then return to set out my long-term vision for the bank.

In 2019, we delivered an operating profits before tax of £4.2 billion, up 26% on 2018 in an uncertain economic and low interest rates environment. Our trip to profits, including a number of one-offs was £3.1 billion, up 93% on 2018. Most importantly, however, we grew lending in attractive segments of the market, with net loan growth across our retail and commercial businesses of 3.7%, exceeding our 2019 growth targets without changing our risk appetite.

We remain the biggest supporter of UK businesses with £19.5 billion in gross new lending to our commercial banking customers and £33.3 billion gross new mortgage lending in our UK personal bank, as we continue to support our customers in a challenging environment.

At the same time, we reduced costs by £310 million, meaning, we have reduced costs by £4.5 billion in aggregate since 2014. This will be the foundation on which we continue to deliver further efficiency improvements. And as Howard mentioned, we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders. And if our dividend proposals are approved, total dividends will be £2.7 billion this year.

We have significantly strengthens the bank’s culture in recent years and this will be a key strength for the future. We have moved from bottom quartile to top quartile on the independent Banking Standards Board survey. And we are the first bank to be awarded Corporate Chartered status by the Chartered Banker Institute, recognizing our investment in the professional skills of our colleagues.

On customer advocacy, our momentum is encouraging. We perform well in our commercial bank and NatWest was voted best mortgage provider at the British Bank Awards in 2019. However, we do recognize that there is room to improve across our personal and business banking franchises.

We’ve also continued to up the pace on innovation to the benefits of our customers. We launched our digital banks, Bo for retail, Mettle for business, and we entered the merchant acquiring space with Tyl.

Our roll out of Bankline Mobile continues at pace and we completed over £10 billion of transactions through the channel last year. And we are continually testing and learning inside and outside the bank and taking a disciplined approach to decision-making across our innovation agenda.

In summary, we start from a position of strength, but see significant opportunities to deliver more. Today, we have strong customer franchises and market-leading positions in many product categories. We will evolve our propositions to serve more of our customer needs and every life stage. And this will both maximize our customers’ potential and deliver returns for the bank.

We have a track record of consistent cost reduction, which we will build upon. We still remain too complex and see further opportunities for reengineering and simplification of our core customer journeys. And this will improve customer experience and reduce costs in key segments. And we have rapidly launched a broad range of innovation assets to defend our core franchises and enter new spaces. And we will continue to test and learn with customers while scaling these assets, as well as leveraging partnerships to accelerate our efforts.

And finally, we have a strong balance sheet.

With that, I’ll hand over to Katie to discuss the financial results, and I’ll return to talk about the vision for the bank and expand on the opportunities I’ve highlighted here.

Katie Murray

Thank you, Alison. Good morning, everybody. I’m going to give you a brief overview of our financial performance in Q4 and the full-year. As we look at the bank, we feel it was a good result in a tough operating environment. All our targets were met that we laid down at the start of the year. We have been very capital-generative, allowing us to recognize £2.7 billion of distributions to shareholders.

So let me talk you through the P&L and I’m going to focus mainly on Q4 results this morning. On income, as we had discussed throughout H2, income was going to be noisy, with an FX recycling gain of £1.2 billion in the last quarter, along with other notable items of £74 million.

After excluding these items and OCA, Q4 income was £10 million lower than Q4 2018 and £56 million, or 2% higher than Q3 2019. This reduction compared to prior years represents two main areas: the first, within UK PB, being driven down £51 million, primarily driven by mortgage margin pressure, the representation of our interest in suspense recoveries and lower debt sale gains; and secondly, across the bank, the impact of lower deposit income.

On costs, 2019 was another good performance. Excluding conduct and strategic costs, other operating costs is reduced by £170 million in Q4, taking the full-year cost reduction to £310 million, ahead of the £300 million target. We had £537 million of strategic costs, £ 85 million of litigation and conduct costs in Q4, with no changes being made to PPI charge that we took in Q3.

Within impairments, our Q4 charge of £160 million, represents 19 basis points of gross loans in the quarter. And while we have experienced more single name charges in commercial banking, we have not seen any material signs of a deterioration in trend of our loan books.

We maintain our guidance over through the cycle impairment loss rate of 30 to 40 basis points. But note that based on core economic forecasts, we do expect to be slightly below that level in the medium-term.

Our tax charge includes an £86 million charge relating to reducing the carrying value of the deferred tax assets within NatWest Markets in respect of losses in the UK, coupled with the tax credit relating to the FX recycling adjustments. Headline Q4 attributable profit was £1.4 billion. Excluding the FX recycling gains, Q4 attributable profit was £176 million.

On returns, the full-year headline RoTE was 9.4%, which included significant litigation and conduct charges, as well as strategic costs. Excluding these recycling gains, the RoTE was 4.7% for the year and 2.2% for the quarter. In the appendix, there is a slide that shows you the full-year results, excluding the FX recycling gains. These are more sensible base from which you should forecast from.

Q4 NIM was 193 basis points. This was 4 basis points lower than Q3 2019, primarily reflecting competitive pressures in the mortgage business, as strong margins naturally remain lower than back book. UKPB NIM decreased 12 basis points in Q4, with a very strong mortgage front book volumes of £10.4 billion in the quarter. This clearly has had an impact. The positive revenue impact of this additional volume offsetting margin pressures that we saw in Q3 has continued into Q4.

As we’ve talked about previously, our front book new to bank mortgage margins have been in the range of 80 to 100 basis points this year. In both Q3 and Q4, we were slightly above that and we would expect to continue to operate within that range into 2020.

Within one-offs, we have two compensating items that you should understand a business level, a 4 basis points negative in relation to their customer behavioral life adjustment in personal banking that we spoke about in Q3 and coincidentally, a 4 basis points positive in commercial in relation to customer repayment charges. So while the impact is zero a group, the numbers are, of course, important at business level.

Leaving the P&L and moving on to balance sheet growth. Our lending across UKPB, Ulster, Commercial and Private was 3.7% in 2019. This is comfortably ahead of our 2% to 3% target.

Ulster had a strong performance, reflecting good lending in both retail and commercial sectors, partially offset by concluding the sale of a portfolio of non-performing loans and the continued reduction of the tracker book mortgage of £0.7 billion – €0.7, forgive me, in the year. Private net lending increased by £1.2 billion, or an impressive 8.4%, mainly due to growth in mortgage lending.

And finally, on RBSI, net lending increased £5.8 billion, or 6%. This includes the business transfer of £0.5 billion from NatWest Markets, along with higher volumes in institutional and local banking.

Looking at UK personal and commercial banking and loan growth in more detail, mortgage new business market share increased approximately 12.5% in 2019, supporting a stock share of 10.2%, up from 9.8% in 2018. Q4 represented the strongest mortgage lending in 2019 and the best growth in the quarter in many years.

Gross new mortgage lending was £10.4 billion in Q4, representing approximately 15% new business market share. While we saw a slight movement in new mortgage front book loan-to-values, which were 70% in Q4 2019 versus 69% in 2018. We are very comfortable with the level of risk that we are taking as we grow this book.

Momentum also continued in personal advances and credit cards, increasing by 11.8% and 7.5%, respectively. We’re attracting new customers to the bank. In 2019, we added 60,000 personal current accounts in net terms. Commercial lending remained broadly stable, as planned reductions were offset by growth across the business.

Within Business Banking SME, mid-corporate and specialized business, lending increased by £1.1 billion during 2019, or 2.1%. And we have done that without compromising on risk appetite or lending margins and with commercial RWA intensity down from 76% at the full-year to 71% currently.

Looking forward, we continue to target net lending growth across our retail and commercial businesses at attractive returns. Crucially, we are writing new business within our risk appetite and focusing on intelligent risk taking.

Overall, we believe that this is a good performance in lending growth, as we continue to deal with a range of uncertainties in the economic and regulatory environment. And it is a testament to the strength of our customer businesses.

Let me spend sometime on capital. We have ended the year with a robust 16.2% CET1 capital ratio. This was partially driven by our lower RWAs of £179.2 billion, below the guided range of £185 billion to £190 billion, which is a result of continued strong capital management and modeling improvements in our commercial business and a reduction of market and counterparty risk in our NatWest Markets positions during the quarter.

Excluding the impact of the Alawwal merger and PPI, we generated 110 basis points of capital from profits in 2019 and 60 basis points from a reduction in RWAs and other capital movements. Our diluted year-end TNAV was 267p, down 19p on 2018, which is largely as a result of the capital distributions we have made during the year.

So to summarize the full-year 2019 results, we continue to execute against the key pillars of our plan. This year, we have grown our lending by 3.7%, exceeding our 2% to 3% target. We have reduced costs by a further £310 million versus a £300 million target. We’ve generated 110 basis points of capital from profits, excluding Alawwal and PPI. And we have reduced RWAs by £9.5 billion, reflecting continued capital optimization.

And finally, as you know, we are well-placed to participate in any future government sell down in 2020. And we would hope that this is the start of a multi-year buyback program.

And with that, let me hand over to Alison to talk more about the future.

Alison Rose

Thank you, Katie. Today marks the start of a new era for our bank. As Howard mentioned, we have announced our intention to change our parent company name to NatWest Group Plc, and we’re also announcing our new purpose to champion potential helping people, families and businesses to thrive.

This means recognizing that the way people live their lives has changed and that people now task business with a broader set of expectations, looking to companies not only to deliver financial performance, but also benefiting customers, communities and shareholders.

At the same time, and to ensure the bank is well-placed for the future, we are taking action to improve our customer proposition, taking out cost, injecting greater discipline in our approach to capital allocation and refocusing NatWest Markets to reduce RWAs by almost half.

Taken together, this will result in a safe, simple and smart bank that will generate sustainable returns for our shareholders. And let me take you through some of the details behind our plan.

Firstly, we have a very strong foundation in place from which to deliver our plans. We are a leading UK and Irish bank with 19 million customers, supporting people, families and businesses to achieve their ambitions to grow and to keep that assets safe and secure.

In the personal bank, we’re proud to have supported over 40,000 first-time homebuyers, and indeed our 2019 mortgage performance was the best in many years. Our commercial bank supports one in four UK businesses and we are – we supported over 65,000 new businesses last year.

We have a robust balance sheets and a capital accretive business. This broad customer base, good market positions, strong culture and a strong balance sheet provide us clear springboard for our strategy, a bank that is safe, simple and smart.

In every area of the country, our professionally qualified staff in branches, call centers and delivering specialist support are working hard to meet the needs of customers and regional economies. Indeed, £6 in every £10 we lend to UK mortgage and SME customers was to regions outside of London and the Southeast.

We are the biggest supporter of manufacturing with 29,000 customers in the sector, and we provide support to all businesses, from startups to the largest corporates to help them thrive, contributing to economic growth across the country. Our 12 accelerator hubs deliver market-leading advice and support to entrepreneurs, and our regional board network ensures we are well connected to local market, listening, learning and reacting to the key customer needs and issues in the local economy.

Put together, our deep relevance across the UK and Republic of Ireland provides a powerful local platform for serving customers and meeting their changing needs. And there is no doubt that the coming years will bring sweeping changes to the way our customers live their lives and radically reshape their communities.

We are actively getting ahead of these structural long-term shifts to ensure we stay relevant to our customers and position the bank for the future. For example, demographic trends show an aging population, with over half of potential future retirement income locked in properties.

The number of private renters under 45 years of age are expected to overtake mortgage holders by 2029, which will have knock-on – a knock-on effect on the mortgage market. The nature of work is being reshaped, with up to 16% of UK adults expected to be self-employed by 2025 and almost three in 10 jobs at risk from automation upskilling and reskilling will be critical. And climate change is a profound threat with 85% of Britain’s concerned by it.

Communities and families expect organizations like ours to react and take a leading role in addressing these changes and the impact it will have on their lives and communities. Against this backdrop, we see clear commercial opportunities for us as a bank, if we stay close to our customers’ changing needs and are at the forefront of helping them navigate these complex issues that faces all.

Our success in the long-term requires us to embrace these challenges, which will be good for our business, good for our customers and good for our shareholders. We do not exist simply to deliver financial products. Our actions have an impact on all our stakeholders, and our ongoing license to operate requires us to take a broad view.

We will support our customers more effectively through their lives. We’ll use our insights about customers at each life stage to adapt our propositions and preempt their needs. And we believe this will unlock significant growth opportunities.

We will reengineer our systems and processes to become a simpler bank to deal with. This will result in improved customer and colleague experience, as well as boosting efficiency. And we will use our innovation assets and leverage partnerships to power our strategy.

We recognize we can accelerate our execution and create better solutions if we look beyond our own boundaries. And we will take a much sharper approach to capital allocation, focusing our franchises more tightly against our customer priorities. The actions we lay out for NatWest Markets are a good example of this.

Getting this right, we’ll ensure we well-positioned strategically, operationally and financially, enabling us to deliver on our RoTE target of 9% to 11% and CET1 ratio of 13% to 14% in the medium to long-term.

Our purpose will create longer-term deeper relationships with our customers. And when our customers succeed, our economy thrives and we will succeed as a result. We’ve looked externally and work closely with a blueprint for better business, as we’ve shaped our purpose, directly connecting our purpose with our core values. And this will sit at the heart of our core decision-making and we all aspire to live by it every day.

We build on a rich heritage of embedding these values in our day-to-day actions, and we are amplifying them and holding ourselves to a higher standard today and into the future. We have also embedded purpose into remuneration starting from myself, for my leadership team and for our broader organization and we will be held accountable for delivering it.

As Howard mentioned, this is the start of a longer journey, and we commit to moving the whole organization forward in this way. In line with our purpose, we’re focusing on three core areas, where we believe we can make a unique contribution to the broader issues that are impacting the lives of our customers and communities. These are addressing barriers to enterprise and business creation, skill building, particularly around financial confidence and climate change and supporting the necessary transition to a low-carbon economy.

On enterprise, we’re already the largest supporter of UK business and offer a wide range of services to those who either want to start a new business or scale up. Indeed, almost 19,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from our various programs and we have launched a £1 billion fund focused on female entrepreneurs.

We’re now setting targets to support more aspiring entrepreneurs, helping to create an additional 50,000 new businesses across the UK by 2023 and supporting over 0.5 million people to consider entrepreneurship as a career opportunity with a particular focus outside of London in the Southeast.

On learning, we will continue to take a leading role in helping people improve their financial confidence and well-being. We have set targets to reach 2.5 million people each year to build capability and are committed to helping our customers increase their savings. And we will also continue to build skills in our front line and ensure young people have better access to opportunities. And to do so, we are extending our digital apprenticeship program across the country.

And finally, on climate change. This is the defining issue of our generation. We have a responsibility to play an active role in helping find solutions. We know this is increasingly important for our colleagues and our shareholders. And as a bank, that also means helping our customers make the necessary transitions.

Today, I’m setting a bold new ambition to be a leading bank, helping to address the climate challenge by making our own operations climate positive by 2025 and driving a material shift in our financing activity over the next 10 years, as we support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

I want to be absolutely clear, I’m setting this bank up to take the 10-year view and matching our ambitions accordingly. We are setting ourselves the challenge to at least half the climate impact of our financing activity by 2030. We are also determined to lead on the industry-wide collaboration that will be so critical to influencing and financing the transition to a low-carbon economy.

We know that there will be significant investment required to support this transition. The International Energy Agency estimates a doubling of the annual global energy sector investment and we want to be at the forefront of making that happen. There was a clear market appetite to shift to more energy-efficient buildings, as well as for greater use of renewables and electric vehicles.

However, demand is not being met with supply. Our strong market positions and expertise in these sectors requiring transitional investments, be it agriculture or transport, means we are well-placed to play a leading role in this transformation and the financing requirements.

As we set our bold ambition in the short-term, we have put in place the following targets, which we will evolve as solutions develop. In order to help accelerate the speed of transition, we will contribute by moving away from co-financing activity, engaging with our customers as we do so to help them.

We will also support 50% of our mortgage customers to achieve an EPC band C rating for their properties by 2030. To champion climate solutions by 2022, we will double our funding and financing support to sustainable energy to £20 billion. And we will transform the impact of our own operations with a commitment to be climate positive by 2025.

In the context of the structural shifts I discussed earlier, we must do better for our customers at every life stage, by acting purposefully and taking a lifecycle view, we will better preempt our customers’ needs. For instance, it is notable that 85% of businesses in the UK are family businesses. These are customers who interact with both our personal and commercial businesses, and we need to be able to serve them seamlessly.

We also recognize the growing number of self-employed and gig economy workers and the different ways they want to access short-term borrowing, and we are working to reflect that in our propositions.

In addition, people are living longer, requiring more income in retirement, creating opportunities for decumulation propositions to help unlock wealth tied in property. And we also see growing demand for investment products from our mass affluent customers, and we are enhancing our digital wealth propositions and evolving our premier proposition to meet these needs.

Our scale customer franchises in personal, private and commercial enable us to capture the value of these customer insights. We see a number of areas of opportunity, for instance, across short-term borrowing and investments for our personal customers and in fee-based products and adjacent services for our business customers. We believe these opportunities allow us over time to protect and diversify our income in the face of ongoing economic uncertainties and disruption.

Consumers also want their bank to be simple to deal with. And this is reflected by the growth in digital, which is now the predominant channel for our customers. However, helping our customers means being there when they need us, both in the digital world, but also to evolve our physical interactions.

In 2019, more than 70% of our personal customers with digitally active, and in the commercial bank, this was more like 90%. For many customers, speaking to an advisor will always be required in certain situations. We have over 16,000 physical points of service via branches, post offices, community bankers or our mobile events, and we will continue to evolve our physical footprint and how we use it.

We’re also improving our support to vulnerable customers through better use of data, centers of expertise and human support networks. And our strategic partnerships, for example, safe lives to help tackle financial abuse, financial hardship and later life learning.

We do, however, remain too complex, and this negatively impacts the experience of our customers and our colleagues, and it is highly inefficient. We are going to focus on simplifying and reengineering our processes, which will make us a simpler bank to deal with for our customers, reduce costs and over time support income growth.

We’re driving greater adoption of our digital tools and equipping our colleagues to support customers in successfully changing how they interact with us. We are continuing to invest in our systems and using predictive analytics to reduce handoffs and eliminate stalling points that drive complexity and cost that can also result in lost income. These actions will help ongoing operating cost reductions in our business and contribute to our £250 million cost reduction targets in 2020.

We will also continue to innovate and look to partner with third parties to develop solutions for our customers in this period of uncertainty and disruption. We’re starting to build a good track record in innovation delivery. Over the past two years, we have launched to market a digital lender, Esme; a business bank, Mettle; a personal bank, Bo; and a digital HR advisor, Path amongst many others.

We’re also very proud of our reentry into the merchant acquiring by our new proposition Tyl, which is an innovation that is already making a difference to our customers.

Working with partners, we identified a customer need and designed Tyl to make it easier for customers to run their business, straightforward onboarding, simple pricing, smart data insights and next working day settlement recently launched. There is positive customer advocacy, over 1 million transactions processed and over 1,000 merchants onboarded, and this is a really positive start.

At the same time, however, we will remain highly disciplined in how we approach both innovation and partnering. It must be matched by the financial discipline to call time on ventures that aren’t delivering sufficient impact for our customers and our shareholders.

Turning to NatWest Markets. We have taken the decision to refocus this business. We’ll provide solutions for our core customers, which will result in markets having a sustainable future within the group. We assessed various options and arrived at this decision to reflect our customers’ needs and the challenging returns in this business.

As a result, we plan to half the size of the business by RWAs to circa £20 billion over the medium-term. Once the restructuring is complete, the business is expected to comprise of around 10% of the group’s RWAs from its current level of 21%.

Our current plan assumes CET1 capital allocated to NatWest Markets will reduce by circa £3 billion. And we also seen this reduction to capital will be capital ratio accretive in year one and through the transition plan, and we will continue to refine the plan over the transition period.

Sharpening our capital discipline and focus means, we need to be much smarter in how we run our businesses across the group. And this is broader than NatWest Markets and includes parts of our commercial bank and how we get the best out of Ulster Bank.

The restructuring of NatWest Markets has been centered around the needs of our corporate and institutional customers. We want to remove complexity and be a simpler bank to deal with. A slimmer product suite will serve our focus set of core customers across financing and risk management and operating model that is better integrated with our core banking infrastructure and better aligned with the group, less duplication and better service.

This is a multi-year restructuring plan, that we have a strong track record of execution and a robust balance sheet that puts us in a position to make these decisions. We expect illustrative returns for our corporate and institution customers to be around 8% in the medium to long-term.

In summary, we are putting purpose at the core of everything we do, and doing so will create a sustainable and resilient long-term future, with medium to longer-term RoTE of 9% to 11%, on a CET1 capital ratio of 13% to 14%. We will support our customers at every stage of their lives, thereby building deeper, longer-lasting relationships and greater revenue opportunities to counteract a low-rate environment and continuing disruption.

In 2020, we’ll target greater than 3% lending across our retail and commercial businesses. We commit to being a simpler bank, resulting in a cost reduction target of £250 million in 2020, and we will continue to invest to create future revenue opportunities through innovation and partnership to open up the bank and bring the best solutions to our customers. And we are refocusing on NatWest Markets business to meet the needs of our customers and to optimize group capital and returns. We will be a safe, simple, smart bank that will help all of our stakeholders succeed.

And I’ll now hand over to Katie to talk through some of the key financials to support our strategy.

Katie Murray

Thank you, Alison. Alison has reminded you of the solid foundations of our customer businesses, and we will start the next chapter of our journey from.

Over the next couple of slides, I will cover the financial aspects of our future plans. We have a sound balance sheet. We continue to invest in transforming the bank. We have a proven track record of cost reduction. We will refocus NatWest Markets on serving our corporate customer needs.

And finally, we will continue to generate and distribute capital from a financially and operationally resilient bank, targeting a medium to long-term RoTE of 9% to 11%, supported by a capital ratio of 13% to 14%, again, in the medium to long-term.

We start the year with a solid set of balance sheet metrics. Our CET1 ratio is 16.2%, comfortably above our end 2021 target of 14%, supported by our strong organic capital build. Our LCR for the year was 152% and a total liquidity pool of £199 billion.

Our LDR remains a healthy 89% with our customer lending supported by solid core deposit base and we will continue to manage our liquidity position in response to market conditions. This is a strong balance sheet by any measure, which has also been well demonstrated in the recent Bank of England stress test.

Looking at our customer businesses, they have performed well in a challenging environment and we enter this new strategic phase from a position of strength. UKPB delivered a solid ROE of 21%, excluding PPI, driven by strong lending growth, offsetting margin pressures, particularly in the latter part of the year.

Ulster’s operating performance is improving. We are seeing good lending growth and front book margins. Legacy trackers continue to reduce and costs are coming down. NPLs continue to decline and we’re on track to be at around 5% level, in line with the EBA guidance – guidelines by the end of this year.

We will build returns from here. However, as we have said, also repositioning will take time. But we are pleased with the progress that Jade and her team are making, including the return of a further €500 million dividend that was delivered in December to the group.

We are the leading commercial business in the UK, banking one in four of all UK businesses. Our lending remained stable this year against the backdrop of increased uncertainty. We are growing in the areas we like business banking, SME, mid-corp and specialized lending were together up £1.1 billion, or 2.1% this year.

Private continues to be a very successful business, 15% ROE in 2019, income is up, other expenses are down and both lending and assets under management are growing and present further opportunities for growth.

Turning to RBSI. This is a small part of the group, but it is a business with excellent returns, 26% ROE in 2019. We have made strong progress in the funds business over the last year and we see more opportunities to continue to grow. I will cover NatWest Markets in more detail on the following slides. But together, we have a strong set of connected businesses from which to build and grow.

Turning to investments. We have consistently invested over a £1 billion in our business. What has changed is the mix of the spend. Over the last few years, our spend has been dominated by mandatory and regulatory programs, including things like ring-fencing. We’re now investing more in new technology, and to really change our focus to innovation in our core businesses.

If you look at something like mortgages, back in 2014, it was all about the mortgage margin – mortgage market review and getting ready to fix our GMS system. What we’re now spending resources on in mortgages is new capability and improving our customer experiences.

We’ve talked a lot about the paperless mortgage journey before. We have now also automated the way that more of our customers get their property valuations, making it quicker and easier for them to get their mortgage offers.

Looking at how this business is changing. Back in 2014, only 26% of UKPB sales were digital. Today, it’s 53%. 63% of personal unsecured loan sales, 66% of credit card accounts, and 56% of current accounts were opened by the digital channel.

Going forward, our investment will be directed towards our strategic priorities, where they can have the most impact, focusing on growth to future-proof the business and on reducing costs to offer shareholders and customers better value.

We’ve built a very strong track record on costs, £4.5 billion out since 2014, that’s over a third of our starting cost base. We’re very focused on taking costs out as quickly as we can without damaging either our customer businesses or our control environments.

When we talk about cost takeout going forward, we will be looking at other operating expenses, excluding operating lease depreciation. So this year, we will take out a further £250 million, or 3.6% of our cost base, reducing our other operating expenses to £6.7 billion, excluding the operating lease depreciation.

If we were to look at our 2019 reduction on a comparable basis, the 2019 cost takeout would have been £327 million.

Going forward, cost takeout will mostly be about process reengineering, that’s a much better quality cost reduction. It reduces the run rate much more immediately versus the large-scale property reductions, which take time to pay back. But, of course, it is also a kind of cost reduction that’s more difficult to achieve.

We will focus on transforming our top customer journeys. We will deliver this by building on our successes to date, and enhancing the way we work to accelerate delivery. Importantly, this process reengineering – reprocess reengineering will allow us to take costs out and result in better and simpler customer experiences and improve satisfaction.

We’re also today updating our guidance on strategic costs. These will be £0.8 billion to £1 billion for the group, including NatWest Markets in 2020. And we expect these two trends to around £300 billion pounds over time. Our focus is on and will continue to be on reducing the cost base of this business.

So let me walk you through the detail around the NatWest Markets refocusing, Alison has talked about. This business will be going from 21% to around 10% of the group’s RWAs. It will be refocused on activities, which are directly supporting our core customers, significantly reducing the capital allocated to our Rates business.

Importantly, the areas that we are reducing, or where we have experienced higher volatility, has proven by the 2019 performance. So the end of this, we will have a customer-focused business with a more stable and consistent income stream, which supports our position as the leading supporter of British businesses.

So to give you the numbers, we’ve previously guided you to NatWest Markets RWAs to be up to £39 billion. Our current plan assumes that NatWest Markets in the medium-term will be around £20 billion of RWAs, utilizing half of the £6 billion of capital it does today.

We expect this capital reduction to be CET1 capital ratio accretive in year one and over the course of the transition period. And we will, of course, continue to refine our plan over this period.

NatWest Markets restructuring and disposal costs will be £0.6 billion in 2020. We estimate £0.4 billion of these costs will come through as disposal losses in the income line and £0.2 a strategic costs within the cost line.

As some of you may have seen this morning already, NatWest Markets legal entity has a CET1 ratio of 17.3% at year-end 2019, or £6.1 billion of capital, which is above its 15% target. So it is well capitalized as we start this process of change.

You also heard Alison talk to our view of customer via a corporate and institutional customer lens. This view takes our large and mid-corporate customers, combined with the NatWest Markets product suite that they use. We target an illustrative ROE of this customer view in the medium to long-term of around 8%, excluding strategic and conduct costs.

It is important to understand the results we get from servicing our customers across the bank and not just by individual businesses. And so I will share this view with you periodically. We will, however, continue to report the businesses of commercial and NatWest Markets to you as the business grew.

Turning to capital generation and distributions. We have ended the year with a robust 16.2% CET1 ratio, post an ordinary dividend of £0.03 and a special dividend of £0.05. We are today updating our medium to long-term CET1 ratio target to 13% to 14%, as key uncertainties have reduced and reflecting a more normal retail and commercial-focused bank with a smaller and less volatile NatWest Markets. That’s a medium to long-term target. And we will get there first by getting our capital down to 14% at the end of 2021.

To achieve this, we will use a combination of distributions as the Board, Alison and myself feel appropriate at the time, all using at their base the continuation of an ordinary dividend payout ratio of around 40% of attributable profits.

As you’re aware, there are a number of capital headwinds in the next couple of years. These include things like RWA inflation. We said we expect the Bank of England mortgage floors to increase RWAs by £10.5 billion at the end of 2020.

Pension contributions linked to dividends, with payments starting from 2020, which are capped at £500 million per year, up to a total of £1.5. Noting that we have reflected year one in our 2019 CET1 ending position, with a capital impact of 20 basis points.

Basel III amendments, which we anticipate to be at the lower-end of the 5% to 10% range we have talked about and phased across 2021 to 2023, with the timings and details still subject to regulatory uncertainty. And as we have discussed, we aim to take around £18 billion of RWAs out of NatWest Markets after consideration of the Basel III amendments.

I’m conscious we’ve given you a lot of numbers today. So I thought it might be helpful to put all of our financial targets and outlook on one page based on the economic outlook as we see it today.

Starting with costs. We are targeting to take another £250 million, or 3.6% out in 2020, excluding the operating lease depreciation, and we would expect ongoing costs takeouts in the medium to long-term. We will do this while continuing to invest around £1 billion in the business per annum, which as we go forward, becomes more and more allocated to long-term value investment spend versus mandatory, remediation and regulatory spend.

On lending, we are targeting over 3% across our retail and commercial businesses in 2020. On capital, we’re targeting to get to 14% by 2021, on our way to our updated medium to long-term target of 13% to 14%.

Looking at returns. In the current economic and low-rate environment, we believe in the medium to long-term, NatWest Markets Group – NatWest Group, forgive me, will be generating a return of tangible equity in the range of 9% to 11%. There are also a few items in our outlook statement. I want to ensure that I have landed as well.

Throughout last year, we talked much about the regulatory changes in personal banking and their expected impact on income in 2020. You should think of this number as around £200 million in 2020 and growing to a full-year run rate of £300 million in 2021, depending on customer volumes and behaviors and responses to the change.

We expect to incur £0.8 to £1 billion of strategic costs during the full-year 2020, resulting from the refocusing of NatWest Markets and the continued resizing of the group’s cost base.

On impairments, we maintain our guidance of a normalized long-term loss rate of 30 to 40 basis points. However, the potential impact on the real economy and broader uncertainty could, of course, affect our loss – our credit loss outcome. And this rate from single name and sector-driven events always remains.

Turning to capital. We expect to end 2020 with RWAs in the range of £185 billion to £190 billion. And in the medium-term within NatWest Markets, we anticipate that RWAs will reduce by around £18 billion.

Finally, the key points of our investment case. Our purpose will lead to a long-term sustainable business. We have solid customer businesses with an ability to grow. We will become simpler to deal with. Our business model is powered by innovation and partnerships. We have a robust balance sheet, with strong capital generation and returns to our shareholders.

And with that, I will now hand back to Howard to host some Q&A.

Howard Davies

Thank you very much, Katie. You’ve been very patient through a rather long set of presentations, but we can now move straight to questions. And you have – equally in the first, if you can give your name and the institution, that’d be helpful. Thank you. It could be camera B.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jennifer Cook

Thank you. Jenny Cook, Exane. Could I ask a little bit more color on the ongoing operating costs takeout, because if I take your £12 billion revenue base and I pro forma for a significant loss of the rates income, the regulatory impacts, both 2020 and 2021 and the fact that you’re factoring in rate card, it gets me closer to around an £11 billion revenue base.

So in order to kind of reach your, certainly, the low-end of your rates targets, you’re looking at operating costs takeout of around three times what you have outlined for 2020. So if we could get a little bit more color in terms of kind of that ongoing operating costs takeout, that’d be quite useful?

Secondly, just on the phasing. If you give a little bit more color around the phasing of when you would expect to lose those revenues in NatWest Markets takeout, sorry, NatWest Markets, that would be quite useful just to kind of size up the run rate PBT drag that we’re going to have coming through over the next few years? Thank you.

Howard Davies

Thank you. Katie?

Katie Murray

Yes. sure. Thanks very much, Howard. So if we look at our cost takeout, what we have done in the last couple of years is the number that’s been around 4%. The £250 million number is 3.6%. We would expect to kind of continue those kind of levels as we move forward. We certainly don’t see this as the end of the cost journey. So I would then, I would continue to kind of take them forward within your model.

In terms of the phasing within NatWest Markets, what we said today is that, we’ll take £6 billion to £8 billion of the revenues out in 2020, with an intention to get down to £20 billion and over the medium to longer-term.

When you look at the revenues within your financial supplement, and then all we gave you about 1,600 bits of paper this morning, but Page 31 is a really good place to go in the financial supplement when you get back to the office. All it does is it shows you the revenues split out by currency, financing and rates. And what you can see is the currency and financing business is relatively stable over time. We wouldn’t expect that to change.

When I look at the rates business, it’s gone from 650 to 450 over the last couple of years. That’s the business that we said that we’re going to shrink substantially. So I think from there you kind of – with the takeout this year and the plan when you can – you can kind of estimate what that might mean for revenue in terms of phasing of that business. And I think that was it.

Howard Davies

Thank you.

Katie Murray

Thank you.

Howard Davies

Next – yep, third row, first one. Thank you.

Joseph Dickerson

Hi. It’s Joe Dickerson from Jefferies. You referenced at the, I believe it was the half-year results from recycling of legacy instruments from NatWest coming through and being a benefit income. And you referenced also on that commentary that I think Q1 2020, there was a sizable chunk, and how can we expect that to impact the NIM in the near-term?

I guess, secondly, a question for Alison, which is we heard a little bit about repositioning of Ulster. But what – what’s really the strategic future of Ulster?

Alison Rose

Okay. Well, why don’t I take Ulster and then Katie can answer your first question. I mean, Ulster Bank, Jane and her team are doing a very good job there. You can see the progress that we’re making and I think the plan to continue to restructure that businesses ongoing. We’ve seen our tracker books coming down.

We’ve now started to get capital out of that business with a dividend at the end of last year, and our non-performing loans are coming down. We’re also getting some growth in the mortgage business there. So I think what I would assume on that business is a continuing steady restructuring of that business. And Jane is –her team continue to refocus that business. Katie?

Katie Murray

Yes. Sure. Thanks, Alison. In terms of the recycling of some of the legacy debt. So you’ll recall that we – about £1.9 billion of that came off the books £at Q3, which was the main portion. At the end of Q1, there’s another £1 billion, and then over Q2 and Q3, there’s actually another £1.1 billion. And in terms of coupons we pay on that, it’s about 5.5%. So we’d expect to replace that. Numbers are kind of half that level within NatWest Markets.

The bad news is, Joe, it doesn’t have any benefit on NIM, because you will recall that last year I moved the NIM to exclude NatWest Markets because of the fact that it gets its expense and everything comes through in NII, but its income comes through in non-interest income. So it won’t – it will not itself have a direct pick up on the NIM number. Thanks, Joe.

Howard Davies

And next – immediately next to Joe, I think.

Raul Sinha

Hi, good morning. It’s Raul Sinha from JPMorgan. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe a couple of these. First, a strategic one. I’m really struggling to understand the NatWest Markets standalone division as a strategy, which is half its size currently. And I wonder if you can talk about the option of kind of merging that with commercial, it was the only reason that it stands outside the ring-fence. And that is why you have to sort of maintain this division, because obviously it is going to distort the profitability of the group significantly. So that’s a strategic question.

And I guess related to that, what should we think about, I don’t know if, Katie, you got your hands on the P&L. As Ross used to give us £1.3 billion of top line and £1 billion of costs. What is the sort of future outlook for NatWest Markets? Because I think that is something the market would really like to understand to get a sense of your long-term RoTE?

And then I’ve got a second one, just very quickly on – sorry, maybe a third one. On – we’re supposed to be able to count. On capital, a lot of your excess capital is trapped in Ulster. If I look at – if I assume that £10.5 billion of RWAs, it’s going to eat up most of your surplus capital outside of Ulster, then essentially getting down to 14% CET1 requires you to get capital out of Ulster. And what are the risks to that strategy in the next two years

Howard Davies

I think, in a way you answered your first question yourself on the ring-fence, I mean, there are certain products and certain customers with whom we cannot, in which we can’t transact or with whom we can’t transact within the ring-fence. So that requires you to have some of it.

But I think, as we’ve said, we are increasingly trying to look at it from a corporate and institutional banking perspective, whilst respecting the ring-fence, but nonetheless, looking at the totality of the business we do with those customers and bringing those teams more closely together than they have been in the past. So that’s part – first question. Alison?

Alison Rose

Yes. And what I would just add to that is, obviously, NatWest Markets when I took over was one of the key strategic areas of focus, which is why I launched a strategic review in that business and we looked at all of the options. So, as Howard said, the ring-fencing is key here.

But we think that a shape and size of that business is really then going to provide the products and services to support our core businesses, and we think that is the right shape and size going forward and, obviously, that was one of the first things I addressed. Katie, do you want to pickup that?

Katie Murray

Yes. So I’ll try and give you a rough look like our P&L without actually giving you one, because clearly I would have given it to you if I was going to – but let me help you…

Alison Rose

Thank you for the questions.

Katie Murray

Thank you for the questions. But let me help you a little bit. Look, it is complicated, I do accept that. So if we look at there today, they are at £1.1 billion in terms of core income. As you look at the the currency numbers and the financing numbers and the revenue share, I would look at them going forward modeling what you think economics might do to them, and kind of take them forward as you go through, you then expect the rates business to substantially decline.

When we look at the – this business in the medium to long-term, I guess, we view as – is basically a break-even type business. Your incomes will reduce accepting the kind of the RWA change and your costs are more or less going to kind of match it.

So if you can kind of crack the income code, you’ll get to a kind of a cost picture. And that is important to see actually and this is why the corporate and institutional customer view is really important. The reason we have this businesses is absolutely, as Alison says, it’s so important for the way that our corporate customers interact. In the ring-fence, we’re not looking to change it, but it makes them view of it a little bit on realistic.

When we’ve talked about that being an 8% a returning business, and – but after we do the kind of the resizing the way I would think about that as of – there’s £20 billion of RWAs that sit within NatWest Markets and it’s about £40 billion of the RWAs are allocated to corporate, which are people that actively use that. And that combined kind of returns – an 8% return in these economic kind of conditions. So I’ll probably let you kind of build something up.

You also asked about Ireland in the trapped capital. We got €500 million from Ireland in December and – so that was something we’re very pleased to receive coming back. If I look back to 2018, we also received a significant dividend in 2018. I think the reality in terms of the Irish story, it’s slow, but it’s delivering. And so we are getting the capital, I would expect to get more out later this year and I probably expect to get more out again into next year. So I think it’s a kind of a question of patience rather than deep concern.

Howard Davies

Thank you very much. I’m going to take one from – in the ether, because it was very much adjacent to what we’ve just been talking about from Gary Greenwood with Shore Capital is if you only expect to achieve an ROE of 8% for the C&I business over the medium-term to long-term, why don’t you just close it down?

Alison Rose

So, as I – thank you for the question. So, as I said, NatWest Markets is – it was the most important thing on my desk when I took over as CEO and having run the strategic review, I think, this is a business that provides key products and services to our very strong commercial, corporate and institutional set of customers.

We think that the products and services reshaped, delivered in a different way mean that this is the right shape and size for the business. We’re obviously moving more of our capital into a retail and commercial franchise, which is a higher rated, more stable income business. I think 8% based on the current economic outlook and assumptions is a realistic scenario. And therefore, I’m comfortable that this is the right shape and size to support our core business.

Howard Davies

Thank you. I think we should go over here. Second row, thanks.

Martin Leitgeb

Yes. Good morning. It’s Martin Leitgeb from Goldman Sachs. First on capital distribution. Just looking back a year ago, the quarter one ratio was 16%, the target for 2020, 14%, and I think the implicit assumption was, I kind of forgot was that down over the years. Today, the quarter one ratio is up, the dividend is slightly less than consensus.

But obviously, there’s a focus on the buyback during the year. And I was just wondering, is there anything, which in – according to your plan, has slowed down somewhat the kind of distribution of excess capital, whether that’s Ulster, whether that’s something else in terms of headwind or it’s just a – we should – we just think this of being bulky and the trajectory to the 14% 2021 is still pretty much unchanged?

Alison Rose

Yes.

Martin Leitgeb

And [Multiple Speakers]…

Alison Rose

…sorry, keep going another question.

Martin Leitgeb

The second question is just on the exit cost in NatWest Markets and again, thinking back when you went from, I think, £100 billion or £107 billion NatWest Markets down to around 30. They kind of implied the exit costs around 5% of risk weighted assets all in.

What you show now on, I think, it’s Slide 40 is that at least the exit cost in year one are meaningfully high? And I was just wondering, is that just a kind of a front loading of some of the exit costs occur early on, we should think of all the similar exit costs overall. What I’m trying to get is essentially, what is the kind of the net capital freed up from the exercise of NatWest Markets? Thank you.

Howard Davies

On the first of your questions, and I’ll hand over to Alison for the second. I think that the environment – political economic environment has changed somewhat. And since December with the election of majority government and with its stated aim to return the bank to the private sector, we do now see greater potential to take part in share buybacks in the short-term. And we also think that that should become a recurring feature of our distributions over a number of years. I think that is part of the background.

Alison Rose

I mean, and just more broadly on the capital distribution. No, there’s nothing that we’re struggling with or holding us back. We always said our capital distributions will be nonlinear. And as Katie mentioned, we have a number of positives. We’re generating capital, which is good from our businesses, which are doing that. But we have some headwinds, the mortgage floors that are coming in, their pensions, the Basel III. So we always said it would be nonlinear and lumpy. And as Howard mentioned, we want to participate in any government sell down. So that’s the answer to that.

Howard Davies

Yes, next…

Alison Rose

Oh, sorry, we didn’t. Katie, let’s look up the exit cost.

Katie Murray

In terms of the exit cost, look, I reduced the guidance we’ve given you for year one, as a good indication of what it might take to get kind of down to the £20 billion of assets. We’re not giving you anything more specifically. We’re not kind of planning, too, but that would be, I think, a fair proxy. Well, obviously, we will update you, obviously, as we go through that process.

Howard Davies

Yes, just that one. Thank you. And then immediately behind.

Alvaro Serrano

Hi. Alvaro Serrano from Morgan Stanley. I just wanted to follow-up on the cost question. Katie, I think you said during the presentation that reengineering the processes was – has a faster payback. And when I look at the strategic costs, like you said £800 million to £1 billion, £200 million of that presumably is NatWest Markets.

But you’re only expecting kind of £250 million run rate of takeout of – cost takeout. Can you maybe give us a bit of color of what you’re spending the money or investing the money in terms of those £800 and a billion which areas and could we expect more or one, why should we expect more? Thank you.

Katie Murray

So I mean, as we look at it £250 million is the target that we’ve given you. I think our past has said that we really do try to give you honest targets in terms of we said £300 million, we did £310 million. So with that, that is certainly is the number, so I wouldn’t go back and take my £250 million and double it or anything like that, that would be foolish.

So I mean, I think in terms of the guidance we have. When you look at the cost, what we’ve done this year, we spent of the strategic costs, the £1.4 billion, about £500 million of that was on big property exits. We’ve exited about 13 big buildings around the country this year and those are really important things to do. They’re important, not just because you’re exiting the building, but you’re also and you’re naturally reducing headcount to enable you to exit those buildings, but they take a long time to pay back.

I mean, it’s over £70 million to £80 million run rate we’ve got into this year from that £500 million of spend that you do get. So there’s still be some, as I look at the kind of the £802 million, you’re right £200 million is NatWest Markets. So all of that piece, there’s still some portions in relation to properties much less significant than it has been in the past.

Obviously, when you’re doing cost reduction, you’ve got three leavers. There’s properties and the technology and processes within there that you – and people that you can deal with in terms of the – what you – the levers that you can pull. We’ve also in our strategic cost still a little bit of a leftover of some of the regulatory. I think we’re all surprised that the ongoing kind of payments and regulation that continues to change, we had felt that we finished that last year.

So there’s probably between that and the kind of cost of LIBOR, there’s probably about £100 million in there, that kind of was really focused at some of the regulatory kind of type engagement that we continue to have to kind of deal with as we move forward.

Howard Davies

Thank you. Directly behind. Thank you.

Claire Kane

Hello, it’s Claire Kane from Credit Suisse.

Alison Rose

Good morning, Claire.

Claire Kane

I have three questions, please. The first is on NatWest Markets and the P&L development there. The quote you gave all the target to get up to 8% return on C&I on a £60 billion base, I think, that implies broadly speaking about a £450 million net profit improvement. And so if we consider the break-even target for NatWest Markets, can we assume the majority really is borne within NatWest Markets in the sense that you will take out a lot of costs there, given you’ll probably lose half of the £450 million rates income, you’ve already got £200 million of surplus costs relative to the existing revenue base? That’s my first question.

Katie Murray

That was three questions in one, Claire.

Claire Kane

Sorry.

Katie Murray

Go ahead.

Claire Kane

My second one is just broadly speaking on the 9% to 11% group targets. Can you just maybe talk us through why you have a range in there, given you had previously hoped to be above 11%. And if we look at your kind of longer-term £200 billion RWA target for the group, that would suggest a range of net profits of about £2.8 billion to £3.5 billion at 14%. So just wanted if that’s kind of where you’re thinking the group could end up in terms of earnings power?

And my final one is just a really small follow-up on Ulster Bank capital distribution. Good to hear you’re expecting a further dividend at the end of the year. Is that really just dependent on delivering the 5% NPL? And then going forward, do you think there’s any risk to the distribution out of that entity, given the change in political party perhaps in Ireland?

Alison Rose

Okay. Thank you. So I’ll start and then Katie can pick up a few of the others. So look, on NatWest Markets, as we restructure and refocus that business, we’re going to significantly be streamlining the cost base in that businesses, as you would expect. As we make use of leveraging some of the capabilities that we have in the core bank as well in terms of our platforms and our technology, as we reduce our product suite and make it much more focused on our core corporate and institutional customers.

And as we make use of some of the technology improvements from electronic trading and such like, you will see a much smaller, simpler business in terms of supporting the corporate and institutional customers. So we will be taking quite a lot of cost out of that business, as you would expect, and we will come back and update you later in the year on those developments of those execution plans and Robert and Paul can talk you through how they’re doing on that as the business collaborates more closely together.

Katie, do you want to take the next one?

Katie Murray

I’m going to try to go around the circle and then if I miss something else, please do jump in. So I guess, NatWest Markets in terms of the numbers, certainly, there’s going to be costs – significant costs takeout there. We do talk about it as a break-even business going forward.

Just to kind of try to help you on the 8% number. So if I look at that business today, it absorbs with the the appropriate portion of the mid and large crop together, they’re about £75 billion of RWAs, they earn about a 2% return.

By the time you reduce the NatWest Market piece, you’d expect probably a little bit of growth in the mid to large corps as well, you kind of get to a sort of £60 billion type number on the 8% piece. So I mean, you – as you work through the kind of income guidance we’ve given you and what that means for the cost base, I think that will kind of help you hopefully get to some sort of the appropriate kind of answer.

In terms of the range of the 9% to 11%, we believe that that’s the right range we should be aiming for. There’s a lot of things we will do in the short-term, and we felt it was more appropriate to give you a range that we were very comfortable.

Within there, I think, I’m sure we’ll have more conversations around what you might think of income in the medium to long-term. We’ve also tried to give you some guidance on where capital will be going in that space. We’ve talked about about continuing cost reduction beyond this year. So we’re kind of comfortable that – within that range is where you should think of us.

And then in terms of capital distribution, it does not link to a specific kind of transactions. You’ve heard us as a group a number of years ago talking about before we could deliver capital distributions, we have to – we had these three or four things that we’d agreed with the PRA. We don’t have that same situation in Ulster. What I think we just need to do is continue improvement, continued commitment on our plans, and we’ll get there. And in terms of risk from politics, I have to admit, I’ll leave that to the politicians and then we’ll see where we go.

Howard Davies

Let me just pick up that, because I mean, one, there’s a considerable uncertainty about what the government will be with, no idea at this point. But secondly, just as a factual point, this is a bank regulated by the ECB, and it is not regulated for prudential purposes by the Central Bank of Ireland. And so, the capital distribution is in the hands of Frankfurt, not of Dublin. Thanks. Yes, let’s go, I think we should go right to the back actually to be geographically evenhanded. We’re doing some leveling up here. Yes?

Andrew Coombs

Thank you. It’s Andrew Coombs from Citi. I actually wanted to touch on the net interest margin, it wouldn’t be a complete without a question on NIM. So if I look at the decline quarter-on-quarter, you’ve had the 4 basis points, actually slightly better than the prior quarter.

My question is it really comes down to three elements on this. The first is, can you just provide the usual guidance you’ve given front versus back book spreads for analysis? And the second was like Q3, you said there might be a one-off EIR adjustment, and I can’t see any reference to that. So is that still to come?

I guess, the third part of the NIM is, should we read anything into the fact you’ve increased your loan growth numbers, what does that mean in terms of your pricing?

And then the final question. So I know it’s a few here, but on the 200 number you gave, the 300 exit run rate for PB. Can you just remind us the split of that the main elements in how it’s debated up between NII and ROI?

Howard Davies

Katie?

Alison Rose

Your favorite topic.

Katie Murray

It’s my favorite topic? Yes, absolutely. And I’m delighted to have 22 minutes past 10 to get there. So we look at the NIM number, you’re obviously down 4 basis points. I mean the quarter three basis points in terms of the competitive pressure and 1 basis point because of the one-off that we had in Q3.

When we talked in Q3, we talked much more about the fact that actually, that competitive pressure was a real blend of mortgages and also the pressure on deposits. What we didn’t see in the fourth quarter was that pressure from deposits. So really was a mortgage story, which was both the falling of the rate, but also the add-on of the greater volume that we had in that quarter.

We say that we’re kind of comfortable to operate in this kind of 80 to 100 basis points corridor. And if I look at the, I think, it was a full-year number, it was – we roll over the whole year at about 98, 99 basis points a little bit higher in the last couple of quarters.

When you look at the back book to the front book, our ending – our exiting Q4, our back book is about 145 basis points. So, obviously, we’ve got to remember that you don’t take the whole book all the way down to the 80 to 100, because there’s SVR, there’s buy to let, there’s switchers. I always say to people think for number kind of in-between the middle of those two and you’ll probably get a fairly comfortable base. But I’m not going to give you this specific detail.

In terms of the one-off adjustment that was in relation to the negative 4 basis points that we got within the retail space. So there’s not something else to come that has come through and loan growth. Look, I think Les is doing a tremendous job with his team on loan growth.

What’s really pleasing is the volume that they’ve been able to do 15% in the last quarter. We talked earlier last year and previously that actually, if it went to 15%, are we in the right place from our system and processes could as a bank, could we actually push that much kind of business down the pipe? And it’s been really pleasing to see – we saw our NPS scores in that space and actually what we’re able to push down without compromising, not saying that we’re targeting 15% going forward further.

What we’ve said is our stock share now at 10.2%, and our kind of natural share, we’re very kind of happy to take the volume, we’re happy with the margins that we’re earning on it and the fact that we can get the volume to kind of offset that, that margin loss. So we’re very pleased to see what that businesses is delivering.

And then in terms of the 200 for this year, it was the kind of the basket of differences, whether it be the overdraft, the high-cost of credit review, the interchange fees on European payments, we’re not really going to split that number down for you. What I would say is that think of the 200s and for the year, it comes more into impact after April and then is at the beginning of the year, and then by the time you get into 2021, you should think of it as a full-year number. So closer to £300 million probably gets you into the right basis. Undoubtedly, we will call out as we go through the quarters of what we actually see kind of happening in that business.

Howard Davies

Very helpful. Thanks. I’m going to just take one another from the Internet, Jonathan Pierce of Numis. Does the guidance just given of a £250 million reduction in group costs per year going forward include the impact of lower costs in the NatWest Markets businesses being run-off?

Katie Murray

Yes, yes.

Howard Davies

Thank you. Yes, third, right here, in the middle.

Aman Rakkar

Thank you very much. Morning. It’s Aman Rakkar from Barclays. Just had two questions, actually. Just one point of clarification on NatWest Markets. You’ve typically historically talked about the proportion of NatWest Markets revenues that come from the commercial business. I was wondering on the new kind of target £20 billion of RWAs, is it still a kind of third of revenues coming from commercial? The sense I get is that number is presumably a lot higher now. And so if you could clarify that’d be good?

Then I guess, the second was just on Bo. Just in terms of what your intention is for that business and whether you think there’s any repositioning that’s required from there?

Alison Rose

Great. Thank you. So NatWest Markets, so obviously, as we refocus that business and have it more focused on our corporate and institutional clients, you would expect that to be more strategically aligned. And the whole point of the refocus is, we want to make it much more connected to the group and our core customers. So you will expect that to increase.

On Bo, Bo is one of suite of innovations that we have our strategies always on our innovations to by building partner and to test in them with our customers. That is out in the market now relatively recently. We’re testing with our customers. We have a minimum viable product out there. And that will continue to evolve as we get feedback from our customers who will apply the same discipline and approach as we do to all of our innovations.

Aman Rakkar

Okay. Just can I just follow-up on the NatWest Markets revenue then. So if 30% of it currently comes from commercial, are we talking about that being a kind of broadly even split now in terms of what’s…?

Katie Murray

I think I would take you to my favorite page of Page 31 in the financial supplement. So there you can kind of see just in terms of currencies had £432 million income in the year, and financing £403 million and the revenue share was about £208 million. Most of that revenue share comes from those businesses, which are the businesses there’s going forward.

And the reason for that is, because naturally, the rates business is so much more capital-intensive, but it doesn’t fluctuate the revenue share, and particularly. So I think those are good kind of a good base from which you could – it’s probably good to model forward.

Howard Davies

Yes. Next on same row. Just, thanks.

Christopher Cant

Good morning. It’s Chris Can’t from Autonomous. Thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to ask about Slide 41 in your capital and RWA guidance. You’ve given us £200 billion medium to long-term RWA number. And you mentioned in discussing that slide, it’s – your RWA guidance at least in relation to markets has taken into account the Basel III amendments.

Is that £200 billion number, your post Basel 4 or Basel 3.1 or however referring to it these days? Is that post that impact as you previously guided for that to be 5% to 10% inflation, basically, at least as an initial hit? So is that included in there? And if so, is the 13% to 14%, you’re now targeting over time, your post Basel IV capital targets, because the regulator would indicate that Pillar 2A, for instance, should come down in response to the RWA inflation. And if I think about your 13% to 14% range, that wouldn’t seem to take any of that into consideration.

And if I could also ask one on NatWest Markets, please. Back in the annals of history, and I’m talking about the CEO who proceeded your predecessor and probably a market restructuring the one before last. We were told to expect something like £030 to £0.50 back on the dollar in terms of net capital release from a restructuring of the markets business. So you’ve given us the £2.7 billion gross capital release figure. Just wondered if you’d like to comment on that historical point of reference. Thank you.

Alison Rose

So should I answer the third question first? So I’m probably not going to comment on the CEO before the CEO. I think the structure that we’ve given you in terms of resizing and reshaping that business and the transition plan to bring that down, is what we think is a realistic plan and one that will allow us to protect the revenues and the core franchise that we want to support, as well as an orderly reduction of the RWAs that are not there for the future. So you wouldn’t expect me to comment on previous assumptions.

Katie, do you want to pick up the capital?

Katie Murray

Yes, we do. Look, the capital number, like the £200 is a guide. It’s not a target. Clearly, there’s a lot of different things that kind of happen within there. But what we’re trying to say to you is, if you look at what we know is coming, that’s a fair place for you to kind of end up. So you should assume that, that does – think of what Basel III amendments are, the risk department tell me it’s Basel III, not IV amendments, so if that helps. And then 13% to 14% should also be after those considerations.

We’ve tried to build all of those in. We accept that the timing may move in terms of from where, whether it comes in from 21% to 23%, or a little bit later, that would have a bit of an impact on there. So I think you can kind of take us from where we are now building your NatWest Markets and building the mortgage floors and our kind of Basel III guidance, you’ll get a bit of growth, you’ll get to the right kind of place? Thank you very much.

Howard Davies

Thanks. Yes, second row here.

Fahad Changazi

Hello, good morning. It’s Fahad Changazi from Mediobanca. Could I just ask on your 3% or greater than 3% lending growth? Is that primarily related just to mortgages or without looking for a bit more happening on commercial lending? And just following on from that, last year commercial non-interest income collapsed, went down significantly. But just wondering, given the election, have you seen some signs of where that might be going or anecdotal evidence there? Thank you.

Alison Rose

So in terms of our lending growth, obviously, as you can, we exceeded our lending growth target for 2019 at 3.6%. And we had very strong growth, obviously, in our mortgage business, growing gross lending by £33.3 billion. Our commercial business also grew in the sectors that we wanted to grow it in. We’ve always said that we will be very targeted in the sectors we want to grow in the areas we want to grow, but also apply a very strong capital distribution lens to that business. So we took out a lot of capital from that business as well.

So overall, we expect retail and commercial to grow as part of our 3% loan growth target that we set this year. We will continue to grow within our risk appetite. And I think that is a very strong message. When you look at the growth we contributed last year, the quality of the assets that we’re putting on our book are within risk appetite and have a good credit quality. So we are very cognizant of that. So growth across both sides and from that perspective.

In terms of pipeline and how the businesses performing since the election. We had a very good finish to the year and we’re seeing good volume growth continuing. I think any improvement in business confidence and reduction of uncertainty helps. And so we certainly had good growth and good pipeline at the start of the year. There is still quite a lot of uncertainty out there. So whilst there is a degree of improvement in our pipeline, it’s too early to say whether you’re seeing a significant bounce.

Our job is to keep really close to our customers, as they’re looking at the opportunities and we’re certainly doing that and seeing good momentum. But business confidence affected by uncertainty, and so we’ll continue to keep a close eye on that.

Howard Davies

All right. I’m going to take another one from the Internet from Robin Down of HSBC, who says the quarterly rate of reduction in the retail margin even allowing for the mortgage accounting changes in Q4 of 2019, has been relatively rapid. How do you see this shaping up in 2020? And give – can you give some color on the dynamics, Katie?

Katie Murray

Sure. Thanks very much. I’m conscious, obviously, with the questions on the way we often ask them and we’ve answered much of them as we go through. So I think, there the key things to remember are around the 80 to 100 basis points corridor that we’re writing at this kind of top-end of that and they kind of exit rate of the whole kind of book at the 145.

Just one thing I would add to that is that, in our plans, we do assume there is a rate fall, I’m not sure if that’s something that you’ve all necessarily picked up on. We’re assuming in language of consensus as it was as we struck it and that it happens in Q2 of this year, that will have a little bit of an impact naturally on NIM. If and when it happens, we’ll see what kind of NIM comes forward from there. So that’s kind of important thing to remember.

And one of the ways I kind of work around NIM quite sort of simply as, if you take out a £10 million change in your NII is 1 basis point of NIM that you lose in terms of that piece or a £2 billion movement if your average interesting earning assets also has the same piece. So I kind of, as you try to model NIM, bear that in mind and also the rate cuts and we’ve given you in the accounts and in the analysis, what that kind of does in terms of the various product margins and things as well, which will help you model that piece of NIM going forward.

Howard Davies

Yes. [indiscernible], just behind you, please. Move the mic.

Benjamin Toms

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. It’s Ben Toms from RBC. You’ve given a range for the potential strategic costs in the year of £0.8 billion to £1 billion. Is there a range then on the amount of cost cutting you can do? I.e., is there upside to the £250 million costs you can take out this year?

Alison Rose

So I think you should take the £250 million as a £250 million. We always – we’ll always try to out deliver, but you’ve got a track record with us as being very transparent. So £250 is the target we’re expecting to deliver this year.

Howard Davies

Yes, just over there. Thank you.

John Cronin

Thank you. It’s John Cronin from Goodbody.

Alison Rose

Hey, John.

John Cronin

And just two questions from me. One is on the mortgages, I’m not going to ask again about your shared development going forward. But if I can ask about the RWAs printing, when you superimpose the mortgage floors on new flow and how you think about how far you’d be willing to go in terms of price compression from here and perhaps to maintain share at current flow share?

And then secondly, just more broadly on terms of funding conditions. In the year-to-date, what are you experiencing? And how do you think about that in the context of NIM evolution in Q1? Thank you.

Katie Murray

Yep, sure. Should I take that, Alison. Okay, so as we look at it in terms of the ROEs and that’s exactly the way that we should really look at this business, given the repricing in terms of the NIM. So today, we’d say the book is comfortably earning above 20% ROE, when you bring in there extra £10.5 billion, more comfortably above 15%. And then you kind of think to yourself, “Well, if you’re at the writing closer to the 100%, you’re a bit higher, if you’re writing and closer down to the 80%, in terms of the corridor, you’ll be a bit closer to that 15%.

But in that corridor that we kind of seek to operate within, we’re comfortable that they do write that we write our business above that kind of level of ROE at that kind of level. And so we’re not looking for any particular price compression, but we kind of internally think of the 80% to 100%. And you will recall that in the early part of last year, we look much closer to the 80% until the kind of swap curve moved.

And in terms of funding for NIM evolution, I’ve probably said as much as I’ll say about NIM evolution as we go into into next year and we’ll talk more about it when we get together in a few short weeks time for Q1 results.

Howard Davies

I’ve got one more on the screen from Edward Firth of KBW. Looking at your presentation from this time last year, you were targeting a 12% RoTE for 2020. I think by you, it means the other bloke, his name…

Alison Rose

[Multiple Speakers]

Howard Davies

Where has he gone? We’re now looking at mid single digits. And I guess, the big change is that restructuring never seems to come down as you hope. So I guess my question is what gives you the confidence that this program is the final one that 2022 will be a promised land?

Alison Rose

So why don’t I take that. So we have set our targets based on the current economic conditions and outlook. There is a degree of uncertainty in terms of that outlook. We are in a lower for longer rate environment. We’ve all seen what’s happened with the yield curve. So we think that the targets that we’ve given you are a realistic set of assumptions based on the current economic scenarios. And as Katie mentioned, their consensus on which we base our plan. So I’m comfortable that is a realistic scenario that we’ve given you with that condition.

In terms of the restructuring costs, obviously, what I’m focused on is building a bank that can withstand the changes and trends and I talked a little bit about them at the beginning in terms of how customer behavior is disrupting, and also the opportunities that exist within our customer base.

So we are not only restructuring our business, we’re investing significantly in it. So that we can identify and continue to grow the potential that we see within our business. So obviously, there are restructuring charges related to NatWest Markets. And I think that was the burning issue in my entry when I took over, and therefore, I think it is appropriate we restructure that business to make it a sustainable part of the group going forward with more of a focus on retail and commercial, which are more stable returns less volatile.

And obviously as we reengineer our processes, as we invest in technology, as we invest in new propositions, there are going to be restructuring charges that come with that. So that is about building the bank that is able to deal with the future trends and the future opportunities that we’re looking at.

Howard Davies

Thank you. All right. Yes, just over there. Okay.

Claire Kane

Hi. It’s Claire Kane again from Credit Suisse. Just a follow-up on restructuring charges, or strategic costs. You say they should trend down to about £300 million over time, which is about the level of underlying costs takeout. So I just wondered, is there a point in time, where should – we should expect that total costs, including those restructuring costs actually come down? And that’s not just a perpetual reach restructuring below the line?

And just on the phasing of NatWest Markets restructuring. Given the large portion of that is through income losses is – what’s your expectation on those developments? I mean, do you get rid of most of the assets at the beginning, or I know the RWA takeouts a bit slower on your plan, but really those losses is that quite an area of uncertainty we think forward? Thanks.

Alison Rose

So let me take the second question. As we’ve looked at the plan for NatWest Markets, Robin and his team are obviously focused on building that business. So it can focus on our core customers. We’re very mindful about the phasing of that. And obviously, we’ve got quite a lot of experience of restructuring businesses of this nature. And so the challenge is always managing the revenue line and the cost line, so that one doesn’t run ahead of the other.

So in our phasing and transition plan, we’re very mindful of how we manage that. What we’ve said to you is, it will be capital ratio accretive in year one and you can expect us to bring you updates as that transition plan goes through, but we’re very mindful of the phasing of that.

Katie Murray

And thanks, Alison. Just on the cost piece, we do expect it to trend down over time. I think we have taken the cost down and we try very hard not to talk about costs on the – on an adjusted basis. We do kind of like to keep you into other operating strategic costs. Many of you sort of said, I talked about last year don’t quite like a rid of that number. But I’m conscious that the year I’ll do that, we’ll claim great successes on cost takeout, and actually, will have done nothing except a few lines together.

But the intention is to continue costs takeout. What your hope is that in one year, the cost you took out that year, you have a great run rate into the following year and it just kind of continues to deliver. But that’s certainly the mantra that we have in the organization and one that, I think, Alison and I are very strong on. It has to be a continued cost reduction journey.

Howard Davies

I have another one on screen from Fahed Kunwar from Redburn. I appreciate you’ve done on the business relative to consensus, but the dividend was lower than expectations. Considering the size of capital surplus, why do you not pay out more today? Also, given your surplus capital, why now? I think it means, I think that’s probably should be net not, why not set the ordinary dividend on statutory rather than underlying profits?

Alison Rose

So we’ve talked about our capital distribution story a little bit in terms of our capital work. Obviously, we’re starting from a very strong base at the 16.2%. I think we’re very pleased to be able to pay a dividend today. Bearing in mind, we only started relatively recently, I think we’re starting to distribute that capital back to you and with our plans for getting to 14% and then 13% to 14%, you have a walk in terms of what we intend to do.

Our intention is to distribute capital. We also know that actually, being well prepared to take part in a government sale of RBS shares is a good use of our distribution and plan. And I would certainly hope that we see greater potential to take part in share buybacks not just in the short-term, but we also hope that will become a recurring feature of our distributions over a multi-year period.

So I think we’ve declared the dividend. That’s £2.7 billion back. There’s a capital walk that we’ve given you. It won’t be linear, but our intention is to continue to focus on using all the means that we’re comfortable delivering to you between the board and myself and Katie.

Howard Davies

Thank you.

Katie Murray

So I just pick up that last point, because it is important. In terms of our dividend, we really do look to do on a typical profits available to equity and shareholders, so it really is on that statutory profit kind of level.

What we had this year was this really odd thing, where there was £1.5 billion of FX recycling gains that we basically took out of one line in the reserves and brought it into the income statement. So we did adjust for that. We made no other adjustments. We didn’t try to back out any other costs.

So the idea is that we do kind of 40% of that bottom line number, but it didn’t feel appropriate to do on what was actually a bit of accounting and maneuvering of a balance sheet rather than actual real generated profits.

Howard Davies

Yes. Anybody else? I’m not seeing any more hands and I’m not seeing anything else on the screen. So thank you very much for coming in. Quite a long session, but quite a lot to get through. And we hope that you take all those 16,000 pages we’ve given you and digest them over the weekend. Have fun.

Alison Rose

Happy Valentine’s Day.