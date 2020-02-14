Comerica's Variable Rate-Heavy Book Is Weighing It Down

Valuation seems to be in fair value territory; we are neutral on the stock for now.

Comerica (CMA) delivered a 5% beat in its Q4 EPS, reporting $1.85 per share in earnings. While revenues were in line, lower credit costs saved the quarter from an otherwise bad result. The bank has a large proportion of variable-rate loans, which, in a declining rate environment, is undesirable. Despite adding more hedges during the quarter, we believe that the bank is set to witness further margin contraction in 2020, given our view that Fed is likely to cut rates at least once during the year. Our estimate of fair value falls in the $55-65 range, which emphasizes our neutral view.

Margins take a huge hit from the variable rate-heavy loan book

CMA's net interest income (NII) declined 7.2% QoQ, as a variable rate-heavy loan book led to a sizeable contraction in margins. Net interest margin (NIM) crashed 32bps QoQ. While the bank managed to reduce deposit costs to some extent (-7bps), it was not enough to offset the massive 40bps drop in loan yields.



Loan growth did not help either, falling 0.8% QoQ, as commercial loans - constituting 2/3rd of the loan book - contracted 1.6%. The management guided for a 2020 average loan book growth of 2-3%, slower than the 3.4% recorded in 2019. Contracting margins and slower loan growth are set to deliver a double blow to net interest income in 2020.

80% of the bank's loan book is a floating rate, largely tied to the 30-day LIBOR which declined 39bps during the quarter. While it is nice to have a high proportion of variable-rate loans on the way up, it is unbearable on the way down, as CMA's Q4 experience shows. $750M of hedging was added in October and a further $1B in January, in addition to the ones added in previous quarters - now totaling to $5.55B - but these were too little too late at just 14% of the variable book. The management expects margins to modestly compress in 2020, from Q4 levels.

In our view, the US Fed is likely to cut rates at least once in 2020, which is also what the market seems to be expecting. Thus, we foresee more than just a "moderate" margin contraction in 2020. CMA is asset sensitive, and every 25bps cut is likely to result in profits falling by 2.3%.

On the positive side, Comerica has an extremely solid and sticky deposit base, and this continued to rise. At 48%, its non-interest-bearing deposit proportion is among the best in the US banking space. The bank also scores high on liquidity, with a loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 88%, an easing of 270bps QoQ. However, this has impacted margins by 5bps QoQ as excess liquidity from continued deposit inflows increased balances parked at the Fed.

While non-interest income partly offset the decline in NII, on a closer look, it was driven by non-recurring items, and not by fees. Credit card fees were down 7.5% QoQ, resulting in overall net fees declining 2.8% QoQ.

Cost control slipped in the last quarter; credit costs still benign

Operating expenses rose across-the-board, with the adjusted number up 4% YoY - led by higher employee costs and outside processing fees. Cost-to-income ratio deteriorated by a significant 550bps YoY, as revenues contracted, while expenses kept creeping up. To be fair, the bank had exercised solid cost control during the first three quarters of 2019, and 4Q was the only slip up. Overall, 2019 had a flattish cost base vs. 2018, on an adjusted basis. The bank expects expenses to rise 3% in 2020.

Net charge offs continue to be at benign levels and have been guided for at 15-25bps in 2020, not too different from the 21bps witnessed in 2019.

Share repurchases are likely to slow down

CET1 of 10.14% was just above the management target of 10%. The bank spent $1.3B in share repurchases during 2019, bringing the capital levels close to target. From here on, we are expecting buybacks at a much slower rate of $500M on average during 2020-21E, much below the levels seen in 2018-19. After reaching a peak of 12% in 1Q18, CMA has been buying back shares (17.5% YoY reduction in share count so far) and increased dividends to bring down the high capital base.

Valuation seems fair

CMA, currently, trades at close to 1.2 times one-year forward tangible book value per share, higher than the historical average of around 1.1x which is also our estimate of return on tangible equity-based fair multiple. However, the bank looks undervalued on a historical P/E as well as a justified P/E basis. Overall, the stock's fair value is in the $55-65 range, and we are, therefore, neutral on the stock. The bank faces revenue headwinds from a likely Fed rate cut in 2020 and a further slowdown in loan growth.

