Asian Pay Television Trust: Majority Stake In Trustee-Manager's Shareholder To Be Sold

Asian Pay Television Trust's 4Q2019 results were better than expected, and there could be potentially new revenue opportunities in the 5G era.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed Taiwanese pay television and broadband business trust Asian Pay Television Trust (OTCPK:APTTF) [APTT:SP]. Potential corporate actions involving the trustee-manager and its ultimate shareholders and the ongoing strategic review remain the key re-rating catalysts for Asian Pay Television Trust. However, given the uncertainty over the timing and impact of any such potential corporate actions, a "Neutral" rating is warranted. Furthermore, Asian Pay Television Trust is not really cheap on an EV/EBITDA valuation basis.

Asian Pay Television Trust, currently, trades at 10.2 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which is on par with its historical three-year and five-year average forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 10.2 times and 10.3 times respectively. The trust offers a consensus forward FY2020 distribution yield of 7.0%.

This is an update of my initiation article published on Asian Pay Television Trust on October 22, 2019. Asian Pay Television Trust's unit price has increased slightly by +2% from S$0.168 as of October 21, 2019, to S$0.171 as of February 13, 2020.

Majority Stake In Trustee-Manager's Shareholder To Be Sold While Strategic Review Outcome Is Still Pending

In my initiation article on Asian Pay Television Trust published in October 2019, I had highlighted that potential corporate actions involving the trustee-manager and its ultimate shareholders, and the ongoing strategic review is the key re-rating catalysts for the trust.

On February 11, 2020, it was announced that a 65% equity interest in Dynami Vision Pte. Ltd. is proposed to be sold to Da Da Digital Convergence Co., Ltd. Dynami Vision is the sole shareholder of APTT Management Pte. Limited, which is the trustee-manager of Asian Pay Television Trust. Da Da Digital Convergence is a Taiwanese company controlled by Mr. Dai Yung Huei, who is the founder and director of Taiwan-listed cable television company Dafeng TV Ltd [6184:TW].

Notably, Mr. Dai Yung Huei was quoted in the announcement saying that "we are keen to increase our stake in APTT (Asian Pay Television Trust) in the mid to long term." The trustee-manager, APTT Management Pte. Limited has a 0.346% direct stake in Asian Pay Television Trust, while Hong Han Investment Co., Ltd., a related entity of the Trustee-Manager, holds a 2.983% stake in the trust. This implies that Da Da Digital Convergence and Mr. Dai Yung Huei will have an indirect stake in Asian Pay Television Trust via their ownership of a 65% equity interest in Dynami Vision, assuming regulatory approvals for the partial divestment are obtained.

Asian Pay Television Trust was speculated to be a potential takeover target in the past, because of Taiwanese billionaire and founder of Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHAF) (OTCPK:HNHPD), Mr. Terry Gou's prior involvement. Mr. Terry Gou had a 20% equity interest in Dynami Vision, prior to selling his stake to Mr. Lu Fang-Ming in May 2019 following his decision to take part in Taiwan's 2020 presidential elections. Mr. Lu Fang-Ming is the Chairman of Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd., which is the telecommunications arm of Mr. Terry Gou's Hon Hai. There are potential synergies between Asian Pay Television Trust's cable television business and Asia Pacific Telecom's telecommunications business, and it was speculated that Dynami Vision could potentially acquire Asian Pay Television Trust in the future if existing regulatory restrictions on telecommunications companies owning cable television businesses were lifted going forward.

However, with this recent announcement that Mr. Lu Fang-Ming is proposing to sell a 65% equity interest in Dynami Vision to Da Da Digital Convergence and Mr. Dai Yung Huei, it seems much less likely that Asian Pay Television Trust is an acquisition target for Mr. Lu Fang-Ming and Asia Pacific Telecom, or Mr. Terry Gou or Hon Hai.

On the flip side, there could be potential corporate actions and strategic synergies involving Da Da Digital Convergence, Mr. Dai Yung Huei and Dafeng TV. Da Da Digital Convergence's parent company is the largest shareholder of Dafeng TV with a 39.17% stake, and Dafeng TV has approximately 230,000 cable television subscribers. In comparison, Asian Pay Television Trust's sole asset is Taiwan Broadband Communications, Taiwan's third largest cable television operator which has 729,000 basic cable television subscribers as of end-2019. The other two major cable television operators in Taiwan are China Network Systems and Kbro Co, and both of them have more than a million cable television subscribers.

Asian Pay Television Trust's Taiwan Broadband Communications can compete more effectively in the Taiwan cable television market if it merges with Dafeng TV, which will bring their combined subscriber base to close to a million. However, it is premature to speculate on future corporate actions, and it remains to be seen if such potential corporate actions would be in the best interests of existing Asian Pay Television Trust unit holders.

Separately, the outcome of Asian Pay Television Trust's ongoing strategic review is still pending. Asian Pay Television Trust updated recently in February 2020 that selected parties have been shortlisted for "more in-depth discussions" in relation to the ongoing strategic review and "discussions are progressing." Earlier, Asian Pay Television Trust announced an independent strategic review of options available for Asian Pay Television Trust and its investment in Taiwan Broadband Communications Group in April 2019, and subsequently disclosed the appointment of Bank of America (BAC) Merrill Lynch as financial adviser in June 2019.

Better Than Expected Financial Results With Opportunities In New 5G Era

Asian Pay Television Trust announced 4Q2019 financial results on February 10, 2020, which were above expectations.

While 4Q2019 revenue was down -6.5% YoY to S$79.5 million, the trust's EBITDA declined by a smaller -2.4% YoY to S$44.0 million. The relatively narrower decline in EBITDA vis-a-vis revenue is a surprise, given the high operating leverage embedded within cable television operations. This was mainly attributable to lower broadcast and production costs which fell -10.6% YoY from S$15.4 million in 4Q2018 to S$13.7 million in 4Q2019. It meant that Asian Pay Television Trust has had success in reducing the cost of cable television content acquired.

Furthermore, there were signs of stabilization in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Asian Pay Television Trust's number of subscribers and ARPU have been declining quarter-on-quarter since 1Q2018. However, the trust's basic cable TV ARPU was stable at NT$489 per month for 4Q2019 at the same level as 3Q2019, while its broadband ARPU only declined slightly by -2.7% from NT$376 per month in 3Q2019 to NT$366 per month in 4Q2019. In contrast, Asian Pay Television Trust's basic cable TV ARPU declined by -0.6% QoQ in 3Q2019, and its broadband APRU decreased by -3.8% QoQ in the same quarter. In addition, Asian Pay Television Trust continued to grow its broadband subscriber base by +10% YoY and +3% QoQ to 238,000 by end-4Q2019.

On the flip side, Asian Pay Television Trust continued to experience a subscriber churn rate of approximately 5,000 every quarter for the core basic cable television segment in 2019. This makes it critical for Asian Pay Television Trust to explore new revenue opportunities to offset the structural decline in basic cable television subscribers resulting from technological disruption and piracy.

Revenue from data backhaul services provided to 5G network carriers could potentially be a new growth driver for Asian Pay Television Trust. In the trust's 4Q2019 results announcement, Asian Pay Television Trust emphasized that "we are confident that data backhaul will become a material part of our business in the next few years." The first round of 5G spectrum license auctions in Taiwan recently took place in January 2020, and the actual roll-out of 5G wireless infrastructure in Taiwan is expected to happen next year in 2021.

According to Asian Pay Television Trust's announcement regarding the partial divestment of a 65% interest in Dynami Vision, Da Da Digital Convergence was referred to as a "strategic partner" and enable both Asian Pay Television Trust and Da Da Digital Convergence to achieve much more in terms of enabling wireless operators to tap our integrated networks for data backhaul."

Valuation

Asian Pay Television Trust trades at 10.8 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 10.2 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its unit price of S$0.171 as of February 13, 2020. In comparison, the trust's historical three-year and five-year average forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 10.2 times and 10.3 times respectively.

Asian Pay Television Trust offers a consensus forward distribution yield of 7.0% for both FY2020 and FY2021, with market consensus expecting the trust to maintain its quarterly and annual distributions per share of S$0.003 and S$0.012 respectively going forward. Asian Pay Television Trust has committed to an annual dividend payout of S$0.012 for FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Asian Pay Television Trust are the strategic review failing to create value for unit holders, worse-than-expected financial results and operating metrics in subsequent quarters, and lower-than-expected distributions.

