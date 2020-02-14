First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) CEO Philip Pascall on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCPK:FQVLF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Clive Newall - President and Director

Philip Pascall - Chairman and CEO

Hannes Meyer - CFO

Tristan Pascall - General Manager Cobre Panama

Juliet Wall - General Manager Finance

Simon MacLean - Group Reporting Controller

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO Capital Markets

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Oscar Cabrera - CIBC

Lawson Winder - Bank of America

Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Matthew Fields - Bank of America

Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital

Brian Lalli - Barclays

Thomas McNamara - Impala

James Finnerty - Citigroup

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Sanjay Aiyar - Coherence Capital

Frank Duplak - Prudential

Clive Newall

Thanks, Operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on what I believe is an extremely cold day in Toronto. Joining me on the call today are Philip Pascall, Chairman and CEO; Hannes Meyer, CFO; Tristan Pascall, General Manager Cobre Panama, Juliet Wall, General Manager, Finance; and Simon MacLean, Group Reporting Controller.

As usual, before we proceed, I will draw your attention to the fact that over the course of this conference call, we will be making several forward-looking statements, and as such, I encourage you to read the cautionary note that accompanies our fourth quarter and full year MD&A and the related results release, the news release, as well as the risk factors particular to our company, which are detailed in our most recent annual information form and available on our Web site, first-quantum.com and on SEDAR. I’ll remind you that the presentation, which accompanies this conference call, is available on our Web site. So I'll get it started with some opening remarks before Hannes’ review of the financial results and then we will open the lines for questions.

So 2019 was a transformative year for the company as we brought Cobre Panama into commercial production. This allowed us to deliver yet another record quarter of copper production and a new company record for annual production. Also, our cost remained low during the quarter and for the year, well within our guidance range. In particular, cost at Cobre Panama continue to get better than we might've expected from such a new operation, but we believe that there's still room for improvement as the ramp up continues. As a result, the first full quarter production from Cobre Panama also contributed strongly to quarterly cash flow reflected in our results.

Before moving on to the full financial review, I think it's important to address current events. I'm sure you're all aware of the continuing evolution of corona virus, now termed COBIT 19 epidemic, and it's actual and potential impacts on our industry. The last time I spoke to you little more than three months ago, nobody had heard of this disease. Despite its seriousness, this epidemic, which particularly in China is already impacting on copper of usage, supply chains, sales and ultimately, the copper price, some of our actions earlier this year have helped to mitigate its potential impact.

Our hedging program now extended through 2020, provides some protection from copper price volatility, our opportunities on top issue back in January 2020 has strengthened our balance sheet and made it small resilient to black swan event, such as this. However, our physical sales have not been material -- materially affected, and experts believe it is likely to be a short term event. We are monitoring the situation very closely.

So to wrap up my comments, our performance in 2020 in the startup commercial operations at Cobre Panama, has accelerated subtle several of our strategic objectives. Our vision to be a leading copper company has been greatly advanced. Our geographic diversification has been better realized and we have increased our cash flow generation capacity, which in turn will help us to begin to de-lever our balance sheet before considering any new growth projects.

So with that, I'll hand over to Hannes to go through the financial reviews.

Hannes Meyer

Thanks, Clive, and good day, to everyone. I would like to direct you to the slides titled overview in our presentation. 2019 was indeed a transformative year for First Quantum, marked by the successful delivery of Cobre Panama to the market and into commercial production ahead of schedule. This achievement greatly enhances our vision of being a leading copper focus metals and mining company.

From a finance perspective, we are our well positioned to focus firmly on deleveraging the balance sheet since our capital commitments in 2020 is expected to be well below each of the prior seven years. As you've seen with the refinancing we completed last month consistent with this objective, we are continuing to prudently manage our capital structure and liquidity and financing sources. In the past several years, there have been many uncertainties that there are of course fluctuations in commodity prices. As such, we've utilized hedge program to manage our commodity risk and cash flow stability. In light of continuing uncertainties, which now includes the economic disruption and our implications of the new corona virus, we are continuing our program. Today, we have hedged approximately a third of our expected copper sales in the first half of 2020.

The next Slide delivering on growth. During the year, we had record copper production with 702,000 tons of copper and 257,000 ounces of gold. We have diversified our geographical presence with over a third of 2020 copper and gold production guidance coming from Panama, following a successful initial ramp up periods in 2019. For the full year, which for the most part consisted of four of its ramp up, contributed approximately 147,000 tonnes of copper. Cobre Panama will indeed be a world-class operation.

Turning to the next slide on production. Copper production was within guidance and continues our upward year-over-year record breaking trend, with copper production increasing 64% since 2015. Gold production of 78,000 ounces was 62% higher than the same period in the prior year, but annual production of 257,000 ounces being 39% higher than 2018, reflecting Cobre Panama's contribution of 60,000 ounces, and higher gold production at Kansanshi following operational enhancements.

Turning to the next slide for financial overview. Comparative EBITDA of $511 million for the quarter is 6% increase on the comparable quarter of 2018, and benefited from the contribution of $136 million from Cobre Panama. The results we impacted by $0.07 lower net realized copper price, mitigated by $26 million hedge gain in the quarter from the copper hedge program. Comparative earnings of $0.05 per share includes $0.27 per share of interest expense, this is new since interest is no longer being capitalized following the declaration of commercial production at Cobre Panama.

Turning to the next slide on EBITDA. Underlying comparative EBITDA after allowing for the movement in mental prices and foreign exchange on operational cost was 10% higher in the fourth quarter on the back of stronger Cobre Panama contribution. Whilst EBITDA is lower than the previous year, the full 2019 underlying EBITDA was $71 million higher than the comparative period in 2018 when removing the impact of lower realized metal prices and favorable foreign exchange on operational costs in 2019. The improved underlying EBITDA was due to hedge gains from the managed hedge program combined with strong Cobre Panama contribution. These were somewhat offset by the impact of the Las Cruces land slippage.

Turning to the next slide on quarterly unit costs. Copper C1 cost of $1.24 was broadly in line with the same quarter in the prior year despite lower production at Sentinel. These costs include the impact of Cobre Panama’s first full quarter of commercial production with copper C1 cost of $1.28 per pound. Overall, full year copper C1 of $1.31 per pound and all in sustaining costs for $1.78 per pound were comfortable within the full year guidance. All in sustaining costs of $1.72 per pound for the quarter increased $0.05 against the same period in the previous year. The increase reflect the impact of Cobre Panama's higher deferred stripping activity.

Turning to copper hedging program outlook. As I mentioned at the start, we utilized the hedge program to ensure stability of cash flows, while maintaining compliance of financial covenants, metal fluctuations and commodity prices. As of today, the company has 172,000 tonnes of zero cost collars with maturities due January 21 at a weighted-average price of $2.66 per pound to $2.92 per pound, and 62,000 tonnes of unmargined copper forward sale contracts at an average price of $2.81 per pound, and that's run through to periods of maturity on January 21.

Approximately a third of expected copper sales in the first half 2020 are hedged to unmargined forward and zero cost collar sales contracts at average full price of $2.71 per pound. The company has an unmargined nickel forward sales contract of just over 12,000 tonnes at an average price of $6.77 per pound of nickel, but maturity is due to February 2021.

Turning to the next slide on debt and liquidity profile at the year end, the company ended the quarter with $523 million of net and unrestricted cash and cash equivalents in addition to the $250 million of committed and growing facilities, and is compliant with all financial covenants. Taking into account full cost operating cash inflows, capital expenditure outflows and the available committed facilities, the company expect to have sufficient liquidity through the next 12 months to carry out its operating and capital expenditure plans and remain in full compliance with financial covenants.

And as I said earlier, we continue to take action to manage operational and price risks and further strengthen the balance sheet. On January 9th, the company launched a tap of an additional $750 million of bond by tapping the existing ‘23 and ‘25 notes. The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the most to redeem in full the outstanding $300 million 21 notes tomorrow, and we have repaid $450 million of the revolving credit facility. The second graph depicts the pro forma debt profile post the issue, illustrating the improved maturity profile.

Just to comment on VAT in Zambia. The total VAT receivable value accrued by the company's Zambian operations at the date of the claim was $847 million. The carrying value at the end of the quarter was $398 million, reflecting the devaluation of the Zambia kwacha, and that accounted of $242 million and the application of a discount for the time value of the total receivable to expected repayment of just over $200 million.

All Zambia VAT balances are now categorized as non-current. The finance charge of $182 million was recognized in the year, representing the discounting over the expected time frame to repayment. We remain in regular discussions with the relevant government authorities and continue to consider that the outstanding claims are recoverable.

Moving to the next slide on capital expenditure. Cobre Panama capital expenditure for the year was $697 million for the 85 million tonne per annum development project. Project construction and commissioning is now essentially complete and that project capital expenditure in 2019 included the tailings dam management’s facility construction costs at Cobre Panama, capital expenditure to allow the operation to reach 100 million tonnes per annum, as well as development of the Colina pit.

Also project capital expenditure for realigning of one of the high pressure leech autoclaves and the development of the ASA convert at Kansanshi, as well as Trulia's program at Sentinel and remediation work at Las Cruces following the January land slippage.

Thank you. And with that, I will hand back over to Clive.

Clive Newall

Thank you, Hannes. So operator could you now hand us over for questions please.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Ioannis Masvoulas

A couple of questions from my side, first in terms of the power situation in Zambia, can you provide an update in terms of power availability in the short term, and what sort of rates you're seeing as we go into Q2, especially as the [Mopani's] now they're supposed to be restarting? And also related to power, so the purchase agreement with ZESCO is supposed to be renewed this year, do you envisage any changes to the terms, especially if we switch the cost of service model instead of fixed power ties? And I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Clive Newall

Hannes, do you want to deal with that or?

Hannes Meyer

It’s difficult time for ZESCO for possibly of being while -- could have been very low. As from about the end of January, we see that it's declining stopped and then the dam starts to flow, which is what you expect of rainy season, or during rainy season and at the moment it seems being normal. During all of that time, the supply to our two operations has been uninterrupted. And there's no reason for ourselves to expect that to continue and that's about I guess what we can say.

Ioannis Masvoulas

And maybe the second point on the power types, anything you could mention here at all?

Hannes Meyer

Well again, our power prices as far as we know is certainly -- the arrangements that exists defer slightly from one mining operation to another. And most of them were governed by arrangement in which you see a supplier receive power from ZESCO and made certain charges, we weren’t party to that. And when the power price needed to be changed, it can be considering mining took an arbitration case since then that the outcome of that is being honored by ZESCO. So we don't expect there’s any reason for that to change. Our prices by enlarge higher than most of the others.

Ioannis Masvoulas

And maybe just a quick follow up on the fiscal changes in Zambia, and you have provided explicit guidance on costs and impact for 2020 and looks like it’s a preliminary figure. Do you expect any material changes to that estimate or do you have a good visibility at this stage of the overall changes in the associated impact?

Clive Newall

We have incorporated those fiscal changes in our plans and in our guidance already, so we don't expect major variation from that.

Jackie Przybylowski

Jackie Przybylowski

I just wanted to ask you about the Kansanshi and the expansion that you're considering doing there. And if you could give us an update on what the scope of that expansion might be and timing if you had any ballpark idea of when that would be? And finally, I guess how you'd be looking to finance that if asset sales in Zambia still on the table? Thanks.

Clive Newall

Philip, do you want to do that?

Philip Pascall

We have strong intent and desire to improve the balance sheet. We actually would seek to avoid any kind of extended share as long as we can. That now as far as we can -- our licensed evaluations goes is that we would need not to have any expansion operating before end of 2024, that's five years out and we would make no commitment to it and a lot of them other than say minor items for another three years at least. During this time, of course, we are looking carefully at the detail of what we actually have to do. And in the course of this quarter, by the end of this quarter, we expect to publish a technical report with some information on how that modeled. And specifically with the capital cost that doesn't require full expansion of the smelter, which we didn’t release regionally.

Ian Rossouw

Ian Rossouw

Just to follow up on Ioannis's question about the sort of changes in the fiscal terms. Do you expect, or if you don't get any of the VAT sort of receivables during the year. What do you expect the sort of outflows in terms of cash flows would be for the whole of Zambia? And then secondly, just to ask about the Ravensthorpe restart, just if you can give us some details on the expected costs for that? Thank you.

Hannes Meyer

I think with the changes in the most recent VAT changes, I mean that limit anyway some of our VAT claims. So I think if on the assumption that we don't get any VAT back in the year, which I think we will get some back in this year, but if we don't get any back, they're most probably in the order of about $10 million per month. So you're looking at about $120 million for the year.

Ian Rossouw

So that's similar to what it was historically?

Hannes Meyer

No, historically we believe that was probably about $15 million per month in total. So we're looking 180 but some of the changes we can't claim that back any longer.

Oscar Cabrera

Oscar Cabrera

I was just wondering if you can help us out. You’ve tried in the past with capital expenditure, your capital expenditure forecast for 2021 and 2022, specifically to Cobre Panama. In release you mentioned the final decision to proceed with capital deployment to get the project to 100 million tonnes per annum will be taking later on. So can you just put figures around that and the timing of it? When do you, if you go ahead with it, when do you need to spend it and what would you be spending it on?

Tristan Pascall

The 43-101 provided an outline of the capital expenditure and the time table to get to 100 million. And in that document, we were saying that the 100 million case would come on board in 2023. What we're saying is there's no change to that plan. We have the ability to flex a little bit between Botija pit and Colina pit but there's no change from the 43-101 in terms of timing and when we would expect to come on at this stage. What we're saying we don't need to deploy that capital this year, and we went certainly in the first half of this year and we will be pushing out a decision as much as we can still meeting the time table.

Oscar Cabrera

In other words, sticking to whatever the technical report says with a view to start in 2023. When would you take this decision?

Tristan Pascall

This year, later this year.

Oscar Cabrera

And then with respect to Ravensthorpe, is there any additional CapEx that you require in 2020 and ’21? There’s mention of a new deposit being mined.

Clive Newall

Yes, included in our projected capital there’s an expanded shift for the conveyor that goes to Shoemaker Levy. And Shoemaker is the large long-term deposit that we'd like to have operating in 2021, so expenditure for that will occur through the end of this year.

Oscar Cabrera

And then lastly if I may in previous calls you have mentioned your expectation for cash proceed and cash flow in Cobre Panama for 2021. I was wondering if you were willing to provide any guidance for this year, or how should we think about the progression of this cash costs? I mean you have done fairly well over the first quarter of commercial production?

Tristan Pascall

The guidance that we previously provided looks very conservative, and we think that we will be able to achieve that. What we are saying is that we continuing to ramp up that we see a lot of opportunity on cash costs. Everywhere I look in that business from the ports and the power plant, through to the mining and the process plant, we do see opportunities to optimize. Really 2019 was about fundamentals and making sure that we could run and making sure that we could run well. 2020 we can we can start to optimize in each of the areas, particularly on the cost side of things. So we’re comfortable with the costs where they are and progression they reduce.

Oscar Cabrera

So I mean I think if I remember correctly, you had mentioned that under $1.20, you did have $1.28 in the first quarter. So 20% less you think is achievable in 2020?

Tristan Pascall

Yes, I think we're sticking with the guidance we provided at the moment. But yes, we see opportunity.

Lawson Winder

Lawson Winder

Just you made the comment in the release that debt repayment will be a big focus in 2020. I'm just curious in that light is asset monetization a component of that of course in addition to the substantial expected free cash flow? Thanks.

Hannes Meyer

Yes, what we said before is we would continue to consider some areas maturing, which will be including Ravensthorpe in particular but others in addition where we would seek a strategic partner in part of that business benefit which will be to obviously improve the balance sheet, but also on point of view that in the longer term on the projects like benefit for having relationships in our part, so yes, we will continue to consider them.

Lawson Winder

And then just to maybe dig down on that a little bit more. Would a minority interest in Zambian assets still be a possibility? And are there any conversations going on in that respect?

Hannes Meyer

No, I mean the difficulty there has only being in terms of any meetings, but the arrangements that have been talked about really just to kind of when it was corona virus. So being actual face to face conversations and having been able to take and being arranged, but we haven't had any great expectation that would be advanced very much until also first half in any event.

Lawson Winder

And then just one other sort of point on the asset monetization. Would you consider sort of like a longer term offtake agreement a Cobre Panama as part of the potential monetization?

Hannes Meyer

Well, I mean there’s still strategic benefit of some longer term offtake contracts agreements that could easily form part of where are our arrangements we might negotiate, because of its desirability, and that's really the area that we’ll pursue rather than a streaming sale of an equivalent of that sale.

Lawson Winder

And then just one question on Cobre Panama. I mean, you're already hitting pretty impressive throughput rates. Maybe just one for Tristin. I mean, do you really need to spend more CapEx to get 200 million tonnes per year?

Tristan Pascall

So we have a bit to do in terms of making those consistent and reliable, and that's where we say we’re still ramping up. Really the capital expenditure for the $100 million is to give us, it's in three areas. The mine is the principal one of those. And then is we just need to balance the right of vertical advancements in Botija with the volume that needs to come out of the pit. And so for that, we look to go to Colina and that's what we're evaluating at the moment, and that's largely what the decisions around. To go to Colina, you need to extend the conveyors and possibly invest in more mining fleet that size, so that's part of the evaluation that will happen this year. You can do it from Botija or it’s just that you're right of advancement, vertical advancements may get excessive. So that's really what we're balancing off.

In process plant, a large portion of the work is done, but we will have some minor areas on transfer pumps and small items of that nature. We might need to do some work at the port in terms of just the ability to handle concentrate and dispatch to our customers. And then we'd like to see the tailings dam come on and perform well in the startup period, it's already underway. We'd like to get the runs on the board at the tailings dam. So those are the considerations. And the capital was really around the mine in those areas that I'm speaking about there.

Lawson Winder

And Tristan just one more question while I have you, sort of cost per tonne mining costs that you achieved in Q4 at Cobre Panama. Are those sustainable going into 2020 and onward?

Tristan Pascall

Certainly, on the mining side, there's no difference. I made the point before. There isn't really much place for us to hide at Cobre Panama. We can't run the numbers. It we really depends on volume through the door. We achieve the volume through the door then we get those costs results. There isn't any tricks that we pulled to get these costs for Q4. So certainly, we do see opportunity to improve further. So the first trolley assist line had came on stream in December and we're now running trucks on the trolley. We will be putting more trolley into Botija pit. There are opportunities for us to improve from where we are.

Karl Blunden

Karl Blunden

Just on the jurisdictional side I noticed that the language didn't change about the Law 9 process and potential resolution in your statement. Has there been any kind of qualitative update in the last couple of months?

Tristan Pascall

So Law 9, the discussion is continuing. We've had, so really the progress has been in meetings, in the number of meetings we've had over with new government at this time. And so those are always the discussions behind closed doors and we're going through that process. So it's very constructive but we don't have a timetable around it.

Karl Blunden

And I know earlier in the call, you guys discussed the water level in Zambia. I’m just interested, it does sound like the risk is now receding as the water level stabilize and rise. But where are the levels now versus in 2015, ‘16 when the power supply was curtailed. Is it materially different?

Hannes Meyer

There's actually a Web site that you can look that shows the band level, and I don’t have it at my fingertips. They ran the band very low by the end of the rainy season of 2019, because they were doing work along the wall and then of course have a particularly dry season. So it was pretty cold. There is a -- it will take certainly more than a year to recover that, assuming reasonable rains and then of course that's not predictable, but you actually can go on the Web and see that. And you will see it got to a pretty low level and the recovery would take some time, but it's not like its lower there...

Clive Newall

The Web site, this is Zambezi River Authority and you can see the like labels and rise say over the seasons as well.

Philip Pascall

And the river flows have been particularly strong this year, which is always a good sign, the river as far as in the Zambezi.

Orest Wowkodaw

Orest Wowkodaw

Just more on the Cobre Panama, obviously, the ramp up is going really well. How quickly do you think the operation can achieve the 85 million tonne case some of the last mills installed?

Tristan Pascall

It's really around consistency. So we've been able to do the kind of daily volume numbers that we need to get to that level. What we need to do is be able to do that on a weekly basis and on a monthly basis, and that's really around consistency that's part of the ramp up curve, but it's on things like engineering and also training and the capability of personnel. And so it's not really in the assets so much anymore. The assets will deliver. It's really that we can consistently deliver that in terms of having supply chain working well, which is going well so far. But it's all of the aligned systems around keeping that happening every day, every week, every month.

Orest Wowkodaw

So is that -- do you think that'll take a couple of quarters to get to that sustainable rate?

Tristan Pascall

We'd like to do it as soon as possible, and it's really -- that's the ramp curve. So yes, we would hope to have that by the second half of the year but obviously with the target internally to do it as soon as we can.

Orest Wowkodaw

And Tristan, can you remind us how much capital is actually left to spend to get to that 100 million tonne case?

Tristan Pascall

I think we've given a number publicly and I'm just looking at Juliet.

Juliet Wall

Over the next three years, it’s about 240 million.

Tristan Pascall

I think that’s the number in the 43-101 and that was principally on the mind fleet and on the conveyors, the crushes, I don't think that includes the pre-strip at Colina, which was a little bit on top of that if we do decide to go to Colina and I think Colina is a pre-strip at that new pit.

Orest Wowkodaw

But given that capital is relatively minor in the context of your free cash flow now and what you spent for phase one. Why wait till 2023? I mean, that's not a lot of capital.

Hannes Meyer

What we’re saying is that during year, we always expected that we would push the plant and it will identify the kinds of things we need to do, and that is obviously some more detail in the mine planning. And to give an idea on Colina, we have been doing a sterilization drilling for that conveyor route, some of the holes that turn that weren't actually sterilization or it was copper there. And that means you've got to obviously change the plan on which route you take, and be to the kind of exercises that need to be done. So it's a combination of exactly what we would do and the extent to which we need to do. If we would go rush out and want to spend the money now, we wouldn’t actually be quite certain as to what we have to do in particular, I mean there’re a lot of things but that's the evaluation process.

Orest Wowkodaw

Is there a chance that you could get to above the 85 million tonne case just based on what you have installed right now?

Tristan Pascall

Orest, the 85 is just the number.

Hannes Meyer

I think your question is, do you need to spend any capital to get out of 85, we’ve done that and it's quite possible that it’ll be very minor.

Matthew Fields

Matthew Fields

So you’ve always kind of talked about deleveraging by $2 billion but the debt has sort of been a moving target so now that we're at [8.3 billion] total debt. Is this the high watermark from which conveyors deleveraging, i. e. there’s sort of a low 6s total debt the rate where they think about your total capital structure?

Philip Pascall

Matt, it was a little bit disturbed, but I think I got most of the question. And I think the Q4 is probably our peak debt level, so we should see deleveraging and a reduction of absolute amount of debt from now on going forward.

Gordon Lawson

Gordon Lawson

Just one question left for me, I get that Mali is not a large component of earnings, but there were concerns of a penalty at the Cobre Panama. So could you provide any more information related to the Mali plant with respect to timing and production estimates?

Philip Pascall

Gordon, the Mali plant, yes, really there is just to protect in the event that we do pass through high Mali zones in the pit, the Mali presenting the ore body is not correlated to the copper. So it comes in zones and we haven't seen any zones that knock us off balance so far. So our Mali content and feedback from customers in terms of the supply to smelters has been very, very positive even to the Japanese smelters who appear to be the most sensitive on Mali. So we haven't had any feedback on our Mali contents in the shipments so far that have gone out of Cobre Panama.

So really the impetus is just to guard against when we might see zones of Mali and so we are proceeding with the project. It will happen over the course of this year, but there isn't any great imperative to fast track that or anything of that nature. So it's happening in an orderly manner so that we can demand and pull back on the scale of project development at Cobre Panama, and that's why we’re saying things are essentially finished is because we are seeing manning and pulling right back to minimal levels. If we just continue with high manning, then it burns cash and that's really intense. So the Mali plant will be done over the course of the year.

Brian Lalli

Brian Lalli

Maybe if I could start and I don't follow up a little bit on maybe Matt’s questions from before but just on the balance sheet. I think first to his question, what's the right way to think about what the right gross debt balance is? And then specifically in light of the 2020 amortization, do you maybe mind walking us through your near-term thoughts on issuance versus paydown, what you might do with the term loan? And then I have a follow up after that. Thanks.

Philip Pascall

Brian, I think we're at the gross debt now and so we should see a reduction from now going forward. And in terms of term loans or debt amortization, I mean that is happening now so in our bank facilities. I mean we continuously look at various -- we are actively managing the balance sheet. So it's in our plan to repay that so that's probably what I can say. And your follow-up question?

Brian Lalli

And then my follow up, just outside of CapEx and the 850 guidance. Do you view it as pass on as we walk through just some of the other notable 2020 cash flow items, just so we can sort of level set our models for whatever is below EBITDA as you think about where free cash flow is going to shake out this year?

Clive Newall

Juliet, do you want to just give them interests you've probably got...

Juliet Wall

Yes, really the guidance on interest, the other one would really be tax payments, so tax payment of probably around 300 million…

Clive Newall

So probably about 300 million of tax, there is still another -- the LS-Nikko payments about another 100 million or so in of the year, so those are probably the major items in that.

Brian Lalli

So it's CapEx, it’s obviously interest taxes and then the 95 million or 100 million LS-Nikko payment, and then obviously whatever happens with debt amortization and the balance sheet, those are the main things to make that we have right in the models. Is that a fair summary?

Clive Newall

Yes.

Thomas McNamara

Thomas McNamara

Tristan, could you just talk about as much as you can, grade and recovery so far with what you're seeing? And then secondly, Philip, is there a cobalt aspect to Ravensthrope? Thank you.

Tristan Pascall

Grade has been way we expected to be. We did see a little bit of lower grades in January, but we had talked about grades around 0.4, 0.42, 0.43 and we've seen that in the latter week of January and in February as well. So we back to those numbers, that's a little bit higher than the sort of loss of mine, or reserve or resource grade at Cobre Panama but that was acknowledged early on in Botija, we do see those higher grades that's why we start at Botija. So there isn't any change from the plan in terms of grades getting what we thought we'd see. And then on the recovery side, I guess that's one of the most pleasing aspects of the startup that Cobre Panama has been the recovery performance.

We had expected some variability early on and we expected recoveries sort of around 80% or low. In fact, we've actually seen recoveries well north of that and we've seen weeks where we've gone over 90% for the whole week in the startup with Cobre Panama. So we're very, very encouraged by that. We do have ongoing optimization to be done there, and that's really to look at where are we’re losing copper and it's in the normal places in the fines and also in the course material and so that some of the optimization that we’ll continue to do, so that we can improve the recovery but overall the story is being very positive at the start.

Hannes Meyer

And then your question on cobalt, yes there’s cobalt. I mean roughly if we reduce 30,000 tonne copper and that will ramp up, so we have that and the cobalt. Our first year expectation is well south of that. I mean close to 23,000 or 24,000, it’s just a function of the start-up with copper and proportionately less cobalt. And I just comment on Ravensthrope, it will start and producing mixed hydroxide that it has before, many of the other customers for that have been in China. The people that we're talking to and it's a verbal conversation, said that they’re confident that the deliveries and like for that will occur normally. We've yet to see what that means as well as the possibility a month or so is in return function of mixed hydroxide and it's in that mixed hydroxide that cobalt occurs. But we are also conducting a feasibility study, which is part of the proposal for offering a stake in Ravensthrope where some of the people who would be interested in it would like to see us produce the nickel sulfide, and we've done some case work around producing that and its biggest advantage a premium and sometimes it’s not a very big premium but the big advantage of it is that the payable has been a rather higher proportion than our current ones. When we sell mixed hydroxide our payable is low with kind of the downstream processing costs, but also it opens up many more potential offtakes for that product. But certainly, I mean we are good at commissions and we'll see what the position is for our clients to take it, some of them offline of course and some of them in China, but that depends on the logistics there.

James Finnerty

James Finnerty

Just a question, I came on the call late, I may have missed this. Was there comments earlier regarding potential sale of the junior stake in that Zambian assets being solves? Thank you.

Hannes Meyer

Yes, and we said that we have some ongoing efforts in that area, but is not hugely not progressing at a terrific rate at the moment, because of the difficulties of meeting face to face but in any event, we weren’t expecting much to happen until after middle of the year.

John Tumazos

John Tumazos

We all know copper is volatile and the human behavior is volatile whenever the virus passes, the Chinese are going to come out of their house and maybe it'll be like the e-day at the end of World War 2 get to consuming again. Would you consider just shutting down your zero cost collars and taking a profit on them? And if you have the situation where at the outset, they're very lucrative or things broke in favor of the hedge? We remember Phillip Stodge having lost a couple billion on zero cost collars in the ‘04 to ‘08 to copper market?

Hannes Meyer

Well, copper hedges and so on the swaps that end margins, so there is no margin cost on that. And under the other cost collars that give us protection in the longer run. So the hedge book is currently probably somewhere around $100 million or so and the money I think we have the disclosure and the [Juliet]. But look, it's really about managing the risk in the longer run in the company. So we put it in systematically and we plan them to deliver against that. We really evaluate the opportunities, but it's really there for the sort of risk mitigation.

Clive Newall

John, the whole exercise of hedging is always one that’s difficult, and very much easier in hindsight. But we're looking at it carefully, particularly actually the other way around, which is the swaps to take out. But in uncertain world timing for that and what’s based -- it is something we just have to keep looking at. And as Hannes said, they're all in the money, so it’s just a matter of some timing as to what we do about it.

Sanjay Aiyar

Sanjay Aiyar

Just wanted to clarify, so you are focused on leveraging and paying down debt, but there were some talks about some expansion as well. So what's the plan for any expansions or build outs as far as financing? Would it be with some project level debt, or would you use equity? Or how does that line up with the overall deleveraging goals?

Clive Newall

I think the expansions that we talked about is relatively modest and over a few years. So it doesn't require significant amount of data, and we can fund that from operational cash flows.

Sanjay Aiyar

And do you have a timeline that you guys are looking to get to that 2 billion of debt reduction?

Clive Newall

I mean, it's very highly dependent on the copper price and a stronger copper price environment like we had earlier in the year of course will happen much sooner. At current levels, it will take longer. So that's why we've talked about sort of other minority stake sell processes and just we've got various initiatives on the go to try and reach those targets, whether it's price or otherwise.

Sanjay Aiyar

That was going to be my last question. So you are reevaluating the portfolio and there are other potential asset sales besides Zambia?

Clive Newall

No, we put the prices on the Zambia on the go yet.

Hannes Meyer

I mean certainly we actually have a quite formal process on Ravensthrope as we’ve announced.

Your next question comes from Frank Duplak with Prudential. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Clive Newall for concluding remarks.

Clive Newall

Thank you very much, operator. Finally, if there are any follow up questions from anybody, please contact rather myself or Lisa. And thank you for your participation on the call today. Goodbye for now.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.