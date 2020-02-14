Dreams Do Come True - RIB Software Is (Finally) Getting A Takeover Offer

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) [ETR: RIB] surprised us with the major announcement - Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) offers €29 in a public tender offer to RIB shareholders, which translates into 41% over the last closing price. RIB management (CEO: Thomas Wolf and CFO: Michael Sauer) will remain on board and committed in total 16% of their own and treasury shares. The transaction is yet to be approved by regulators; however, we don't see any major difficulties in this regard. We note CFIUS should also approve it, presumably due to RIB's recent US acquisitions - not a concern. In terms of rationale, Schneider Electric is not an obvious buyer for RIB, there are much better strategic partners, we reckon. However, considering that RIB was for a few years for sale and requires substantial cash investments to execute on its highly ambitious growth strategy, they didn't have much choice or, for that matter, options. Hence, we don't expect to see any counterbid offer driving the stock price up and believe the only upside potential to the €29 floor value can come from the squeeze out of around €1-3 per share.

Following the announcement, stock blew up to €29.2 and stayed on that level over the course of the trading.

RIB management will remain on-board

Schneider Electric emphasized that CEO and CFO will remain on board and keeping a combined 8% stake after acquisition - a major pre-condition from the buyer. It's interesting to note that during the conference call, the management mentioned that RIB's CEO and CFO wanted to entirely sell their holdings, however, Schneider Electric insisted on keeping a sizable portion to provide an incentive. However, after the expiration of the lock-up period of 14 months, the management is eligible for sale (price unknown). We point out, according to the 2018 annual report, there is a change of control clause, granting both CEO and CFO a special termination right in case of a takeover, which should be exercised during the first month from the day of the announcement. We reckon, Schneider Electric revoked this right as a part of a takeover; however, no explicit confirmation was provided during the conference call.

Valuation is appealing for shareholders

Schneider Electric agreed to pay €29 to RIB shareholders, translating into a 41% premium over the last closing price. This represents 23.5x EV/EBITDA or 5x EV/Sales for 2020 - which is way higher than Schneider Electric's own multiples (2020 EV/Sales 1.9x and EV/EBITDA 11.5x) and what RIB usually pays for its technology acquisitions (EV/Sales 2.3x; EV/EBITDA 9.5x) as well as Nemetschek's (OTC:NEMTF) [ETR:NEM] recent acquisitions (EV/Sales 3.3x and EV/EBITDA 13x). However, RIB's ambition to get to the Nemetschek's valuation levels of EV/EBITDA 46.9x was left unanswered. At this valuation level, we expect a majority of shareholders will accept the offer.

No counterbid is insight

We don't expect any counterbid offer, in particular from the two most obvious competitors: Nemetschek and Autodesk (ADSK). In fact, Nemetschek has mentioned on a couple of occasions that RIB's portfolio is not interesting for them since Nemetschek goes for smaller players in the building space, whereas RIB offers an enterprise solution for much bigger clients - not part of Nemetschek's strategy. Autodesk has never expressed an interest to acquire RIB, despite their expansion in the Build space. Overall, we believe RIB has been for sale for a few years already and at much lower valuation levels. If some strategic or financial investor was interested, they would have approached them years ago.

Schneider Electric targets sale synergies

Schneider Electric is the big player in the electric power products space that has been expanding its software offering in the last years. One of the most pronounced and successful examples was the merger with AVEVA - engineering and industrial software provider in 2017. With RIB acquisition, they want to replicate the success in its energy management division, with RIB's software products increasing the value added to their customers and further expanding its digital software business. Given that there are virtually no cost synergies since RIB will remain standalone (no dominance agreement) and no product overlap, Schneider Electric targets only sale synergies (i.e. bundling their product offering with RIB's software).

There are still a couple of questions that remain unanswered, such as whether RIB's aggressive M&A strategy entailing acquisition of up to 35 managed service providers requiring up to €300m investments will be executed. If that's the case, will Schneider Electric provide the necessary financing or whether there are better or more cost efficient distribution channels that Schneider Electric can offer to RIB, thereby avoiding M&A all together.

Q4 review - top-line roughly in line, while EBITDA stronger

RIB delivered a solid set of results with Q4 sales growth at 61% or an estimated 12% organically - way better than our flattish organic growth assumption. Adj. EBITDA margin of 22.9% beat our estimates of 20.5% presumably explained by lower margin dilutive M&A share as well as residual margin from Phase III. The management confirmed their 2020 guidance driven by strong customer conversion toward iTWO and MTWO products. The full set of financial results will be published on March 31.

Conclusion

It was just a matter of time for RIB to be acquired. We believe the choice is rather odd, however, given limited offers - RIB has been for a couple of years on sale already and given the need for (substantial) funds, they've accepted the offer. We don't see any meaningful upside potential to the current offer price of €29, as there are no counterbids expected. The only upside potential could come from the squeeze out, assuming not all shareholders will accept the offer, prompting Schneider Electric to pay €1-3 more (estimated).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.