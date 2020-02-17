Boeing Aircraft Sales Decline Steeply

In a recent piece, I had a look at the orders booked by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and the associated value. In any given year that also would spark curiosity on how Boeing (BA) did. Obviously, 2019 was different with Boeing facing its deepest crisis in existence. So, we knew somewhere in the second quarter of 2019 that Boeing would trail Airbus in orders this year. Nevertheless, it's still interesting to see how many aircraft Boeing sold. Not so much to see who wins, but to see how many customers still have been willing to finalize orders and to see how many aircraft Boeing and Airbus sold combined.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will have a look at Boeing sales in 2019. This report will not be a simple summary of the numbers because a lot more observations can be made that are far more important than the numbers. We also will be looking at dollar values (list price and discounted prices) because the unit tallies do not take into account the difference between a wide body sale and single aisle sale. In the order tally, you just lump the numbers and disregard that a wide body jet has a price 2-3 times higher than that of a single aisle aircraft.

In this report, we will drill down from gross to net orders to list price to market value. Before we start, I want to clarify that the so-called ASC 606 adjustments will not be counted as cancellations. Currently Boeing is required to provide an ASC 606 adjustment tally, which keeps track of orders that are unlikely to ever turn into a delivery. We have been tracking the ASC 606 adjustments, but the problem it provides is that an ASC 606 adjustment is a step up toward a contractual cancellation. If we would deal with those adjustments as cancellations now, we’d be at the risk of counting these entries double, once when the aircraft are transferred to the ASC 606 tally and once when the purchase contract for the aircraft is formally cancelled.

Net orders

Table 1: Boeing 2019 gross orders and adjustment for cancellations (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see in Table 1 is that Boeing’s order inflow was heavily dented due to the Boeing 737 MAX while the wide body market was quite soft. Boeing started 2019 with a backlog of nearly 5,900 aircraft and ended the year with more than 5,400 units in backlog. This decline is driven by a combination of deliveries in excess of net order inflow. The cancellation rate was 3.2%, below the 5 to 6 percent which is typical, but it seems like this percentage has started to creep up toward the 5-6 percent range after being below it for years.

Boeing 737

We can of course start with the elephant in the room: The Boeing 737 MAX. The Boeing 737 MAX is Boeing’s smallest jet, giving the company the biggest headache. Boeing received 69 gross orders for the Boeing 737 during the year including 19 Boeing P-8A Poseidons and 3 Boeing 737-700s to be delivered for the UK's wedge-tail program. There also were two orders placed during the year that also were cancelled in the same year. So, commercial gross orders for the Boeing 737 were 47 units and 22 military orders. There were 120 cancellations, the majority of which are not driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, bringing net orders to -51 units.

Boeing 767

Boeing logged a total of 26 orders for the Boeing 767 program including 15 Boeing KC-46A tankers meaning that the gross orders for the Boeing 767-300F were 11 units, nine units lower than the number of 767 Freighters Boeing delivered during the year. Possibly reduced demand for air cargo sparked by the trade dispute between China and the US has resulted in soft demand for the Boeing 767. With a Phase 1 deal and a Phase 2 deal in the prospects, demand could increase but we have yet to see whether there's any lasting impact on freighter demand. Even if trade normalizes, the coronavirus could cool down demand for air freight as the global economy might be cooling down a bit.

Boeing 777

The Boeing 777 program received 38 units including 18 Boeing 777X aircraft ordered by British Airways. So, Boeing received 20 gross orders for the current generation Boeing 777 aircraft. Those 20 units are important to Boeing’s effort to bridge the gap as the company prepares to starts delivering the Boeing 777X in 2021. Net order inflow was still negative since Emirates converted 30 Boeing 777X orders to orders for the Boeing 787, while turning orders for 11 Boeing 777X into options and converting six Boeing 777-300ER orders to orders for the Boeing 777X. Boeing seems to have secured orders supporting the transition to the Boeing 777X, but part of the equation has been that the delivery rate of the Boeing 777 will come down in 2020. If any further delay in the Boeing 777X service-entry occurs, we might see the production gap widen again.

Boeing 787

The Boeing 787 currently is Boeing’s cash cow, but the aircraft program has been facing problems securing orders. Most notably, orders from China remained absent due to trade tensions and even before that there already were concerns that the current production rate of 14 aircraft per month was not long-term sustainable. Even with a trade agreement between the US and China, it was too late for Boeing to secure orders for the Dreamliner and the company was forced to cut production to 12 aircraft per month in late 2020 and 10 aircraft per month in early 2021. With 113 gross orders in 2019, we also see that production would be better aligned with demand at a rate of 10 aircraft per month. On top of that there were 31 cancellations, most notably 22 cancellations from Aeroflot as we discussed in October 2019. Net order inflow was 82 units during the year, not a bad number, but given the production rate and backlog distribution it was far too low to maintain current production rates.

Order value

We’ve now done a quick analysis of the numbers per program. In my view, the MAX order book held pretty well but it of course lacked the order inflow we would see in any normal year. The Boeing 777 order inflow looked OK, but the Boeing 787 order inflow was too low to keep production at record levels.

Table 2: Net order value Boeing orders 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

What we see is that in total Boeing’s aircraft sales net of cancellations can be valued $14.5B compared to north of $60B last year, so sales decreased by ~75% as roughly $11B in wide body sales remained absent while $35B in single aisle sales remained absent.

We can compare it to Airbus, and then we see that Boeing had a $42.4B lower net order inflow for single aisle jets, but in the wide body category net order inflow for Boeing was $19.3B higher. So, we are seeing that Airbus won the single aisle order battle while Boeing won the wide body order battle. What we observed for both companies is that the 350-plus seat segment suffered driven by cancellations for the Boeing 777X and Airbus A380, but also the next generation aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 saw order inflow decline by 20 to 25 percent.

Conclusion

Compared to last year Boeing saw its order inflow decline significantly driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but also by trade tensions. In 2018, Boeing and Airbus received roughly $102B worth of orders. In 2019 that fell to roughly $57.5B. This is caused by $35.8B reduction in Boeing single aisle orders offset by a $10.5B increase in single aisle orders for Airbus while Boeing wide body orders decreased by roughly $11.3B and Airbus wide body order inflow reduced by roughly $8B. So, we see the impact the Boeing 737 MAX had on the year-over-year numbers, but we also are seeing the impact of fleet rationalization in the wide body segment in combination with what I’d say is a demand shift for wide bodies toward 2022-2024 frame. The cool down, even if temporary, makes decisions to step down on Dreamliner production and keep A350 production rates constant very understandable. Combined, Airbus and Boeing saw order inflow decrease by roughly $45B, which also reflects that orders that normally would be going to Boeing, roughly 500-700 narrow body aircraft, did not end up in the Airbus order book.

