Brexit: A Look At What Happens Next

The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes. - Winston Churchill

The day has finally come. After nearly four years of back and forth, two prime ministers ousted, and 47 years of economic cohesion among the trade and economic integration, the U.K. left the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020. So, does that mean economic carnage on February 1? Not exactly. A transition period now ensues, and arrangements for people and companies will remain unchanged until at least the end of 2020. During that period, the U.K. will follow the EU rules and laws. It is only at the end of the transition period that things start to get hairy. The transition period can also be extended up to two more years; however, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the U.K., has stated that it is not his preference as he wants to "get it done."

Several things that need to be negotiated before the end of the transition period, which is why the current end date at the end of 2020 is unlikely. First off, they need to negotiate a free trade deal. There are significant numbers at stake here, as cross-border trade between the two sides totaled $850 billion in 2018, which is about half of the U.K.'s total trade. Without a successful transition deal or an extension, this could quickly dip its economy into a recession. Next, the U.K. needs to negotiate what they are doing with their financial regulations. The U.K. wants to set its financial regulations, and given that the U.K. financial services industry employs more than a million people and accounts for 7% of total income, this is also essential. I believe those two are of the utmost importance to get done. Still, there is also a fisheries issue to figure out for the U.K.'s waters, data protection laws, and how they are going to deal with the customs arrangement between Northern Ireland (part of the U.K.) and the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU). This isn't a comprehensive list of things that have to be accomplished, but it is a significant start and will be a real challenge to get done in 11 months.

How has this affected the stock market returns for the U.K.? The 1- and 3-year returns are dismal, at best. Being stuck in this political nightmare is affecting companies' ability to make confident decisions. However, there has been a litany of other issues as well (not to mention; they don't have the thriving tech sector that the U.S. has). Just look at the underperformance of the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) vs. the S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Given how strong global stock markets were, especially in the last year, one of the reasons for the underperformance is being stuck in this Brexit mess. Maybe having Brexit resolved will give the EWU a boost, but given how uncertain things will be over the next one to three years upcoming, I wouldn't bet on it.

Why do I think there will be a better entry point for the EWU? There are too many uncertainties that companies are facing, which will handcuff them to being more cautious. There's the trade uncertainty mentioned above. Currency is likely to be volatile during this process, especially as the two sides get their back up and set lines in the sand, which is likely to happen eventually. Also, companies could have a hit to the bottom line, as not only will businesses have uncertainty but consumers will also as well - they may choose to delay purchases until they know where they stand. Higher funding costs are possible, especially if U.K companies get downgraded if there is a no-deal Brexit. Changes to banking regulations, tax and administration costs, and stricter immigration rules could also weigh on public companies. If there is one thing stock markets don't like, it is uncertainty. That is precisely what Brexit is bringing to the table at this stage in the game. For me, hold off on buying into the U.K. until you see some real downside capitulation.

A quick look at the technical analysis situation confirms what you are reading as well. While it almost broke out in January, it failed and has now broken back down through the 50-day moving average. The holding is also very close to breaking down below the 200-day moving average, and there isn't great support under it. Brexit was never going to be an easy process, and there are plenty more hurdles to get over in 2020.

Interestingly, there should be some winners from Brexit that might be worth further due diligence. For companies that are heavily exposed to the British economy, Brexit has basically been an overhang of uncertainty for several years now. The odds are that now there is more clarity, there will eventually be a trade deal shaken out between the U.K. and the EU. This could also help rally the pound, which would support British stocks. A couple of ideas might be the homebuilder Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF or PSN.UK) or Barclay's Bank (BCS or BARC.UK). Persimmons fell to 3 and a half year lows in August when there was political uncertainty, but has rallied huge since, to the tune of about 64%. Barclays has followed a similar pattern, clearly benefitting from a more certain outcome for the Brexit process. In addition, not enough is being paid attention to the fact there is a conservative majority in the U.K. now. Labour's (the challenging party) campaign manifesto was going to bring higher taxes, especially on large earnings and corporations. Despite a possibility of a messy Brexit, investors can be comforted in knowing their interests are going to be held up domestically, at least. When this process plays out, there is likely going to be a more resilient economy, backed by an increase in infrastructure and housing by the government. Unilever (UL), on the other hand, might be in for more issues. Back in December, they issued a warning on sales and their shares dropped 6%. If a hard Brexit were to materialize, the consumer defensive name could be in for a tough ride, as a lot of their products would get slapped with tariffs from the EU - one of their most important trade partners.

The fallout from a messy Brexit could be real. The EU is the U.K's biggest trade partner, and having a wall of tariffs to fight through could certainly cause an economic slump in Britain. Just last year, the Brexit uncertainty itself pushed the U.K. on a brink of a recession when the economy contracted 0.2% in the second quarter of 2019. A no-deal Brexit could wipe off 3% of economic growth for the U.K., according to the OECD. Given that the economy only grew 1.4% for 2019 and only 1.3% in 2018, that number is not insignificant. A recession would spell trouble for the stock market, which is already on a weak footing as mentioned above. However, at some point, there is always value to be had, and post-Brexit, Britain has a chance to do some good work, especially with a conservative majority government that is looking to spend big on infrastructure projects to try and boost the economy through this mess. If the Tories can thread the Brexit needle properly and come through this process with trade deals intact, the U.K. economy and stock market has a chance to shine after years of underperformance. Patience, however, is needed before diving in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.