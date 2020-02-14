Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCPK:RCDTF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Hello. Good afternoon or good morning to everyone. And thank you for attending the Recordati conference call. Andrea Recordati and Luigi La Corte will be presenting and commenting upon our full year 2019 results, as well as our 2020 targets. Mr. Fritz Squindo is also with us here today.

For a better understanding of this presentation, please access the set of slides available on our website, www.recordati.com, under the Investors section and Presentations tab. At the end of the presentation, there will be questions and answer period for any question you may have.

Please go ahead, Andrea.

Andrea Recordati

Thank you. Good afternoon or good morning everybody connected thank you for joining this conference call. So I will get down to business with 2019 preliminary full year results. We believe we have delivered another year of very strong performance. We have revenue growth of 9.6% with and EBITDA growth of 9% with €544 million.

As you would see more detail later on in the call growth has been broad based across our businesses in all key geographies. The organic growth was roughly 5.7%, mostly driven by volume, with 1.3% slight uplift, mainly in US, Turkey and Russia and a negligible year on year FX impact.

Operating income grew by 5.2% with a slight reduction in margin, driven by increase in amortization of intangible assets and additional investments made in Europe, where we established local organizations in the Nordics, Benelux, Baltics for our PC business. And initial investments we have made to build our new endocrinology franchise.

Net income is up 18.1% versus the previous year and reflects benefits from agreement reached with Italian tax authorities in late December on the Patent Box benefit for our IP in Italy. We have a tax benefit of €27 million relating to years 2015 to 2018 and €8.3 million related to 2019.

If we exclude this benefits related to prior year’s net income would have been €341.9 million, therefore 9.4% above last year and equaling 23.1% of sales. The business has continued to have generally strong underlying cash flow, with net debt increase to €902.7 million or €588.4 million, reflecting dividend distributed to an amount of €190.9 million and payments for acquisition and milestones and license fees for a total of around €425 million.

Apart from this strong performance will also further reinforce the Group’s two important business development transactions, the acquisition from Aegerion Pharmaceutical range of exclusive commercialization of Juxtapid in Japan and the important strategic transaction which we closed in Q4 with Novartis with the acquisition of Signifor, Signifor LAR and Osilodrostat from Novartis which contributed already €10 million on net revenue in Q4 of last year.

Before handing over to our new CFO, Luigi Felice La Corte, we will provide more details on our financial performance in 2019. Let me provide you some more update on the opportunity we have with the new Endocrinology portfolio. Okay.

Next slide, slide three. This acquisition from Novartis is what is one of the most important transaction for the group, that the group has made to-date and will contribute that sizably to us becoming an important player in the rare disease space worldwide.

We are in the process of building an endocrinology, probably in Basel to handle all regulatory supply chain medical affairs and commercial aspects and managed commercial aspects of this new franchise on a global level.

We are also setting up a specialized team in the U.S. with the objective of improving the performance of Signifor and it’s showing a successful launch of the Isturisa once it is approved.

At the same time, we also ramping up our organization in Europe and in the rest of the work in order to provide focus, focus for our endocrinology franchise. All told more than 70 people are being added to the Recordati Rare Disease organization worldwide.

Next slide four please. In this slide, we focused on Signifor. Somatostatin analogue for the treatment of Cushing’s disease and acromegaly, the potential peak sales of more than a €100 million.

Last year, as you can see in the slide, Signifor grew by 4% in almost all key markets. We are proceeding the re-launch activities linked to Signifor LAR especially in the US, as Novartis has deployed limited resources in recent years as I already previously mentioned.

More than 70% of sales are generated by the LAR formulation and a switch from the subcutaneous formuation shows an increasing adoption by Cushing’s disease patients as well as a strong uptake in acromegaly patients. Opportunity in new geographies are also under evaluation.

We would be able to sell directly to the market, once the marketing authorization that traffic from Novartis to Recordati Rare Diseases. This transition is expected to take place in Q1 in U.S. and in early Q2 in Europe. These are the key markets following in Q3 of this year.

Next slide please. So we are obviously very excited with the recent development related to this, the new therapeutic option for Cushing’s Syndrome recently approved by the European Commission in January of this year and for which open drug status was confirmed late last year. The started market access of Isturisa and plan to launch your selective European markets during late Q2 and early Q3 2020.

For the U.S. market, we have a produced date on the 7th of March of this year, which could lead to a potential launching 2020. In line with this, we are already gearing up our organization to support both the relaunch of Signifor as well as the potential 2020 launch of Isturisa in the U.S.A.

Regarding the Japanese market, we are planning to fall in Q2 2020. Isturisa is a potent inhibitor of course with our production with the majority of patients achieving and maintaining normal cortical levels at the end of the eighth week withdrawal period as demonstrated by the lead free study results.

A strong clinical profile and acceptable side expect profile, lead up to be optimistic to be a very successful product, we reaches the potential field level which could be materially above the €100 million preliminary evaluation already communicated.

In May of the Capital Markets Day and we will present our new full year business plan. We will provide a firmer estimate of the whole of our endocrinology franchise going forward. I now leave the floor to the Fritz who will take you through with our 2019 results in more detail.

Thank you. Go ahead, Fritz

Fritz Squindo

Thank you Andrea and once again good afternoon and good morning everyone. I am delighted to have this first opportunity comment the Recordati 2019 results. So I will start with revenue on slide six.

Having that said total revenue grew by 9.6% in the year with a strong contribution from our corporate products including the diseases, the two overall now account for 68% of revenue. We are pleased with the performance of the lercanidipine franchise in 2019 with combined sales of €193 million, which is ahead plan provided in last year.

Zanidip sales grew by 11.3% driven by growth in Germany, Italy, Turkey and Poland. We are also very pleased with the performance of Zanipress a combination with enalaprill, which we thought of following generic entry and we started growing in the second part of the year and in 2019 broadly in line with last year.

Urorec sales are also slightly ahead of plan with sales growth of 6% due to the good performance of the product in all the main markets and significant growth in Turkey and Russia. Livazo sales growth of 16% is also in line with plan with good performance of the product in all those main markets in particular Spain, Russia, Greece, Switzerland and Turkey. We have also stabilized revenue of the metoprolol franchise acquired from AstraZeneca.

With the franchise also providing a great platform to establish organization in geographies where we didn’t have resources on the ground particularly Nordic, Benelux and other markets. Other corporate products grew by 11.8% driven by strong growth of fenticonazole, CitraFleet, Procto-Glyvenol and other OTC products. But also thanks to the contribution of Reaglia a new treatment for schizophrenia with sales of just under €8 million for the year.

Sales are slightly of Reaglia are slightly behind than our initial expectations due to initial challenges or any delays that we have with market access in various European markets. And we are very encouraged with the trends that we see in market where we have launched and particularly pleased with the early trajectory of the markets where we launched more recently in Spain and Portugal.

Drugs for rare diseases generated €249.9 million of sales, a growth of 16.3% and include a contribution of €10 million of net revenue from Signifor and €10 million from Juxtapid. Signifor of course up until the point of the market trans -- marketing authorization transfer, we report either in that 70 in that margin, which is transferred by Novartis.

Switching to slide seven, which gives the picture of our portfolio. Rare -- drugs of rare diseases had growth to 16.9% of total, up from 15.9% last year. OTC drugs have grown to 18.6% up from 15.7% next -- last year.

Thanks to the growth of Procto-Glyvenol, Casenlax, Magnesio Supremo, our new product, which was acquired from the acquisition of natural point in the history. And of course from the integration of Tonipharm in France. Our reliance on the local product portfolio of subsidiary plan is decreased from 20% last year to now 17%, now remains an important part of the, of the business.

Moving to slide eight and looking at the revenue by, by geography. Great, obviously to see all of the major markets contributing to the growth in the year. Sales of Italy are up 5.4%, reflecting the full year of the Natural Point business, but also thanks to the good performance of Cardicor and Urorec and the launch of Reagila.

Sales in France are up 19.4% and it’s mainly through addition of the product portfolio of Ginkor and Alodont, products belonging to Tonipharm the French company acquired in 2018.

In Germany, sales are up by 1.3% despite the competition from generic versions in Zanipress and Mictonorm worth mentioning is the strong performance in market of the Cystadane and the Carbaglu and also the good performance of the OTC portfolio and again here a good contribution from the launch of Reagila in the spring of 2018.

Revenue generated in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS country is €120.3 million, up 13.8% versus last year. That includes an estimated positive FX gain of €3.4 million mostly in the later part of the year.

Sales in Russia in local currency are up 11% with strong growth of corporate products Livazo, Urorec and Procto-Glyvenol. Sales in the U.S. which as you know is dedicated to products and treatment of our rare diseases are up 8.5% and 2.8% in local currency with strong growth of Carbaglu and Cystadane offsetting a competition from generic entries has already in the Cosmegen is which we are pleased to say has now stabilized in the later part of the year. Spain sales are €94.7 million, up 6.5%, mainly due to the performance of Livazo, Urorec, Glyvenol, Urorec and also our OTC portfolio.

Turkey had a very strong year with revenue growth in local currency of over 33%.

driven by both exceptionally the high price increases realized at the beginning of the year, but also it’s around 20% and also strong underlying volume growth of the business. Both of our corporate products and also local product portfolio.

The significant increase in sales in other European countries is mainly due to the growth of sales in Poland and Czech Republic as well as the direct commercialization by Recordati organization in Nordic, Benelux and both its sales were progressing through licensees.

Other international sales growth of 1% reflects the integration of the local portfolios in the local markets as I have just said with just that strong growth of lercanidipine and pitavastatin in the international markets. North Africa as was the case in prior quarters slightly down be mainly to report challenges in Algeria, which offset underlying growth in our local Tunisian business.

Moving on to slide nine, as we would see our distribution of revenue remains well balanced across, across different geographies with Italy now accounting for less than 20% of total revenue. Well it’s nice to see the contribution of that market with stronger underlying growth, the Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and other Central and Eastern European markets to slightly grow in terms of the total ROW percentage of the group sales. As promised that international sales decreasing because of the localization of the business where used in the half sell through distributions.

Moving to slide 10 and to the P&L, as I have commented already on our revenue, gross profit of 70.5%, slightly lower to gross profit margin last year as commented in prior quarters due to the relative mix and currency effects.

SG&A of 30.1% include selling expenses of 25.2% of sales up 11.8% due to the marketing expenses for the launch of Juxtapid Reagila and the new commercial organization through established and different market that we w already mentioned in the year. As well as the reinforcement of a rare disease of organization during the fourth quarter in order to grow the sales of Signifor and prepare successful launch of Isturisa.

G&A remains at around 5% of revenue. R&D expenses at €130 million are in line with the target of being between 8% and 9% and are up by 18.5% due to the advancement of the development program and the amortization of amounts allocated to intangible assets following the acquisition of Natural Point and Tonipharm during 2019. Of the two-month worth of the amortization of the intangible paid to the market for the acquisition of Signifor.

EBITDA at 36.7% reached €544 million an increase of 9% with amortization charges of €53 million and depreciation charges of €24.9 million which I have mentioned in past also reflect the appreciation of IFRS 16 as of the beginning of this year.

Financial charges in the period of €21.1 million an increase of €3.3 million mainly due to additional borrowing in the second half of the year despite the transactions with Novartis. Net income as Andrea explained of €368.9 million reflects the exceptional benefit achieved through the finalization in late December of an agreement around patent box benefit our Italian subsidiary through the finalization in late December of an agreement of our tape and box benefit for our Italian affiliate, which is in total €35 million of which €27 million is related to previous years’ period 2015 and 2018 an €8.3 million related to 2019

Moving to slide 11, as we said the treatment for rare disease has now come to close to 17% of revenue and now come for over 22% of EBITDA and 23.5% of EBIT our share which is we expect to further drill in line with our plan ambitions in 2020 thanks to the addition of the businesses.

Some reductions in margin for rare diseases over the course of 2018 due to the investments that we have made to support the new launches and for increased therapy in amortization arising from the reconnect additions. Margins on specialty and primary care and then broadly in line with last year.

Turning over to slide 12, in terms of looking at our net financial position net debt of €902.7 million with an increase of €314.3 million versus 2018 a reflects €190 million paid in the dividend during the year and €425 million paid for acquisitions and milestones mainly €36.4 million, which we paid for the license agreement with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals for the exclusive rights to Juxtapid in Japan. Milestones of around €47.5 million paid to Helsinn for the license agreement for Ledaga and €250 million paid to Novartis for the acquisition of Signifor and Isturisa.

Net financial position also reflects as previously commented in part of application of our IFRS 16 which had €37.7 million to our net debt. Group’s underlying cash generation excluding dividend and transaction remain strong and around 100% of net income.

On a pro forma basis, adjusting for full year EBITDA of the acquired Signifor business, net debt to EBITDA will be around €1.5 million to €1.65 million, which is in line with the target we set for our plant, so once again, a strong year of financial performance.

And now I hand over to Andrea, who will discuss the outlook for 2020.

Andrea Recordati

Thank you very much, Luigi. And moving on to the guidance for 2020, the first slide 14 there, we basically recapped all the financial -- the key assumptions behind the guidance. So as we already indicated in our business plan which was announced last May, we will be facing generic competition starting this year for two of our products, Urorec and Livazo.

However, the continued underlying volume growth of the rest of our specialty and primary care portfolio is expected to offset the impact of the entry of generics for these two products. We also expect double digit growth for our rare disease business, thanks to the good performance of Ledaga, Juxtapid and Cystadrops, off-setting the expected erosion of Panhematin in the U.S. due to the launch of givosiran.

And also clearly we are expecting to suffer a de-growth due to the incremental revenue from Signifor from Signifor franchisee and the initial launch of Isturisa in Europe. No U.S. sales for Isturisa are included in our guidance at the moment.

As already mentioned our targets include additional investments also to support the relaunch of Signifor and launch of Isturisa. R&D cost increased between 9% and 10%, mainly due to the amortization charges related to recent asset acquisitions and we are ongoing and looking out for clinical trial.

Tthere is a slight improvement in EBITDA margin due to a product confirmation of stable operating income margin which shows the sustainability of our margin growth in 2020 with a slight improvement actually income tax rate is expected to decrease between 33% and 34%. Thanks to the patent box tax advantage in Italy.

And in our numbers and guidance as always we have not included any accusations of business environment in nature of the 2020 target. However we do have a life rich pipeline of opportunities under evaluation currently. Our 2021 plan financials announced at our Capital Markets Day in May last year for 2021 is confirmed.

Moving on to the last slide of the presentation, the cash flow guidance targets, as you can see we are -- the 2020 target show based on the proceeding assumptions that I just showed in the slide before, we expect revenues between €1,560 million and €1,580 million and EBITDA between €580 million and €590 million and EBIT between €490 million and €500 million and net income between €350 million and €370 million. Again, we have not included initial sales and we have not included full promotional costs for the Isturisa launch in the U.S.

We have obviously included some free marketing activities and preparation for the launch, but not a fully-fledged promotional cost that you would expect in the launch plan. And as mentioned before and I would like to stress this one last time, these targets do not include any business development initiatives of any form to being after deals, acquisition of companies and so forth.

So this leads -- takes me to the end of the presentation and I think at this point we can open for the Q&A session at the end of the presentation. Thank you.

Niccolò Storer

Niccolò Storer

Yes. Thank you and good afternoon everyone. The first question is on 2020 guidance, if we go -- if we can go a little bit more in that because, first without the impact of Signifor, that would basically be left with a very, very moderate growth. So which assumptions you used on your main products that are in particular on Urorec and Livazo, which expected to grow fast. And the second one is on cash generation basically if I start from your net income plus G&A end up with a €450 million roughly minus dividend minus the €425 million of M&A and related activities minus IFRS 16 impact at the end of the day and still some hundred million short of your €900 million reported. So if you can elaborate on that. Thank you.

Andrea Recordati

So in terms of the, Niccolò, this is Andrea. Thank you for the questions. I think to start with, in terms of assumptions on our products, I am going back to the slide to show about the growth drivers for the key which basically remain valid for 2020 with the exception of which basically remain valid for 2020 with the exception obviously of Urorec and Livazo. On Urorec, we have seen generics entered the market as expected.

And we expect the generic in fact of around €40 million for the -- on that revenue for the years and [inaudible] we are still expecting generics as of August of this year, we got impact of around €7 million, so that’s to address your question with regards to generic impact.

In terms of cash generation, I am not sure on the market, let me just point out that net income obviously the €35 million of our tax benefit which we have highlighted in the non-cash item for 2019. We will see the benefit in terms of cash flow mostly in 2020 and in 2021.

Let me just add the profit in this, so obviously we are expecting that the numbers of that and we do mentioned on potential impact on sales of the generics of Urorec and silodosin. However, like I mentioned before, we do expect continued underlying growth also in SPC. This is mainly driven by moderate growth on some of our key corporate products that could be lercanidipine, metoprolol and that causing portfolio.

We are expecting to double the sales of cariprazine in 2020 and we are also seeing a strong growth coming from our OTC portfolio especially in Europe. Some of key local portfolio products of some of the subsidiary you know that we have some key local products are also performing and growing well last year and obviously also let’s not forget that we have centrally in Europe, Russia, U.S. and Turkey which are the offshore very strong underlying that growth. Finally, clearly like what I mentioned in the presentation of just last year and that we are seeing and expecting double digit growth in our rare disease portfolio.

Luigi La Corte

Yeah. The idea was the growth drivers of going forward in 2020 are expected to be same.

Niccolò Storer

Thank you.

K.C. Arikatla

K.C. Arikatla

Hello, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two please. The first one you mentioned that your guidance includes expected Panhematin erosion in US, given competition from Givosiran. Can you give us a sense of how big the product is for the -- in the U.S. for you and also how you are thinking about erosion in 2020 and how should we think about it going forward, is it don’t even be a 2020 event or do you expect it to last for several years? And the second one looks like on osilodrostat you are advancing your timeline guidance in the U.S. from 2022 to 2020. How do you think this will impact the Signifor franchise please, if any -- if there is any impact at all? Thank you.

Andrea Recordati

Okay. So I will start with the first question. In terms of givosiran, in past, I think it’s -- we see it -- obviously it will take time for the product to have impact, so your specific question is it more a 2020 event or beyond, we see it as it will be more beyond the 2020.

We do think Panhematin will remain an important treatment of Signifor patients, not like -- not all acute intermittent and porphyria patients will have a number of attacks that we justify givosiran use and you where they will be used patients will still require any really acute phases. So

We are not going to give a specific numbers on anything sales for the U.S., but let’s say we have built in a level of erosion this year but, we expect the majority of erosion to happen in 2012 on the path.

And the second question I think is around the revised guidance for Isturisa. And just to be fair you have said, what we have said today is that we are cautiously optimistic around the potential launch of Isturisa in 2020.

Of course we are waiting now for a final feedback from the FDA with the PDUFA data in March on March 7 of this year. We did see continued opportunity to grow Signifor, particularly in acromegaly and to position Isturisa as a key treatment options for patients to share the prescriptions. I hope that answers your question.

K.C. Arikatla

Yeah. Thank you.

Martino De Ambroggi

Martino De Ambroggi

Thank you. Good morning good afternoon everybody. The first question is on 2021 guidance because you include some acquisitions or disclosed while the 2020 already include the acquisition announced. My question is -- are you able to achieve the 2021 targets under the current perimeter? Or we should expect additional acquisitions in order to achieve the 2021? And eventually what is missing in terms of adding more sales for roughly or do?

Fritz Squindo

Well, Martino thanks for -- we -- Andrea has confirmed the strategy to continue to develop the company also growing organic development and we would like to continue to close the new -- also acquire new assets going forward.

As usual, we will give targets for the current year. We don’t include the M&A because it’s short term and we have also stated it in slide 14 that the target of 2020 excludes any new acquisition but we will continue to pursue this kind, meanwhile for clarity, we have also confirmed that in our plan we expect to continue to do acquisition.

And then we expect to achieve not only through the current portfolio and the acquisition of Novartis deal but also to have still the target in 2021. And the answer is in the objective to target 2021 we have still included new business that we expect to grow going forward.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you. I was asking you this question because looking at Bloomberg consensus is already close to the target without announcing any other acquisition?

Fritz Squindo

Okay. Then I cannot comment on the Bloomberg consensus, but for sure, we -- the Bloomberg consensus and some analysts include the M&A, some other, they don’t include M&A. Then for sure, the statement of the company is this one, target 2020 are without any of these.

Target 2021 in line we have plan include other biz that we expect to close going forward. Maintaining our objective to have substantial level of clarity which is in the region that we have stated is 1.5 our EBITDA.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Very clear, Fritz. The second question is on the two new products you bought from Novartis. Because Andrea in your initial remarks you mentioned for both the potential is in excess of the €100 million that you guided at the beginning and for one of the two if I remember correctly you have even underlined significantly higher than a €100 million.

Andrea Recordati

Material under work.

Martino De Ambroggi

Yeah.

Andrea Recordati

So, I mean, if you take the two already commercialized products Signifor LIAM and LAR this product grow like we told in the presentation around €74 million in 2019, okay? And I already stated that our expectation is to continue to grow due to lack of promotion on Novartis with behind these products in recent years.

So we still see some upside and we will take this product through have in excess of €100 million of peak sales with -- of the two already marketed products. For Signifor -- for Isturisa, we had already stated during the when we announced the acquisition that we were expecting product sales along the €100 million peak sales.

But now we have that we feel convinced even though as I said we will communicate a firm kind of outlook on this franchise which includes all product and endocrinology franchise that we expect this product to be materially above this €100 million peak sales going forward.

Martino De Ambroggi

If I may just a follow up on these, you are guiding for €70 million additional sales for the two Isturisa and Signifor and LAR. How much of this is for Isturisa this year in 2020?

A

We don’t plan to disclose this sort of detail at very well on the products it has more parts that’s considered as we met in 2020 as I mentioned before we did not put any numbers for the U.S. because we still haven’t had the approval in the US.

And we are cautiously optimistic that we will have the approval in March, but until we had it we cannot build this into the numbers and in Europe you obviously took a whole part in reimbursement kind of pathway that we need to follow for market access having just got the approval of the product in January we expect to start launching late Q2.

And other words in a selected number of countries, which allow let say which have market pathways which are faster than in the majority of European countries. So we don’t expect to have significant sales forces there is 2020.

F

And just to be clear just to add on what Andrea just mentioned the point is clear. 2020 revenue for significant for drugs including will include up to the point of marketing authorization transfer and they did not profit from Novartis and so in order to reform sales number.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you.

Andrea Recordati

As expecting we are planning to receive much in federation to U.S.in the first quarter one of this year and against our booking sales from that moment and full sales and full Europe is going to be in Q2, sometime in Q2 also in the second half of the Q2.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you. In fact just a quick question on the networking capital in order to finalize the bridge for the net debt in 2019?

Andrea Recordati

So your question is in a sort of networking capital. So first of all…

Martino De Ambroggi

Yeah. The contribution of the networking capital in 2019 for the net debt breach.

Andrea Recordati

Yeah. We will come back in more details on that when we probably publish the quarter four results. So just to be clear loan from the bridge I am not sure -- either we are going to [inaudible] without that -- the €28 million adjustment which is done this year for transition IFRS 16, number one.

Number two, we have seen an increase in -- we did have a sort of increase in inventory towards the back end of the year as we prepare the business, so particularly for serialization in Russia where we sort of built -- but again in terms of full balance sheet details, you have to expect we come back once the full results are available.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you.

Jo Walton

Jo Walton

Thank you. Just a few questions, please just a clarification to start with you have told us that you booked about €10 million of Signifor, Signifor LAR in the quarter. This was the net profit so the end-user sales would have been a bit higher than that so when we are thinking about the underlying sales of the quarter if we were to look at that, they would be -- I don’t know say 20% higher. I am just -- my question is related to whether you are still happy with the guidance that you have given historically for some of the other drugs Juxtapid for example do you think that that will still get to the $20 million to $30 million in Japan you originally thought the Ledaga, are you still happy with the €50 million peak sales. If we look at the patent expiries, that you are expecting for Urorec and Livazo, can you give us, is it going to be Europe wide or these products where it will be, when it goes to the country it will go completely. Do you think that there will be some residual sales and what we are trying to look at is not just the impact this year but effectively what a sort of tail value of sales could be for these products? And I have got two final questions if I could please. If we look at your guidance level for this year and I just take the midpoint of your revenues and the midpoint of your EBITDA and I see the EBITDA margin of 37.4% which is higher than you achieved in 2019. Just wondering how realistic that is when you are losing a couple of products which presumably have been either reached at a high level of profitability and at the same time you are investing heavily in a new launch. Is it the mix shift materially to move towards more specialty or how can we be confident that you can have that margin uplift in what should be an investment year? Thank you.

Andrea Recordati

Yeah. So thank you I think that [inaudible] but it’s not. I will Marianne to help.

Marianne Tatschke

Thank you. Thank you, Joe. So maybe I’ll start with your question around can we reconfirm our peak sales ambitions for Ledaga and Juxtapid. And the short answer is yes we do. So in terms of the guidance on the EBITDA margin yes you are right and I think we said we do expect slight improvement in our EBITDA margin for the -- for this next year.

Yes. Of course, we’ll face the erosion from the generic entries. But as you said, the mix of our portfolio is improving at a greater share of the business and higher margin rare diseases businesses.

We have a higher contribution from the regions with slightly higher than average margin. And again as we said and just to be clear what we have built in the numbers some cost for two our pre-marketing and to prepare the re-launch of Signifor we have not reflected either revenue nor the full cost of launching Isturisa in the U.S.

So hopefully that addresses your question, yes. We do aim for a slight improvement in EBITDA margin for this year with EBIT margin remaining broadly stable. I think may have missed your first question, which was…

Marianne Tatschke

Yes. We do have to grow the €10 million realized in quarter four as [inaudible] transferred from Novartis we will get back to the growth should be eventually a bit more than the 3%.

Jo Walton

If I could just also ask then in terms of the SG&A presumably the fourth quarter SG&A which was a little bit higher than we have seen in the prior three quarters that is still not a good guide for the SG&A that we should be expecting in 2020 because it doesn’t include any effort effectively on your part to reinvigorate the cyclical franchise…

Andrea Recordati

No. No. It does include -- sorry to interrupt, it does include already an effort because it goes with our savings as we started gearing up the organization already after the summer last year which was already after the summer last year because with those who are not [inaudible] that was the normal from the approvals to arrive.

We have to start preparing yourself from a marketing authorization practice. So that, reference I made to that organization that would put in-place in Basel, which is the fully fledged global of the U.S. order and with a substantial headcount, obviously it has an impact on that. And we also started recruiting already people on the field in Europe and in the US.

Because again, we could not wait because obviously we are virtually optimistic on Isturisa, but we also have Signifor that we need to take back in control and start growing. So, there was a very quiet an entity since Q4 on our Q4 numbers on SG&A regarding investments in the endocrinology franchise.

Jo Walton

So the SG&A in 4Q is a reasonable guide to how we should think going forwards, because you have incorporated the majority of let’s say the six if not the variable costs in to your numbers already?

Luigi La Corte

Yes. You have to remember that, the recruitment takes time as in US, but obviously you know it’s a scale up. So, obviously it, it takes a bit of time, but yes, I say generally, yes, yeah, generally speaking, the answer is yes. Thank you.

Jo Walton

And on Isturisa in the U.S. you have presumably you say you are no more cautiously optimistic. Is the outstanding question is still whether the FDA needs that confirmatory LINC-4 study or we will be happy with the same amount of data that the European’s had?

Luigi La Corte

We are cautiously optimistic when LINC-3’s started it. There was a question, it’s going to be enough.

Jo Walton

Thank you very much.

Operator

Isaac Brambilla

Thanks for taking my question. I have a couple. The first one is on the performance of lercanidipine franchise it was stronger than expectations especially in the second half of 2019 I was wondering some indication on how to model the evolution of this franchise for 2020 what are you expecting Zanidip this portfolio. And the second one is on the evolution of EBIT margin, so implied in your guidance we have roughly 31.5% in 2020 and you reiterate your target of 33% for 2021. So could you give us more color on the drivers of these material margin expansion in 2021 whether it is organic or driven by margin accretive M&A?

Andrea Recordati

Yeah. So in terms of sort of by far, sorry, the guidance for 2020 we will provide more detail in May. But having said that we do see continued growth in the lercanidipine if not up before the 2019 levels not too far from that. In terms of EBITDA, EBIT margin of 31.5% and then in relation to the target of 33%, again we have today to confirm that what the plan for 2021 was as represented in May will be sort of updating the plan in May of this year.

We did -- we are -- as a result of the type of acquisitions that we have made we are incurring high amortization charges and therefore we are putting our focus on EBITDA margin delivery where EBIT will be somewhat penalized because of the degree of amortization coming from the asset deals which we had done in 2019.

Isaac Brambilla

Okay.

Andrea Recordati

Thank you.

