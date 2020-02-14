The Advance Is Technically Weak (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 2/10-2/14)

My Friday column is broken down into two parts. The first looks at the US economy through the economic lens provided by Geoffrey Moore and Arthur Burns, which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. The purpose is to see if the US recession probability is low, medium, or high. The second section looks at the charts for major ETFs that track the averages and large sectors that comprise the large indexes.

Long-Leading Indicators

Earnings season has continually become more positive. From Factset:

The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies yet to report) earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 for the fourth quarter is 0.7% as of February 7. This growth rate is above the estimated earnings decline of -1.7% at the end of the quarter (December 31).

From Zacks (emphasis added):

The picture emerging from the Q4 earnings season is one of steady improvement in the overall picture, with earnings growth on track to turn positive and an above-average proportion of companies beating top-line expectations. Estimates for 2020 Q1 have come down, but they still compare favorably to other recent periods despite the virus impact.



For the 352 S&P 500 members that have reported Q4 results already, total earnings (or aggregate net income) are up +0.9% from the same period last year on +4.6% higher revenues, with 72.2% beating EPS estimates and 67.0% beating revenue estimates.

Positive earnings growth is good for stocks and the economy. This is welcome news, especially taking the minority of commentators arguing that the slowing earnings environment was a reason to be very concerned into account.

Other long-leading numbers are very positive: BBB corporate yields are close to a 5-year low (left chart) while the Fed is pumping a large amount of liquidity into the economy (right chart).

Long-leading indicators conclusion: the brightening of the corporate earnings picture is a welcome development. Softness caused by weak energy prices and the trade situation was starting to spread out to other industries. For now, it appears that trend is abating. There is no stress in the credit markets and there is ample money supply.

Leading Indicators

The coronavirus has hurt global manufacturing. EU industrial production dropped sharply in the latest report; global shipping is at a standstill. There are several news stories discussing a global supply chain slowdown.

US manufacturing has been soft for the last 18-24 months: New orders for consumer durable goods (left chart) and capital goods excluding aircraft (right chart) have been trending sideways for about two years. As a result, weekly hours worked by manufacturing employees are at low levels: So far, this slowdown has been contained, much like the slowdown in the energy sector in 2015-2016. But the coronavirus outbreak is still relatively new from an economic data perspective. The next few months of data will reveal if the international damage has seeped into US data. For now, let's put an asterisk next to industrial data.

Once again, we need to talk about an inversion of the yield curve. Let's start by looking at several measures of the belly of the curve: The spread between the 7/5/2 and 1-year bonds is narrowing again; the 5/2-year-1-year spread is slightly inverted while the 7-year-1-year spread is barely positive. The 10/7/5-year-3-month spread is also tightening. The 7/5-year-1-year spread is barely negative while the 10-year-3-month rate is barely positive.

I've previously stated that "this time is different" when discussing the yield curve inversion, arguing that without an accompanying precursor event (such as a banking crisis, market crash, or housing price meltdown) the inversion lacked predictive power. Some Fed presidents have argued that the reason for the inversion is a collapse of the term premium, taking away the inversion's predictive power. Others have maintained that an inversion is a recession precursor and should be accepted as such.

My thinking on this is now in flux, so I don't have a definite answer. But I also need to acknowledge that multiple inversions within a 12-18 month period are, at a minimum, something to seriously consider from an analytical perspective. Like the industrial situation, I'm putting an asterisk by this data for further consideration.

Other leading indicators are positive. Housing permits are at a cycle high; the 4-week average of initial unemployment claims is low; commercial paper rates are contained; the stock market is high, and corporate yields are contained.

Leading indicator conclusion: the big problem with this data is the "asterisks" I've noted above; industrial data may catch a statistical cold from the coronavirus while the second yield curve inversion must at least be acknowledged. But other data is positive.

Coincidental Data

This week, two pieces of coincidental data were released. Let's start with retail sales (emphasis added):

Retail trade sales were up 0.1 percent (±0.4 percent)* from December 2019, and 4.0 percent (±0.7percent) above last year. Gasoline stations were up 10.4 percent (±1.2 percent) from January 2019, and nonstore retailers were up 8.4 percent (±1.4 percent) from last year

Here are two charts of the data: The Y/Y percentage change is still in an uptrend from a drop at the end of 2018. Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

To remove the volatility in the monthly fluctuations, I've computed the 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of the dollar change in retail sales. The 3-month MA (in blue) has rebounded from a low while the 6-month MA (in gold) has dipped to the same level. The 12-month MA (in grey) is rising but will start to move lower due to the low level of the 3 and 6-month averages. Overall, the data shows the US consumer is in good shape.

The Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production data on Friday, which reported another drop (emphasis added):

Industrial production declined 0.3 percent in January, as unseasonably warm weather held down the output of utilities and as a major manufacturer significantly slowed production of civilian aircraft. The index for manufacturing edged down 0.1 percent in January; excluding the production of aircraft and parts, factory output advanced 0.3 percent. The index for mining rose 1.2 percent. At 109.2 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 0.8 percent lower in January than it was a year earlier. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector fell 0.3 percentage point in January to 76.8 percent, a rate that is 3.0 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2019) average.

We're starting to see the negative fallout from Boeing's 737 work stoppage. The overall trend isn't nearly as bad as the headlines would make you think: This data point has been trending sideways since early 2019.

Other coincidental data is in good shape. As reported last week, the labor market is in very good shape. Wages are rising at a modest pace.

Coincidental data conclusion: we still have a weak industrial sector. But all other coincidental data is solid.

The recession probability is low: the long-leading indicators point to further growth. There is still weakness in the leading industrial indicators, but that has only made industrial production move sideways instead of lower. The yield curve may again be a concern, but the data is still too fresh to draw a firm conclusion. No weakness has sufficiently impacted the coincidental indicators to cause concern.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: This is a decent end-of-the-week table. Equities are all higher, with smaller-caps high up on the performance list. The QQQ topped them all, followed by mid and small-caps. There are two drawbacks, however. The dollar rose, as it continues to benefit from a virus flight to safety. Treasuries didn't sell off but are sitting around unchanged. Ideally, there'd be a flight from safety to risk (meaning Treasuries would sell-off) if we were really in a risk-on environment. The sector table supports the weak nature of the advance. On the plus side, all sectors rose. But two of the top sectors are defensive. And real estate -- which leads all sectors higher -- did so by a pretty wide margin.

I've been complaining about the post-coronavirus rally all week. Let me add to my curmudgeon-like analysis with a few more charts.

Micro-caps have broken through resistance, which is a plus: But look closely at the post-break candles: it's like the market expended all of its energy getting through resistance and then ground modestly lower. It's like it limped across the finish line. The 30-day chart gives us some of the granular detail: Prices are forming an upward-sloping wedge pattern, with prices breaking support on Friday.

We see the same technical problem with the IWM: After breaking through resistance, prices had a really hard time making additional advances. The 30-day chart adds more detail: Like the IWC, the IWM formed an upward sloping wedge pattern and broke trend on Friday.

Next, let's look at the sector charts, breaking them down into defensive and aggressive. Let's start with the former: Three of the four are just great looking, bullish charts. Healthcare (far right) is weaker. But if it makes a move through resistance, it will also be bullish. The aggressive sector picture is murkier. Let's start with the positives: tech and consumer discretionary (bottom) are solid charts. Communication services (second from left) and financials (second from right) are OK; both need to make additional moves higher to fall into the strongly bullish camp. Energy (top middle), is in terrible shape and will probably be for some time. Basic materials (far left top) is meandering sideways while industrials (top far right) is in good shape.

And, finally, we have this inter-market set of charts: Commodities (left) are near a 1-year low while Treasuries (second from left) are near a 1-year high. Equities (second from right) are doing very well, as is the dollar (far right).

One chart (the SPY) is saying things are great. The strong dollar could be read bullishly or bearishly. But low commodity prices and strong Treasury prices say traders are expecting a slowdown.

And that's where my stodgy, curmudgeon-ness comes into play. I don't read these charts as bullish. Instead, there's a lot of defensiveness in the markets, largely caused by the drop in demand people are anticipating from the 1Q20 virus fallout. And that's why I'm still not thrilled with this rally. I don't see a major sell-off on the horizon. But I don't see easy advances, either. I think the best-case scenario is a two steps forward, one step back grind.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.