Superconducting Wire Fail

Summary

After more pivots than the Bolshoi, Superconductor Technologies developed good superconducting wire. The wire did very well in tests. But the company has been unable to produce it in meaningful quantities, and wildly unrealistic management and hyper-defensive protections deprived the company of capital. It recently stopped trying to manufacture its wire and announced a 70% reduction in workforce. With no meaningful sales and no clear way to raise money, the company is on the block. With its enterprise value of only $1.18 million, any sale would probably leave the common shareholders with nothing.

Description

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has developed a proprietary process for producing high temperature superconducting (HTS) wire under the brand name Conductus. Superconductivity is the ability to conduct electricity with little to no resistance when cooled to a “critical” temperature, losing less power and generating less heat than conventional wire. The company’s Conductus wire, which it calls “magnet wire,” (it is actually a tape of various widths) is engineered to perform well in the presence of high-intensity magnetic fields, as found in Next Generation Electric Machines (NGEM) and tokamak fusion reactors, which are the company’s market focus now. The company was founded in 1987 and is still effectively pre-revenue given that its original products were targeted for other markets and generated little revenue. In the summer of 2019, the company delivered test quantities of its Conductus wire to customers (and partners in a Department of Energy test program) but it has been unable to produce its wire in any meaningful quantity. In our opinion, the company has extremely poor management, poor corporate governance, and should be avoided unless major changes are made immediately. See Company Timeline and Other Documents.

Market and Competition

According to Market Research Engine and Research and Markets, the market for superconducting wire is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2024, growing $629.7 million from today’s $870.3 million. STI’s Jeff Quiram, at H.C. Wainwright’s 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, said the market for superconducting wire will be $40 billion by 2030, citing Advanced Superconducting Manufacturing Institute (ASMI) as the source of this projection.

STI is focused on producing superconducting wire that performs well in high intensity magnetic fields (i.e. in magnets), and the company’s focus is on next-generation motors and tokamak type of fusion reactors, but those are future markets. There are more mundane applications for “magnet wire” now in medical, transportation, and defense applications. It’s unclear what percentage of the projected market the two future applications represent.

Our takeaway is that the market for superconducting wire will be very significant, and that promise is encouraging a lot of competition today (see Competitor Detail). But for the moment, the players are all struggling to find the right recipe. A small company who nails the process could be a very valuable acquisition target.

Analysis

Opportunities (external)

The market for superconducting wire will – someday – be big. We believe in the commercial promise of both Next Generation Electric Machines and tokamak fusion reactors. In a market like this, a small and underfunded company is unlikely to make a mark on its own, let alone survive to compete. However, there are plenty of potential acquirers for a small company with good technology.

Threats (external)

Commercial demand for superconducting wire for Next Generation Electric Machines and tokamak fusion reactors doesn’t yet exist. The total market today is “… in the single digit thousands of kilometers,” according to the CEO. No one has built a fusion reactor which produces more energy than it consumes. According to the site www.tokamak.info, there may be 50 test reactors operating today, but a commercially viable reactor may be decades away.

There is already lots of competition in the HTS wire market now. As the CEO says, “… yes, there are other suppliers of 2GS HTS wire out there and nothing really limits their ability [we found 18 competitors, shown above, and a research scientist we have spoken with said there were twelve]. And yes, they can increase capacity and many of them are. And so, that is something I expect we will see going forward.” This will mean downward pressure on the company’s future products.

The company is vulnerable to direct attack by competitors. It licenses some of its tech and buys some of its materials from competitors, any of whom could decide to produce their own HTS wire and shut off supply to STI. As the company says, “Our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and the long lead time of components for our products could impair our ability to manufacture and deliver our systems on a timely basis.” In other words, when the market for 2G HTS wire finally develops, the company could be shut down or shut out by its competitors just when profits are in reach.

The manufacturing process is complex. For simplicity, the company sometimes refers to “a machine” that produces their wire, but there are multiple machines and processes involved: Solution Deposition Planarization (SDP) to smooth commercial-grade stainless steel or hastelloy substrate; Ion Beam Assisted Deposition (IBAD) to produce the right surface conditions on the substrate to form a template; and a proprietary Reactive Co-evaporation Cyclic Deposition and Reaction (RCE-CDR) of high temperature superconducting (HTS) materials onto the template, to name just three. It’s a tricky process and a successful recipe is often not repeatable.

Strengths (internal)

The wire works. In December 2015, Accord spoke to a scientist at the Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI) in Switzerland validated that Conductus wire met the critical current objective of 500 Amps on a four-millimeter width operating in a high magnetic field of 12 Tesla at a low temperature of 4.2 Kelvin (K). Accord Partners, in private correspondence with that scientist, confirmed that the wire was one of the “highest performing” from the “dozen companies providing similar products.” See Relationships.

The patent and other IP portfolio is valuable. The company says in the 12/31/2018 10-K, “We have generated more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise.” The secret sauce isn’t in the materials that go into the wire, but in how they are applied. We believe there is significant value here.

The company has no debt. This can be a strength if the company is on the auction block (but for an operating company that needs to grow, the inability to borrow is a weakness.)

Weaknesses (internal)

Management has shown no ability to monetize. The management team has been in place a very long time. The CEO has been in place for 14 years, the SVP Ops for 19 years, the VP Engineering for 6 years, the CFO for 21 years, and the VP product Management and Marketing for 13 years. According to press releases and 10-K filings, the company has had at least 35 funding rounds totaling roughly $228.22 million, at least 5 reverse splits (2006, 2013, 2016, 2018, and one proposed for late 2019), and yet the company had no revenues in the second quarter of 2019 and its market cap was only $3.41 million. See People.

The company is out of money and shareholders are facing another big dilution. The company has to do yet another raise in the fourth quarter 2019 to survive. But given zero sales, an already tiny market cap, and timing issues, it won’t be able to fund more than a quarter or two of capital, meaning very soon there will be another raise, and another tranche of gullible shareholders diluted down. And then, the company will have to do another raise to pay for a new “bigger” production machine (one of three planned for the Austin facility) to produce commercial quantities of wire. This means shareholders will suffer at least two more dilutive rounds before sales can even start to ramp.

Chronic, poor financial health turns away customers. The company’s highly tenuous financial condition may make potential customers worry that the company will close and lead them not to risk designing its wire into their products, even if the company’s wire is superior.

The company propounds assumptions and predictions that appear wildly unrealistic. For example, at H.C. Wainwright’s 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, the company’s CEO said there were “four, five, or six competitors” while we count 18. Also, at that conference the CEO stated the future market size is roughly 20 times larger than the estimate by two respected market research companies: he quoted a source that has published nothing online to support this number. Also, on the 8/13/2019 earnings call he said he believes the company will sell “at least 10 kilometers of wire …. before the end of the year…” which, if an earlier statement of his that the entire wire market today is “in the single digit thousands of kilometers” … “three to five thousand kilometers, this means he is telling investors that in the last four months before the end of 2019 he expects to sell two to three times as much wire as all the wire manufacturers sold in the previous twelve months.

The company can’t produce wire in meaningful quantities. Its current production machine was designed to make 750km of 4mm wire a year, but the company has never approached that run rate. The company says it will make “100s of kilometers” in a year when it is up and running. But a research scientist told us in October 2019 that “We were willing to buy some wire for a project, but then they had trouble to get into reliable production. I talked with them briefly at a conference last month, and it seems they are not yet able to provide long length of wire.”

Management’s interests are not aligned with shareholders. Management and the board (all nine people) own only 0.367% of the outstanding common stock. More raises and more reverse stock splits don’t affect them at all. See Capitalization Table.

The company has extremely poor corporate governance. The company has put into place defenses against its shareholders and against tender offers that could benefit the shareholders, which are solely for the benefit of management and the board. As the company discloses in its S1, “Our charter documents include provisions that may have the effect of discouraging, delaying or preventing a change in control or an unsolicited acquisition proposal that a stockholder might consider favorable, including a proposal that might result in the payment of a premium over the market price for the shares held by our stockholders.” These defenses include:

A Classified Board of Directors. The (very small) board is divided into three classes, each serving a three-year term, which means that a majority cannot be voted out by the shareholders at any one annual meeting.

No Stockholder Action by Written Consent. This means that the shareholders cannot call a special meeting.

Meetings Limited to Agenda. If the shareholders attend a meeting (one called by the CEO or the board who set the agenda), no issues can be raised at the meeting that were not included in the notice.

Change of Control Agreements. The key executives have an agreement that gives them a nice payday if they are fired. We haven’t seen these confidential agreements, but this probably why they are comfortable holding only 0.367% of the stock between them. We do know that the board has the authority to issue up to 2,000,000 shares preferred stock at any price and on any terms and preferences it wishes – including voting rights -- without approval from the shareholders. Perhaps they intend to issue that to themselves and management upon an exit of their choosing.

Executive officers and directors hold very little in common stock and equity awards. Their interests are not aligned with the interest of their shareholders and the company’s stock performance.

Conclusion

No sane investor should put money into STI as it is configured today. With an enterprise value of only $1,180,000 the company with its patents could be a great deal for an acquirer, provided that the acquirer has the time and capital to solve the production problems. But the recent 70% reduction in workforce also saw a lot of talent leave the building, reducing the company’s value further, and with an enterprise value that low, there is nothing in such a deal for the common shareholders.

Engagement

Accord Partners reached out to the company several times to discuss board changes and capital needs, but never received a meaningful response. They have since announced a “cost reduction plan” to stretch remaining cash far enough to cover payroll as they look for a buyer. We sold our small stake after the last earnings call.

All information in this company profile is from Accord Partners’ research using public sources, including SEC filings, the company’s investor relations department, industry analysts, conversations with company competitors, and public online posts by customers and employees. This information is believed to be but is not warranted to be accurate. Nothing in this report is insider information as defined by Sections 16(B) and 10(B) of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Accord Partners welcomes any corrections, additions, or amplifications to facts or opinions expressed in this document. Accord Partners Fund LP may now or in the future have an equity interest in this company.

