Comcast's New Streaming Service: Impressive Launch, Limited Impact

Risks remain, however. The race to the bottom in ad load is not over, and content costs are probably going to come in considerably over estimates.

While the broad strokes of Comcast’s (CMCSA) new streaming service have been known for a while now, there was still some variation in the rumors that left genuine questions about the details of Peacock going into the official announcement. Almost without exception, everything that we didn’t know before announcement day and found out was helpful to Peacock’s cause, improving my outlook on the service and its potential to contribute to Comcast’s bottom line. However, I have two remaining concerns that somewhat balance out my satisfaction with Comcast’s announcement. For now, I remain on the sidelines of Comcast stock.

Heading Into The Event

As everyone and their mother started launching streaming services, there was little doubt that Comcast’s NBCUniversal also would be launching a new streaming service, which we’ve been told from the beginning would be free and ad-supported to those who have a validated pay-TV subscription. At one point, for those who don’t or those who wanted to eliminate ads, the cost was supposed to be $12 per month. Even before the official announcement, Disney’s (DIS) dramatically lower price for its service was widely seen to have put the kibosh on those plans.

Even so, Comcast’s Peacock was expected to see its ad-supported streaming service launch at no extra charge, while ad-free viewing would cost something extra. That’s more or less what happened, but there was a new detail - and for my money, a rather auspicious one.

Avoiding Avoidable Mistakes

First, though, let me say that one of the things I liked most about the announcement was what wasn’t in it. At one point, the reports were NBCUniversal’s Peacock service would reportedly offer in-season stacking episodes only to pay-TV subscribers, while non pay-TV subscribers would be able to access only the previous season episodes - even the ones paying the $10-$12 monthly fee for an independent streaming subscription. It almost sounded like the inverted opposite of Hulu, which for many years offered only the five most recent episodes of the current season, meaning those who’d missed previous seasons or episodes had no way to catch up.

Fortunately, management came to their senses. We thought Peacock would have an ad-supported and ad-free tier, much like former Comcast property Hulu. Actually, Peacock will actually include three separate and distinct tiers: Limited content, limited advertising, and full service. The last of these will be the true Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) equivalent, offering access to all content with no ads. But the top two tiers (Peacock Premium) will offer next-day access to all episodes, regardless of pay-TV status.

This almost is certainly the right move. Subscribers are considerably less likely to start following a show if they cannot go back to the beginning of it and fully catch up on what's happening in more recent episodes. That logic applies with equal force to earlier episodes of a current season as it does to past seasons of current shows.

Granted, the king of streaming, Netflix first rose to prominence by offering back seasons of shows only after the whole season had run its course on TV. Which is why some were keen to see Comcast pursue a similar strategy. But the complication there is that Netflix offered a great deal of savings to consumers in exchange for that inconvenience of delayed gratification. Netflix was $8, cable TV was $80. The original plan by Peacock to delay gratification to those paying $5-$10 while a host of other services offer immediate access to the latest episodes of their original content for $5-$10 would not have gone over nearly as well a decade later. Better for Comcast investors that this plan has now been abandoned.

Just The Right Dose Of Limitations

Of course, this only applies to Peacock Premium, the paid service, regular old Peacock, the free ad-supported service, will see its content availability limited, since only about half of the Peacock library will be available on it. But despite what I just said, I don’t think this is the wrong move, either. In fact, I like it, because Comcast has found a smarter way to draw the “old and new” bifurcation line: Peacock will only feature episodes from NBC’s freshman shows - those in their first season. Those seeking access to returning shows will have to upgrade.

This strikes me as actually quite sensible. I’ve long been of the view that one of broadcast TV’s weakest points is the ease and speed with which they cancel new TV shows before they can really find their footing. In any given year almost half of new shows don’t make it to season 2. This makes it especially important that freshman shows be shown to as wide an audience as possible - if there's a niche they have found that makes them viable, NBC needs to know about it sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, while your choice of tier might affect which shows you can access, they always will be complete shows - if you can access one episode of a next-day show, you can access all of them.

Actually, this approach reminds me a little of NBCUniversal’s former app WatchBack, which used sweepstakes and giveaways to lure users into viewing free, ad-supported content. The concept of actually paying people to give your new show a try - with the hope that they’d keep coming back for more ad-supported episodes - seemed to me a rather interesting, if radical one, but it seems Peacock will not go quite so far, and do away with that concept while retaining the basic philosophy that new shows looking for an audience should be a little easier to access than returning ones that already have sufficient viewers to justify their existence.

Other Good Moves....

From there, the news pretty much just kept getting better. Comcast also announced it had secured a number of previously unreported exclusives, including both of Dick Wolf’s landmark franchises - Law & Order and Chicago - as well as the current Paramount series Yellowstone and a few syndication deals with other studios - library stalwart Two and a Half Men is also on the list.

We already knew NBC crown jewel The Office, currently a Netflix exclusive, would become part of that new streaming service, and indications from senior Comcast executives seems to confirm that Office will revert back to NBCUniversal, and its new streaming service, in 2021 on an exclusive basis.

Early Access Experiment

Comcast is also experimenting with early access, something I’ve been expecting CBS to try for a while now, though it has not as of yet. Peacock Premium subscribers will be able to watch the late-night shows on NBC’s schedule three hours before broadcast. For now, late night is the limit of the experiment, but I see this as one of the more exciting innovations in Peacock. If it works well, which I think it might, I can easily picture it being expanded to some of NBC’s hit prime time programming.

Cable Tie-In And Discount

Comcast hasn’t completely forgotten about the cable bundle, however. While it won’t do anything as foolish as making episodes off limits, Comcast subscribers will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium, and Comcast is hoping to bring other cable providers on board with the idea. Comcast already secured its first partnership agreement, with Cox Communications, validating that its fellow cable distributors see value in the platform it has created.

Like T-Mobile (TMUS) with its Netflix On Us, the Peacock discount is 100% scalable. If a cable subscriber wants to upgrade to ad-free, they don’t forfeit the discount and pay full freight. They only pay the $5 difference between Premium and ad-free. A surprisingly customer-friendly move from a cable company.

A Very Impressive Ad Load

I’ve saved the best for last: Peacock will cap its ads at five minutes per hour, substantially improving the appeal of the ad-supported service. This is not quite industry leading, but it's better than almost all of the ad-supported services from major content producers such as the Big Four broadcasters and Hulu.

All in all, a very impressive unveiling.

Financial Projections Need A Boost

Impressive enough that I think if anything, Comcast is underestimating its new service. Peacock is targeting breakeven by 2024, with 30 million subscribers and ARPUs of $6-$7 per month, inclusive of advertising and subscription. The subscriber figure is about the same as Disney+, at least until Disney updates that target, but Peacock will likely be a little less popular than Disney’s flagship service anyway so that estimate doesn’t strike me as especially conservative.

The revenue estimate does, however, even to the point of being unreasonable. Peacock Premium with ads charges $5 for subscription alone. Unless Peacock is ludicrously bad at selling ad space, it should have no problem generating well over $1-$2 per user per month in ads, even with the reduced ad load it is targeting. Applying even cable TV advertising rates of around $17 CPM for 30 seconds - for ads with absolutely no targeting capability - five hours of watching per month for each person in a household - which averages three people each - should put ad revenues at well over $2. Double that figure for the targeting capabilities and you’re over $5 per month in ads. More watching for better content would only take the figure higher still.

The one explanation here may be that Comcast is expecting large numbers of “non subscribers” to use the free ad-supported version. Ad revenues alone of $6-$7 per household for such users seems a realistic estimate, but even so that would not fully account for the average revenue per user being at the same level.

If we take Comcast’s own estimates and split the paying subscribers evenly between the ad-free and ad-supported versions of Peacock Premium, and assume half of total users are on the free ad version, we get the following estimates, assuming the same ad revenues as above:

Service Tier Subscribers Subs. ARPU Ad ARPU Total(millions) Peacock 15 million $0 $5.10 $76.5 Peacock Premium 7.5 million $5 $5.10 $75.75 Peacock Premium (No Ads) 7.5 million $10 $0 $75

This produces a monthly revenue stream of $227.25 million, and an annual total of $2.727 billion.

It's Not All Roses

It’s all very impressive, and like I said, it’s better than I thought. But I still have some issues. More than anything, I just don’t see the industry standing still while Comcast takes until 2024 to get to the new promised land. Competition from Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) and others could take a lot of the shine off this before Comcast secures a spot at the head of the streaming table.

Take ad loads as just one example. Peacock’s pledge of five minutes an hour does sound impressive, but that’s at least partly because of how slow the industry has been to adapt to the new, low-ad strategies of other online competitors. Vudu already has an ad load of 3-5 minutes for a two-hour film, which is actually less than what Hulu has for a half-hour TV episode, and less than what Peacock proposes to do per hour.

If Vudu doesn’t quite strike you as worthy of comparison to a major broadcaster’s new flagship streaming service, then just look at the broadcasters themselves. Comcast’s own NBCUniversal is cutting prime-time ads by 20% this year. And that probably won’t be the last time ad space is cut over the next few years. Fox (FOX) at one point had set a goal of cutting ad times to two minutes per hour by 2020, although it’s a little less clear if that still stands post merger.

Even if it doesn’t, it’s not entirely unreasonable to expect that to become the standard at some point - especially considering Netflix and Amazon Prime will provide a great deal of TV entertainment entirely ad free for prices not much more than what Peacock proposes to charge.

In other words, by 2024, when Peacock is supposed to be really hitting its stride, it may find its ad load has gone from groundbreaking to stale and have to cut it yet again. If targeting does not improve to keep up, that could impair the ad revenues Peacock is counting on to compensate for its low subscription price.

Content Costs Will Be Higher

There also still remain a few questions about exactly how much this is going to cost. Comcast released a list of the titles it was planning to bring to the new service at launch in April. But Amazon signed a library licensing deal with NBCUniversal for many of these titles back in 2018, and at least some of the shows, including House and Eureka, were exclusive. Meaning Comcast intends to let the deal lapse sometime in the next few months. And as one of the most prolific spenders in the TV licensing market, most of Amazon’s deals tend to be for substantial sums.

Comcast says its content spending on Peacock will come to $2 billion, but it isn’t entirely clear what this number encompasses. Does it include foregone revenue from licensing rights that will be rescinded from other partners as content is returned to Comcast’s own platforms? Or is it merely the cash outflow of new content to give Peacock some exclusive originals? If the latter, over how many years will that spending be amortized on the income statement? And how much will the foregone revenue add to that cost?

If Comcast is really claiming that Peacock will only cost $2 billion for content all in, I’m not entirely sure I find that credible in a world where Amazon and Netflix will be spending eight figures annually. If $2 billion is just the original content side, then we still don’t have a full picture of where Peacock’s true break-even price is.

And with a calculated revenue of $2.727 billion, there isn’t a whole lot of breathing room for those content costs to rise before profitability is once again out of reach.

Investment Summary

Altogether, Comcast has convinced me that Peacock will be a serious contender in the streaming wars, not an also-ran. They have not convinced me that it will necessarily win. Peacock is still priced higher than Disney+ for arguably slightly lower-caliber content, it probably isn’t done cutting ad loads yet, and like every other entrant in this race it's going to find content gets expensive in a hurry.

On the other hand, it’s bundled with tens of millions of cable subscriptions, its price is still reasonable, and it has a major content studio standing behind it.

Altogether, I just don’t know where Peacock is going to shake out on this. For now, I’m still not getting into Comcast stock.

But like I said, a very impressive unveiling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.