Assertio Therapeutics: A Biotech Stock Trading Below Its Cash Balance

Company Thesis

A recent buyout of Assertio Therapeutics' (ASRT) pain relief drug Nucynta by Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) for $375M will erase all of ASRT's long term debt and convertible notes off its balance sheet. Combined with another $127.5M deal to acquire Gralise by Alvogen, ASRT now has a net cash balance of $2.37 per share compared to a share price of $1.35 by today's close. While the company's future growth is gloomy, ASRT will likely remain cash flow positive after its spin-offs. As a result, the company's buy rating will be reiterated today due to a situation representing deep value.

Nucynta Buyout

The buyout of ASRT's Nucynta for $375M will clear all of the company's long term debt and convertible notes combined totaling $364M. Considering the company had a Net Debt/EBITDA leverage of 3.4x and EBITDA/Interest expense of 2.1x before the deal, the infusion of capital of this magnitude should breath a sigh of relief for shareholders. Furthermore, adding on ASRT's spinoff of Gralise for $127.5M in December 2019 will now put the company's enterprise value far below zero, as ASRT possessed a cash balance of $54 M before the two deals commenced.

Currently, the company's has spun off 54% of its product sales and 100% of its royalty revenues, leaving just one quarter of its revenue remaining. Meanwhile, the rest of ASRT's products have over 60-80% gross margin as to keep the company profitable until it launches new R&D initiatives. Considering ASRT sees R&D + SG&A expenses 1.3 times that of gross profits, but has D&A expenses accounting for 80% of free cash flow (which is $100M per year), the company is estimated to have over $10M to $20M in surplus FCFF each year after the spin-offs. This is certainly a very bullish sign for investors, as it indicates ASRT’s massive cash balance will not be simply burned away with time.

Company Drawbacks

Unfortunately, the highlights of ASRT stop at the recent acquisition. For years, its core products have seen its application dwindling due to fierce generic competition. With limited shelf life (2-4 years before patent expiry), and sales declining by -20% Y/Y, ASRT's ex-Nucynta/Gralise product sales may not be enough to sustain the company's profitability 2 years from now. In addition, the company's only in house R&D program, cosyntropin, saw its sNDA rejected by the FDA in Oct of last year. To make matters worse, the company's partnership with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRW) to develop IW-3718 may encounter significant headwinds as the drug's data has not been tested for superiority against cheap, readily available heartburn generics. In all, investors should beware the best case scenario for ASRT is zero growth going forward.

Takeaway

ASRT has seen its fair share of woes, from the recent rejection of its cosyntropin sNDA, to below-average data readout on collaboration project IW-3718, and to a staggering -20% Y/Y decline on core product revenues. On the other hand, the recent sale of Nucynta for $375M removes all remaining debt from the company's balance sheet, causes its stock to trade at negative enterprise value, and adds sizable capital for future R&D efforts. Keep in mind, ASRT is estimated to continue its profitability after the deal closes, as its remaining products have over 60-80% gross margin. Hence, the author finds the benefit to outweigh the company's drawbacks, and will reiterate the company's buy rating as of today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.