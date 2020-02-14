Physical Oil Market Whipsaws Back Up And Oil's Bullish Close

This followed what we thought was very strange crack spread action earlier this week. We noted that despite "forced" run cuts, global refining margins started to inch higher, which was contradictory to a "forced run cut" scenario. The bottoming of global refining margins also signaled the bottom for crude prices, and we think this bottom has strength.

On the physical oil market side, the stunning V-shaped recovery in Brent 1-2 had many puzzling just what is going on. Bloomberg reported overnight that Chinese refineries are back in the market trying to buy as much crude as possible.

We remain long UWT and with the OPEC meeting coming up, we expect the market to quickly correct upward again.

On a technical basis, the move validates what we had presumed to be a critical support level.

WTI managed a strong close today and this week with a finish right around $52/bbl.

Welcome to the whipsaw edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI managed a strong close today and this week with a finish right around $52/bbl.

On a technical basis, the move validates what we had presumed to be a critical support level. After making a false breakdown below $50/bbl, WTI never managed to close anywhere below $49 and immediately rebounded right back up. Following news reports and analyst forecasts that oil could plunge well into the $40s, the market did what it always does best - completely throw everyone off.

Source: HFIR Oil Trading Portfolio

We remain long UWT and with the OPEC meeting coming up, we expect the market to quickly correct upward again following the news that OPEC+ will increase the cut by more than 600k b/d and extend into year-end.

Our target for UWT is for when WTI reaches back into the high $50s.

On the physical oil market side, the stunning V-shaped recovery in Brent 1-2 had many puzzling just what is going on. Bloomberg reported overnight that Chinese refineries are back in the market trying to buy as much crude as possible.

This followed what we thought was a very strange crack spread action earlier this week. We noted that despite "forced" run cuts, global refining margins started to inch higher, which was contradictory to a "forced run cut" scenario.

The bottoming of global refining margins also signaled the bottom for crude prices, and we think this bottom has strength.

Lastly, on the US crude storage front, we expect to see another build this week.

Refinery throughput only decreased ~80k b/d according to Genscape. Imports remain heavily front-loaded. This week's exports were also impacted by fog-related closure earlier in the week.

The builds we are seeing will reverse themselves by the end of the month as imports start to fall.

Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, we are now offering a 2-week free trial. Here's our trading result from 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.