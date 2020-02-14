Medicenna's IL4 And IL2 Candidates Both Potentially Best In Class

With market cap of less than US $90 million, Medicenna is undervalued. The company has enormous upside with upcoming catalysts in 2020 and 2021.

Preclinical data suggests Medicenna's IL-2 Superkine MDNA19 drug may be best in class. In Dec. 2019, Sanofi purchased Synthorx for its Phase 1 IL-2 drug for $2.5B, suggesting MDNA19 could have substantial value.

Upcoming post Phase 2b Type B meeting with FDA likely in Q2. Possibility of FDA accelerated approval for MDNA55. Path forward outcome for MDNA55 likely known by end of Q2 2020.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. [TSX:MDNA] (OTCQB:MDNAF) is a Toronto based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines™.

Superkines can be engineered as short or long-acting therapeutics or fused with cell killing proteins in order to generate Empowered Cytokines™ ("ECs") that can deliver potent toxins to the cancer cells without harming adjacent healthy cells.

Medicenna believes that its engineered Superkines can also be fused with other types of proteins such as antibodies to generate novel "immunocytokines" or combined with other treatment modalities such as checkpoint inhibitors, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR-Ts) or oncolytic viruses to stimulate tumor-killing immune cells or overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment.

Medicenna's two most advanced assets are:

1. MDNA55, an IL-4 EC targeted toxin, which recently demonstrated encouraging Phase 2b clinical trial results for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma ("rGBM"), a deadly form of brain cancer. The clinical results suggest that MDNA55, even with a single-dose treatment, may be significantly more effective for rGBM patients expressing higher levels of IL-4R, compared to current standard of care treatments. MDNA55 is to be tested in Phase 2 clinical trials in the treatment of brain metastasis, and newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Pre-clinical trial development is also proceeding testing MDNA55 in the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma ("DIPG"); and

2. MDNA19, an IL-2 Superkine, which has shown promising preclinical data and will hopefully be in clinical trials in the U.S. in H1 2021. Recently, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced that it has agreed to pay $2.5 billion for Synthorx, for its lead IL-2 program, notwithstanding that it is currently only in Phase 1 clinical testing.

With a market cap of under $90 million USD, and a number of upcoming catalysts in 2020 and 2021, Medicenna has the potential for enormous upside for high risk-tolerant investors.

Corporate Summary

Symbol: MDNA.TSX, MDNAF.OTCQB

Shares outstanding: 34,991,000 shares following recent exercise of warrants January 8, 2020

Fully diluted: 45,159,893 shares

52-week range: $0.64 Cdn to $3.87 Cdn/$0.50 USD to $2.95 USD

Current share price (close February 11, 2020): $3.30 Cdn, $2.50 USD

Debt: n/a

Market Cap: $115 million $Cdn/$86 million USD

Cash: $6,974,004 at December 31, 2019. Subsequent to Q4 2019 received $856,100 in proceeds from warrant exercises. Management states that funds available are sufficient to complete the MDNA55 Phase 2b clinical study and planned End of Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA, continue the development of MDNA19 and finance operations through 2020. In addition, Medicenna has access to another US$1.4 million from the CPRIT grant. See Medicenna's press release January 13, 2020, releasing financial results as of December 31, 2019.

MDNA55 (IL-4 Targeted Therapy in recurring glioblastoma)

Medicenna's MDNA55 is an engineered version of IL-4 that carries a cell-killing payload which Medicenna has been testing in patients for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma.

By way of background, the most common form of brain cancer in adults is glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM"), which has very few treatment options and is almost always fatal.

Patients diagnosed with GBM typically survive fewer than 15 months. Current standard-of-care is surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy (typically temozolomide). To even those who do respond to treatment, the tumor recurs. 75% of those recurring GBM cancer tumor are inoperable. It is those 75% recurring GBM or rGBM cancer tumors that are the target for treatment by MDNA55 in the Phase 2b study. For those patients whose glioblastoma has now returned, their survival rate is 6 to 9 months with standard of care treatment.

*slide above taken from Medicenna's January 2020 slide presentation

On February 4th, I had a telephone interview with Medicenna's CEO Dr. Fahar Merchant, PhD and CFO Elizabeth Williams, CPA, CA which lasted about an hour and half. I had previously met with Dr. Merchant last fall to discuss Medicenna and had also heard him give a presentation last year at the Bloom Burton healthcare conference in Toronto. I opened a position in Medicenna shares in early December 2019.

Dr. Merchant is a serial biotech entrepreneur and co-founder of Medicenna. Previously, he was President and CEO of Protox Therapeutics (TSX.V and TSX; now Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS), Nasdaq), a late clinical stage urology company. In 1992, he co-founded IntelliGene Expressions, Inc., a biologics CDMO, and built it into one of the fastest growing companies in Canada. In 2000, he also co-founded Avicenna Medica, Inc., a clinical stage oncology company that was sold a year later to KS Biomedix. He has a PhD in Biochemical Engineering from Western University, Ontario.

There are a number of hurdles in developing new treatments for brain tumors including:

1. getting past the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and

2. dealing with the specialized cells existing around the brain tumor called the tumor microenvironment which are immunosuppressive, and minimize the impact of any infiltrating immune cells that seek to destroy the cancer.

There are currently a number of promising early-stage trials using immunotherapy, such as oncolytic viruses, vaccines and checkpoint inhibitors.

Medicenna's approach to tackling GBM, and in particular recurring GBM, is its IL-4 cytokine, MDNA55. The scientific rationale behind MDNA55 is that GBM micro-environment is over-expressed with the receptor for IL-4 (IL4R), which is almost completely absent in normal brain tissue. MDNA55 is an engineered version of IL-4 that carries a cell-killing payload. When MDNA55 binds to the IL4R, the entire MDNA55 molecule is transported into the cell where the payload is delivered, triggering cell death.

MDNA55 has now been studied in 5 clinical trials in 132 patients, including 112 patients with rGBM. It has Orphan Drug Status from both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency as well as Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of rGBM and other types of high grade glioma.

MDNA55 is locally administered after surgery by directly infusing the drug through an image-guided direct catheter delivery method onto the tumor itself after the tumor has recurred. This treatment method can bypass the BBB and reduce systemic side effects. The treatment duration is one day.

The image-guided catheter can, with real-time 3D imaging feedback, administer the MDNA55 directly to cover the tumor itself.

MDNA55 itself is so potent that, according to Dr. Merchant, 1 gram is sufficient to treat 4,000 patients, or alternatively consider that a dose of MDNA the size of a grain of salt can deal with a golf ball size tumor in the brain.

Dr. Merchant explained that concentration of IL4R receptors in a tumor is measured on an H-score that ranges from 0 to 300, with a score of 60 or higher being considered a high expression level, and a score of under 60 considered low.

While MDNA55 was tested in clinical trials in rGBM, high levels of IL4R expression is also found in other types of cancer tumors, and provide future cancer targets to be tested with MDNA55.

Medicenna has also developed a companion diagnostic tool (patent pending) which can measure the level of IL4R in a tumor and help determine which patients will receive optimal therapeutic benefit from MDNA55 treatment.

*see slide below from Medicenna's January 2020 corporate presentation

Medicenna's method of delivering MDNA55 bypasses the brain blood barrier directly to the brain tumor with a proprietary image-guided direct drug delivery.

One of the Phase 2b MDNA55 clinical trial investigators is Dr. John Sampson, MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA, the Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery at Duke University. Dr. Sampson delivered a presentation of MDNA55 Phase 2b clinical data in the treatment of rGBM at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Neuro-Oncology ("SNO") on November 24, 2019.

The following day Dr. Sampson provided a live webcast presentation, as a Key Opinion Leader, in which he discusses the impressive Phase 2b results of MDNA55. The November 25 1-hour webcast is worth listening to and can be found on Medicenna's website here. Dr. Sampson was very enthusiastic about MDNA55's Phase 2b data which he described as "groundbreaking" for rGBM.

MDNA55 targets the interleukin 4 receptor (IL4R), known to be over-expressed in 76% of patients with GBM, and a biomarker for most aggressive rGBM disease. The higher the expression of ILR4, generally the more aggressive the disease and the worse the outcome for patients. Dr. Sampson was interested to see then the patients with the worse prognosis with high expression levels of ILR4, had the best outcomes when treated with MDNA55.

The MDNA55 Phase 2b study only enrolled patients with rGBM that have genetic features which make the tumor the most aggressive and resilient type of rGBM.

In his presentation, Dr. Sampson noted that the patient characteristics in the Phase 2b clinical study excluded rGBM patients that are known to have a much better prognosis, such as patients that were (i) eligible for surgery to remove the tumor, (ii) had a lower grade of brain cancer at initial diagnosis (only de novo GBM patients were enrolled), and (iii) had a known mutation associated with better prognosis (IDH mutation). Hence, the patient group tested in rGBM Phase 2b trial was patients with the most severe form of rGBM.

He also described some of the MDNA55 Phase 2b data as "extraordinary", when after taking into account "pseudo progression", 82% of those rGBM patients with IL4R treated with MDNA55 showed stable disease or shrinkage of their tumor. Pseudo progression of the tumor is a phenomenon that occurs where after the initial injection of MDNA55, some tumors appear to progress temporarily because of initial inflammation from the treatment itself, but then begin to shrink.

Dr. Sampson also indicated during the post-presentation Q&A with analysts that he believed that if MDNA55 is approved for rGBM, it will also likely be used as a 1st line GBM therapy for patients initially diagnosed with GBM (presumably those patients which exhibit IL4R). I note that 1st line therapy for GBM is another treatment indication that Medicenna will pursue in Phase 2 trials. See pipeline chart above although listed as an active trial on the clinicaltrials.gov website.

Furthermore, Dr. Sampson's presentation emphasized that despite enrolling only patients known to have a very poor prognosis, patients actually did much better and were surviving significantly longer following only one treatment with MDNA55, particularly in patients with high expression of the IL4R target.

The Phase 2b data indicated that with a single treatment of MDNA, a patient with recurrent GBM survived an average of 11.6 months, regardless of the level of IL4R (compared to an average of 6 to 8 months survival with standard of care). As well, there was an overall survival rate of 45% at 12 months in patients treated with a single dose of MDNA55 (regardless of level of IL4R), compared to an overall survival of 22% to 30% with standard of care.

More interestingly, in patients expressing a high level of IL4R in their rGBM tumor (21 patients out of 40), the results were more dramatic, with a median overall survival of 15 months (compared to an average survival with standard of care of 6 to 8 months), and with 52% of those patients showing overall survival at 12 months.

See slide below summarizing the findings, taken from Medicenna's January 2020 presentation (data cutoff as of October 31, 2019)

Synthetic Control Group: As the Phase 2b study did not have a control group, Medicenna decided to create a synthetic control group through a retrospective study to compare its Phase 2b data. On January 13, 2020, Medicenna announced its retrospective study, comparing the results in 44 patients with recurrent glioblastoma ("rGBM") treated with MDNA55 compared to a synthetic control group of 81 rGBM patients receiving standard of care therapies, including Avastin, Lomustine and Temozolomide with similar baseline features as patients treated in the MDNA55 trial such as age, tumor size, ineligibility for surgery, interleukin-4 receptor (IL4R) expression and other parameters known to affect survival.

There was also a significant advantage shown in rGBM patients treated with MDNA55 who showed lower levels of IL4R.

The overall survival rate of the 44 rGBM patients who had either high or low levels of IL4R was a 112% higher than the Synthetic Control Group, and 150% higher in those rGBM patients who exhibit high levels of IL4R.

Medicenna is planning an end of Phase 2b meeting with the FDA in Q2 2020 which should provide feedback to Medicenna as to whether MDNA55 might be a candidate to obtain accelerated approval (without a Phase 3 trial being required) or whether one or more Phase 3 trials will be required before being able to file an NDA in order to obtain commercial approval for MDNA55. As this has orphan designation in a life-threatening disease and fast track designation, it is likely that a single Phase 3 trial would be mandated for rGBM, assuming a Phase 3 trial is required by the FDA.

The analysts covering Medicenna concur that the odds of obtaining accelerated approval for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM are low and that it is more likely that a Phase 3 trial will be required by the FDA.

I'm a bit more optimistic about the odds of obtaining accelerated approval for MDNA55, although that might mean that the FDA could require the Phase 2b trial to be expanded with the treatment of additional rGBM patients with varying both high and low expression levels of IL4R. That could delay the filing process of an NDA/BLA by a couple of years, but it would be a shorter approval pathway than the requirement of beginning a brand new Phase 3 trial. I discuss the FDA accelerated approval pathway below.

FDA Accelerated Approval Pathway:

The FDA has 4 distinct approval paths to making drugs available as rapidly as possible:

1. priority review;

2. breakthrough therapy;

3. fast track; and

4. accelerated approval.

Each of the foregoing has its advantages. In 2012, U.S. Congress passed section 901 of the Food and Drugs Administration Safety Innovations Act (FDASIA) under which the FDA has instituted an accelerated approval path for drugs for serious conditions that fill an unmet medical need, based on whether the drug has an effect on a surrogate or an intermediate clinical endpoint.

A surrogate endpoint used for accelerated approval is a marker such as a laboratory measurement, radiographic image, physical sign or other measures that are thought to predict clinical benefit, but is not itself a measure of clinical benefit. Likewise, an intermediate clinical endpoint is a measure of a therapeutic effect that is considered reasonably likely to predict the clinical benefit of a drug, such as an effect on irreversible morbidity and mortality.

Accelerated approval allows the approval of a drug, for example, where instead of waiting years to learn if a drug actually extends survival for certain cancer patients, the FDA may approve the drug on an accelerated approval basis based upon anti-tumor activity because tumor shrinkage is considered reasonably likely to predict a real clinical benefit.

One of the terms imposed by the FDA for obtaining accelerated approval is that the sponsoring drug company conduct a Phase 4 post-approval confirmatory study to demonstrate that tumor shrinkage actually predicts that the treated patients will live longer.

Medicenna is hopeful that based upon the strength of its Phase 2b data, together with the synthetic control group data, will be sufficient to convince the FDA to grant accelerated approval for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM (a serious deadly condition with an unmet need) with a post-approval Phase 4 confirmatory trial being required. Alternatively, the FDA could require an additional number of rGBM patients be enrolled in the Phase 2b trial (e.g. treating another 20 to 60 rGBM patients (my estimate) with IL4R expression with MDNA55) before allowing Medicenna to apply for accelerated approval.

Will the FDA Approve a Drug (such as MDNA55) after a Phase 2b trial with a Synthetic Control Arm?

While it is far from a certainty that Medicenna can obtain accelerated approval at this stage of its clinical trials using a synthetic control group (a form of "real world data"), there is a recent precedent.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) announced that it had filed its Biologics License Application ("BLA") with the FDA on December 30, 2019, to obtain marketing approval of its anti-CD19 antibody (tafasitamab) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

MorphoSys' BLA was filed after encouraging feedback from the FDA based upon its L-MIND Phase 2 single arm, open label trial data (without a traditional control group) but with a retrospective observational matched control group (i.e. a synthetic control group). On October 29, 2029, MorphoSys originally announced that it had met its primary end point in a retrospective real-world data study in comparing the clinical superiority of the combination of Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide compared to Lenalidomide alone.

If MorphoSys is successful in getting its anti-CD 19 antibody approved based upon its Phase 2 study and using a retrospective real world data as a synthetic control group, that could bode well for Medicenna's attempt to obtain accelerated approval. FDA feedback is expected by end of H1 2020.

While analysts and the market assumes that the chances of Medicenna obtaining accelerated approval for MDNA55 are minimal, given the recent precedent and the criteria for accelerated approval set out by the FDA, the odds of obtaining feedback from the FDA (at the end of the upcoming Phase 2b meeting) that they would be receptive to an accelerated approval for MDNA55 for rGBM are probably closer to 50% (my estimate). We'll find out soon enough.

Size of Brain Cancer Market

While Medicenna's current focus in trying to obtain approval of MDNA55 for rGBM, in fact MDNA55 may be an effective treatment for other forms of cancers which show IL4R over-expression as set out in the slide below (Medicenna's January 2020 presentation).

Furthermore, the Phase 2b data itself was based upon an rGBM patient receiving a single treatment of MDNA55. There may be additional benefits (as seen in some pre-clinical data) if the rGBM patient receives additional treatments. During the post-KOL webcast, Dr. Merchant indicated that a handful of rGBM patients have received serial doses of MDNA55 but no specific data outcomes were provided, although neither Dr. Merchant nor Dr. Sampson thought serial dosing should be an issue.

Medicenna's Second Lead Compound: MDNA19 (an IL-2 Superkine)

Apart from MDNA55, Medicenna has built a pipeline of promising pre-clinical Superkine candidates such as IL-2 agonists ("MDNA109"), IL-2 antagonists ("MDNA209"), dual IL4/IL-13 antagonists ("MDNA413") and IL-13 Superkine ("MDNA132"), all of which were in-licensed from Stanford University.

The most advanced of these programs is Medicenna's MDNA109 platform, which is in pre-clinical development. The lead candidate from Medicenna's IL-2 Superkine platform is MDNA19 which potentially could be a best-in-class IL-2.

There has been a lot of excitement recently about IL-2 because of the December 9, 2019, announcement that Sanofi was acquiring Synthorx, Inc. for approximately $2.5 billion (beating out 2 other suitors) to acquire Synthorx's lead development candidate THOR-707, an interlueukin IL-2 variant which is currently being studied in Phase 1 clinical trials. Given the fact there were 2 other suitors who desperately wanted Synthorx for its IL-2 variant means that there are at least 2 large pharma companies potentially on the hunt for an IL-2 candidate which probably explains why Medicenna's share price has more than doubled since December 9th. An interesting December 30 article discussing the Sanofi bidding war for Synthorx can be found here.

As well, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) entered into a $3.6 billion deal in 2018 with Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) for Nektar's IL-2 candidate NKTR214 (now known as bempegaldesleukin or simply bempeg) which is one of Nektar's most valuable assets.

NKTR-214 is being tested in a series of global Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials with Bristol-Myers' PD-1 Checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in various forms of cancers, including melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle invasive bladder cancer and urothelial cancer.

NKTR-214 is Nektar Therapeutics' lead immuno-oncology candidate. According to Nektar, NKTR-214 binds to CD122, a subunit of the IL-2 receptor on immune T- and NK cells, which boosts the levels of these cells and their anti-tumor response.

NKTR's earlier Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with metastatic melanoma who received both NKTR-214 and Opdivo, 53% of the patients showed response to treatment, including participants whose tumor surroundings were deemed the least favorable - without PD-L1 and with low levels of T-cells.

Those findings were presented at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. PIVOT-02 also is assessing treatment with a triple combination of NKTR-214, Opdivo (a PD-1), and Yervoy, also developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, and cancer types other than melanoma. Those include renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and triple negative breast cancer.

IL-2 Superkines

As set out in Medicenna's November 2019 MD&A, IL-2 was one of the first effective immunotherapies developed to treat cancer due to its role in T cells, which plays a central role in cell-mediated immunity.

The IL-2 receptor is composed of three different subunits, IL-2Rα (also known as CD25), IL-2Rβ (CD122) and IL-2Rγ (CD132). The arrangement of these different proteins determines the response to IL-2 signaling.

The first and only IL2 targeted immunotherapy approved by the FDA (for treatment for skin and renal cancers) is Proleukin. While demonstrating durable complete remissions in 5% to 8% of kidney cancer and Melanoma, Proleukin has a short half life requiring dosing every 8 hours (3x per day) and has extreme toxicity. In fact, Proleukin is so toxic patients are treated with Proleukin while in intensive care in hospital.

Medicenna's MDNA109 (a precursor for its lead candidate, MDNA19) is an enhanced version of IL-2 that binds up to 200 times more effectively to CD122 than Proleukin, and much more effectively than either NKTR-214 or THOR-707 (at least based upon pre-clinical data).

MDNA19 has a much longer anticipated 1/2 life compared to Proleukin (likely requiring treatments once every two weeks) as well as demonstrating low toxicity pre-clinically. Both NKTR-214 and Synthorx's THOR-707 have a longer 1/2 life as well and will also likely be administered once every week or 2 weeks.

On February 6, 2019, Medicenna results on MDNA109 (a precursor to MDNA19) in a podium presentation entitled, "Putting Pedal to the Metal: Combining IL-2 Superkine (MDNA19) with Checkpoint Inhibitors" by Moutih Rafei, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Physiology, Université de Montreal at the 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Meeting in New York, NY. The results presented demonstrated that MDNA109 (a precursor for our lead candidate, MDNA19) exhibited 200-fold enhanced affinity toward the CD122 receptor and best-in-class potency toward cancer killing effector T cells.

When tested in vivo in mice, MDNA109 showed potent delay in the growth of melanoma tumors compared to IL-2, as well as significant delay in the growth of pre-established colon cancer, whereas its 11 co-administration with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor eliminated tumors in 90% of certain tumor-bearing mice. Furthermore, MDNA109 in combination with anti-CTLA-4 antibody, complete responses were observed in a majority of mice in the CT26 model. When cured animals were re-challenged on the counter-lateral flank with CT26 tumor cells, tumor growth was blocked at the secondary site clearly suggesting the generation of potent memory responses.

Medicenna presented a poster entitled "Engineering a long-acting CD122 biased IL-2 Superkine displaying potent anti-tumoral responses" at the Inaugural Immuno-Oncology Pharma Congress, held from June 18-20, 2019.

Highlights from the presentation by Dr. Moutih Rafei included the following:

A) When MDNA109-LA (a precursor for lead candidate, MDNA19) was co-administered with the immune-checkpoint blocker anti-cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein (CTLA4) in a colon cancer mouse model, 67% of animals with pre-established tumors remained tumor-free for over 100 days. When these animals received a second and third re-challenge of the tumor without further treatment, 100% and 75% remained tumor free, respectively, demonstrating a strong memory response.

B) A long-acting variant, MDNA109-LA1 (aka MDNA19), engineered to mitigate Treg activation by abolishing binding to the CD25 had 50-fold decreased Treg activity and 6-fold higher activity towards naïve CD8 T cells for an overall 300-fold preferential activation of cancer killing T cells than recombinant IL-2.

C) In addition, binding affinity studies using surface plasmon resonance confirmed absence of CD25 binding by MDNA109-LA1.

D) To further validate the potency of MDNA109-LA1 mice with pre-established aggressive B16F10 melanoma tumors showed potent tumor control with a weekly dosing schedule.

On July 31, 2019, Medicenna announced the selection of MDNA19 (formerly, MDNA109-LA1) as its second immuno-oncology clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer.

Medicenna describes MDNA19 as a best-in-class long-acting IL-2 developed from Medicenna's Superkine platform that has shown unique ability to selectively stimulate cancer killing immune cells without the limitations seen with other long-acting IL-2 programs.

Medicenna is currently working on completing pre-clinical studies in order to file an IND for MDNA19 later this year, in anticipation of beginning Phase 1 clinical trials in early 2021.

On September 26, 2019, Medicenna announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in the August 2019 edition of Nature Communications providing independent third-party validation of Medicenna's IL-2 Superkine platform, MDNA109. The publication titled "A next-generation tumor-targeting IL-2 preferentially promotes tumor infiltrating CD8+ Tcell response and effective tumor control" describes the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity as well as efficacy profile in different tumor models of long-acting variants of MDNA109, including fusions to antibodies to create tumor targeted immunocytokines. The work reported in the publication is covered by our patents and patents in-licensed by us.

On September 30, 2019, Medicenna announced the presentation of new preclinical data from its IL-2 Superkine program, reported additional preclinical data to support the differentiating characteristics of long-acting MDNA109 variants and their potency in-vitro and in-vivo from other long-acting IL-2 programs.

In CT26 (mouse colon cancer) and B16F10 (mouse melanoma) models, treatment with long acting variants of MDNA109 (biweekly for 2 weeks or once 12 weekly for 2 or 3 weeks) showed potent evidence of inhibited tumor growth.

In a pre-established colon cancer CT26 model, MDNA109 variants co-administered with the immune-checkpoint blocker anti-cytotoxic TLymphocyte-Associated Protein (CTLA4), showed significant tumor growth inhibition with as many as 89% of animals remaining tumor-free for over 175 days.

Upcoming Milestones and Potential Catalysts

Medicenna has a number of upcoming milestones and potential catalysts in 2020 and 2021, including:

final update on Phase 2b MDNA55 clinical trial results in Q1 2020

filing package with FDA for end of Phase 2b at end of Q1 for meeting to obtain feedback from FDA for path forward following Phase 2b trial

MDNA55 Phase 2b end of trial meeting with FDA (Q2 2020). Results of such end of Phase 2b meeting (typically publicly announced 30 days following meeting when transcript of meeting is available). Possible outcome of the FDA meeting could include feedback that the FDA would be receptive to an accelerated approval pathway is advisable, whether or not with expanded Phase 2b trial, or alternatively whether the usual Phase 3 pivotal trial will be required (end of Q2 2020)

secondary financing will likely be sought following outcome of the end of Phase 2b meeting with the FDA (my estimate - Q3 2020)

ongoing pre-clinical work on MDNA19, including preliminary results from non-human primates (March 2020) in preparation for IND filing for MDNA19 (late 2020)

IND filing for MDNA19, and enrollment of patients in MDNA19 in Phase 1 trial (H1 2021)

In the event that Medicenna's end of Phase 2b meeting with the FDA results in a recommendation that the FDA would be receptive to some form of accelerated approval based upon the existing Phase 2b data (or with some expansion of the Phase 2b meeting) using a synthetic control group, I expect that Medicenna's share price will jump significantly, although there is no assurance that will occur.

Based upon discussions with Dr. Merchant and as he has stated in earlier presentations, Medicenna will actively be looking for a partner for MDNA55 following feedback from the FDA in late Q2 2020. I anticipate that Medicenna will retain an experienced investment banker to help facilitate that process in H2 2020.

While the search for an MDNA55 partner may result in a takeover bid for the entire company, assuming that the MDNA55 potential deal is simply a licensing/partnership deal with a large pharma company, interest also remains high for Medicenna's IL-2 candidate, MDNA19, which could also be a target for a valuable partnership/licensing deal once it is able to demonstrate proof of concept in a Phase 1 trial. Assuming the Phase 1 trial begins in early 2021, I expect that such preliminary Phase 1 proof of concept data won't be available until mid to late 2022. Based upon the multi-billion dollar value obtained by Nektar and THOR for its early stage IL-2 candidate, Medicenna's MDNA19 (if it turns out in clinical trials to be a best in best-in-class IL-2) has the potentially worth many multiples of Medicenna's current market cap.

Analyst Coverage and Share Price Targets (according to a Bloomberg terminal search on January 11, 2020)

Zacks Small Cap Research (*David Bautz, PhD) - Cdn. $13.00 target - January 14, 2020

Mackie Research (Andre Uddin) - Cdn $3.30 target - January 13, 2020

Brookline Capital (Kumaraguru Raja) - Cdn $4.00 target - November 19, 2019

Maxim Group (Jason McCarthy, PhD) - Cdn $3.00 target - July 29, 2019

*only David Bautz of Zacks attributed any real value to MDNA19 (IL-2 candidate) which he valued at Cdn $500 million based upon the recent Synthorx deal.

Investment Summary and Red Flag Concerns

Medicenna's, MDNA55, an IL-4 EC targeted toxin, and MDNA19, an IL-2 Superkine, each may be worth a multiple of Medicenna's current US$90 million market cap. I'm bullish on the company's prospects and opened a position in the company's shares in December.

In my view, there is a reasonable chance (50% is my estimate) that the FDA will provide feedback at the upcoming end of Phase 2b meeting that it would be receptive to granting accelerated approval for MDNA55 for the treatment of rGBM (whether based upon the current patient data or with an expanded Phase 2b trial). MDNA55 Phase 2b data demonstrated what could be best in class treatment for rGBM. Analysts' views are that obtaining accelerated approval is unlikely and that a Phase 3 trial for MDNA55 for rGBM will be required.

Medicenna's MDNA19 IL-2 Superkine might also be a target of an acquisition or licensing deal given the recent bidding war for Synthorx's IL-2 Phase 1 candidate, resulting in a buyout by Sanofi for $2.5 billion. While a pre-clinical acquisition is not unheard of, I expect that the earliest any such deal would take place is after MDNA19 is in the clinic (2021) or perhaps after Phase 1 clinical proof of concept in 2022.

With multiple upcoming milestones and catalysts for each of MDNA55 and MDNA19 both in 2020 and 2021, risk tolerant investors who have done their own due diligence may consider acquiring Medicenna shares on dips.

Red flag concerns about Medicenna include:

a. its low cash position, with cash expected to run out in late 2020. Investors should expect a secondary financing to be concluded in mid 2020/Q3 2020, unless there is another cash generating event for the company such as a lucrative partnership or licensing deal for MDNA55 following the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA;

b. the concentrated ownership of the CEO, who directly and indirectly, owns or controls more than 45% of Medicenna's outstanding shares;

c. no significant institutional biotech investors listed as major investors. With Phase 2b MDNA55 data being so strong and with the potential value of MDNA19, it is surprising not to see any institutional biotech equity or hedge funds or other institutional owners of Medicenna. The usual answer in these circumstances is that these types of institutional investors won't invest in such small cap companies because they are too small but would consider doing so once the market cap reaches $500 million or $1 billion. Nevertheless, it is a red flag that investors should be aware.

Another minor concern, especially for U.S. based investors, is that Medicenna shares trade on its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars. Medicenna does have an OTCQB listing in the U.S. (where an investor can buy the shares in $US), but an OTCQB listing itself is a problem for some U.S. investors who won't buy or have difficulty buying shares on that exchange. Uplisting Medicenna shares to a NASDAQ listing may help solve this issue. My understanding is that Medicenna is aware of this issue and will hopefully uplist to the NASDAQ later this year if it otherwise qualifies.

Investment Risks

An investment in Medicenna is suitable for investors with high risk tolerance. It is an early-stage biotech company with no current or predictable future revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures or underwhelming results, competition, IP infringements and patent challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, difficulty in acquiring a partner or licensing deal for MDNA55 and its other assets, and general market risks.

Medicenna believes that it has sufficient cash to fund its operations until the end of 2020 (barring any other influx of cash from a new partnership or collaboration agreement, sale or otherwise) so it will almost certainly need to raise additional funds in the market later this year which may be dilutive.

The CEO's 45% ownership of Medicenna (direct and indirect) is another risk factor as it gives the CEO effective control of the company and its board of directors. It makes a change in control very difficult even where it might be in the best interest of the company and shareholders.

Medicenna's business model is dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is also a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

Furthermore, immuno-oncology is a very competitive area. Research and development are being conducted around the world by some of the world's leading companies and institutions. There are many much larger and better-funded biotech companies developing new immuno-oncology drugs, treatments and platforms which may compete directly against Medicenna's assets.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public filings on www.sedar.com

Medicenna should be considered a high-risk investment. Before making an investment in Medicenna, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

