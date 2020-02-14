Another Possible Source Of Alpha

Safety First: NASCAR driver Johanna Long and her helmet (Credit: Gearheads)

Revisiting Our Revised Security Selection Method

Since June 2017, I've run a Marketplace service which has an "investing with a helmet on" approach: I present concentrated portfolios where each security is hedged. To construct these portfolios, I need securities that generate strong enough returns, on average, to overcome the hedging cost. As I've written before, the names that rise to the top of my system's daily ranking tend to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), on average. That continued to be the case with top names presented last year, albeit less spectacularly: After 114 weeks of presenting my top names to my Marketplace subscribers, the average top names cohort has returned 7.01% over the next six months, vs. SPY's average of 6.19%. We (my team and I) implemented a change to that security selection process last November, which I detailed here then ("Finding Alpha In Security Selection").

In an article last month ("Better Returns By Reducing Outliers"), I gave an update on the performance of that change. In this article, I'll describe another potential source of alpha we are examining. First, I'll update the comparison of the performance of new security selection method to the old one from the first date for which we have top names generated using both methods, November 20th.

Our Top Names From November 20th (Old Method)

Below is a screen capture showing our top ten names calculated the old way on November 20th. I've highlighted the top row, for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), as I'll refer to it to illustrate how the names were selected. The rest of the top ten that day included Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), and Humana (NYSE:HUM).

Screen capture via author.

The number I've circled in red at the bottom right was the average cost of hedging each of these names against a >20% decline over the next ~6 months, which was approximately 2.68% of position value. We'll come back to the significance of that later, but first, let's focus in on Galapagos for a moment.

Screen capture via author.

The way our old security selection method worked was essentially this: we started by looking at the average 6-month return of a security over the long term (ten years, in the case of securities that have been public that long; for stocks that haven't been public that long, we use a long-term proxy; and for ETFs that haven't been public that long, we use the time since inception as the long term). In the case of Galapagos, since it hadn't been public 10 years, we used Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as a long-term proxy. The next thing we looked at is the total return over the most recent 6-month period. The mean of the two appears in the column titled "Exp Return" above.

Essentially, we started by assuming mean reversion in returns. The next step was to use options market data to gauge whether we should raise or lower that return estimate. The first way we did that was to attempt to hedge the name against a >9% decline over the next several months with an optimal, or least expensive, collar capped at its Exp Return. If we weren't able to find an optimal collar using that cap, we lowered the cap figure until we found one. In the case of Galapagos, we were able to find one, so the "w/Cap Drop" figure is the same as the "Exp Return" figure.

The next gauge of options market sentiment we used here was to see if it was possible to hedge the security against a >9% decline with an optimal put. Since it was, we adjusted its return up commensurate with the average outperformance we'd seen in securities that were also hedgeable with puts (AHP) at a 9% threshold. You can see the result of that in the higher figure shown in the column titled "w/AHP".

Our Top Names From November 20th (New Method)

Here's a screen capture showing our top 10 names calculated the new way on November 20th. The top 10 calculated this way were Anixter (NYSE:AXE), Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), iShares U.S. Medical Devices (NYSEARCA:IHI), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Toyota (NYSE:TM), SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), and Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC). Here, I've highlighted the top name, Anixter, to illustrate the new selection method.

Recall that the average cost of hedging the top 10 calculated the old way against a >20% decline over the next ~6 months was about 2.68% of position value. As you can see above, here it was about 1.27% of position value, less than half as much.

Here's a closer look at the top name, AXE, to illustrate the difference between the new selection method and the old.

The selection process starts out the same as the old way: the Exp Return is calculated the same way, and adjusted down, if necessary in the w/Cap Drop column. Then, it's adjusted up, if indicated in the w/AHP column. The difference here is that the new security selection method gives an additional boost to names that are also hedgeable with puts >6% declines, as AXE is here. Essentially, it gives preference to less risky names, as determined by the ability to hedge them against small declines with optimal puts.

This preference for less risky names is why I predicted we'd see fewer positive and negative outliers with this approach.

Performance Of Both Cohorts So Far

Here's the performance of the top 10 names calculated the old way as of Thursday's close.

And here's the performance of the top 10 names calculated the new way over the same time frame.

Note that the top 10 names calculated the old way still have the greater outliers in positive performance: GLPG up 38.95% so far, and AAPL up 23.73%, versus the top two names in the top 10 calculated the new way: AXE, up 14.95%, and ALL, up 13.63%. But the top 10 names calculated the old way also had the greater negative outliers: RGLD, down 12.61% so far, and PSX down 22.16%. In contrast, the worst two performers from the top 10 calculated the new way were TM, down 0.19%, and EQR, down 0.97%.

The top 10 names calculated the old way had higher highs and lower lows and averaged 5.56% so far, while the top 10 names calculated the new way were up 7.11%. Although the top names calculated the new way were outperforming SPY when I wrote about them last month, SPY no ahead of them, up 8.99% so far since November 20th.

A Potential New Source Of Alpha

In addition to the two screens mentioned above, we run another screen every trading day, our "cash substitute" list. As part of our portfolio construction process, we start with equal dollar amounts of underlying securities drawn from the top names ranking, and then, to reduce hedging costs, we round down those dollar amounts to round lots (numbers of securities divisible by 100; we use round lots to reduce hedging costs). In a fine-tuning step, we then seek to minimize that leftover cash by replacing it with names from our "cash substitutes" list. These are securities that have the most negative hedging costs when hedged with an optimal, or least-expensive collar capped at the current money market rate.

Our "Cash Substitutes" From November 20th

Here are our top ten "cash substitutes" from November 20th: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), Sea (NYSE:SE), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Screen capture via author.

The number circled in blue at the bottom of the image above, -5.23%, is the average cost, as a percentage of position value, of hedging these securities against a >9% decline over the next ~6 months with an optimal collar capped at 1.55%, the then-current yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (MUTF:FDRXX). The number circled in red is the average cost of hedging them against a >20% decline with optimal puts, 7.49%. We'll come back to that second number in a moment. First, let's look at the performance of this cohort since November 20th.

Performance Of "Cash Substitutes" From Nov. 20th

As you can see above, the top ten names from the cash substitute list were up 16.7% on average as of Thursday's close, versus 8.99% for SPY. Bear in mind that, as impressive as that is, that's just one daily cohort. And also, unlike our newer method of selecting top names mentioned above, these names generally can't be thought of as lower risk, and are expensive to hedge with optimal puts: an average cost of 7.49% to hedge them against >20% declines over ~6 months with optimal puts, versus an average cost of 1.27% for our top names.

Why We Started Tracking This

The reason we started tracking the unhedged performance of cash substitutes was the observation by some subscribers that these names tended to do quite well. To see whether that was simply anecdotal or not, we started tracking the performance of every cohort of them at the end of last August (we had already been tracking hedged performance of them within portfolios, but in August, we started tracking their unhedged performance. Next month, we will have 6-month performance data for the first batch of them.

Wrapping Up: How We Will Use This Data

Once 6-month performance data for the cash substitutes comes in, we will add it to the table below as a calibration factor.

Whatever the average outperformance or underperformance of cash substitutes turns out to be, we will use that to adjust the rankings accordingly of our primary securities. In other words, if cash substitutes tend outperform by X%, any name in the primary security rankings that is also a cash substitute will get an X% boost in the primary security rankings. Like the rest of our calibration factors, it will be updated every trading day with the latest results, and our security selection method will be adjusted accordingly. Bear in mind, though, that our primary securities are ranked by their potential returns, net of hedging cost. So, the higher hedging of the cash substitute names, when not tightly collared, will work against them in this ranking. But it's possible that their outperformance will be enough to overcome that. In either case, we will see, and be guided by the empirical data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.