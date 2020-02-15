The Overvaluation Dilemma

Background

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its Q2 2020 on Thursday, 23rd January, after the closing bell. Friday, 24th January, was a special day. Not only did my second largest holding increase its value by 10% but, more importantly, the value of my portfolio had reached a key milestone, it had doubled in value.

I have been investing only since 2016. The investment history of cash into my brokerage accounts has been as follows.

YEAR % CASH INVESTED 2016 47.63% 2017 13.04% 2018 39.33%

Using an example of $100,000, I would have invested $47,630 in 2016, $13,040 in 2017, and $39,330 in 2018, and today, it would be worth over $200,000.

I have achieved these returns by deploying cash into purchasing shares of durable, high-quality businesses that share many of the following key criteria

High growth but not at the expense of free cash flow generation

Ultra-strong balance sheets with little debt

Strong leadership

Disruptive

Subscription business models

High quality - Rule of 40

Software focus/Big tech focus

Annual Returns

My return to date using the XIRR formula in Excel is 30% per year. If you are not aware of this powerful Excel formula, then please get to know it. It is the only true way that I have come across to measure portfolio performance that takes account of time in the market.

Here's an example of how the formula works

Date Amount $ Jun-16 - 47,630 Cash Invested Mar-17 - 13,040 Cash Invested Jun-18 - 39,330 Cash Invested Feb-20 215,000 Market Value of Stocks XIRR (Amounts, Dates) 30%

In simple terms, I have more than doubled my money, at least on paper anyway.

Portfolio Weightings

Today, my portfolio weightings are:

Microsoft MSFT 19% Atlassian TEAM 17% PayPal PYPL 15% Adobe ADBE 15% Amazon AMZN 12% Nutanix NTNX 10% Others 12%

I believe high conviction investment in a handful of high-quality names is the easiest way to generate meaningful alpha. You get dragged back to beta returns if you diversify too much.

Now, the danger of a high conviction approach is that you tend to really like the companies you have invested in, and you should never love your stocks.

The run-up in values in the software names has been fierce since the start of the year. All the names above in my portfolio have delivered strong earnings reports in recent months - the first time this has happened - usually, there is some disappointment. At the moment, everything is on fire, and the stars are aligned. It's time to take a deep dive into fundamentals and consider my position.

FCF Yield and the Rule of 40

My ultimate financial criterion for valuation is Free Cash Flow Yield to Enterprise Value. In the following charts, I map the EV of each stock to its FCF multiple range. Importantly, I have sourced the EV several days after the earnings release. So, the EVs in the charts below should capture the majority of fundamental information about a company shortly after making its quarterly progress public.

The Rule of 40 is the sum of sales growth percentage and FCF margin percentage. A score over 40% is considered a very high quality business. I track the Rule of 40 for my portfolio companies as well as companies on my watch list.

Most of the time, I consider FCF margin a prerequisite for investment so I usually trade out growth in favour of FCF margin when using the Rule of 40 approach. So, I don't usually entertain loss-making businesses that are growing at 50%+ just because it satisfies the Rule of 40 litmus test.

Microsoft

NB The light shade area on the right is the yield of 10 Year US Treasuries since they peaked at 3%.

When I first purchased Microsoft, it traded at around 15 X FCF to EV. This was an astonishing 6.66% FCF yield for AAA-rated security. At this time, MSFT was expected to generate $31B in FCF. Forward to June 30, 2020, and MSFT aims to generate $41B FCF. That's a 33% increase in FCF in the interim, but EV has increased nearly 230% in the same time frame. I believe the main reason for this is that Wall St believes the stock should be trading at 3% FCF Yield. I don't think Wall St is being irrational with this point of view. I think 6.66% FCF yield that you could have bought in 2016 was irrationally cheap. I think 3% FCF yield today for MSFT is fair value.

Look at the quality of the business via its Rule of 40 score. MSFT has about 30% FCF margins and 12-14% growth.

2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Rule of 40 25% 38% 44% 44% 42%

Another factor at play above is the fall in 10Y US Treasuries from 3% to 1.5%. There does seem to be a correlation between the yield compression of bonds against the FCF multiple expansion of MSFT. So, the market value of MSFT could be very sensitive to any interest rate moves up… or down!

Atlassian

Atlassian is not for the faint-of-heart. It has typically traded in a 40-60X FCF range …. but looks to be in the 70-80X FCF nose-bleed territory right now. I won't be buying, but should I be selling? I purchased it at $15-16B EV, and it now trades at $35B+... over 2X in just 2 years!

Here are some reasons not to sell:

It has a Rule of 40 score of 69%, about 35% FCF margins and 35% growth rates. It's one of the highest quality businesses that I have come across.

My first purchase of Atlassian was Q3 2018. That was March 2018 since Atlassian's FYE is June. At this time, FCF was expected to be $280M. By June 2020, FCF is expected to be $480M. The stock price deserves to be up 70% anyway.

Low interest rates.

Atlassian is the leader in DevOps apps. It creates software for programmers. This is a fast growth, emerging market that is just getting started. It's such a great market that Microsoft acquired GitHub!

Atlassian is still led by its visionary founders and has shown an unerring knack for divining product-market fit for its new endeavors and pioneered the land and expand sales model into Fortune 500 enterprises.

The company is lean with only 1,000 staff. Each head of staff generates about $0.5M in cash profit per head. That's insane when you think about it.

They hold substantial equity holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM).

PayPal

Whilst I have historically purchased PayPal at 20X to 25X FCF, the market today is willing to pay 30X FCF. For me, this is quite reasonable, and it's a name I will consider adding to on a correction. I listened to the Earnings Call and I was impressed by the array of growth opportunities that PayPal has access to:

Venmo

China

Honey

Claims processing for the insurance industry

Braintree

The FCF generated by PayPal gives it a great scope to continue with value-enhancing tuck-in acquisitions. At the same time, its expanding payments network is an ever-increasing compounding machine to grow existing products' sales as well as new products' sales.

Adobe

Adobe is my most recent accumulation, and I am delighted to have added it despite somewhat missing the boat over the last few years. Adobe sells at 35X FCF but has a business quality on par with Atlassian. The value for quality is still excellent, in my opinion. This is another name I will add to on a correction. 2020 is a big year for Adobe in terms of FCF. It is looking to increase FCF to $5B from $4B in 2019. Keep an eye on the ERs to measure progress against this key goal.

Amazon

Traditionally regarded as irrationally expensive, Amazon is the only stock in my portfolio whose FCF multiple has stayed static and even declined despite interest rate compression. Amazon now trades at 30X FCF in line with many of my other stocks. Expect margins to increase as growth matures and its moats harden in retail/logistics/cloud.

Nutanix

Nutanix is the only stock I own that does not generate meaningful FCF. My thesis for Nutanix is about its relatively low EV/S ratio as it chases the all-important Rule of 40 and 70% Recurring Revenue mix. The RR mix was already achieved in the last ER. Step 1 is complete. Nutanix must up its YoY revenue growth to 40%+. On the one hand, overall YoY sales growth is projected to be 13% in 2020 but, on the other hand, QoQ Subscription revenues grew 70% at the last ER. If that continues, Wall St will eventually must see the Rule of 40 will arrive in abundance for 2021. If you believe this thesis, then now is a good time to buy Nutanix in the low $30s. I believe the stock will move to $50-$60+ range when Wall St starts to see the Rule of 40 evidence come through in the ERs.

Summary

Here's summary of my top holding at their Rule of 40 scores since 2016 to 2020 (forecasted per guidance).

Rule of 40 2017 2018 2019 2020 Avg R40 Current FCF Yield TEAM 65% 74% 72% 62% 69% 1.30% ADBE 62% 65% 60% 56% 61% 2.9% MSFT 38% 44% 44% 42% 42% 3.3% PYPL 40% 30% 41% 36% 37% 3.0% AMZN 35% 39% 30% 30% 33% 3.3% NTNX 45% 10% 20% 25% 0%

The Average Rule of 40 is a quality ranking for each business and is compared to the current FCF yield.

I don't really see the case for selling any of my portfolio holdings at this time. I am not convinced we are at the moment of irrational exuberance that would mark the top of a bull market. Atlassian is getting there, but it's a very high quality business, and I think I would still need to see further FCF yield compression in lower quality names before I pull the trigger to sell.

But the market seems to be relentlessly moving up at a fast clip, so need to be aware and focused.

I believe Adobe is an incredibly high quality business that trades at relatively good value. It has a Rule of 40% score of 60% that can be purchased today at 3% FCF yield to EV. It's my number 1 add on a pull-back.

MSFT, PYPL and AMZN are also high quality names that are worth investing in on a pullback. They are 35%-40% Rule of 40 names that trade above 3% FCF yield.

The Rule of 40 does not really capture the investment merits of Nutanix. Nutanix could double from today's value very quickly should evidence accumulate in the earnings releases that growth is going to 40%. Waiting could mean you miss the boat.

At the moment, Atlassian is too expensive. Despite its exceptional business quality, I would need to see a serious correction to consider adding. It is the only stock I would consider selling in my portfolio at this moment in time, but Atlassian has a knack of justifying its lofty expectations. So, for now, I will take some time to consider and watch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.