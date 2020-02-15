Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. (PPRQF) CEO Rael Diamond on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (OTC:PPRQF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call February 13, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Walsh - Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

Rael Diamond - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mario Barrafato - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Sumayya Hussain - CIBC

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Adam Walsh, Vice President, General Counsel. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Walsh

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Choice Properties fourth quarter conference call. I'm joined here this morning by Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today's call, I'd like to remind you that by discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Choice Properties' objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions, outlook and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusions in these forward-looking statements.

Additional information on the material risks that can impact our actual results and estimates and assumptions we applied in making these statements can be found in the 2018 annual report and management's discussion and analysis, together with Choice Properties' annual information form, all of which are available on our website and on SEDAR.

I will now turn the call over to Rael.

Rael Diamond

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our Q4 conference call. We are very pleased with both our financial and operational results for the fourth quarter. I'll start with an update on the operational results and Mary will then provide you with detail on our financial performance.

Our income producing portfolio is comprised of 708 properties and 65.8 million square feet of GLA and represents the total income producing value of 15 billion. The portfolio continues to produce consistent and stable results with same asset NOI, growth of 3.1% for the quarter and year end occupancy of 97.7%.

Retail real estate represents the majority of our portfolio with the focus of grocery anchored properties and necessity based tenants. These retailers are far less sensitive to short term economic fluctuations and the ever changing retail environment.

Our retail portfolio is well situated to deliver stability and growth. Occupancy in our retail portfolio was consistent quarter-over-quarter at 98%. We continue to successfully edge our retail portfolio both through acquisitions and development. During the year, we acquired full retail assets for $70 million representing approximately 300,000 square feet of GLA. Each of these assets is active either by level of grocery shoppers drug mart and we'll all required with longterm DCIS in place.

On the development front, we added to the retail portfolio so it makes retail developments and intensification. These development initiatives continue to provide us with the best opportunity to add high quality real estate to our portfolio at a reasonable cost. In total, we delivered 385,000 square feet of retail GLA at a total cost of 136 million during 2019 included in the Francis for Q4 is a 33,000 square feet grocery store located on [indiscernible] Toronto. There is no full store opened in December and he's an exceptional urban retail asset that we've added to our income producing portfolio.

And that's the portfolio concentrating Canada's largest distribution markets. Apart from the small day market in Alberta, industrial assets are operating under healthy fundamentals with low vacancy rates and increasing rent. Paradigm occupancy was down 20 basis points to 97.9% driven mostly by 100,000 square feet vacancy in Ontario. The tenants demand for the space and respect to have it really shortly at higher rents in those historically in place.

The acquisition environment for industrial properties continues to be extremely competitive. So, we worked with our development partners to grow our national portfolio. In 2019, we completed in transfer a total of 768,000 square feet of industrial development and a cost of $78 million incrementally our development partners continue to provide us opportunities to acquire a interest in stabilized assets.

In 2019, we acquired three industrial assets from our development partners representing 335,000 square feet at a total cost of $48 million. This includes our partners 15% interest in our petty road and Jane Snow Parkway assets in Milton Ontario, which required in the fourth quarter. These assets on regeneration, large page distribution facilities in the GTA West industrial node. We now own 100% of both of these properties.

In addition to our development projects, we acquired 120,000 square feet industrial asset from Western fused in Q4. The property is located at Western road in Lawrence Avenue in Toronto, and it was acquired for total cost of $30 million. We acquire the property with a short term lease in place and we will ultimately look to release the building long term. The actions within walking distance to the Western ghost nation and union Pearson express station stop and his great access to highways and the deep labor pools. These transactions represents a wonderful opportunity to continue growing our industrial portfolio and strong distribution markets.

Next is office portfolio. Our office portfolio is focused on large qualitative buildings in the downtown core of Canada's largest cities. Paradigm occupancy of our total office portfolio was up slightly from the prior quarter to 93.3% primarily due to positive absorption in our Vancouver and Calgary portfolio of a standard project Montreal's.

Our residential platform provides an opportunity to further diversify our portfolio. Our focus has been on developing you rental residential assets primarily in the GTA. The rental market in the GTA is strong is limited new supply and robust demand has driven our brands. Our current residential includes three residential assets that are income producing, and another six residential rental assets then various stages of development.

To date, we are under vertical construction and two of these projects in the GTA, and we expect to commence construction on two additional development projects in 2020, including one project in Bramson, next to the Mount Pleasant ghost nation, and one in the Westboro neighbourhood of Ottawa.

We've invested approximately 120 million into our residential developments today's was an additional 425 million of additional spending plan on these six residential projects over the next few years.

Finally, I got an update on our transaction activities. We continue to be active with capital destocking. In Q4, we completed two dispositions for total proceeds of 24.3 million that's included a standalone retail [indiscernible] and apostle of development land in [indiscernible]. Subsequent to the quarter and we completed the sale of the shops of Oakbrook for approximately $98 million. OCO Plaza in Chicago, and the asset was not aligned with our long-term strategic focus, considering it was the only acid we owned in the United States. Each of these transactions represent a good opportunity for us to recycle capital into both future acquisition and into our development program.

That concludes my comments. I'm not allowed to pass it over to Mario to provide an update on our financial performance for the quarter. Thank you.

Mario Barrafato

Thank you, Rael. Good morning everyone. I'll begin with a brief overview of our financial results and then I'll comment on our balance sheet activities.

Overall, our results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended of 2019, we're inline where our expectations and continue to reflect the stability that is inherent in our portfolio. Our reported funds from operations for the fourth quarter was $166 million or $0.237 per unit diluted, compared to $0.25 per unit as September 30th. The decrease in FFL occurred due two reasons. One is a $3 million non-recurring allowance for bad-debt associated with a certain mortgage receivable and the $7.1 million non-recurring reimbursement of previously recognized contract revenue for certain solar rooftop leases. This reimbursement relates to revenue received over the last 7 years by Choice in area that should've been received by Loblaw. Along with the reimbursement Choice and Loblaw acknowledged that all future revenue and liabilities related to the solar rooftop leases and related rooftop repair costs belong to Loblaw.

Excluding the impact of these non-recurring items, FFO for the fourth quarter would have been $0.25 cents per unit diluted, which is consistent with the prior quarter. Included in our Q4 performance was growth in same asset cash and alike of 3.1%. This growth reflects annual step rents embedded within the Loblaw portion of our portfolio as well as incremental cash generated from leasing activity and the earn adjustments for recoveries and percentage rent.

Quarter end occupancy remains strong at 97.7%, with retail occupancy at 98%, industrial occupancy at 97.9% and office at 93.3%. We did have negative absorption of 49,000 square feet. However, as Rael mentioned, that figure includes 100,000 square feet industrial vacancy in Milton that is expected to soon be released at rents higher than those that were in place. This quarter caps off the strong operational performance here with consistently high occupancy 403,000 square feet of positive absorption in annual same asset cash and a wide growth of 2.6%.

Now on for our balance sheet. In 2019, we've made significant progress in improving our property portfolio, our financial position, and our risk profile. We improved our property portfolio through ongoing investment in our loan program with $140 million of spending during the year on intensification, Greenfield and residential development projects.

In 2019, we completed and transferred $256 million of properties and development to income producing status, delivering 1.1 million square feet of high-quality GLA for our existing portfolio. We also improved our portfolio through active capital recycling, disclosing the 468 million of assets in 2019, and the proceeds we utilized to facilitate 153 million in acquisitions, including a 133 million of income producing properties and 20 million of development properties.

The balance of the proceeds from our capital recycling we utilized to repay debt, and when combined with the $395 million of equity we raised in May, 2019 significantly improved our financial position and our risk profile.

In 2019, we reduced our leverage ratio at 7.5 times debt-to-EBITDA from 8 times at the start of the We flattened out and extended our debt maturity ladder and we've maintain a strong liquidity position with $1.4 billion available on our credit facility and 11.8 billion pool of unencumbered properties.

So overall we're extremely pleased with the improvements made to our property portfolio and our financial profile in 2019. Looking forward to 2020, we expect to have continued stability in our core operations and we will continue to improve our balance sheet as the opportunity arises.

I would now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Your first question comes from the line of Himanshu Gupta from Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Himanshu Gupta

On the lease expiring in 2020, I think around 1.1 million square feet of retail GLA is coming up for renewal. And I think all approaches third-party. So what are your thoughts for, what kind of challenges or opportunities do you think that there are?

Rael Diamond

I think you have to really look by asset class. I don't have the numbers exactly. Andy, I think generally what we see across the portfolio, we don't have mass rolling on office and we are seeing real positive absorption in Toronto, Montreal continues to be strong in Calgary, continues to week. I think on the industrial side, again, Ontario is strong and Alberta and we've seen some rolled on particular on the small base space. And then this continues to be decent demand for space in our retail portfolio.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. Okay. And you touched upon the industrial portfolio. Obviously same store NOI was 3.9% in the quarters. Does that include the creed industrial portfolio?

Rael Diamond

The 3.9 in the port [indiscernible] increase.

Mario Barrafato

Yes.

Rael Diamond

Yes it includes both.

Himanshu Gupta

And maybe just on industrial, how much of your industrial portfolio is in Alberta as a percentage of NOI or asset values and what are the trends in say Calgary or Edmonton markets?

Rael Diamond

So if you look at the non level assets, it's approximately 45% I believe is in Alberta. Calgary is stronger than Edmondson. But we are seeing weakness in the Calgary small Bay market as we said, having said that, we have quite a bit of potential expiry in Edmonton in 2020, which we expect from middle, large Bay to retain all the tenants. And actually we are seeing activity as well on our great plains. We have one building there is [indiscernible] that we are in discussion with a tenant to potentially take the whole space. So we are actually, we view that as very positive.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And maybe just switching gears on the fair value adjustment this quarter, I think the disclosure you mentioned increased fair value on Ontario residential development project. How much was the size of fair value adjustment? And I'm assuming it must be Difference Street or East Liberty?

Rael Diamond

The amount is approximately $8 million and yes, it was on Dufferin. And so it's at a stage now where we've hit certain milestones on construction and so we changed the fair value from costs to a modified cost to reflect the value today.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And maybe just last question from me on the capital budget or maintenance program, some property capital in 2019 came in much lower compared to last year. Is that the new trend or do we see capital budget going back up in 2020 any color there?

Rael Diamond

Sure, no, we intentionally slow down our capital spending this year on maintenance processes to revise the process and how we evaluate how we spend where we spend and we've added some additional resources, expertise to manage that. So, it was lower this year, essentially next year, it will get back to two levels around 2018 level.

Your next question comes from the line of Sumayya Hussain from CIBC. Your line is open.

Sumayya Hussain

Can you give us a bit more detail on the residential development in Brampton, an Ottawa mentioned in the outlook, just how many units, any partners and just the scope of those projects?

Rael Diamond

The one in Brampton, we own the land in conjunction with Daniels and we would like to do 270 odd rental units and about 90 to 100 condo units, I believe, and involved the condo units on stacking, they look to sell them at a later date, and we just think that the Bramson market is more suited to that strategy. We basically have barely any land costs on the assets given we used to be a retail property or property that we were marking for retail development and we've actually sold some land and again, so we actually very excited by the project is given us location is actually very strong demand in our facility and we have a very good partner.

On the asset in Ottawa we currently own 100% but we actually are in discussions to potentially bring in a 50% off that I guess once we finalize that he will provide additional color. But we are potentially working with an existing partner we have a development we have a development manager in Ottawa who's going to assist us with the project and will provide you more color as we have it. Today the only model is about 250 units.

Sumayya Hussain

And then can you just go over I guess the potential for more major makes you sites outside of Toronto for example, Montreal BC and how to scopes there compares to what you've identified in Toronto so far?

Rael Diamond

We will disclose projects as we start rezoning process. We haven't really disclosed much outside of the GTA in Vancouver, we've disclosed one projects in Coquitlam and we actually have acquired some additional land, which in our view gives us some additional density because it connects access to the size, but we are busy working through zoning on their side and as soon as we have more kind of will provide it. We don't have anything yet to report in Montreal at this time.

Sumayya Hussain

And just lastly me just on the I guess and also store developed on Ottawa how was the development yield as compared to what you would see in terms of market cap rates for similar assets?

Rael Diamond

So, well in excess, we would have just north of a seven year olds on cost on that assets. And so in the GTA and asset like that market 15 year lease would start with those maybe even a hostile.

Okay. Your next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Most of my big questions have been asked, but just run through some quick, detailed once. Just on the Chicago, first of all, congratulations there and we see very successful sale there. How would that, how did that sell priced compared to your IFRS value in recent quarters?

Rael Diamond

Sam, in last quarter actually we made some reference to some write downs on power sensors. We actually had decreased the asset value slightly. U.S. market is different to Canada. It's a very, there was a very strong power stance, but buyers of those assets definitely have a more negative outlook just given what's going on in the U.S. So we did actually, was that up carrying value in Q4, but did it with small lock down.

Sam Damiani

What kind of cap rate did the $98 million reflect?

Rael Diamond

It was around 6.

Sam Damiani

It's interesting. Okay. And just on the property for $13 million, 125,000 square feet, I think you said, sorry, what was the address or what was the division or tenant that was in the building right now?

Rael Diamond

It's Western Foods and it was 1965, Large Avenue West.

Sam Damiani

Okay. So that's going to stay as an industrial use for the foreseeable future.

Rael Diamond

Yeah. And from our point of view, that's a spectacular asset. We view it, we buy it on an industrial basis, income reducing, but in the future has potential there to be sanctioned potential. But, we intend to release the block now.

Sam Damiani

And the vacancy you referred to in Milton Industrial, which was building. I'm just wondering if that would be of a newly developed ones.

Rael Diamond

No. It's an older generation building.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And Mario, you give some outlook for 2020 in your comments there. Looking for some opportunities possibly to further improve the balance sheet. So, if you had an opportunity to successfully dispose assets, I mean, where would you like to see the leverage proved out?

Mario Barrafato

Well, I mean, we're pleased with our leverage right now. I mean, we've made a lot of progress from last year, we've got reasonable level. We have sufficient debt now in the range of where the ratings agencies just kind of want us to be. So, I mean, if we had opportunities really going to be more asset-based, like as we saw Chicago and other assets. If we have opportunities to recycle that capital, we will. But if we have the opportunity to take on debt, we're more than happy with that too. But there's nowhere to see right now to get our debt level lower.

Sam Damiani

Okay. That's helpful. And Rael, you did mentioned, the outlook for retail in the U.S. obviously much than certainly a whole lot better than Canada. Nonetheless, when you looking at possibly you'd like to approach some of the legacy Crete retail properties in Canada as a way of capital recycling.

Rael Diamond

You know Sam, we looking, we're going to through a capital recycling processes Mario mentioned. As we have more to update, we will, but that gave me a combination of both legacy Crete and Choice assets.

Sam Damiani

Just for clarification, is there any exposure when it consequence to some recent retailers that have decided to close up shop like property Peer one.

Rael Diamond

There is some exposure primarily in [portfolio] that we have but I don't know the exact numbers but not significant.

Sam Damiani

Not measurable, okay. And just lastly you mentioned a couple residents projects starting this year and appreciate the detail there. What is the timing on 1050 Shepard and growth there.

Rael Diamond

Sam the 1050 the rezoning process has taken us a better longer when I get back to we hopeful that 1050 have a lot of progress towards the end of 2020 and maybe demands construction. But lastly, nature and Grosvenor, we still regard through the rezoning process as we have better timing we'll give it to you.

Your next question comes from the line of Jenny Ma from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jenny Ma

Well in the past I guess in Q1 we're going to start seeing the full contribution of the CRE portfolio in the same property NOI number. The choice legacy assets have sort of been running in that 2.5% to 3% range for the last three years or so. Any update or commentary on what you think the pro forma full portfolio NOI number, maybe for 2020?

Mario Barrafato

Hey, Jenny, it's Mario I will take that one. You're right as you get to a bigger base, the impact of the separates get smaller. And so just by basis of math, rather than being in the high twos, we'd probably be more in that 1.5% to 2% range. And what will impact that further, as we have rollover, most of that is in the CRE portfolio or the extra portfolio. So you will have some temporary vacancies such as the industrial property we've talked about and some of the retail. So, so we think kind of in that 1.5% range is likely where we'll be half of this by that, half its by more activity in the portfolio.

Jenny Ma

Great. That's helpful. With the Chicago disposition, I know in the past during the [creed] days, there was some tax implication around that sale. So in this instance, did you, is there going to be a tax impact and that will come in Q1 or was that sort of resolved in the last couple of years?

Mario Barrafato

It's was resolved. So basically there'll be no tax hit on that from that property.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. And then my last question is there were a couple of properties that were still in due diligence as part of the Oak street portfolio transaction. I'm not sure if one of the two that were sold in twofold with one of them, but do you have an update on where those two dispositions are at?

Rael Diamond

Jenny those two never proceeded. There was small, I think I was focused on other items and I think it just dragged out and eventually they said it was just multiple times.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Are you still in discussions with them about potential dispositions down the road?

Rael Diamond

Right now we're in discussions with them.

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back to the presenters.

Rael Diamond

So thank you everyone for joining us this morning. [indiscernible] everyone enjoys the long weekend. Bye.

