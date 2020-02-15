Abraxas Petroleum: Restructuring Risk Depends On Its Ability To Generate Improved Delaware Basin Results

Abraxas's Delaware Basin type curves currently require $60+ oil to generate okay returns. It needs to show improvement in that area by 2022 to help with refinancing.

This should allow it to generate a bit of positive cash flow at low-$50s WTI oil, but production and debt will be largely unchanged by the end of the year.

With oil prices dropping, it seems quite likely that Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) will go with its low-end $48 million capex budget in order to avoid cash burn and maintain its liquidity (of $43 million at last report). Abraxas's oil production may stay fairly close to 2019 levels with this budget, but if oil prices remain near $50, Abraxas will be one year closer to its debt maturities without having made much progress in terms of debt reduction or increased production.

Abraxas's ability to avoid restructuring will partly depend on its ability to demonstrate improved economics from its Delaware Basin wells, which currently require $60 WTI oil to generate 25% to 30% RORs. Abraxas needs to show that it can generate acceptable returns from those wells at $50 WTI oil.

2020 Outlook With $48 Million Capex

With a $48 million capex budget, Abraxas appears to expect around 6,700 barrels per day in oil production. At current strip prices (around $52 WTI oil), Abraxas would end up with around $119 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges, with minimal contributions expected from natural gas and NGLs. Abraxas received only $0.23 per Mcf for its natural gas and $0.42 per barrel for its NGLs in Q3 2019, while natural gas benchmark prices are expected to be lower for 2020.

Abraxas's hedges are close to neutral value based on current strip, with the positive value of its oil swaps being offset by the negative value of its Mid-Cush basis swaps.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,445,500 $48.00 $117 Natural Gas and NGLs $2 Hedge Value -$1 Total $118

With a $48 million capex budget, Abraxas would end up with a projected $112 million in cash expenditures. Thus, it would have $6 million in positive cash flow in this scenario.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $27 Production Tax $10 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $16 Capital Expenditures $48 Total $112

Abraxas seems unlikely to go with its $79 million capex budget option, while oil prices are in the low-$50s. Doing so would result in a projected $10 million to $15 million in cash burn during 2020, which would cut into its remaining liquidity.

Beyond 2020

So, we have a situation here where Abraxas's net debt and oil production levels may end up largely unchanged in 2020 from 2019 levels if WTI oil averages in the low-$50s.

Abraxas's credit facility matures in May 2022, and its second-lien term loan matures in November 2022. Thus, after 2020, it has less than two years to materially deleverage and put itself in a better position to extend or refinance its debt.

Abraxas is also leaning on its 6 Bakken/Three Forks DUCs to help improve its 2020 results. Without the benefit of the DUCs, Abraxas's capital expenditure budget may have needed to be around $60 million to achieve 6,700 barrels of oil production per day in 2020.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Assuming that $60 million represents Abraxas's maintenance capex budget without the benefit of DUCs, its breakeven point would be around $54 to $55 WTI oil. That means that Abraxas would need oil prices to be a decent amount higher than $54 to $55 to be able to deleverage.

Inventory Quality

Abraxas also appears to have around two more years (beyond 2020) of proven top-tier Bakken/Three Forks inventory. These Middle Bakken and Three Forks locations still provide excellent returns at $50 WTI oil.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

After 2022, Abraxas would need to rely on the more uncertain quality of its Three Forks 2nd Bench locations, as well as its Delaware Basin locations. Abraxas's Delaware Basin economics are pretty mediocre at $50 to $55 WTI oil using its year-end 2018 type curves, so it will be interesting to see what updates Abraxas makes to those type curves.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Conclusion

Abraxas Petroleum is unable to make much progress in either reducing its debt or increasing production at low-$50s WTI oil. It is also running out of its highest-quality inventory. This puts it in a challenging position for dealing with its 2022 debt maturities.

Abraxas's leverage is around 2.7x at low-$50s WTI oil, so barring sustained $60+ oil, it will need to demonstrate noticeably improved results from the Delaware Basin to improve its position. It should be able to keep afloat during 2020 and 2021, so I don't view its restructuring risk as being high in those years, at least based on current strip. However, Abraxas's restructuring risk for 2022 will be significant if it cannot reduce its debt by a large amount by then and/or demonstrate improved Delaware Basin economics.

