Greekley's Believe It Or Not!

I've seen many strange things along the 33 years in the market, but this one easily make it into the top-10.

It's not a stock, it has nothing to do with technology, and there's very little growth involved in it. Yet, it has delivered a total return of 1,123%.

Ladies and Gentlmen, please welcome one of the best investments you could/should have easily been part of, over the past 8 years.

The list of "unthinkables that have turned into reality" is getting longer and longer by the day. The last item you may add to this list is the yield on Greece (NYSEARCA:GREK) 10-Year government bond.

Believe it or not, but Greek 10-year yields fell below 1% for the first time on record.

Despite the country still being rated within the junk territory (HYG, JNK, BKLN, HYLB, SHYG, SJNK, USHY, SRLN) by all three major credit rating agencies, Greece's 10-year bond yields seem as if they're en route to zero.

Recall that Greek bonds were trading with extremely high yields at the time, something that gave them the nickname "ouzo bonds".

Although it's not shown on any "normal chart", at the (intra-day) peak, back in early March 2012, the yields on Greece 10-Year debt were trading north of 40% (!), and if you bought it back then and held it all the way to date - you made a very nice return.

How nice?

Since yields spiked to a much as ~45%, the total return on Greek government bonds is almost 1,123%. In words: One thousand, one hundred, twenty three percent, or (if you'd like) more than 11x the amount you used to purchase this debt. Not bad for an investment in a bond, or any investment for that matter.

As a reference, Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) government bonds have returned only 42% over that same period, which means we're looking at an outperformance of 1,085%...

Truth is, this isn't only a phenomenal return for a bond but also to a stock. Looking at the total returns of the main stock indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) since March 2012, none is getting anywhere close to the total return of the Greek government bond.

Data by YCharts

By the way, from a yield perspective, Greece's 10-Year yields are nothing special compared to their shorter-dated siblings.

In early 2012, Greece's 5-year yield traded as high as 76% (!!!). Less than eight years later, it's now only 29 bps away from breaking into negative yield territory.

Since duration is playing a major role in a bond performance, the much bigger move in yields on that debt doesn't translate into a higher total return than the Greek 10-year bond. Nonetheless, performance-wise, even this debt looks at stocks through the rear mirror.

Now, many think that this is insane or, at the very minimum, absurd - and I must agree with that notion.

There are four main drivers that are playing a role in creating this unbelievable/unthinkable outcome:

1) First and foremost, we need to give some credit to Greece itself. The Greek economy has come a long way since the austerity measures have been implemented, and the economic improvement is "for real", reflecting both the efforts and the progress made by the country.

2) A bigger part in the "Greek credit miracle" is due to the massive, ongoing, liquidity that central banks keep injecting.

3) The shift to passive investing on one hand, and the desperate search for positive yields on the other hand, is also creating a perfect setup for anything that smells "potential", no matter how bizarre, or risky, that potential truly is.

As a reminder, Greece's debt-to-GDP ratio is 180% - the highest within the Eurozone block, and one of the highest ratios worldwide.

4) Extremely generous terms that were given (and then extended) to Greece by its savors (ECB, IMF) are allowing the country to deal with relatively light debt payment every year.

What is the definition of "generous"? Let's just say that Greece's last repayment (of its loans) to the European Stability Mechanism will take place (hopefully) within almost 40 years! (It's scheduled for 2059).

Therefore, Greece's 10-Year debt trading with a yield lower than 1% is perhaps not such a miracle after all, rather a combination of few unique, unprecedented, circumstances that makes "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" looks as normal/routine as it never intended to be.

In case you wonder, Greece is not the only European (=the continent where miracles happen, more frequent than others) country setting records.

Earlier this week, Portugal (PGAL) - another PIGS (remember that acronym?) honorary member - issued a 6-year government bond at (take a deep breath) a negative yield, for the first time in its history.

The real shocker about this trend is that, if we got used to (have we?) negative yields when it comes to strong European countries - like Germany (EWG), France (EWQ), or the UK (EWU) - but now, we (what at least used to be) see the weakest, most problematic, countries among the Eurozone issuing medium-term debts at negative yields.

Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone when Greece (or Portugal) is looking more and more like Germany, when it comes to a credit/yield perspective. And if this last sentence sounds to you as one of the weirdest things you read recently, you're not alone!

So much so that the yield premium investors are now demanding to own Greek over German debt is the smallest ever.

Don't forget that this is happening when Greek bonds are still trading with a junk rating, preventing the ECB from buying the country's debt.

If and when Greece gets an investment-grade rating from any (at least one) of the four credit rating agencies, something which is certainly on the cards, the country's debt will immediately/automatically become eligible for the ECB's bond buying program.

Just think about that massive wave of new money that might start buying Greek debt. A spread of 1.36% over German debt might become the best deal ever, and who knows? With this market, we wouldn't be surprised to Greek bonds not only trading with negative yields but perhaps trading with lower yields than German bunds. Never say never!

To add one more layer to this unbelievable, am I allowed to say insane?, world we're living in, all of the above is happening when the Eurozone is suffering from the slowest growth since 2013.

Not enough substance for you? How about the Eurozone industrial production that fell 4.1% Y/Y in December, matching the biggest decline since the Great Financial Crisis?

Let's see what did we have in here:

Greece 10-Year Bond trading with <1% yield.

A total return of 1,122% in less than eight years.

Lowest spread ever above similar benchmark/German debts.

Worse European economy in over a decade.

Yep, there's nothing to see in here, and it all makes perfect sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.