B&G Foods: Clock Is Ticking

Management is far too aggressive and stubborn with regards to the dividend policy, as I am not catching this knife yet.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) has been a name which I have followed in the past. I have been interested in the stock, not necessarily for its great business model, as I completely disagree with the capital allocation strategy of the company, yet this might offer opportunities as well, with shares down a great deal to just $13 and change.

In May of last year, I concluded that the company had seen rough times again as it was lacking sales growth and was seeing margins compress. I furthermore observed that the company had returned to deal-making again, yet for once, this looked disciplined. Although shares were down a lot, I was not buying the dip, given the leverage situation and expectations very low across the sector, as well as poor capital allocation strategy.

The Old Situation

After 2018 was already a year with low expectations and poor performance, the outlook for 2019 was not very impressive at the start of the year. B&G guided for sales of $1.65 billion, EBITDA of $305-320 million, and adjusted earnings between $1.85 and $2.00 per share. This looked reasonable as it is, yet a $1.62 billion net debt load resulted in a high leverage ratio of 5 times, as the company was buying shares with the stock falling from $30 at the start of 2019 to levels between $20 and $25 during spring of last year.

In fact, when I looked at the shares in May, shares had fallen to $22, which implied a $3 billion enterprise valuation, equivalent to 10 times EBITDA. Amidst this backdrop, the company was performing some share buybacks and announced the $80 million deal for Clabber Girl, a producer of baking goods at a multiple just in excess of 1 times sales.

While the company made a nice deal and traded at a low double-digit earnings multiple, I was cautious with leverage being very high, base sales essentially flat, and adjusted earnings being quite adjusted. Given that the entire sector was on sale at the time, I was very cautious at the time, not buying the dip.

The main reason for my scepticism was the highly leveraged situation, actual continued share issuance (although at higher levels) while the company kept out paying dividends at a non-sustainable rate. All this might backfire in case base sales deteriorate, having the potential to quickly increase leverage ratios.

Trends Taking Place Ever Since

Since the situation last spring, shares fell to just around $15 by the end of October, when B&G released its third quarter results. The company actually saw full year sales at $1.665-$1.700 billion, but that is entirely the result of the Clabber Girl deal. Disappointing is that the adjusted EBITDA guidance was cut by $10 million to $295-$310 million, resulting in adjusted earnings now seen at $1.65-$1.80 per share.

With net debt up to $1.87 billion following deal-making and actual share repurchases, leverage ratios have jumped to 6.2 times. With the company on the verge on reporting the full year 2019 results, shares have fallen to just $13 currently, as the situation is a clear statement that the market does not buy the adjusted earnings numbers, nor sees a credible way out for the company with leverage becoming a greater issue by the day.

The quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share runs at $1.90 per annum, and these are actual dividends. Not only are these payouts higher than the adjusted earnings number, the actual adjustments ignore quite some charges which not only are quite recurring, they often involve cash outflows as well.

While the company, in the past, resorted to issue shares to maintain leverage, it is actually doing the opposite now, and this adds on top of the cash outflows from the dividends over adjusted earnings, let alone does not take into account the continued sales declines, shrinking the earnings base even more.

At these levels, it is very clear that the market is sceptical and is not believing the dividend is safe. While such payouts create a tremendous double-digit yield, the goal is not the short-term dividend but the survival of the company in the long run. Hence a big cut, or perhaps skipping the dividend altogether might be well-advised, perhaps in combination with accretive asset sales (if possible). Given management's stubbornness in the past, I believe they will not act upon such move until it either is very late, or too late.

While the story is de-risked to some extent because the share price has dropped so much, it is far from riskless and, in fact, is quite risky, as I am not yet willing to buy the dip here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.