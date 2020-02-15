Hoegh LNG Partners: A Wise Investment In Terms Of Risk-Reward Ratio

The stock price of LNG is on a downwards trend, but there are other factors.

For investors looking for yield, Energy MLPs are an answer especially in an environment characterized by low interest rates and possibilities of further cuts. Getting a yield of over 10% (called distribution for MLPs) and that also paid on a quarterly basis is indeed equivalent to holding a bond and benefiting from stable cash flows.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) acquires, owns, and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas, or LNG carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. In other words, it generates revenue by leasing LNG storage infrastructure to energy corporations and time charting its tanker transport vessels to exporters of LNG.

HMLP has a parent company, Hoegh LNG (HLNGH) which is also its main shareholder and is quoted on the Oslo stock exchange.

The partnership's share price has dropped recently by 25% in the first week of February 2020. I analyze the reason for this steep drop and how this represents a strong buying opportunity. In my analysis, I will take on board, the services provided by the partnership, the rapidly evolving LNG market and factors which determine the stock price.

For such a high reward (13% yield), I will also consider the financial position, the distributable cash flow as well as the coverage ratios metrics which are key when analyzing an MLP. I will also consider the downsides and sum it all in a Risk/Reward chart (an indicator I recently developed to enhance my investment decisions) to back my position for the stock as a Buy.

A volatile stock along a downwards trend

Figure 1: Stock price evolution, including the ups and the dips

Source: Worked on from image from Seeking Alpha

Part of the reason for the latest steep drop is the continuing downwards trend in the price of LNG. The demand for LNG transport and storage services is a derived demand, which is dependent on international trade of LNG and is also impacted by the supply and prices of LNG.

Figure 2: Stock price evolution of HMLP, KNOT (KNOP), Golar LNG (GMLP), US Natural Gas (UNG) and Enterprise Products (EPD).

Source: YCharts dated Feb 7th, 2020

Further analysis, using a wider set of data from other MLPs reveals that the stock prices of other energy MLPs have followed an equally downwards trend. In fact, natural gas (green) also follows the same trend. One difference is that investors seemed to have punished HMLP and Golar LNG much more than the others. Therefore, in addition to the falling price of LNG, there are some other factors into play here.

Figure 3: Stock price change from Jan 15 to Feb 7

Source: data compiled from YCharts

Firstly, the reason for Golar LNG plunging in this way to 52-week lows is after Evercore ISI downgraded the shares, citing balance sheet "holes" in 2020 and likely distribution cuts on the way. Their main reason for downgrading was the LNG shipping outlook, that is, the demand side is problematic.

There has been some contagion effect on other stocks, especially HMLP, which is Golar's main competitor in the LNG storage and carrier marketplace.

Hence, I believe that the sell-off (> 25%) of HMLP shares is not justified and will consider other factors that affect the stock price in the first place.

Factors affecting the stock price

In addition to price and demand for LNG, stock price variations are also due to a number of factors, including geopolitical tensions as was the case in October of 2019 (figure 1) when there were tensions in the Persian Gulf. However, another event which contributed to this surge was tightness in the supply of carrier capacity as a result of the imposition of US sanctions on a Chinese tanker company as punishment for transporting Iranian oil. This acted to tighten supply of LNG carriers and caused the price of charter rates to rise (figure 4). Hence, the stock price rose as investors saw higher benefits for the same routes being translated into higher revenues.

Another factor which has supported freight rates is the US LNG exports coming on the international market since 2016 as seen in figure 4. Exports from the US destined for Asia have to travel a larger distance compared to exports from the Middle East destined for the same location. This effectively increases utilization of the global vessel fleet, acting to tighten supply and further support charter rates.

Figure 4: LNG spot vessel charter rates

Source: Timera Energy

With the partnership operating both in FSRU (predominantly) and LNG carrier mode, this should have supported the stock price as from October 2019, as the rates are still on the high side. In addition to being primarily an LNG storage/regasification player where the rates are higher (figure 5), HMLP also leases its vessels as LNG carriers while they are waiting to be assigned at FSRU projects. One example of this transitory period being Cape Ann operating in LNG carrier mode until the commencement of operation in FSRU mode in India as reported in the earlier Q4-2018 earnings.

Market for FSRU

Figure 5: Average rates for FSRU and carrier

Source: Oxfordenergy.org

The partnership is facing competition in this sector, resulting in declining FSRU rates (it can charge customers), but there are expectations that this will improve in the future.

In the words of CEO and CFO Steffen Føreid, during the Q3-2019 Earnings:

Yes, it's what we have seen as you know, over the last years, the rate in the FSRU market has been declining due to the competition. But it's still above the long-term carrier rates. We expect - that we have hit the low point in this cycle and that we going forward - will see increasing FSRU rates. I'm not - and it's difficult to say how much premium we will get, but it is a more expensive vessel than a carrier. So, we are getting premiums today compared to the carrier rate and we expect that to increase going forward as the FSRU market is getting more imbalanced."

The partnership expects FSRUs to be more widely used as storage and offloading facilities in the future. In this respect, Hoegh LNG has either been selected as the FSRU provider (Australia) and/or is an exclusive negotiation (two in Australia and one in South Asia). The partnership, HMLP, is also bidding for two additional long-term FSRU projects of 10 years or more, where the award is expected to take place sometime in 2020.

Next, I check the finances of the partnership to make sure that it has the capacity to support additional capital expenditures. I also evaluate its capacity to continue providing those high yields by using two metrics which are crucial for MLPs, namely the distributable cash flow and coverage ratio.

Financial position (capacity to generate cash)

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs are business ventures that combine first, the tax benefits of a private partnership, that is, profits are taxed only when investors receive distributions, with second, the liquidity of a publicly traded corporation. Also, the fact that they are required to distribute all available cash (at least 90% of qualifying income) to their unit holders means that apart from preserving capital for growth purposes and operational expenses, investors can look forward to those attractive yields paid on a quarterly basis.

Figure 6: HMLP long term contracts and distributable cash flows

HMLP 3Q-2019 Earnings presentations

For HMLP, these quarterly distributions will be supported (through cash generation) in the future by the partnership having long-term contracts till 2026 except for the Hoegh Gallant, where there is a question mark (?) as to what will happen beyond April 2020.

Whatever happens, this should not be a problem for HMLP in terms of revenue generation as it will continue to be paid by the parent company from whom the vessel was purchased. It is mentioned in these SEC filings in September 30, 2015, there is the option that HMLP gets a 90% reimbursement from its parent Hoegh LNG from whom it purchased the vessel:

Additionally, Höegh LNG and the Partnership have entered into an option agreement pursuant to which the Partnership has the right to cause Höegh LNG to charter the Höegh Gallant from the expiration or termination of the EgyptCo charter until July 2025 at a rate equal to 90% of the rate payable pursuant to the current charter with EgyptCo, plus any incremental taxes or operating expenses as a result of the new charter."

An option agreement is a legally binding document. Additionally, as a shareholder, I have already sent an email to the investors relationship section to make sure that the partnership acts in the best interest of all its shareholders.

Capacity to pay dividends

The distributable cash flow is used to assess how much cash per quarter is available to pay for the MLP's distribution. These would have been called dividends in the case Hoegh LNG was a publicly listed corporation. In the case for Hoegh LNG, the cash flow has been gradually increasing till the Q1-2019 after which it dropped significantly in Q2-2019, before rising again in Q3-2019.

The reason for the Q2-2019 low was the fact that net income was adversely impacted by dry-docking and maintenance expenses relating to Hoegh Gallant (one of its FSRUs). Now, since, DCF is net income + depreciation and amortization after adjustments for charges, it also dropped. Net income for Q3-2019 was also affected by maintenance on the PGN FSRU Lampung, but to a lesser extent. Despite these falls in DCF, the partnership continued to pay the same amount as distribution.

Being a partnership, MLP issues units instead of shares. Hence, instead of talking about dividend payout ratio, we use the term of unit coverage ratio. Based on the distributable cash flow of USD 18 million and a distribution of USD 0.44 per common unit, the coverage ratio for the Q3-2019 was 1.2 times, which is up from 1.16 times in the same quarter last year and significantly up from the 0.9 times (<1) in the last quarter (Q2-2019).

Interestingly, the fourth quarter dividends of USD 0.44 per unit will be paid on Feb 14 of 2020.

Figure 7: Quarterly distributions paid to unitholders since 2015

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dividends of USD 0.44 have been paid quarterly since May 2018 up from USD 0.43 previously.

While the partnership's portfolio of long-term contracts will potentially generate enough cash to support the distribution coverage in the coming years unless there is severe economic downturn (like a continuing propagation of the Coronavirus), the dropdowns (additions to its fleet) can generate revenue which can be used to increase those distributions.

In this respect, one fear of investors investing in MLPs is that they can indulge in high distributions, and this, at the expense of debt. Hence, I consider the risks by dissecting the balance sheet.

The risks

Figure 8: Identifying the risks

Source: Keylogin Risk assessment

While there has been an increase in debt, the long-term debt to total asset ratio is in the 40-45% range. This ratio represents the financial position of the partnership and its ability to meet all its financial requirements. It shows the percentage of a partnership's assets that are financed with loans and other financial obligations that last over a year.

Generally, a ratio 40% or lower is considered a good debt ratio and a ratio of above 60% is generally considered to be a poor ratio. In the case of Hoegh LNG, it means that there is little risk that the business will not generate enough cash flow to service its debt.

Figure 9: Balance Sheet in Millions of USD except per share items and ratios

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the fact that Höegh LNG is traded on the stock exchange means that it has access to significantly higher liquidity level which traditional partnerships do not have, and this reduces its need to borrow money. Also, there has been a significant increase in the cash position from Q2-2019 to Q3-2019, which now stands at USD 32 million, significantly above the DCF of USD 18 million.

Therefore, with the cash position looking above the amount needed to support the distribution, I next analyze the risks related to operational costs, and especially the maintenance part as these ate considerably into the revenues of the partnership both in Q2-2019 and Q3-2019.

Figure 10: HMLP 3Q19 Earnings presentation

Source: Partnership financials

Main points to be noted:

Vessel operating expenses of USD 6.6 million in the quarter, it's up from the same period last year mainly due to maintenance expense relating to PGN FSRU Lampung in connection with the periodic survey.

Equity in earnings of joint ventures of 621,000 in the quarter is impacted by unrealized losses on derivative instruments in the joint ventures compared to unrealized gains in the same period last year. Excluding these, equity in earnings of joint ventures would have been USD 2.8 million in the quarter, an increase from USD 1.4 million for the same quarter last year.

Total financial expense of USD 7.6 million in the quarter is up from the same quarter last year, mainly due to higher amortization of debt issuance cost and commitment fees in this quarter.

Now, these vessel expenses costs, which appear as an unpleasant surprise on the income statement, are in fact already planned in the operational costs (Opex), and since maintenance have been carried out, there is no chance of them showing their ugly face again as in Q4-2019.

In the words of Steffen Foreid - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer during the Q2-2019 earnings call:

Yeah, the maintenance of the engines that was performed during this quarter during the dry dock is expenses that otherwise would have occurred in later periods, if they had not occurred now. It is part of the cycle to perform maintenance of the engines. And for Hoegh Gallant, it was decided to accelerate the procedures during dry docking, for the reason already explained. So, this is not additional expenses. This is expenses that otherwise would have occurred in subsequent periods."

It is comforting for investors when the management gives a clear indication of the maintenance costs that this has already been planned and, therefore, more importantly, that there won't be any recurrence. This is one example of control on operating costs.

Next for growth, that is to add further dropdowns (vessels), the partnership has a preference for the debt instrument rather than the equity one. Now, with the price of MLP stocks already at year-lows, issuing new shares (units) to raise capital would be a sure way to dilute the values of the unit further. Hence, this preference is justified for investors (like myself) who want to avoid unit dilution. The partnership has entered into a loan agreement with a syndicate of banks for refinance activities.

I consider these risks in the risk/reward analysis but, beforehand, lay emphasis on the market for LNG, given that there has been a decrease in Q3-2019 revenues.

The explanation obtained during the earnings call was that these were due to the recognition of revenues in the third quarter last year relating to the reimbursement of prior-period expenses. However, not completely satisfied of this explanation, especially given the upbeat revenue expectations during Q2-2019 Earnings call, I analyzed the market for LNG and how this means more revenue for Hoegh LNG.

The market for LNG

The historical and projected development from the 1980s to 2050 shows a de-carbonization of the energy mix which is shown by the substantial growth in renewable sources of energy in the decades ahead. The illustration further shows that the natural gas is expected to play an important role in making the transition happen. And this is important because it represents opportunities for Höegh LNG. The FSRU solution is a cost efficient way of opening up new markets to the supply of LNG and, thereby, facilitating a quicker transition to a more sustainable energy mix.

Figure 11: Natural gas in the energy mix

Source: Hoegh Q3-2019 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, according to Marketers Media via COMTEX,

The global FSRU (floating storage and regasification Unit) market is expected to flourish expeditiously and touch 230 MPTA at an admirable 13.88% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023) owing to the soaring demand for natural gas."

Now, according to the Q3-2019 Earnings presentation, HMLP has identified more than 30 potential projects medium to long term. This includes active and potential future tender processes as discussed in market and competitive position in the LNG storage market above.

Therefore, the partnership is likely to increase its revenues in the medium to longer term as a result of these projects. However, on a shorter term basis, this will not be the case and the reason for this is NOT the sustained low LNG prices but stagnation in FSRU demand, plus the lower charter rates compared to 2018, albeit to a lower extent in addition to the maintenance charges incurred.

Figure 12: Operating income for first 3 quarters, 2018 and 2019

Source: Hoegh LNG Earnings Q3-2019

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was USD 61.4 million, a decrease of USD 26.6 million from operating income of USD 88.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Consequently, overall revenue, operational income and net income for the year 2019, when reported at the end of February, should be lower than in 2018. I expect some volatility to crop up as traders who have not been following the stock closely are awakened. This will be another buying opportunity for the wise investors who have missed this dip. 2020 results will be better on the back of the higher rates FSRU projects coming into action.

Results of the Risk-Reward indicator

The results of the indicator have been summed up in the chart, with the parts in green representing the rewards and the ones in red representing the risks areas. The size of each part shows its weight in the overall results. The indicator has been developed as a result of experience in evaluation exercises done for procurement and risk management projects.

Figure 13: Risk reward chart

Source: Keylogin Risk Reward indicator results

To sum it all, an investment in HMLP makes sense as the rewards (60%) outweigh the risks (40%). I bought shares of the partnership based on this analysis.

I assigned a negative value to carrier market as despite being important during this year (2019), it is more of a work-around with lower margins, and its shine will gradually fade as the partnership continues to allocate its FSRU units to projects and benefit from higher rates in the future.

I assigned a high weight and green to the strategy as the management has negotiated well with the parent company for the Hoegh Gallant and has a clear vision in the higher rate FSRU market and exercises cost control.

It is still early to make a clear assessment of the effect of the Coronavirus, but based on consumption patterns following the SARS virus outbreak in 2003, it was jet fuel which mostly took a hit. In fact, it may play into FSRU providers' favor as importers try to stockpile in view of any supply disruptions.

Key takeaways

In view of sustained low LNG prices, perceived risks, high volatility and the steep drop in stock prices of energy MLPs, it is important to do a risk/reward analysis to filter out the one to buy: HMLP.

One of the greatest fears of investors when investing in MLPs is that in order meet to the need for those distributions, they either resort to increase debt or issue new units. This is not the case for HMLP where DCF is well covered by cash flow from operations. Hence, the balance sheet is not stressed. Revenues and net income are likely to stagnate when the full year 2019 results are presented at the end of February 2020 but will pick up from 2020.

Moreover, the partnership is using debt to fund growth, and bearing in mind that, for most companies with strong balance sheets and clear business plans, maturing debts can be refinanced at lower rates, the partnership can finance its growth activities at a lower cost.

While low commodity prices adversely impact LNG stocks, there are other factors into play for an energy MLP like HMLP with significant FSRU capability. Also, I believe that falling prices will encourage faster adoption of LNG in the energy mix (stimulate demand) in the medium to longer term.

For these reasons, I view HMLP at a P/E of less than 10 with a yield of 13% to be a valuable proposition and bought into the stock at USD 12.51.

At an RSI of 23, it is currently oversold. Based on investors' over-reaction and the over-selling that took place in the last four months, the stock should have been at least in the USD 15-18 level.

