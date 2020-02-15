WTI Weekly: Last Week's Key Support Holds Before Price Discovery Higher Develops To 52.34s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for neutral to buy-side activity, barring failure of 49.31s as support. This expectation did play out as an early week re-test of last week's key support developed to 49.42s in Monday's auction. Key support held before buying interest emerged in Tuesday's auction, driving price higher through mid-week to 52.34s, testing key resistance ahead of Friday's close, settling at 52.05s.

10-14 February 2020

This week's auction saw a minor probe lower to 49.42s in Monday's auction, testing last week's key support area, 49.65s-49.31s. Minor buy excess developed there as key support held into Monday's NY close. Price discovery higher developed to 50.69s into Tuesday's trade before a pullback developed to 49.81s where buying interest emerged into Tuesday's NY close. Tuesday's late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher resumed in Wednesday's auction through the EIA release (+7.4mil v +2.9mil expected), achieving a stopping point, 51.73s, where buyers trapped ahead of Wednesday's NY close.

Sell excess developed at 51.96s after Wednesday's Globex reopen as a pullback developed to 50.60s in Thursday's trade. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence, as rotation higher developed to 51.91s as selling interest emerged, 51.39s-51.20s, into Thursday's NY close. Thursday's late sellers failed to hold the auction as price discovery higher continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 52.34s, within the key resistance area as buying interest emerged, 51.90s/52.10s, ahead of Friday's close, settling 52.05s.

This week's primary expectation was for neutral to buy-side price activity barring failure of 49.31s as support. This probability path did play out as last week's support, 49.31s, was tested and held early in the week. Price discovery higher then developed to 52.34s as key resistance is tested into week's end. This week's rotation (292 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (364 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to the key resistance area, 52.34s-51.70s, will be key. This week's defense of prior key support implies a structural low has developed. Following the Iran attack media hype, the market has corrected approximately 25% from the January high. The narrative now shifts to global doom and gloom due to Coronavirus as constricted trade takes the market slightly below fall 2019's demand cluster, 55s-51s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key resistance area will target key supply clusters overhead, 53.66s-54.37s/54.77s-55.95s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at key resistance will target key demand clusters below, 50.70s-49.70s/46.50s-42.50s, respectively. Near-term bias is buy-side, barring failure of 49.31s as support. The sell-side sequence from 65.50s is stretched as price trades into multi-year demand, suggesting caution regarding further meaningful downside potential. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the intermediate-term balance, 65.65s-50.52s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. Similarly, from mid-December 2019 to mid-January 2020, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. In both cases, the market saw meaningful corrections. This week's report shows MM net long posture (+122k contracts), a negligible decrease from last week as MM seems to be in a near-term cycle of net long reduction. MM Long: Short Ratio, MM Net Long As % Of Open Interest, And MM Net Long Posture are all nearing levels of historical extreme pessimism. This development continues as WTI now trades into the typically bullish season (January-May) within the major support area. This divergence implies a broader neutral posture as the buy-side once again failed near major structural resistance, 64s, and the market subsequently has traded to major structural support, 50s. The development of and defense of support, 49.31s, in the last two weeks implies a potential structural support is developing.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.