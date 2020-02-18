What You Didn't Know About Diversification And Diworsification

The importance of diversification is so well known yet often misunderstood.

An Honest Talk About Diversification

Everyone knows that you’re supposed to diversify. But beyond buying stocks from different sectors, what more does this entail? In this report, I discuss not only strategies to remind yourself to diversify but also strategies to prevent yourself from “diworsifying.” While well known, diversification isn’t as simple as it looks.

“That Feeling”

We all have got that feeling before. You know, when you have found the “perfect” stock. It’s checked all the boxes, it’s a guaranteed slam dunk. Your confidence in the stock is so high that it almost feels like you shouldn’t own anything else. Then you start to think, maybe that thought isn’t so crazy. Why do I own anything else?

For me, that stock was Simon Property Group (SPG). The investment thesis was and still is very compelling:

SPG owns high quality properties which have built-in growth levers for rent growth courtesy of annual lease escalators.

SPG has a conservative balance sheet with an A-credit rating.

SPG generates so much free cash flow after the dividend that it can fund growth projects and repurchase shares out of free cash flow alone.

SPG pays a high 6% dividend yield which is growing at a robust rate.

I’m not going to lie: if there was one stock which I’d go “all-in” on, this was it. Yet I didn’t go all-in, and based on the stock’s relative underperformance to the market, I’m glad I didn’t. That said, even if it did crush the market, that still wouldn’t justify such a brazen decision.

There is no harm in feeling enthusiastic for a stock pick - that likely indicates that you’ve done your homework and may have found a real winner. It is, however, dangerous to allow enthusiasm for one pick consume your judgment. In some ways, to do so lacks self respect: is your imagination really so limited that you can only like one or a handful of stocks? Of course it isn’t, and thus your portfolio shouldn’t reflect as such.

Consider this: I own 25 stock holdings in the Best of Breed portfolio, and I can speak enthusiastically for each pick. I still get “that feeling” every time that I find a new stock to add to the portfolio, or even when I check up on existing holdings. I am, however, very conscious that this excitement is not unique to that particular stock.

Diversification Among Strategies

Most are familiar with the concept of diversifying across asset classes or industry sectors, so I won’t rehash that discussion here.

Instead, I want to bring attention to a less common form of diversification: diversification among investment strategies.

Peter Lynch, in his excellent book, One Up On Wall Street, recommends classifying stocks by “type,” such as stalwart, turnaround, hidden asset, fast-grower, and slow-grower. A stock’s type dictates what the investor should expect from owning the stock. It isn’t enough to just state that a stock is undervalued - identifying the type helps to set the expectation for how the stock might reach fair value.

The Best of Breed portfolio uses a similar concept except instead of “type” I prefer “investment strategy.” I use four principal strategies (some intersect with Lynch’s terminology):

Fast-growth

Dividend yield

Traditional value

Undervalued stalwart

Fast-growth stocks include high flying technology stocks, many of which have very rapid top line growth. I expect the bulk of investment returns to come from revenue or earnings growth - multiple expansion is not critical to the investment thesis. One such example is Chewy (CHWY), the e-commerce pet platform which I recently named my top pick of 2020.

The aforementioned SPG belongs to the dividend yield strategy. Stocks in such a strategy can outperform when general interest rates go lower because their dividend yields become more valuable (or at least they are supposed to, it is worth noting that SPG’s yield has actually increased amidst the low interest rate environment). I project my base case for these stocks based on adding their current dividend yield with their growth rate (approximately 11% in the case of SPG) and the bull case would further add the effect of dividend yield compression.

My thesis for traditional value stocks is as follows: enjoy a high shareholder yield while we wait for multiple expansion. Any growth isn’t expected but much appreciated. Our airlines, energy, and banks allocations fit this bill.

Undervalued stalwarts include stocks which have solid but not spectacular earnings growth and trade at reasonable earnings multiples. I expect the base of the returns to come from earnings growth, with the “alpha” coming from multiple expansion. These stocks may also have strong balance sheets which allow for accelerated share repurchase programs. One example that I have highlighted recently is Facebook (FB), a stock which has a net cash balance sheet and is still growing their top and bottom lines at double-digit rates.

In an ideal world, all four of these strategies are working at the same time, but that is rarely the case. It is quite often that certain strategies dominate for certain time periods before giving way to another - 2019 was a great year for fast-growers and dividend yield stocks (but again, not for SPG) and not such a great year for traditional value stocks. All of these stocks can be considered to be undervalued, but they may take very different paths to reach fair value. Diversifying among investment strategies gives your portfolio more chances to be successful in any environment, regardless of “what’s working.”

Don’t Diworsify

Can one over-diversify? Could an investor actually worsen their portfolio in the pursuit of diversification? I argue that the answer is yes.

Peter Lynch refers to over-diversifying as diworsification, because each new holding is worsening the portfolio.

What are the telltale signs of diworsification?

You can’t explain why you own a stock. What is the type or investment strategy?

You have too many stocks to keep track of - you frequently come across stocks that you “forgot” you owned.

You buy stocks just so you can increase the number of holdings in your portfolio.

You buy a stock at a nosebleed valuation just because it's "cool" to own it.

Here's an example of the last case: should one own shares in the real estate investment trust Realty Income (O)? It appears easy to justify such a stock - it gives you real estate exposure and a high dividend yield relative to the broader market. The triple net lease structure makes its revenues extremely reliable. That said, the valuation is very stretched. The stock yields 3.6% and was recently raised by 3%. Even if we assume no multiple contraction, shares are priced to deliver 6.6% returns based on that dividend growth rate. O is an example in which its investors appear to be foregoing strong forward returns for the sake of investing in a high quality real estate landlord - a classic sign of diworsification.

My solution to diworsification is rather simple: instead of forcing yourself to buy stocks just for the sake increasing your portfolio size, why not size your existing positions appropriately and invest the remainder in an index fund? This allows you to patiently find new holdings for your portfolio while not compromising on being fully invested in the market. I prefer this approach as compared to just holding cash because one may feel more pressured to diworsify if they are constantly reminded that they are out of the market.

Conclusion

Diversification is such a commonplace term that almost all investors know it. If you find yourself falling in love with certain stocks and as a result inappropriately sizing such positions, remind yourself that you have the imagination capacity for much more. Diversifying among investment strategies ensures that regardless of “what’s working” in the market, your portfolio is still winning. If you find yourself buying stocks just to diversify, then you’re probably just practicing diworsification. Instead, leave unallocated funds in an index fund and patiently wait until you find a stock that you really can rave about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, FB, CHWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.