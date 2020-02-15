Penn National Gaming: Barstool Sports May Not Deliver What Investors Expect

The stock is not necessarily expensive today, but it is no longer the value opportunity it used to be.

Penn is operating at a high leverage and has been unable to grow its fickle EPS for over a decade.

While Penn is looking to transition toward a younger sport-betting market, web traffic data suggests they may be overpromising with Barstool Sports.

North America's largest regional gaming operator Penn National Gaming (PENN) has been on a tear the past two weeks following the company's announcement to partially acquire the sports betting digital media company Barstool Sports.

The company will pay $163 million for the company financed by cash and convertible bonds. As part of the agreement, Penn will be Bastrool Sports' exclusive gaming partner for at least 40 years and the company is intended to be its brand for online and retail sports betting. Additionally, the company has the option to increase its ownership to 50% with an additional $62 million investment.

Without a doubt, recently federally legalized sports betting industry will be a growth opportunity. That said, investors should be realistic about the high likely competition in the market. Barstool Sports is an incredibly popular media platform with 66 million unique visitors a month, many of whom are younger than Penn's traditional customer base. That said, as the industry matures, it is likely that competition will grow. Additionally, websites are not known for having strong moats and Barstool's moat may already be breaking.

While the stock has quite a bit of momentum today, investors may be smart to take some money off the table with PENN. The reality is that the company has a high debt burden and recently reported negative earnings. While that may have been due to transitional short-term factors, the reality remains that the company's cash flow and income is far from stable.

While the stock was cheap a few weeks ago, it appears potentially overvalued today. Data also suggests that its ongoing rally is fueled by a short squeeze more than a fundamentally based bid. The squeeze may bring the stock higher, but I doubt it will remain at this level.

Will Barstool Deliver What The Market Expects?

Over the past two weeks, PENN has rallied over 50%, causing its market capitalization to rise by $1.5B. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

Remember, the transaction value was only $160M and was dilutive for shareholders. Importantly, Barstool Sports was valued at approximately $425M with just under $100M in revenue (see PENN investor presentation). Clearly, the company is making a big bet that it will utilize Barstool's media popularity to promote its sports betting franchise.

Unfortunately, the website's analytics data has edged lower over the past year as you can see below:

(Rank2Traffic)

As you can see, the site has seen less interaction over the past few months than usual despite the NFL season. Most alarmingly is the decline in page views per session which PENN will rely on to acquire new customers. Even more, Barstoolsports.com has seen a decline in combined mobile and desktop viewership from a high of 11 million per month a year ago to 8 million today.

While data like this should be taken with a grain of salt (because web traffic is often fickle), it goes to show that Barstool Sports may not deliver on investor's current expectations.

Remember, PENN is not the leader in sports betting. Today, Fanduel (DUEL) and Draftkings (DRAFT) control 70% of the NJ sports betting market (see PENN investor presentation). While there are high barriers to entry in the physical casino market, barriers are much lower in the online sports betting market and it is likely that competition will drive profits lower. In fact, the ongoing state legalization of sports betting may also drive Penn's physical casino sports betting spreads lower due to arbitrage potential.

A Look at PENN's Financial Situation

While PENN has taken steps to reduces its debt exposure, the company remains highly levered and it could run into solvency issues if it has a bad quarter. As you can see below, it had negative working capital (current ratio below 1), $12.4B in liabilities (compared to $4.3B in market cap), no EPS growth, and hardly enough EBIT to make annual interest payments:

Data by YCharts

In fact, the company has a relatively poor credit rating of Ba3 which puts it at the edge of speculative territory. Of course, because the company is in a precarious situation, it had relatively high short interest going into its acquisition announcement. As the shorts have been forced to take losses and cover, the stock price has been driven to extreme levels:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, similar to the stock price move a few years ago, a significant reason for this rally is short covering. As the stock price goes higher, short-sellers take the loss and buy back the stock, causing the stock to go even higher. However, now most of the stock's shorts have been squeezed out and short interest is back on the rise, signaling the top may be in since short-sellers are selling into a rally.

Overall, PENN truly is not in a great financial position. The company has been struggling over the past decade with poor growth and high leverage and is using its recent acquisition to signal a potential transition.

While the company may be able to transition into online sports betting, the reality is that they may have overpaid and overpromised in regards to Barstool given the ongoing slowdown in its web traffic.

The Bottom Line

Without a doubt, sports betting is likely to be a significant multi-billion-dollar industry, but that does not mean that PENN will be able to capture it. A few weeks ago, PENN was undervalued with a low forward P/E of 11X but that has since risen all the way to 17X:

Data by YCharts

While a 17X forward P/E is not necessarily high in today's expensive market, it is high given the company's leverage, volatile EPS, and stagnant growth rate.

Overall, I do not believe that PENN is necessarily a short (due to momentum), but I do believe that long investors are best off taking profits now and looking elsewhere. The stock could continue to rally on a squeeze, but it is no longer a value opportunity and it seems that the market may be overestimating Barstool's value proposition and PENN's credit risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.