EMB And PCY: Look To Emerging Market Bonds To Diversify Your Portfolio

There was much talk about emerging markets outperforming in 2020 after years of lagging developed market returns. Now with the coronavirus starting in China and spreading throughout the world, that tune has changed. From December 31 through January 13, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) was up 3.19%, handily outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPY) at 1.78%. As the news started arriving on January 13 of the virus being detected in other nations, EEM took a dive. From January 13 through February 6, EEM dropped 5% and SPY rose 1.75%. Abandoning emerging markets altogether is not necessary, though. If you are looking for emerging markets exposure in your portfolio, emerging markets bonds are a much better option than equities. The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ETF (PCY) is a wise choice to fill this role in an investor’s portfolio.

Not every emerging markets bond fund is the same. The iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is the industry giant with close to $16 billion in assets. Just because it is the largest, doesn’t make it the best investment. The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ETF is another good choice. PCY has outperformed EMB on a short-term and long-term basis. In 2020, it is ahead by 50bps, and over ten years, it averages 60bps more per year than EMB.

Data EEM EMB PCY YTD -2.1% 1.1% 1.6% 2019 18.2% 15.5% 17.7% 2018 -15.3% -5.5% -6.2% 3yr 7.7% 5.9% 6.2% 5yr 3.9% 5.6% 5.9% 10yr 3.8% 6.5% 7.1% Yield 2.9% 4.5% 4.8% China exposure 34.4% 3.5% 2.0% 5yr Upside capture 112 142 159 5yr Downside capture 122 85 119 data through 2/6/2020

iShares and Invesco did not build their funds the same way. EMB and PCY both buy US-dollar denominated debt, which eliminates currency risk associated with foreign bonds. EMB is a market-cap weighted fund, whereas PCY is equal-weighted. PCY’s investment committee selects the 35 countries the fund will invest in based on their economic outlook for each country, then purchases the top three yielding bonds from each country. So, each country gets about a 3% weight in the fund and each bond makes up just less than 1% of the fund. This leads PCY to have greater frontier market exposure, which is one of the largest factors in PCY’s outperformance of EMB. Frontier markets have proven to be less correlated than emerging markets to developed markets. With a correlation ratio of 0.05 between the S&P 500 (SPY) and iShares Frontier Markets fund, it is far less than the correlation of EEM and SPY at 0.74. PCY has about 25% of the fund in frontier markets.

PCY currently has 46% of its portfolio in investment grade (BBB or higher) bonds, while EMB has 56%. All of this is made up of government issued bonds, not corporate bonds. Invesco has only just over 2% of the fund at a rating of C or less, which are Argentine and Lebanese bond that have been downgraded. PCY takes on additional credit risk by having more below investment grade bonds (48% of the fund). This additional credit risk helps boost PCY’s yield but opens it up to a higher default rate. The default rate has been kept under control by Invesco’s selection process and weight limits. This additional yield has helped the total return of the fund.

Besides the general overweight to frontier markets, PCY’s outperformance can also be associated with country and issue selection. The fund’s three bonds in Bahrain contributed most to its outperformance and this was an overweight position compared to EMB. Also, even though the overall weight of Saudi Arabian bonds is less in PCY than EMB (2.8% vs. 4.3%), the selection of the three bonds outperformed the Saudi bonds in EMB. The same is true for the United Arab Emirates bonds. Venezuela and Argentina were the largest drag on performance. Venezuela has been in default for the past three years, so the bonds are no longer in the portfolio, but Argentina is on the brink of default with a new government and high inflation.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Debt fund is not without risk. With all bonds there is credit risk that the issuer will not repay the principal upon maturity. As mentioned, by having a larger percentage of the fund in the below investment grade spectrum, there is greater credit risk than EMB. PCY has also shown more volatility than EMB but that volatility has paid off in the form of return. Five-year standard deviation for PCY is 6.45% while EMB’s is 5.75%. So, you must be able to stomach some greater ups and downs to own PCY. This is highlighted in 2018 when markets were down for the year and PCY underperformed EMB by 70bps. Bond funds like PCY are also affected by interest rate risk. As rates increase, bond prices fall. Interest rates have been getting cut by central banks around the world to support the global economy which has helped boost bond prices, but when this rate cycle ends, all bonds will suffer in price. The weighted average maturity of PCY is just over 17 years but is higher than EMB. This can lead to more interest rate risk, as longer dated bonds are affected by changes in interest rates more.

“It isn’t surprising to see emerging markets debt continue their relative underperformance (to US Treasuries) here. EM debt is actually up about 1% on the year, so the drop in this ratio is more due to the strong rally in U.S. Treasuries. It’s worth noting that EMB has just 3-4% of assets dedicated to China, so the coronavirus has less impact here than in other segments of the market,” as pointed out in this week’s Lead-Lag Report. By choosing to add emerging markets debt to your portfolio, you can enhance your fixed income return while protecting your equity sleeve. With global GDP expected to take a hit and China’s 2020 GDP estimates being reduced close to 5%, you can expect a tough earnings environment for stocks. This is reason enough to avoid EEM with over a third of its assets invested in China. China announced a $242 billion stimulus plan last week and Brazil just cut interest rates by 25 bps. These stimulating measures should give a boost to bond prices as yields drop. Also, last week, Argentina was able to avoid default by making a large bond payment many had feared wouldn’t get met. So, there are positive signs in the fixed income market that nations are proactively supporting their economies and helping stabilize bond prices.

The best way to add emerging markets exposure to your portfolio is through fixed income. Over the past ten years, PCY has far outperformed domestic bonds and emerging markets equities. Given the current climate of slowing GDP, reduced earnings, and fears of China’s reduced growth, now is the best time to swap into emerging market bonds from emerging market equities and buy into the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ETF.

