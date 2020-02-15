Scorpio Tankers: Bullish Traders, Neutral Investors

Scorpio Tankers can work out well for both investors and traders depending on the strategy they adopt.

A sharp drop in the stock price coupled with heavy volumes and followed by a small recovery implies that traders are covering shorts.

Scorpio Tankers was all set to cash in on rising tanker rates when the recent epidemic hit China and bashed up global trade. Investors should watch the stock though.

"When all seems to be against you, remember, a ship sometimes has to sail against the current, not with it. - Matshona Dhliwayo

You can look at Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from two angles - trading and investing. From the trading volatility POV, STNG is a buy on dips. From the investing POV, I am neutral on the stock. Here are the reasons why.

Management Forecast & the Current Situation

A few months back, medium-range tanker rates had ratcheted up to $20,000 a day and long-range tankers were being hired at $40,000 per day. Refineries were back in business (Nov-Dec 2019) and the demand for crude was ticking up nicely. STNG had aggressively invested in the past to acquire new tankers and had scaled up adequately. The management was very upbeat about cash flows going forward and also on generating new business because of the anticipated growth in refined crude exports by Saudi Aramco.

The management team believed that the company was at an inflection point and therefore forecast a strong Q4 2019 and a robust 2020.

Events then took a sudden turn from Jan 2020 and global trade got clobbered because of the coronavirus epidemic in China. We're in Feb 2020 today, and the company is staring at muted demand in the tanker charter market. The immediate impact has been so severe that many oil and gas producers are preparing to slash production.

The Tanker Market in 2020-21

McQuilling Services, an international shipbroker and maritime consultant, estimates that the global tanker demand will slow down considerably primarily because of the epidemic situation in China.

McQuilling also opines that the supply of floating storage vessels will increase even after sanctions on China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) tonnage are completely waived, scrubber installation activity will slow, and 41 VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers) will be delivered globally in 2020 - and these factors will combine to put pressure on freight rates and push down earnings.

The situation is such that China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) declared force majeure on LNG cargoes very recently.

McQuilling estimates demand to pick up in 2021 because of an uptick in the economy, and a slower tanker delivery schedule. However, no researcher can predict how the situation will play out in the near future.

New Emission Norms

Effective Jan 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) new emission regulations that intend to cut pollution caused by ships have come into force.

Under the new regulations, vessels cannot use fuel that has sulfur content exceeding 0.5%. Prior to this regulation, the upper limit on sulfur was 3.5%. This is a disruptive change that will impact global business because 90% of the world's trade is sea-based. If the companies do not comply, their vessel can be impounded.

Given that the global trade is passing through a rough patch and tanker demand has dropped, analysts believe that IMO will go slow on the new emission regulations. That's a temporary relief and the impact of these regulations has still to be fully factored into STNG's earnings.

STNG's Financials

Image Source: Market Watch

For the first three quarters of 2019, STNG earned a gross income of $117.65 million and paid $138.96 million as interest. That is the long and short story of STNG's finances - too much debt and too much hope on a market that the CEO himself feels can change with rapidity.

The cash flows are dismal as well. STNG issued shares worth $319.93 million in Dec 2018 and $49.97 million in Q3 2019. These funds along with cash flows saved out of depreciation helped the company invest in capital assets and repay some debt.

Summing Up

There are two ways to sum STNG up:

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

(1) First, let's talk about STNG as a trade:

The stock rose from a low of about $15 in 2019 to a high of $40 in 2020. From then on, it fell rapidly, with very heavy volumes, to $21 and then recovered to $23.79 as of Feb 11, 2020. The recovery can be attributed to short covering or value buying. Having declined 50% in a short period, the stock may recover some lost ground. So, it can be played by buying on dips for the short term.

(2) Now let's talk about STNG as an investment:

The company's turnaround depends on consistently robust freight rates - but 2020 has already been forecasted as a dull year. Debt reduction is another priority - but debt can be reduced only after cash flows turn robust.

Also, though 2021 is expected to be a strong year for tanker charter, no expert can predict how long it will take for the demand to get back to Q4 2019 levels. Therefore, it does seem that STNG's management team's optimism will take some more time to get translated into reality.

I will patiently watch STNG for macro and micro conditions to turn in its favor and consider it as a value buy after global trade normalizes and tanker charter demand picks up - but that looks like a long haul across a deep sea. Till then it's time for an SOS call.

