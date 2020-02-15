Equifax: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

One of my side-hobbies, along with investing, is the study of the history of capitalism. During that study, several years ago, it struck me how important credit rating agencies have been to the development of capitalism over the years. I forget which book I happened to be reading when I first started to fully appreciate this fact; it may have been "Birth of a Salesman" by Walter A. Friedman, where the seeds of thought were first planted with bits of information on historical wholesalers like Marshall Field's:

...A credit and collections department gathered information from the credit-reporting agencies and from company salesmen in order to determine the terms set for individual customers. By the 1870s, the credit-rating agencies R. G. Dun and Bradstreet Agency (which were later to merge) were active enterprises. Dun's agency employed some ten thousand reporters or investigators (one of whom was Abraham Lincoln) and received about five thousand requests per day for information. - Page 62

So, we can see that very early on, during the industrialization period of capitalism that there was a very high demand for credit information on the part of lenders. It probably wasn't until around the 1920s, when we were trying to sell newly mass-produced automobiles, that consumer credit really began to take off, particularly with installment plans. According to Louis Hyman's book "Debtor Nation":

...one quarter of all American families used the installment plan on the eve of WWII. Three-fifths of this installment borrowing was for automobiles and most of the rest was for other consumer durables... - Page 100

As consumer credit expanded, so did credit reporting. By the 1960s, credit agencies paid all sorts of local informants, including bartenders, to gather information on consumers, and they issued as many as 97 million credit reports. Eventually, complaints from consumers arose as employers and landlords began to use these reports and the accuracy of these reports became more important to consumers and not just lenders. In the early 1970s, legislation was passed to give consumers access to their credit reports and the ability to challenge the accuracy of them. Computers would eventually make the accessibility and accuracy of the reports much better, so that now, most of us have relatively easy access to what is being reported about us to potential lenders.

The key takeaway for me from studying this history is that credit reporting agencies are essential to the modern economy which has become increasingly reliant on consumer credit over the past century. This is one of the main reasons that during the late 2018 market correction I bought Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock at around a price I considered to be "fair value" at the time. Even though I usually look to buy stocks at a discount to fair value (because I'm a value investor), I felt that Equifax's business was as essential to the economy as a consumer staples business and that I could risk not having a margin of safety. That turned out to be a good call, and I made a healthy profit on my Equifax investment, but I did eventually sell for valuation reasons early last summer.

In this article, I will take readers through my valuation process so they can see where I think Equifax stands today. I'll calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns for stock investments: Returns that come from changes in market sentiment, and returns that come from earnings. I calculate these expected returns based on the previous economic cycle, and then I combine the two return expectations to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. I also check to see if there is anything that might make this cycle different than those in the past. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR greater than 12% a "Buy," in between 4-12% a "Hold," and less than 4% a "Sell."

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Equifax's current blended P/E is 27.57, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.84. With most stocks, unless there is a dramatic change in their business over time, their P/E will fluctuate up and down around its long-term mean, which F.A.S.T. Graphs labels "normal" P/E in blue. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to its normal 18.84 level, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -3.74%. So, if the market simply changed its mind about how it feels about the stock and reverted to its long-term "average" feeling over the course of 10 years, and nothing else changed, an investor buying the stock today should expect to lose -3.74% per year, for 10 years with this investment, based just on sentiment alone.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple, we want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this, the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

Equifax's forward earnings yield is currently +3.49%. The way I like to think about this is if I bought EW's whole business for $100, I would earn $3.49 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

But that's not the end of the story. Business earnings do not typically stay the same every year. Sometimes earnings grow, sometimes they shrink, and sometimes they fluctuate both up and down. So in order to estimate how much money the business might earn over 10 years, one needs to estimate how the annual earnings might change over that time period.

There are as many ways to estimate this as there are investors. My approach is to base my forward expectations on the earnings of at least one full previous economic cycle (so that at least one recession is included in the estimate) for businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. For businesses whose earnings are highly cyclical, earnings history is not very reliable, so I use the price history from at least two previous economic cycles for those highly cyclical stocks. Equifax's earnings are affected by recessions and do suffer during these time periods, but not enough for me to consider the earnings "highly cyclical". For that reason, it is appropriate to historical earnings and P/E ratios as a guide to future returns, so long as those fluctuations in earnings are taken into account.

At this point, I check several things in order to see if there is anything that stands out to me that might be different this time about EW which will prevent it from behaving similarly as it did during the last cycle (things like extra debt, changing revenues, acquisitions, etc.)

Data by YCharts

One issue that came up is Equifax's declining FCFE/MC yield, which is currently -4.9% and appears to be continuing its downward trend. Usually, sharp spikes down in this metric are caused by acquisition activity. Note the downward dip in late 2015/early 2016, which was likely caused by their purchase of Veda Group during this time. But soon after, the yield quickly recovered. This time around has been different, with a slow, steady decline and no recovery. While it has made a couple of smaller acquisitions during this time, none seem big enough to explain this decline.

Instead, the decline (especially relative to the earnings yield) is likely more explained by costs related to its data breach a few years ago, and I suspect that it has probably taken on some debt as a result.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, that is what we see. Debt has increased about 26% in the past year alone and doesn't appear to have any signs of decreasing, yet. This isn't a good sign, and investors should take note, not just of the increase, but also of the general trend which will weigh on future returns to shareholders. I won't be taking this into account in my estimates today, but if Equifax were to look like a "buy", this is something I would revisit before I invested and try to take into account as best I could.

Earnings Growth

Now we know what Equifax is currently earning, and I think that it is reasonable to expect this pattern to continue over the next decade. The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

Overall, shares have not declined much over this period. I'm guessing that probably means its extra debt is being used to pay expenses related to the data breach. For the purposes of this article, I'm simply going to use the earnings yield for my calculations, which probably isn't going to capture most of these costs except in terms of how much earnings growth has been diminished the past few years. When I go back to 2007 through today, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate for Equifax of +8.12%, which is a very solid earnings growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Equifax's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.49 the first year, and that amount would grow at +8.12% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $150.22. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.15% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -3.74% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +4.15% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +0.41%. This is below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Equifax is currently a "Sell" for me.

Time Until Payback Perspective

Since with Equifax there is a big gap between the market sentiment returns and the actual business returns, some long-term investors might want to just ignore the market sentiment and focus solely on the business.

I think this is a legitimate way to think about long-term investing (that's what Warren Buffett does). But I think if one does that, one of the key questions an investor should ask is, "How long will earnings from this business take to pay me back on my investment?" In other words, if I invest $100, how long will it take for my $100 investment to return an additional $100 so that I end up with $200?

The shorter this time until payback is, the better the investment. But just as importantly, when the time until payback gets quite long, I think an investor really has to think about whether they can predict earnings and earnings growth that far into the future. Personally, I prefer investments that pay me back in eight years or less, but in some cases with a very predictable business, I might be willing to accept a 10-year time until payback. Additionally, I would look to sell if the time-until-payback exceeded 16 years in most cases, and I would likely never hold onto a stock if the time-until-payback was over 20 years because I don't think it's possible to predict that far into the future. Each investor will have to decide what time until payback they are willing to accept for each business, but having a solid number to reference when making that determination can be very useful.

When I calculate Equifax's time until payback, I get about 14 years, assuming we have one recession during that time period. (Recessions don't affect Equifax too much, but EPS did decline -12% during the 2009 recession, so they do have some effect). If an investor was really in it for the long term and only cared about the business and wanted to ignore market sentiment altogether, 14 years is about what it would take to earn an amount equal to their initial investment if the next cycle is similar to the previous one based solely on the business performance. Given the long history of the Equifax's business and its necessity for the credit economy to work, it might not be completely unreasonable to forecast out 14 years into the future. I feel pretty confident that Equifax will probably still be around then, but it's too long for me to wait for an investment to pay for itself.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Equifax is a solid business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out two years to January 2022, we can expect to add $26.96 to Equifax's current price. That gives us a price estimate two years from now of $181.48 using today's 27.57 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -31% of its value and produce a price of $125.22, which is significantly below where the stock trades at today.

So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock after trading out of it. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -31% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, we could expect the price to fall much more than that based on past cycles.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of the stock today.

My current suggestion is that owners of Equifax who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) until Equifax's stock price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. They should also have a strategy in place that identifies the next recession in a timely manner so they can move to cash if it looks like a recession is imminent. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Equifax shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money.

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with many other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.