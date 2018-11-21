Fed keeps eye on coronavirus

According to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Fed is also "closely monitoring" the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now been officially named COVID-19. While the outbreak could "lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," he stopped short of saying the outbreak had changed the Fed's baseline outlook for the U.S. economy, or the expectation among many members of the FOMC that rates will remain on hold this year.

Mobile World Congress officially canceled

With swaths of individual companies pulling out of the exhibition over the past week, the GSMA telecoms association that hosts the get-together has called off the Feb. 24-27 event. Fears over the coronavirus outbreak were to blame despite assurances from local and national health officials that it would have been safe to hold it. The Mobile World Congress draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona and is known as the year's biggest event for the telecom industry.

Fresh tensions over Sprint takeover terms

Just when it looked like the deal was done, the merger of Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) is again in question. Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), the parent company of T-Mobile U.S., is pressing to renegotiate the terms of the takeover, as the shares and performance of Sprint have deteriorated since the deal was announced, sources told the Financial Times. The move is opposed by Sprint's controlling shareholder, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) of Japan, according to people close to its chairman Masayoshi Son.

Tesla acknowledged 'health epidemics' as risk in filing

Although at the end of January the company played down the effect the coronavirus will have on its operations, Tesla’s (TSLA) 2019 10-K filing said the epidemic’s effect on global supply chains is unknown if the epidemic persists for an extended period of time. In the filing's risk factors section, it said expenses and delays “could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition.”

Royal Caribbean tallies virus 2020 EPS effect

The cruise line has canceled a total of 18 sailings in southeast Asia and modified several itineraries, causing an estimated impact on its FY2020 financial performance of about 65 cents per share. Royal Caribbean (RCL) said if the company were to cancel all of its remaining sailings in Asia through the end of April — which is not currently planned — it would hurt 2020 financial performance by an additional 55 cents per share.

Euro hits weakest level since 2017

Worries about the European economy emerged on Wednesday as the euro fell to its weakest level against the dollar since 2017. On top of a weakened economy, impacts from the coronavirus are likely to send Germany into recession, while Deutsche Bank (DB) expects to post a contraction in the fourth quarter. Also weighing on sentiment is a lingering succession battle at the top of the German government, a slump in eurozone industrial output and fears about the financial health of Italy.

Chinese officers charged in Equifax hack

The United States has charged four Chinese military officers with the hacking of major credit reporting agency Equifax (EFX) in 2017 and making off with sensitive personal data on about 145M Americans. "The U.S. government doesn't normally bring criminal charges against members of another country's military or intelligence services outside of the U.S.," according to U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr. But there are exceptions in cases of "indiscriminate theft of vast amounts of sensitive personal data of civilians."