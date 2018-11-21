Listen on the go! Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day, and by 10:00 a.m. every Saturday, on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
Stocks wavered between small gains and losses before finishing mostly higher Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at new all-time highs, following strong earnings from Nvidia and a late-day report that the Trump administration was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks. Investors did lean defensively, however, as shown by gains in the Treasury market and leadership from the real estate and utilities sectors, perhaps as a precaution in front of the three-day weekend. But despite continued increases in coronavirus cases in China, stocks still secured back-to-back weekly gains, with the Dow Jones index rising 1%, the S&P 500 adding 1.6%, and the Nasdaq rallying 2.2%.
According to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Fed is also "closely monitoring" the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now been officially named COVID-19. While the outbreak could "lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," he stopped short of saying the outbreak had changed the Fed's baseline outlook for the U.S. economy, or the expectation among many members of the FOMC that rates will remain on hold this year.
Mobile World Congress officially canceled
With swaths of individual companies pulling out of the exhibition over the past week, the GSMA telecoms association that hosts the get-together has called off the Feb. 24-27 event. Fears over the coronavirus outbreak were to blame despite assurances from local and national health officials that it would have been safe to hold it. The Mobile World Congress draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona and is known as the year's biggest event for the telecom industry.
Fresh tensions over Sprint takeover terms
Just when it looked like the deal was done, the merger of Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) is again in question. Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), the parent company of T-Mobile U.S., is pressing to renegotiate the terms of the takeover, as the shares and performance of Sprint have deteriorated since the deal was announced, sources told the Financial Times. The move is opposed by Sprint's controlling shareholder, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) of Japan, according to people close to its chairman Masayoshi Son.
Tesla acknowledged 'health epidemics' as risk in filing
Although at the end of January the company played down the effect the coronavirus will have on its operations, Tesla’s (TSLA) 2019 10-K filing said the epidemic’s effect on global supply chains is unknown if the epidemic persists for an extended period of time. In the filing's risk factors section, it said expenses and delays “could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition.”
Royal Caribbean tallies virus 2020 EPS effect
The cruise line has canceled a total of 18 sailings in southeast Asia and modified several itineraries, causing an estimated impact on its FY2020 financial performance of about 65 cents per share. Royal Caribbean (RCL) said if the company were to cancel all of its remaining sailings in Asia through the end of April — which is not currently planned — it would hurt 2020 financial performance by an additional 55 cents per share.
Euro hits weakest level since 2017
Worries about the European economy emerged on Wednesday as the euro fell to its weakest level against the dollar since 2017. On top of a weakened economy, impacts from the coronavirus are likely to send Germany into recession, while Deutsche Bank (DB) expects to post a contraction in the fourth quarter. Also weighing on sentiment is a lingering succession battle at the top of the German government, a slump in eurozone industrial output and fears about the financial health of Italy.
Chinese officers charged in Equifax hack
The United States has charged four Chinese military officers with the hacking of major credit reporting agency Equifax (EFX) in 2017 and making off with sensitive personal data on about 145M Americans. "The U.S. government doesn't normally bring criminal charges against members of another country's military or intelligence services outside of the U.S.," according to U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr. But there are exceptions in cases of "indiscriminate theft of vast amounts of sensitive personal data of civilians."
U.S. Indices
Dow +1.1% to 29,398. S&P 500 +1.6% to 3,380. Nasdaq +2.2% to 9,731. Russell 2000 +1.8% to 1,687. CBOE Volatility Index -11.6% to 13.68.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +0.5%. Utilities +1.8%. Financials +0.6%. Telecom +1.3%. Healthcare +0.7%. Industrials +1.1%. Information Technology +1.8%. Materials +0.7%. Energy +1.1%. Consumer Discretionary +2.8%.
World Indices
London -0.8% to 7,409. France +0.7% to 6,069. Germany +1.7% to 13,744. Japan -0.6% to 23,688. China +1.4% to 2,917. Hong Kong +1.5% to 27,816. India +0.3% to 41,258.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +3.6% to $52.19/bbl. Gold +1.2% to $1,587.2/oz. Natural Gas -0.7% to 1.845. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.1% to 130.98.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -1.01%. USD/JPY +0.05%. GBP/USD +1.22%. Bitcoin +5.6%. Litecoin +11.6%. Ethereum +27.1%. Ripple +21.2%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Genprex (GNPX) +263%. Neurobo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) +86%. BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) +85%. Sprint Corp (S) +76%. PAVmed (PAVM) +70%.
Top Stock Losers
Myomo (MYO) -63%. Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) -60%. LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) -47%. Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) -38%. Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) -36%.
