Buffett-Style Free Cash Analysis Of Dividend Aristocrat: Chevron

Buffett-style Free Cash Flow Analysis of Chevron illustrates how the company value may begin to entice investors in the not too distant future.

An industry outlook: Chevron may have further to fall as global demand wanes and supplies increase.

Chevron (CVX) may have a bit further to fall due to a deteriorating industry outlook but holds consistent, rising dividend appeal for the long-term, income-oriented investor. Our target entry price is $99, which would provide a yield on investment of 5.2%.

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has paid a rising dividend (with increases every year) for at least 25 consecutive years. When a company cuts its dividend (or fails to increase it) in any given year, it falls off the list and cannot get back in this elite company again for 25 years. An example of a widely owned company that fell off the list is General Electric (GE) after management decided it needed to cut the dividend to preserve capital for operations and to lessen its need for additional debt.

Company Overview

CVX is an integrated oil and gas company with upstream (exploration and production) midstream (pipelines, storage and refining) and downstream (marketing/retail) operations.

The company will probably generate another single-digit increase in production in 2020 with its moderate capital expenditure plan. Due to the pricing outlook (covered in Industry Outlook section below) for the coming year, I expect CVX revenues to fall slightly year-over-year.

The company plans to increase production, mainly in its Permian Basin operations, and may consider acquisitions if prices relative to long-term potential value becomes favorable. Management seems to have a knack (and the cash flow) to seize opportunities when the short-term outlook is dire. That is a positive trait in terms of capital allocation. Future growth and long-term success in the energy industry is often determined by the capital allocation strategy and CVX is top tier in this regard.

I explained the benefits of integration in my earlier Exxon Mobil (XOM) article and the same principles apply to CVX.

Industry Outlook

The Chinese economy is likely to slow in the first and second quarters of 2020 because of the extent to which the country is fighting the spread of the coronavirus. The number of infected and fatalities have already exceeded those of the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) of 2003. That outbreak was labeled the first pandemic of the century. There were 8,096 infections and 774 fatalities after spreading to 26 countries. It lasted from November 2002 until it was finally contained in July 2003 through isolation and quarantines, similar to steps being implemented with the current outbreak.

By comparison, the coronavirus was first detected on December 31, 2019 and has infected more than 60,000 people, mostly in China. The official count of fatalities is 1,370 and climbing daily as the disease has spread to at least 27 countries outside mainland China. We are still relatively early in this pandemic, in terms of getting the spread of the disease under control, so those numbers will probably rise significantly over the next few months.

Many companies, both Chinese and foreign multinationals, such as Starbucks (SBUX), Apple (AAPL), Foxconn and Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) have closed offices, factories and stores in much of China. Airlines, including, American (AAL), United (UAL) and Delta (DAL) have discontinued flights to and from the China mainland, recently extending the action into late April, and others are following suit.

A sudden, sharp increase in new cases and deaths is adding to concerns over global growth prospects and demand for oil. On February 13th alone, there were 14,840 new cases reported, bringing into doubt previous reports that the peak in cases and deaths were near.

“Hubei province’s Thursday tally of 242 deaths included 135 patients who had only been clinically diagnosed with the coronavirus. It didn’t count any earlier deaths that had only been clinically diagnosed.”

Statements like the one above also bring into question what the real fatality rate has been thus far.

Factories in Hubei province have been told by officials to delay reopening until at least February 21.

On the supply side of the equation, “EIA forecasts inventories will build by 0.6 million b/d in the first half of the year because of slow oil demand growth and strong non-OPEC oil supply growth.”

“EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production will average 13.2 million b/d in 2020, up 1.0 million b/d from 2019, and then rise to 13.6 million b/d in 2021.” The EIA (U.S. Energy Information Agency) Short-Term Energy Outlook forecasts a strong rise in U.S. oil production in 2020 right when the world does not need it. But the U.S. is not the only place where oil production is expected to increase.

Production increases are also projected in Canada and Brazil. “The report, written by a team led by Garbis Iradian, IIF chief economist for the Middle East and North Africa, forecasts world oil production to expand by 1.9 million barrels of oil a day in 2020 versus 2019.”

Demand shrinking and supply growing does not portend well for the price of oil, at least in the first half of 2020.

Dividend History

The most recent dividend increase by CVX was 8.4%, the 5-year average dividend growth rate is only 2.49% but the 10-year average is 5.99%. My expectation for dividend growth over the next five years is about 3.5%.

The current forward yield is 4.6% with a dividend of $5.16 per year. The payout ratio approximates 75% (on and adjusted earnings basis).

CVX was able to not only maintain its dividend through the financial crisis of 2008 and the collapse in oil prices of 2015 but increase them consistently in spite of a difficult operating environment. This is important now because the industry may be about to enter another such difficult environment in 2020.

Buffett-Style Free Cash Flow Analysis

First, we need some inputs before we can start the calculations:

Market Price Per Share = $112.04

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $33,988,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $30,233,000,000

Working Capital = $3,755,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $25,056,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 1,900,400,000

Next, we need to adjust the market price (Wall Street) for the company’s use of debt (excessive or reasonable). We do this using our Sherlock Debt Divisor.

The debt divisor rewards companies that use leverage judiciously by lowering the price; while, for companies that use what our algorithm considers excessive (or potentially dangerous in times of economic contraction), it raises the price that is used in calculating our other ratios.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/(Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $112.04 - (($3,755,000,000- $25,056,000,000)/ 1,900,400,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $112.04 - ($-11.21) = $123.25

Wall Street Analysis of CVX

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $123.25

Net Income per diluted share = $13,264,000,000/1,900,400,000

= $6.80

Depreciation per diluted share = $18,041,000,000/1,900,400,000

= $9.49

Capital Spending per diluted share = $13,897,000,000/1,900,400,000

= $7.31

$6.80 + $9.49 - $7.31 = $8.98

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $123.25/$8.98 = 13.72

A ratio under 15 is considered excellent by the algorithm and our Friedrich Legend (just click on the link and scroll down).

For those who may question the power of this foundational ratio, please consider reading our 60-year back test.

With fundamentals for the industry deteriorating, as in the case of XOM, I would wait for the price to come down at least 10% more before considering an entry in this stock.

Main Street Analysis of CVX

Here, we want to determine how well CVX is allocating capital to create additional free cash flows for future growth. For this we use FROIC, FCF (free cash flow) Return On Invested Capital. It is very similar to the traditional return on invested capital ratio except that the FCF calculation is different in that we eliminate annual changes in balance sheet items because these vary little over the long term and we are really interested in just the things that are sustainable and completely within the control of management. This method ignores one-time events and focuses on operational efficiency as opposed to accounting efficiency.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $13,264,000,000/1,900,400,000

= $6.80

Depreciation per diluted share = $18,041,000,000/1,900,400,000

= $9.49

Capital Spending per diluted share = $13,897,000,000/1,900,400,000

= $7.31

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = -8%

(($6.80 + $9.49) (92%)) - $7.31 =$7.67

Long-Term Debt = $25,056,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $155,841,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 1,900,400,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$7.67/$95.18 = 8.05%

FROIC = 8%

This is considered average, as is anything between 3% and 10%. FROIC needs to be above 20% to be considered excellent. But even 4% of a very large number still turns out to be relatively large.

Friedrich Algorithm Assessment of CVX

Out data files (like the one above) provide ten years worth of ratios so we can determine quality and consistency of results quickly. You can see at a glance by the amount of red in the TTM (trailing twelve months and increasing red compared to the prior year) column on the right that the fundamentals are deteriorating.

Source: Friedrich Global Research

According to the Friedrich algorithm, CVX is fairly priced but has deteriorating fundamentals. You can tell the trend in fundamentals by observing the direction of the yellow line. You can also see that the market price (Wall Street Price) of CVX is relatively insensitive to wide fluctuations in fundamentals.

Conclusion

CVX is great for dividend investors who have the patience to hold off buying until the stock drops to bargain territory. This strategy generates a much higher yield on investment and reduces the downside risks typically associated with stocks in general.

The relative lack of price volatility provides an almost bond-like underpinning to income-oriented portfolios. But it also reduces much of the long-term appreciation potential available from growth investing.

We think that CVX has a bit further to fall before it becomes an excellent investment for the long-term, buy-and-hold rising dividend investor.

An entry price of $99 would provide a yield on investment of 5.2%. We believe that price should be achieved by the trough of the current cycle.

At Friedrich Global Research, we stick to the numbers. We do analysis like what you saw in this article, but for 20,000 stocks from 36 counties around the world. We also provide model portfolios ranging from ultra conservative to aggressive growth, so you can apply our research to your investing easily. Interested? Go here to sign up today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.



Mark Bern, CFA, and Mycroft Friedrich collaborate on the Friedrich Global Research marketplace offering