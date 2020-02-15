PhosAgro: Higher Production Rates Now Need To Meet Higher Fertilizer Prices

PhosAgro (OTC:PHOJY), a phosphate-based fertilizer producer, reported strong production results for Q4 2019. The company shows spectacular resilience amid low fertilizer prices, being able to increase production while competitors are forced to reduce it because of unfavorable market conditions. Thus, I continue to consider PhosAgro as one of the top picks in the Russian stock market and the fertilizer sector.

Q4 Operational Results Highlights

Fertilizer production in Q4 2019 increased by 2.8% year-over-year to 2,358 thousand tonnes. Fertilizer and feed phosphate production in 2019 increased by 6.1% year-on-year to a record-high 9,521 thousand tonnes.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Sales volumes of phosphate fertilizers in Q4 2019 are up 16.6% Y-o-Y to 1,738 thousand tonnes. In annual terms, phosphate-based fertilizer sales volumes increased by 9.4% Y-o-Y, reaching 7,255 thousand tonnes.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Sales volumes of apatite and nepheline concentrates in Q4 2019 increased by 4.6% year-on-year to 1,152 thousand tonnes. Concentrate sales in Q4 2019 increased by 12.6% to 4,446 thousand tonnes compared to the same period in 2018.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Nitrogen fertilizer sales in Q4 2019 soared by 14.5% year-over-year to 537.1 thousand tonnes and +0.1% Y-o-Y to 2,197 thousand tonnes in annual terms.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Overall, the company exhibits slow but pretty steady production growth over the past few years. Surely, the increased production certainly doesn't help market price recovery though it allows to hold and increase market exposure amid the declining production of competitors.

Market Outlook

The prices of the main phosphate-based fertilizers continued to decrease in Q4 2019 due to the end of seasonal demand in the key markets of Asia (India) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina), along with weak demand coming from the United States and Western Europe.

Source: The Agricultural Market Information System

However, PhosAgro believes that the price correction in Q4 2019 was temporary and expects fertilizer prices to increase Q1 2020 given the announced plans to reduce production in Morocco, the US, and China.

Meanwhile, the market outlook in Russia looks even more appealing to the company. In Q4 2019, domestic sales of PhosAgro grew by 15% Y-o-Y during the reporting period, supported by seasonal demand and an efficient distribution network, which allowed the company to quickly adapt to market changes. This increase in demand for phosphate-based fertilizers was largely due to the fact that farmers began stocking up on phosphate-based fertilizers in advance of field work not only for the spring but also for autumn 2020.

According to the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association (which is coincidentally led by PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev), PhosAgro remains the largest supplier in terms of the overall volume of all types of mineral fertilizers in Russia. During the economic forum in Davos, Andrey Guryev told that mineral fertilizer consumption in Russia increased by 14.5% in 2019 to 9.5 mn tonnes, with a perspective to grow by another 5-10% in 2020.

Source: DTN

This is well above the global average growth, which is expected to be around 1%. Therefore, PhosAgro has enough reasons to be a domestic-oriented company in the current market environment.

The Bottom Line

PhosAgro benefited from stable demand in key markets, which allowed it to increase production volumes and demonstrate the company's market flexibility. Despite this, negative factors in the form of a stronger rouble and lower-than-expected fertilizer prices may have a negative impact on PhosAgro's financial performance.

It should be also noted that one of the most liquid ways to buy PhosAgro shares outside Russia is in the London Stock Exchange.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHOJY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.