Meituan Dianping - China's 'Super App' For Services

Meituan Dianping "Meituan" (3690:HK) (OTCPK:MPNGY) (OTCPK:MPNGF) is the world's leading on-demand food delivery service provider and China's leading e-commerce platform for in-store dining services. Meituan is a Chinese company that aspires to be the Amazon of Services. For Meituan, their mission is "We Help People Eat Better, Live Better". Meituan, a Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)-backed company, is also the leading Chinese group buying website for locally found food delivery services, consumer products, and retail services. In addition, Meituan operates a social commerce website that offers online group discounts for movie tickets, groceries, food, restaurants, entertainment, and health/fitness sectors.

As one of the top tech companies in China based on market cap, Meituan's businesses are focused on the growth and sustainability of the On-Demand Economy. Improved operational processes and favorable consumer habits and preferences makes the success of Delivery 2.0 companies highly likely.

China has over 1,000 cities with more than 1 million people. The urban centric population centers in China's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd tier cities provide a nice mix of population density and culture to support their high volume on-demand business. Food Delivery 2.0 – making money when others struggled and turning a profit on the delivery, it turns out, is possible. Meituan has in its two most recent quarters made a profit on its food delivery business by expanding its "take rate" — the portion of transaction volumes on the platform that it can keep as revenues, hitting 14.1 percent for the third quarter of 2019, up from 13.1 percent in the same period last year.

The company reported a net profit of RMB1.3 billion during the third quarter of 2019, up from a RMB876 million profit in the previous three months, according to the company's third-quarter earnings report.

Lessons from the past. Why Now?

While many U.S. venture capital firms still remember 1999 – when Kozmo, Urbanfetch and Webvan were internet darlings in the U.S. that crashed hard - why is the food delivery business going to work now?

There are five main reasons for success:

More consumers, more flexibility - m-commerce vs. e-commerce; Evolved lifestyle for most, not a new trend for a few; Cheaper more available workers; Lean & mean operations; and Product offering fits consumer preferences.

Kozmo, Webvan and Urbanfetch were building towards the next logical step in consumer behavior, but their business models would prove to be a bit premature and overreaching.

Meituan, Ele.me (ELEME), Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) represent a few of the next generation of On-Demand service companies.

Q3 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 44.1% year-over-year to RMB27.5 billion from RMB19.1 billion for the same period of 2018. Revenues increased across all business segments.

Total gross profit increased by 109.8% year-over-year to RMB9.6 billion from RMB4.6 billion for the same period of 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 20.4% from 24.2% for the same period of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit were RMB2.3 billion and RMB1.9 billion, respectively.

Total Gross Transaction Volume (GTV) on their platform grew by 33.6% to RMB194.6 billion from RMB145.7 billion for the same period of 2018.

Market Potential

Meituan’s food delivery service, which contributes just over half of the company’s revenues according to the company's third-quarter earnings, is comfortably beating the competition — particularly in poorer cities, which is the industry’s battlefront for new user growth.

For 2020, the company said it will continue the “Food + Platform” strategy, under which it will try to improve the platform’s monetization abilities, cautiously explore new initiatives and boost synergies between new endeavors and core businesses.

Risks

Meituan's service model is sensitive to several cost inputs, the largest one being labor cost and transportation costs. With the advent of the Novel Coronavirus in China starting in December 2019, it is unclear if this will be a positive or negative for the company. With many people not wanting to leave their apartment, the virus could increase demand for food delivery. But if people aren't working due to virus-related work closures, then the amount of money to spend on services could decrease.

Summary

Meituan Dianping, China's leading e-commerce platform for services, has continued to grow rapidly and maintain dominant market positions in food delivery. In Q3 2019, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit were RMB2.3 billion and RMB1.9billion, respectively. Meituan is a profitable and growing service company, its Super App delivers an all-in-one services experience. We believe that Meituan Dianping may provide investors with an attractive vehicle to access the potential growth of e-commerce and China’s evolving On-Demand Economy.

