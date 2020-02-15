Kiplinger Hails 98 'The Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth' For February

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs showed 4.92% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price Kiplinger reliable dividend dogs stayed up to lead this pack.

Top Ten Kiplinger most reliable long-term dividend stocks on earth boasted net gains from 15.22% to 38.37% for February.

98 select dividend stocks ranged 0.53%-15.42% in annual yield and ranged -13.76% to 110.66% in annual price-target upsides per brokers calculations 2/13/20.

These most reliable dividend stocks on earth, also known as International “Dividend Aristocrats,” have raised dividends at least five straight years (Canadian firms), 10 years (EU-based firms) or 25 years (U.S. companies).

Kiplinger Investing offers "insights for investors" online. This "World's Most Reliable" list was compiled by Kiplinger in October 2018, data was updated 2/13/20.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15.22% To 38.37% Net Gains For Ten Top International Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To February 2021

Four of these ten top Kiplinger world's most reliable dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these mid-February dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 13, 2021 were:

Micro Focus International (MFGP) netted $383.71 based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends. A Beta number was not available for MFGP.

Methanex Corp. (MEOH) was projected to net $289.14, based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 85% more than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy (SU) was projected to net $287.82, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was projected to net $278.41, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% below than the market as a whole.

WPP PLC (WPP) was projected to net $278.41 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) was projected to net $268.66, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $245.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% over the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $227.32, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) was projected to net 185.23, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% more than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $152.15 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.96% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 4% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

98 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By January Target Gains

98 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By January Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top ten International Dividend Aristocrats selected 2/13/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one of two consumer defensive representatives, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) [1]. The other top ten consumer defensive stock placed fifth, British American Tobacco PLC [5].

Second place was claimed by a single technology sector member, Micro Focus International PLC [2].

Thereafter, the first of two financial services representatives emerged in third place by yield, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SKVKY) [3]. The second financial placed ninth, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [9].

In between the financials, two communications services pups placed fourth, and eighth, WPP PLC (WPP) [4] and AT&T Inc (T) [8]. Two representatives from the energy sector placed sixth and seventh, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) [6] and Exxon Mobil Corp. After that, a lone utilities sector representative placed tenth, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY) [10], to complete the Kiplinger most reliable dividend and International Aristocrats top ten by yield for February.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Dogs Showed 12.9%-28.13 Price Upsides While (31) Two Lowly Downsiders Sagged -1.01% To -3.25%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 4.92% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Most Reliable International Dividend Aristocrats To February 2021

Ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs screened 2/13/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger World's Most Reliable Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 14.28% Vs. (33) 13.61% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger most reliable dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.92% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced selection, Micro Focus International Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 38.37%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of February 13 were: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB; Micro Focus International PLC; Enagas SA; Imperial Brands PLC; and AT&T Inc., with prices ranging from $10.32 to $38.31.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of February 13 were: Enbridge Inc.; British American Tobacco PLC; Exxon Mobil Corp.; WPP PLC; and Canadian Imperial Bank of Canada, whose prices ranged from $42.02 to $83.43.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

