Alibaba Could Be A Big Winning Stock For The 2020s

Alibaba (BABA) looks like a promising growth stock for the 2020s. The company has a diversified combination of growing businesses. In fact, all four of its segments are growing at strong, double-digit percentage rates because they are all in growing markets. As a result, the company's overall revenue and earnings growth are expected to achieve double-digit gains for FY20, FY21 (consensus) and probably for additional years.

With that in mind, I see Alibaba as a stock that is likely to outperform the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 (SPY) through at least the first half of the 2020s.

Strong Segment Growth

Alibaba is achieving strong, double-digit revenue growth in all four of its business segments. The growth for the markets in each business segment should provide a tailwind for Alibaba's segment growth. Alibaba's total revenue increased 38% for Q3 2019.

The international e-commerce market is expected to increase at an annual growth rate of about 11% through 2025. Alibaba is growing its e-commerce segment at a higher rate than that. Revenue for Alibaba's core commerce business increased 38% in Q3 2019. Alibaba's revenue growth is also outpacing China's e-commerce growth of 17%. This includes customer management and commission revenue. The strong results were attributed to Alibaba's focus on increasing the amount of customers, increasing user engagement, expanding product selection, and from adding more competitive pricing to more products.

Some quarterly highlights include Lazada (Southeast Asian e-commerce business) achieving a 97% year-over-year increase in order growth, showing strong demand in general merchandise, apparel, and accessories. Taobao (China's consumer-to-consumer platform version of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) increased monthly active users by 100% year-over-year. Tmall physical goods gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 24%. Tmall Global increased GMV by 45%.

Alibaba's cloud segment increased revenue by 62% y-o-y. This segment represents the company's strongest growth. The growth in the cloud business is being driven by the need for companies to lower IT costs and because of the shift to digital business models and processes.

Over approximately the next five years, the international cloud computing market is expected to increase at an annual growth rate of 18.5%. Again, Alibaba is outpacing this already strong growth rate by a significant amount. This demonstrates the company's ability to gain market share. That is something that Alibaba can capitalize on to help drive overall revenue growth going forward.

Alibaba is growing its Digital Media/Entertainment business at a stronger pace than the market. It achieved a revenue increase of 14% in Q3 for its Digital Media/Entertainment segment, outpacing the projected annual growth rate of 13% for the Media & Entertainment market through 2025.

The company's Innovation Initiatives segment also posted a strong revenue increase of 40%. At the same time, Alibaba posted a loss in EBITDA for this segment. However, that was a result of investing in tech research and new business initiatives such as the Genie App (supports the Genie smart speaker) and Dingding (business app). If these investments are successful, it could lead to EBITDA growth in future quarters for this segment.

The important takeaway is that Alibaba is achieving stronger growth in its business segments than the markets that they are a part of. This outperformance shows how Alibaba is successfully growing market share. This is something that the company can build upon for long-term growth in the 2020s.

Valuation

Many companies with above-average growth tend to have above-average valuation levels. This is true for Alibaba on most valuation metrics. However, the stock does stand out as fairly valued on one key valuation metric, the PEG ratio.

I like to use the PEG ratio for above-average growth companies because it takes multiple years of expected future earnings growth into the calculation. For example, the five-year PEG ratio takes the forward PE ratio and divides it by five years of future expected earnings growth. So, while the forward PE for many high growth stocks typically looks high, the PEG smooths this out as multiple years of growth are factored in.

With that in mind, here's how Alibaba stacks up to its competitors:

Valuation Metric Alibaba Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forward PE 24.9 30.7 74 5-yr. PEG 1.27 1.8 2.24 Price/Sales (fwd) 8.09 9.31 3.22

Source: Table created by author with data from Seeking Alpha

Alibaba's fiscal year is different than Tencent and Amazon that have fiscal years that end in December. Alibaba's fiscal year ends in March. So, to keep the forward PE metrics close in range (within three months), I'm using Alibaba's FY21 numbers which end in March 2021 and FY20 for Tencent and Amazon since their fiscal years end in December 2020, which is still 10 months away.

Amazon has always been an outlier as far as PE ratio is concerned. So, it is helpful to add in the PEG and Price to Sales ratio for more context. Amazon does have the advantage of having the lower forward Price to Sales ratio.

However, I see the PEG ratio as the best valuation metric for these high growth companies. It is better to see the valuation smoothed out over the next five years with the PEG ratio. With that in mind, Alibaba has the lowest valuation. This is a result of Alibaba's expected annual earnings growth rate of over 20% for the next five years.

Alibaba's stock was held back a bit from the fears of the trade war over the past couple of years. Now, fears of the coronavirus are causing the stock to dip. This dip may lead to a buying opportunity for the stock. So, we'll have to keep an eye on the coronavirus situation.

Growth and Cash Flow

Alibaba's strong earnings growth has been driving strong operating cash flow growth. Operating cash flow for the past 12 months increased to $23.1 billion. This is 2.9% higher than the $22.5 billion of operating cash flow from FY19 and 15% higher than the operating cash flow from FY18.

The operating cash flow is important for Alibaba because this is what allows the company to invest back into the company (CapEx), to do acquisitions, to repay debt, and to repurchase stock.

Alibaba is currently in a high-growth phase. Therefore, BABA has been investing a lot back into the company rather than paying dividends. The company spent $4.6 billion in CapEx over the past 12 months. It also spent over $5.8 billion on acquisitions over the past two fiscal years. These investments have helped drive earnings growth.

The strong earnings growth has helped drive the stock to achieve above-average performance over the long-term. Earnings growth averaged over 20% per year in recent years, and this is expected to continue for FY21 (the company's next fiscal year which runs from April 2020 through March 2021). Given Alibaba's ability to outperform the markets that it operates in, it is likely that the company will continue growing earnings at an above-average pace beyond FY21.

The weekly chart shows that the stock currently pulled back from its 52-week high of $231. The RSI dropped from an overbought condition, but recovered a bit recently. More negative news regarding the coronavirus could cause the stock to reach an oversold level - we'll have to see. Fears of the coronavirus probably fueled the recent sell-off. The MACD (green line) looks ready to drop below the red signal line on the weekly chart. If the MACD declines through the red signal line, this could confirm a negative change in trend. Money flow (CMF) began to drop from a peak level, indicating that more selling could continue.

This could be the start of a larger correction for Alibaba's stock. I would wait to see how it plays out. There might be a better entry point on an oversold condition coming up. The stock has a history of having sharp sell-offs and this might be the beginning of next one.

Long-Term Investment Outlook

While Alibaba's valuation is fair according the PEG ratio, I think a better buying opportunity could present itself if the current sell-off in the stock continues. We'll have to keep an eye on it. I'll be looking for an oversold condition and then a confirmation of a trend change back to positive.

With the company growing revenue at a stronger pace than the markets that Alibaba operates in, the company looks like it has a good chance to continue its outperformance for the long-term. The biggest long-term risk for Alibaba is increased competition that could take market share away. Another risk could be unfavorable tariffs, which could have a negative effect on Alibaba's revenue. However, Alibaba is already showing that it can dominate in e-commerce. So, the company could gain more of a dominant position in the cloud business as well. The cloud segment is growing at the fastest pace as compared to Alibaba's other business segments.

With Alibaba already established as the largest retailer and cloud provider in China, there is plenty of growth ahead as the company grows globally, building on its current success. With earnings growing over 20% per year for the foreseeable future, the stock has a decent chance of doubling within about 4 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.