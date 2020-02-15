Seeking Alpha
Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 16

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Auburn National Bancorporation

(AUBN)

3/9

3/25

0.25

0.255

2.00%

1.80%

19

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

2/27

3/31

0.5025

0.5375

6.97%

3.88%

13

CSX Corp.

(CSX)

2/27

3/13

0.24

0.26

8.33%

1.31%

16

Equity LifeStyle Properties

(ELS)

3/26

4/10

0.30625

0.3425

11.84%

1.82%

16

Jack Henry & Associates

(JKHY)

2/28

3/19

0.4

0.43

7.50%

1.00%

30

Moody's Corp.

(MCO)

2/24

3/18

0.5

0.56

12.00%

0.81%

11

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

2/27

3/11

0.37

0.375

1.35%

4.93%

20

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

3/12

3/31

0.575

0.6

4.35%

3.04%

16

Primerica Inc.

(PRI)

2/21

3/16

0.34

0.4

17.65%

1.17%

11

Robert Half International Inc.

(RHI)

2/24

3/16

0.31

0.34

9.68%

2.26%

17

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

3/13

3/30

0.76

0.9

18.42%

2.62%

34

United Parcel Service Inc.

(UPS)

2/24

3/10

0.96

1.01

5.21%

3.81%

11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 17

Markets closed in observance of President’s Day

Tuesday February 18 (Ex-Div 2/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

CenterPoint Energy

(CNP)

3/12

0.29

27.18

4.20%

15

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

3/2

0.5

163.31

1.20%

43

Littelfuse Inc.

(LFUS)

3/5

0.48

184.73

1.00%

10

Microsoft Corp.

(MSFT)

3/12

0.51

185.35

1.10%

18

Southside Bancshares

(SBSI)

3/5

0.31

36.21

3.40%

25

Wednesday February 19 (Ex-Div 2/20)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Avista Corp.

(AVA)

3/13

0.405

52.01

3.10%

18

Cummins Inc.

(CMI)

3/5

1.311

166.78

3.20%

14

Hershey Company

(HSY)

3/16

0.773

160.34

1.90%

10

Hawkins Inc.

(HWKN)

3/6

0.2325

42.95

2.10%

16

International Paper Co.

(IP)

3/16

0.5125

43.19

4.70%

10

KLA Corp.

(KLAC)

3/5

0.85

176.28

1.90%

10

Macerich Company

(MAC)

3/3

0.75

22.84

13.10%

10

Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP)

3/6

0.367

109.36

1.30%

19

PPG Industries Inc.

(PPG)

3/12

0.51

120.15

1.70%

48

Thursday February 20 (Ex-Div 2/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Assurant Inc.

(AIZ)

3/16

0.63

142.52

1.80%

16

Atmos Energy

(ATO)

3/9

0.575

120.45

1.90%

36

Northrop Grumman

(NOC)

3/11

1.32

370.94

1.40%

16

Primerica Inc.

(PRI)

3/16

0.4

136.84

1.20%

11

Snap-on Inc.

(SNA)

3/10

1.08

156.26

2.80%

10

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

3/10

0.35

98.17

1.40%

10

Friday February 21 (Ex-Div 2/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

3/10

0.95

150.13

2.50%

57

Moody's Corp.

(MCO)

3/18

0.56

277.83

0.80%

11

Nordson Corp.

(NDSN)

3/10

0.38

177.49

0.90%

56

Robert Half International Inc.

(RHI)

3/16

0.34

60.2

2.30%

17

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

(SMG)

3/10

0.58

121.52

1.90%

10

Steris plc

(STE)

3/26

0.37

168.51

0.90%

15

United Parcel Service Inc.

(UPS)

3/10

1.01

105.95

3.80%

11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

(AMTD)

2/19

0.31

2.5%

A.O. Smith Corp.

(AOS)

2/18

0.24

2.2%

Artesian Resources

(ARTNA)

2/21

0.2496

2.7%

AptarGroup Inc.

(ATR)

2/19

0.36

1.2%

Brown & Brown Inc.

(BRO)

2/19

0.085

0.7%

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

2/20

1.03

2.9%

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

2/20

0.53

2.9%

Costco Wholesale

(COST)

2/21

0.65

0.8%

California Water Service

(CWT)

2/21

0.2125

1.5%

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

2/18

0.145

3.9%

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

2/18

0.1275

4.2%

Franklin Electric Co.

(FELE)

2/20

0.155

1.0%

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

(FIBK)

2/20

0.34

3.4%

Hasbro Inc.

(HAS)

2/18

0.68

2.8%

Heritage Financial Corp.

(HFWA)

2/20

0.2

3.0%

Hormel Foods Corp.

(HRL)

2/18

0.2325

1.9%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

(JBHT)

2/21

0.27

0.9%

Alliant Energy Corp.

(LNT)

2/18

0.38

2.6%

Procter & Gamble Co.

(PG)

2/18

0.7459

2.4%

Starbucks Corp.

(SBUX)

2/21

0.41

1.8%

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

2/18

0.12

4.4%

Tompkins Financial Corp.

(TMP)

2/18

0.52

2.4%

Unum Group

(UNM)

2/21

0.285

3.8%

Washington Federal Inc.

(WAFD)

2/21

0.22

2.5%

Xilinx Inc.

(XLNX)

2/20

0.37

1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.