Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of February 16

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 3/9 3/25 0.25 0.255 2.00% 1.80% 19 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 2/27 3/31 0.5025 0.5375 6.97% 3.88% 13 CSX Corp. (CSX) 2/27 3/13 0.24 0.26 8.33% 1.31% 16 Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 3/26 4/10 0.30625 0.3425 11.84% 1.82% 16 Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 2/28 3/19 0.4 0.43 7.50% 1.00% 30 Moody's Corp. (MCO) 2/24 3/18 0.5 0.56 12.00% 0.81% 11 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 2/27 3/11 0.37 0.375 1.35% 4.93% 20 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 3/12 3/31 0.575 0.6 4.35% 3.04% 16 Primerica Inc. (PRI) 2/21 3/16 0.34 0.4 17.65% 1.17% 11 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 2/24 3/16 0.31 0.34 9.68% 2.26% 17 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 3/13 3/30 0.76 0.9 18.42% 2.62% 34 United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 2/24 3/10 0.96 1.01 5.21% 3.81% 11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 17

Markets closed in observance of President’s Day

Tuesday February 18 (Ex-Div 2/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 3/12 0.29 27.18 4.20% 15 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 3/2 0.5 163.31 1.20% 43 Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 3/5 0.48 184.73 1.00% 10 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 3/12 0.51 185.35 1.10% 18 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 3/5 0.31 36.21 3.40% 25

Wednesday February 19 (Ex-Div 2/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avista Corp. (AVA) 3/13 0.405 52.01 3.10% 18 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 3/5 1.311 166.78 3.20% 14 Hershey Company (HSY) 3/16 0.773 160.34 1.90% 10 Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 3/6 0.2325 42.95 2.10% 16 International Paper Co. (IP) 3/16 0.5125 43.19 4.70% 10 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 3/5 0.85 176.28 1.90% 10 Macerich Company (MAC) 3/3 0.75 22.84 13.10% 10 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 3/6 0.367 109.36 1.30% 19 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 3/12 0.51 120.15 1.70% 48

Thursday February 20 (Ex-Div 2/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 3/16 0.63 142.52 1.80% 16 Atmos Energy (ATO) 3/9 0.575 120.45 1.90% 36 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 3/11 1.32 370.94 1.40% 16 Primerica Inc. (PRI) 3/16 0.4 136.84 1.20% 11 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 3/10 1.08 156.26 2.80% 10 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 3/10 0.35 98.17 1.40% 10

Friday February 21 (Ex-Div 2/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3/10 0.95 150.13 2.50% 57 Moody's Corp. (MCO) 3/18 0.56 277.83 0.80% 11 Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 3/10 0.38 177.49 0.90% 56 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 3/16 0.34 60.2 2.30% 17 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 3/10 0.58 121.52 1.90% 10 Steris plc (STE) 3/26 0.37 168.51 0.90% 15 United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 3/10 1.01 105.95 3.80% 11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 2/19 0.31 2.5% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 2/18 0.24 2.2% Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 2/21 0.2496 2.7% AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 2/19 0.36 1.2% Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 2/19 0.085 0.7% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 2/20 1.03 2.9% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/20 0.53 2.9% Costco Wholesale (COST) 2/21 0.65 0.8% California Water Service (CWT) 2/21 0.2125 1.5% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 2/18 0.145 3.9% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 2/18 0.1275 4.2% Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 2/20 0.155 1.0% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 2/20 0.34 3.4% Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 2/18 0.68 2.8% Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 2/20 0.2 3.0% Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 2/18 0.2325 1.9% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 2/21 0.27 0.9% Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 2/18 0.38 2.6% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 2/18 0.7459 2.4% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 2/21 0.41 1.8% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 2/18 0.12 4.4% Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 2/18 0.52 2.4% Unum Group (UNM) 2/21 0.285 3.8% Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 2/21 0.22 2.5% Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 2/20 0.37 1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

