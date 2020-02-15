Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 9

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 2/27 3/31 0.16 0.18 12.50% 1.06% 9 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 4/2 4/22 0.35 0.36 2.86% 3.07% 10 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 2/21 2/28 0.13 0.25 92.31% 1.60% 8 Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 2/25 3/18 2.46 2.66 8.13% 1.64% 6 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 3/30 4/20 0.23 0.25 8.70% 2.17% 8 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 9/15 9/30 0.275 0.3 9.09% 1.24% 8 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 2/28 3/16 0.235 0.255 8.51% 4.17% 8 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 3/2 3/19 0.085 0.095 11.76% 1.26% 10 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 2/24 3/19 0.25 0.28 12.00% 4.26% 7 Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 2/21 3/3 0.41 0.42 2.44% 3.24% 10 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 3/13 4/3 0.5 0.52 4.00% 3.09% 6 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 2/21 3/5 0.585 0.595 1.71% 3.72% 7 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 3/30 4/15 0.185 0.215 16.22% 1.63% 7 Terex Corp. (TEX) 3/5 3/19 0.11 0.12 9.09% 1.87% 8 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 2/25 3/10 0.31 0.34 9.68% 0.93% 7 Western Union Company (WU) 3/16 3/31 0.2 0.225 12.50% 3.43% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday February 17

Markets closed in observance of President’s Day

Tuesday February 18 (Ex-Div 2/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) 3/12 0.4025 58.9 2.70% 7 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 3/5 0.44 76.42 2.30% 9 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 3/10 0.3825 49.76 3.10% 5 Griffon Corp. (GFF) 3/19 0.075 20.55 1.40% 9 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13 0.205 44.9 5.50% 9 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 3/4 0.12 16.15 3.00% 5

Wednesday February 19 (Ex-Div 2/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) 3/13 0.5 42.6 4.60% 5 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 3/18 0.3 51.47 2.30% 5 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 3/6 0.68 322.56 0.90% 6 ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 3/6 0.54 96.21 2.30% 7 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 3/6 0.46 93.3 1.90% 7 Timken Company (TKR) 3/4 0.28 54.09 2.00% 6

Thursday February 20 (Ex-Div 2/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 2/28 0.25 62.33 1.60% 8 HNI Corp. (HNI) 3/2 0.305 37.95 3.20% 9 Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 3/6 0.1375 10.56 5.20% 6 MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 3/6 0.2 118.01 0.70% 9 Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 3/3 0.42 51.81 3.20% 10 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 3/5 0.595 64.02 3.80% 7

Friday February 21 (Ex-Div 2/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brunswick Corp. (BC) 3/13 0.24 64.93 1.50% 7 CDW Corp. (CDW) 3/10 0.38 138.29 1.10% 7 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 3/19 0.28 19.71 5.70% 7 PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 3/17 0.52 20.95 9.90% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 2/18 0.1875 2.2% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 2/21 0.25 2.9% Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) 2/24 0.3 12.0% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 2/24 0.14 1.9% Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 2/19 0.22 2.8% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) 2/24 0.175 1.1% Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) 2/20 0.22 1.2% EPR Properties (EPR) 2/18 0.375 6.4% First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 2/21 0.25 3.2% First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 2/21 0.22 3.1% FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 2/19 0.21 1.6% German American Bancorp (GABC) 2/20 0.19 2.2% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 2/18 0.27 3.9% GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 2/21 0.48 11.1% Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 2/21 0.22 2.4% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 2/18 0.325 2.2% Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 2/21 0.14 3.9% Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 2/19 0.13 4.4% Hexcel Corporation (HXL) 2/21 0.17 0.9% Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 2/20 0.25 1.8% Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 2/24 0.18 2.9% Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 2/20 0.0525 1.7% NiSource Inc. (NI) 2/20 0.21 2.8% OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) 2/19 0.17 2.9% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 2/20 0.62 2.8% People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 2/18 0.14 2.0% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 2/19 0.3 3.4% SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 2/21 0.095 1.8% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 2/24 0.2 1.6% Service Properties Trust (SVC) 2/20 0.54 9.6% USD Partners LP (USDP) 2/19 0.37 14.7% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 2/18 0.4714 8.3% WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 2/21 0.12 1.2% West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) 2/19 0.21 3.5% Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 2/20 0.28 1.7% Zions Bancorp Inc. (ZION) 2/20 0.34 2.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

