Building Your Own ETF Portfolio: A Case Study (Podcast Transcript)

On the latest Let's Talk ETFs, host Jonathan Liss takes a break from the usual expert interview format to help his friend build her own ETF portfolio.

Unlike with mutual funds, ETFs are fully transparent and easy to research, meaning investors know exactly what they are getting with each fund they add to their portfolio.

One of the best things about exchange-traded funds is how compatible they are with a do-it-yourself ethos.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: A few notes for this episode of Let’s Talk ETFs. I use several key tools at seekingalpha.com, mostly our ETF screener, which you can find by typing the words ETF screener into the search bar at the top of the site. I also use or ETF quote pages extensively, including several parts of those pages that are available for Seeking Alpha premium subscribers. Premium currently offers a two-week free trial, so go and check that out now if you haven’t yet. Also, all disclosures happen within the podcast as we mentioned specific fund names, but just a reminder, I am currently long QQQ, FIW, CIBR, and VNQ. And as always, nothing said on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.

Finally, the next episode of this show will be in two weeks on Wednesday, February 26, wishing all of our listeners a great Presidents Day holiday.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of January 21, 2020. Alright. We are back for a special edition of Let’s Talk ETFs. I’m going to do something different today. Instead of talking to an industry expert, I have a good friend of mine here and I’ve been giving her some advice, obviously I’m not a professional, she understands that…

Participant [P]: He is not a professional.

JL: She’s making all the decisions here, but, you know…

P: I am my own women.

JL: Yes (laughter).

We are Americans, we like to do things ourselves. We don’t like to pay advisers if we can keep the money ourselves and so helping her find ETFs to achieve her financial objectives here. So, just to kind of give a little bit of background, you had these two chunks of money that you came into and your objective was one of them you wanted to put in to risk your assets, because you didn’t need it for how much time?

P: I wanted it to be long-term savings basically for retirement. And I’m currently 36 years old.

JL: 36. So, we’re talking about let’s say 30 years or longer, long period of time and then you had a second amount of money that you were going to possibly need in the next couple of years.

P: Yes. So, the second chunk of money. So, I think the way we had broken it down was it was about $230,000 in the beginning and that we’re looking at for a 30-year period and now we’re talking about $180,000 that’s the second installment of inheritance and that piece of money we want to divide. So that about half of it will be available to us in three to four years from now, should we want to do an addition on our house.

JL: Okay.

P: And half of it will be a long-term investment. We’re not certain we want to do an addition on our house, but we do want to have that money available should we choose to.

JL: Sure, should something else come up also you want to have it split between different assets that are unlikely to be correlated to each other, so that if there’s a big sell-off in the stock market and bond prices go up, first of all that portion of your portfolio is actually gaining to offset some of those losses, but also the assumption is that the betas will be quite different than something like the S&P 500 and that the standard deviations, the dry downs you’ll see on those positions will be much more manageable so you could sleep well at night should you actually need that money, you don’t have to worry about losing 50% of the value or something.

P: Absolutely.

JL: We last said in August, roughly five months ago, when you were starting out this process and the decisions I think that you had come to were that you were going to put the largest chunk of it in a couple of core holdings and then buy a bunch of satellite funds also. So, your core holdings in terms of position sizes were QQQ, the NASDAQ 100, loaded up on those really large successful in terms of market returns biggest American companies last companies that still produce anything, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and the performance on that is obviously…

P: Also the Vanguard.

JL: …continue to be quite good right. Then you also put another chunk of money into VEA, the Vanguard FTSE Developed Market, and again that’s everything ex-US, Europe and developed Asia so places like Japan, Australia, Singapore in addition to developed European countries. So, pretty much all of Western Europe you also took a hold in emerging markets fund, IEMG, which is the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets Fund that - one is much lower cost than EEM, has more holdings also. So, it’s a better alternative there and then you also had taken positions in a couple of satellite holdings that either you felt were good trends. So, I see you’ve got cyber security here, the ticker on that is CIBR. That is a fund I’m long also. You have First Trust Water (FIW), another fund I own. You also have KWEB, The KraneShares CSI China Internet, and that one is 39% in five months. So, well done there.

And then you have a couple of what I label as ESG type funds or socially responsible investing, not to mix those two terms up too much, but you took NACP, the impact shares, NAACP Minority ETF and the Spider SSGA Gender Diversity Fund, ticker symbol SHE, and those are fairly small positions, but my understanding of how those indexes are constructed is that they look at the corporate make-up of or corporate governance of companies listed in the U.S. in the case of SHE, it would be looking for companies that have x percent of their corporate governors being female, I don't know if it is 50% or what the actual cut-off is. It’s probably…

P: I forget. I looked into it.

JL: And then the NACP fund, which is the minority diversity one I assume, is the same thing, but just with hiring of minorities in terms of their corporate governance and then you also have one other fund, which I think we would or you have two other funds here actually. One is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), that’s a nice diversifier in terms of those betas because it’s REITs and then you also have BAR, which is the lowest cost physical gold fund on the market.

When we spoke in August, I think there was a feeling that the yield curve had just invented and there was a high likelihood that U.S. and other places were headed towards recession or much slower growth. Since then, there has been good news on the trade front in terms of U.S. China. There has been good news in other places; just today the U.S. and France backed off on hitting each other with all kinds of additional tariffs, and generally speaking, the economic numbers that have come in have been solid; there’s not really an indication that the U.S. will be in a recession in the next 12 months and so definitely still makes sense to have some diversifier with physical metals. That catches us up to where we are today.

P: Do we want to talk about the two orders I have been?

JL: Yes. Okay. So, there were two other positions you had put in. I guess it was in August.

P: I change them again. I changed them a couple of times to try to put in an order and that would work, but it never…

JL: Never caught. So, you used to limit order not to market orders, which is generally recommended in case there is some kind of weird flash crash or weird behavior you don't necessarily want to get filled at a market order because it will fill at any price that’s trading at that second. However, the downside with limit orders is, if you put them in below the current price or even just may be slightly above it, the price moves up before you hit go on the order, the position can never fail and so that was the case on both SPLV and VXF. So, whatever price you put in August, which was around the price it was trading at that time.

P: In August, I might have put it in at market, do you think?

JL: No. If you put it in a market or it would have been felt, but you might have a limit order in like 0.5% below the price and it never failed because the markets have just been basically aligned straight up here. So, market never revisited lower price on those. So, my recommendation here - do with it what you will...

P: I will...

JL: ...is to put the limit order a few pennies above what the current price is and let it get filled into the open today at whatever that higher price is and it spikes at the open for whatever reason, I would go back and put it in again, because you don't necessarily want to be sitting in this much cash right now. It would have been nice to have that cash working for you in the form of equities, but as people that don't try to pretend like we have a crystal ball and know which direction the market is going in, I don't think it’s worthwhile to try to time the market and to wait for things to come down here. That’s why you’re going to load up on fixed income because you're on safer assets, so that you don't really necessarily have to worry about a sell-off because you have other parts of the portfolio that will offset that.

P: Okay. So, both of these because we had discussed may be…

JL: Yes. So, in terms of the position in SPLV, which is the – I want to say Invesco, S&P 500 low vol ETF... confirmed.

P: Nice.

JL: So, for that fund, I’m not sure I would go that big necessarily. The biggest holdings are things like Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), DTE Energy (NYSE:DTJ), Duke, American Electric (NYSE:AEP), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), you may as well just buy utilities, ETF... if you're going to buy this, I think you may want to go more for a blended approach than value here.

P: Okay. So, then we’ll have to look at that because then I won’t go in at a limit to a few pennies above for this.

JL: Yes. I would probably just add to your position in the cues right now because again you're going to be offsetting risk in other places and the biggest holdings they are.

P: Should we do that, or should we do a portion in a utilities ETF?

JL: I think it depends whether you want to limit the risk in your – in the equity portion of your portfolio and take on more risk on the fixed income side of the portfolio or if we should just go super safe on the fixed income side of the portfolio and put the money in assets likely to perform well even in a prolonged sell-off and recession, and stay riskier on the equity side of the portfolio. I would, personally if you are not start for income at this portfolio, I don't see the long-term upshot in utilities outweighing things like Microsoft and Apple and again these massive companies that really just print money on a quarterly basis at this point.

What I would do is, something along the lines of what, this guy, Larry Swedroe is well known in the asset management space and the New York Times has written him up a couple of times. He created this thing called the Larry portfolio, which is just I guess taken from his name, but what it does essentially is instead of trying to spread out risk across the equity portions of the portfolio, he takes on higher equity risk and [indiscernible] fixed income portion, instead of buying things like corporate bonds that can sell off a fair amount, he buys super-safe, short-term U.S. debt for the bond portion.

P: We talked about that last time.

JL: Yes. So, that I mean, I think you can probably spread it around. I don't know if you need to limited just to U.S. Treasuries. We will take a look at that shortly.

P: Okay. So, going back here that means that what we’re going to invest in the SPLV, right, so we have about $20,000 to invest there.

JL: Okay.

P: And then in terms of the VXF there, we have about $18,000 to invest, which is the money that was sitting in cash unfortunately because of those limits I put.

JL: Yes. For those that are unfamiliar, the VXF is the Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF and it will essentially add the mid- and small-cap segments of the U.S. market. So, I would probably just take that money that you were going to purchase SPLV with and just put it into the Qs.

P: Just do it in the Qs.

JL: Yes.

P: And we will do the U.S. short-term bonds.

JL: And then with the additional money that you have, you wanted to divide that correct?

P: Yes. So then, I'm just going to summarize. So, right now what I think I’m choosing to do based on our conversation, and my thought is that, I think I’m going to take the SPLV, I’m going to invest it on the Qs today. A few pennies above its market value, unless we see a spike in the market today and then I would like to [Multiple Speakers].

JL: [Indiscernible] let’s go back and readjust it.

P: I will adjust it, and then the VXF, I am going to leave where it is and I am going to also try to put it in that limit a few pennies above and we will leave that there and we will incorporate the short-term U.S. fixed income with the other money.

JL: Exactly. And then what I would likely do with the additional money you have going into equities is divide it proportionately into the positions you have already. Just to be clear here, you have commission-free trades on TD Ameritrade and that’s where everything has been going, but since August they’ve actually rolled out commission free trades, which means that you don't even have to worry, if you want to add to a position you just add for shares to one of your smaller positions at a price of seven bucks it wouldn’t have necessarily made sense to do that if you were just adding a few hundred dollars worth of something, you were paying a couple of percent to get in and out of that position even at a seven dollar commission.

Now, you're just looking at the spread on the [thing]. So, assuming the spread is actually reasonable, the distance between the bid and the ask it’s reasonable to just buy a couple of shares because you're not paying any commission at this point. So, to go into each of these positions proportionately actually makes sense.

P: So, we can talk about how to do that. Okay, because it is that it looks different how we would do that, then how I was buying shares before adding them to it.

JL: Well, actually I think what you're going to do is, you’re going to look at what percentage each of these things is in your portfolio and then you will take the amount of money you have going in, let's say it’s half of $180,000, let’s say it’s $90,000. You will divide that proportionately.

P: And the other 90K?

JL: So, the other 90K is what you are trying to determine what to do with right now. Is your primary goal to preserve capital?

P: My primary goal is to preserve capital, and it is to earn interest.

JL: You want to earn some interest on it also, but if you had to choose like say let’s say to get an extra 1% a year on that money, but there is a risk that it could sell off an additional 10% or 20% when I actually need it, or I don't want to stretch for a yield I want to make sure the capital really is preserved and you don't want to keep it in cash because the inflation or currency fluctuations can either way at that. So, yes, if you are willing to stretch for yield a bit, then I think you probably expand the circle a little bit here. I think you want at least some of it in TIPS Treasury and inflation and protect it. Security is again to make sure that if there is inflation, you earn a return that is about that, and then if you want to reach a little bit for yield, then I think you probably want to look at some corporate or municipal bond funds also because the yields on those should be significantly higher.

P: Okay. But the majority, we probably want to put in the short-term fixed income.

JL: I think so, yes. So, what I would do here as a starting point is, now granted on bias, but I would start out right on Seeking Alpha's ETF screener.

P: It’s always open.

JL: Always open. I helped build it. So, I know what’s here. I would go into the fixed income section and we have a section called….

P: Wow, it’s so clean.

JL: Yes. Very clean design. We have a section called ultra short…

P: So, under the asset class you are looking in fixed income U.S. government Treasury…

JL: Government Treasury in short duration exactly. Or looking at things that have at least half a billion in assets under management, the expense ratios here are lower than they are in the other category because you are talking about essentially just U.S. paper here and in terms of holdings there are going to be more concentrated and their mandates are just to hold for example like SHY, the 1- to 3-year U.S. Treasury bond ETF, you are actually looking at some yields here that are not that low in all honesty. I would probably recommend that you go with this fund here build a Spider Bloomberg Barclays 1 to 3 month T-Bill ETF (BIL). So, that will be the first position there. That’s your position that gets you roughly 2% a year in yield in income. That should be significantly safer in terms of the principal there, should there be some kind of prolonged downturn, the other option there I think is GBIL, Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0 to 1 Year ETF.

P: We invested in GBIL in August.

JL: Great. I would then – I would add to that position.

P: Okay.

JL: I would start out by bolstering that position significantly. Now, for the rest of what you do with your fixed income again, you want something, which is safe I think, I would take some tips also, if they are going to pay lower dividends right now, but not necessarily significantly lower. I would probably go with a fund like STIP here. It is a 0- to 5-year TIPS Bond ETF and it is offering 2.05% dividend yield right now, and again should there be inflation that should keep pace nicely and you can't argue with 6 basis point expense ratio on that one either. So, that works on multiple levels there.

P: And then the last would be corporate municipal bonds, correct?

JL: Corporate or municipal. I think you probably – you would need to pick up a fund that had other things in it. So, there isn't going to be a fund that just has corporate and municipal bonds in it. I think you still want to be risk averse here, correct?

P: Yes.

JL: And that means you're looking for AAA-rated or investment-grade at the very least. So, that will be BBB or higher in terms of the ratings of the underlying and you’re looking at yields you can add roughly 1.25% to 1.5% yield. I’m now in kind of fixed income corporate U.S. investment-grade category here and the three funds that show up here for over half a billion are all relatively large. LQD is definitely the 800 pound gorilla in the room, the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. That one is $35.5 billion fund. You’ve also got another iShares fund, USIG, the iShares U.S. Dollar Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. That one’s got a lower expense ratio, which is 6 basis points versus 15 and then CORP, the PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF for 20 basis points.

The expense ratio, which I suppose is offset by the fact that it pays a slightly higher. No, it actually doesn’t. Sorry, USIG pays the highest yield there and has the lowest expense ratio of the bunch. Let’s just dig under the hood here a little more and just see what the breakdown is in terms of holdings on these funds. Okay. So, LQD is really 100% in corporate, top holding is GE, which [don’t love] although nothing is really a very big part of the portfolio here. And in a second, we’re going to actually go to their site and understand what the breakdown is in terms of the ratings.

P: This is incredible.

JL: Well, this is a lot of the information that I’m looking here at is also behind the Seeking Alpha Premium paywall. We’ve added tons of data over the last year or so and then it makes it really – it makes it easy to dig through things. Yes. Okay, so let us go over to high iShares site and understand what the breakdown of fees specific corporate portfolios are because the other two fixed income funds you looked at are going to be pretty much entirely in Treasury. And so, you know what the rating on all of those is, but in terms of these corporate portfolios, you may as well know what it is you’re getting here, because if you have a lot of things that are BBB rated, a single downgrade will force the portfolio, these ETFs to dump those positions because they are no longer an investment-grade and so I think you want to make sure that…

P: We stay with the higher ratings.

JL: Exactly, yes. Okay.

P: You know it’s interesting. I’m just looking back to our notes from August and we spoke briefly about my intentions for January when I would invest the second chunk of money and we're pretty much in line with what we spoke about there, except for gold.

JL: I mean, I think the returns have probably been better than you would have been expecting, but…

P: But gold is the only place where we are…

JL: Where what?

P: We spoke in August about the fact that I might want to invest more in gold now. I guess it will be part of that proportional first chunk.

JL: Yes. Again you can add to that position proportionately if you want to have some kind of a commodity position offsetting. What I like about BAR is that it costs very little to actually hold it. So, that’s nice at least. So, I’m now on iShares website, heading over to their fixed income funds and we’re going to dig in to a couple of those funds that we looked at. The first again was LQD, the iShares iBoxx $ Investment-Grade Top Corporate Bond ETF. The second fund there was USIG, the broader USD Investment-Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

P: Which we had talked about this summer too.

JL: Yes. Okay.

P: What are you looking for right now? I lost you.

JL: I’m looking to see what the breakdown at the actual bonds is in the portfolio in terms of what sorts of ratings they have. Okay. Here we go. If you want to stick with things that are only triple-A rated and don't have B rated things in them also, then QLTA is a better option higher credit quality, excludes BBB-rated bonds sacrificing yield for safety.

P: So, when I’m looking at now.

JL: And it also over-weights shorter-term bonds, so they will be less interest rate risk on this fund. You are getting about 40 basis points to 50 basis points or 0.5% in yield to have greater security…

P: Which is fine because of the other investments.

JL: Correct.

P: Okay. The four funds we’re talking about are QLTA, STIP, GBIL, and BIL?

JL: Yes.

P: Okay. And with BIL we spoke about investing the majority there, but now I’m feeling like QLTA is where…

JL: Well, BIL is going to still be the safest of all funds. Because AAA-rated corporate bonds are still corporate bonds. The U.S. Treasury, if the U.S. Treasury has its rating downgraded significantly and the feeling is they might default on payments, you probably have bigger issues to deal with globally than whether your portfolio lost a few percent.

P: Okay. So, what about if – so what I'm thinking right now is what if we were looking to hold at about 40% BIL?

JL: So, keep in mind BIL is the portion here that should stay super safe, the underlying capital you have in there will fluctuate very, very little.

P: Understood.

JL: So, think in the back of your head, have an amount of cash that you are going to want to have on hand for home renovation or any other issue that may come up at some point. Keep in mind that if you want to have an X amount that’s the amount I would put in there.

P: Okay. That’s good advice.

JL: So, if you want to make sure you have $50,000 for a rainy day or for that, you don't necessarily have to put all 50 in it because some of these other things are pretty safe also relative to equities, but I'd get close to that number.

P: So, you know what, I think I'm going to do 50% there and then, but then why do I want QLTA and not just to divide the rest between GBIL and STIP?

JL: Well, just because you had indicated that you wanted to pick up some additional yield there and …

P: Yes. So, the QLTA might allow me to do that?

JL: Exactly. And you don't actually need BIL. GBIL is just as safe as BIL. The only difference is it goes out to a full year on the maturities, but it’s all treasuries. It’s supposed -- they are just 1 to 3 months.

P: Okay. So, maybe I will do 50% GBIL, 25% as STIP, [Multiple Speakers].

JL: Right. You already have something in GBIL, so what you really want to do is, may be get up to 50% with it and then whatever you have remaining you can split in the other two.

P: Great. Sounds good. We might want to stay over 50% because it did allow me a little bit of security in the long term as well.

JL: Sure.

P: So, I am not only looking for the security in the short-term, I’m also looking for that security in the long-term. So, I might…

JL: That makes sense. You can always move things around if your circumstances change in some area.

P: Awesome. So, let’s sum this up. I’m going to sum up what I learned today, okay. What I learned today and what I did decided is that, first, we were looking at those two orders I had out which were never filled.

JL: Never filled since August because of how well the market has done.

P: Because we thought maybe the market would not do so well, but again we are not genies. We don't know the future. So, we didn't know, but I had said to you that I’m not going to play around a lot. So, I didn't play around a lot, but now what I want to do is set a limit that’s a few pennies above where the market will open and try to invest that same amount. We're going to do QQQ instead of SPLV.

JL: Right. And that will be your core holding.

P: Yes. And then we’ll also leave the VXF order as is.

JL: You still want your small and mid exposure.

P: And then the next thing we’re going to do, which I maybe need a little help with just in terms of technically how to do it is, taking the first 50% of the new chunk of money the first 90,000 and splitting it up proportionately to where my current portfolio is, and then take the other 50%, which there is a good chance we are going to want to use in three to four years from now for a home addition and that we’re going to split 50% into GBIL’s, I made the decision that I’m not going to adjust what I’m holding currently in GBIL because I want to keep that confidence and security also in the long-term and then to a quarter in STIP and a quarter in QLTA.

JL: Nice. Sounds good.

P: All in under an hour.

JL: Yes.

P: Okay. Thank you so much. That was really helpful.

JL: This was great, and hopefully we helped some of the listeners also.

P: I hope so. Take charge my friends.

JL: Alright, until next time.

As an addendum, my friend after doing a bit of further research and thinking about it, decided she wanted to spread out her equity exposure a little bit more, and so she ends it up deciding in addition to adding her position in QQQ and buying VXF, which is a position that never filled back in August. She decided to put a roughly 10% allocation $30,000 into VLUE, that is the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, which is a multi-cap value tilted fund, top holdings are things like AT&T (NYSE:T), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citi (NYSE:C), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Walgreens CVS (NASDAQ:WBA), definitely gives her a very different chunk of the market than what the queues are offering. There is a little bit of overlapping at things like Intel, but it gives her more of an allocation to the full breadth of the U.S. market, more of an allocation to financials, the NASDAQ 100 is of course ex-financials. So, she gets her Bank of Americas in there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, VXF, VLUE, VEA, IEMG, GBIL, STIP, QLTA, VNQ, BAR, KWEB, CIBR, FIW, SHE, NACP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Liss is long QQQ, VNQ, FIW and CIBR.



My guest is long QQQ, VXF, VLUE, VEA, IEMG, GBIL, STIP, QLTA, VNQ, BAR, KWEB, CIBR, FIW, SHE, and NACP.