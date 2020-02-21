Monthly Pay, Full Covered 10.5% Yield From XFLT

While the performance has been mediocre, The managers are top notch in their area. We remain patient and expect XFLT to outperform.

We have recently made it a point to prepare investors to understand the risks of investing near market potential peaks. Passively moving into index funds carries an above average risk in our view, especially with the markets stretched near all-time highs on multiple valuation metrics. While we look for multiple ways to mitigate the risk, one key way is to buy out-of-favor assets that are mispriced and have capital appreciation potential. As income investors, we look for high yield stocks trading at attractive valuations.

We have recently identified a few plays in the Collateralized Loan Obligations or CLOs segment. Our recent deep dive into the NAV pricing mechanisms for Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) yield of 16%, showed that while the NAV had trended lower, the fund was poised for outperformance. This article will focus on another stock in the same investment space that you can pick up while it's still cheap. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) with a 10.5% dividend yield is a closed-end fund that has stayed in our buy territory and has lagged the recovery shown by some other funds in the sector. We explain why the fund has lagged and why it represents an interesting defensive value in this market.

The Fund

XFLT's primary holdings are in senior secured loans. While CLOs combine various senior secured loans and hence reduce potential risks, the senior secured loans are more liquid trading vehicles. They also often offer better opportunities to generate alpha. First lien senior secured loans form 43.13% of the firm’s asset allocation.

Source: XFLT- Dec 31, 2019

Senior secured loans are the first right to any assets of the company should it get into distress.

Source: FIIG Securities Limited

The space has been a great source of alpha generation as each investment here is unique. The terms and conditions of the loans don't make it easy for the individual investor to transverse this space well and professional management is generally a must. Most senior loans also have covenants that are put in place to create problems for the borrowing company if the probability of default is increasing. This will usually force an issuer to take corrective steps before any actual default takes place. This could include selling assets or issuing equity or just foregoing that big expansion it was eyeing. In contrast, high-yield bonds typically have access only to incurrence covenants, which are triggered if the borrower attempts to incur additional debt while certain financial requirements are not being met. Hence high-yield bonds do not provide the same continual downside protection to lenders that senior secured loans do.

XFLT also holds about 14% in CLO debt. Both these assets in general would have lower risk profiles than CLO equity which XFLT holds at 33%. The other two big funds in this sector, ECC and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) with yield around 17 % are almost exclusively comprised of CLO equity. Because of this, in case we hit a hard recession, CLOs equity would have higher risk profile than CLO debt, and are likely to get hit harder. This shows up when we examine the yield of these investments. However, the relative excess risk of ECC and OXLC over XFLT translate into relatively higher yields as demonstrated in below.

Data by YCharts

As long as the risks of a hard recession are still low, OXLC and ECC are attractive due to their super high yield. But investors need to keep an eye on macro-economic conditions, and be ready to reduce exposure to CLO equity if the economy starts turning south.

Management & Performance

The CLO and senior secured loan areas are rather complicated and the first step before recommending a fund is to examine its management. XFLT has a rather short history in the public space but its management has been around for some time now. XA investors - the trust's founders, have set up this fund to be managed by Octagon.

Source: XFLT

Octagon is exceptionally well known in the world of senior loans and CLOs and they were recognized as the best manager last year for US CLOs.

Source: XFLT

They also are the seventh largest issuer of US CLOs in 2018.

Source: XFLT

While the managers have carved a niche for themselves in this field, the fund itself has lagged.

Source: XFLT

We have seen this in the past as well that CLO funds tend to lag the large benchmarks during periods of extreme turbulence. The last 12 months certainly have met those criteria. While it may not be easily apparent with the figures above, XFLT has actually preserved its NAV rather well during what we would characterize as the most challenging time in this market for CLOs. Over the past 1 year, its NAV drop has been easily the smallest among the three CLO funds. This is not surprising given its relatively more conservative asset allocation favoring CLO debt over CLO equity.

So XFLT's defensive CLO debt is showing outperformance vs its counterparts, but has still lagged the index. We think this discrepancy will fix itself over time and we would give these top fund managers more time. At present though, investors are getting a chance to buy a safer fund at a much smaller premium than its counterparts OXLC and ECC.

Today, the big positive for CLO equity is that pricing is more poised for a bigger rebound than CLO debt. Hence OXLC and ECC NAVs should jump far more than XFLT in the coming months, and should offer a big upside potential. However, the current spread in premium is definitely not justified. This is even truer if the recession warning signs that we are seeing are to be believed. While we do think that CLO funds in general with both CLO equity and CLO debt assets allocations will do well in a garden variety recession, CLO debt should outperform CLO equity by a good margin.

The monthly dividends

XFLT started off paying $0.069/month in December 2017 and kept those payments steady all the way until June 2019 when they were raised to $0.073/month. The last declared distribution was steady at $0.073.

Source: XFLT

Currently, it's our estimate that the distributions are fully covered by the underlying holdings. XFLT's most recent quarterly report which came out in September 2019 revealed complete coverage of its distributions from its net investment income at that time. We see no trending changes that would put the distribution coverage at risk. The 10.5% yield is a solid one.

Fund Termination

XFLT investors have raised questions about its termination date. XFLT has been created with a fixed term and the fund will terminate in 2029 unless an extension is allowed by the Board of Trustees for a maximum of 1.5 years. That termination will be at NAV, although it is so far off that we would not give it much thought. If this fund is successful, we can expect a roll into a new fund floated as an option as well.

Conclusion

Pricing in the CLO and senior loan space continues to diverge massively from the general stock market. Part of it has to do with the issuance in the past few years which likely overwhelmed the demand. From our perspective there is certainly value here, especially versus the broad market. CLO issuance has likely peaked for the medium term and lower issuance should allow better pricing.

As income investors, we emphasize certain Business development Corps and CLOs where there is deep value relative to equities in general. Many BDCs are actually trading at a discount to NAV creating a "double discount" which has proven to be lucrative calls for our investors. With XFLT, we are not getting an absolute discount to NAV but it is a relative one. This fund is very cheap, especially as compared to its two better known counterparts. Another fund that we really like in this space is the Highland Income Fund (HFRO), with a yield of 7.3%, as lower risk ways to get CLO exposure, which we have highlighted earlier in a separate report.

Both XFLT and HFRO represent ways to get exposure without paying massive premiums over NAV (HFRO actually trades at a discount). We see XFLT, subject to a measured allocation not exceeding 3% of your portfolio, fitting well within your high-yield portfolio, and we expect it to outperform in the months ahead.

In summary, XFLT is a solid buy at the current price. It is cheap compared to the sector, offers a fat yield of +10% that is fully covered, and a lower risk profile to CLO investing.

