We Are Now Greece On Steroids

It is U.S. presidential election season. This is an important time for investors to be monitoring events that are unfolding in the political realm. Why? Because the person that holds the office of President of the United States is charged with among many things directing the execution of fiscal policy that has a meaningful impact on capital markets including both stocks and bonds. For example, the S&P 500 would likely be in a very different place today had Senator Bernie Sanders won both the Democratic nomination and the Presidency back in 2016. As a result, we must assess the policies either being applied by current office holders or debated by those that aspire to the office to understand the potential risks and opportunities for our investment portfolios.

An interesting transformation continues to unfold. The Republican party has closely identified itself for many years with the principles of fiscal conservatism. At the core of this philosophy are the principles of lower taxes, fiscal responsibility, reduced government spending, increased government operational efficiency, smaller Federal budget deficits if not outright budget surpluses, reducing the national debt, promoting free trade, deregulation, and privatization.

Reflections from the 2016 campaign trail. Then candidate Trump seemed to fully uphold these principles of fiscal conservatism while campaigning for president. One such example:

"We’ve got to get rid of the $19 trillion in debt. ... Well, I would say over a period of eight years. And I’ll tell you why.”

--Donald Trump, March 2016

Campaigning versus governing. What is interesting is that while we have seen lower corporate taxes and individual taxes (for many) along with shifts toward deregulation and privatization, we have seen the exact opposite of many of these fiscal conservative principles since the current administration has taken office. The shift away from free trade to protectionism and tariffs is well documented. Consider the following others:

Reduced Government Spending

Government spending is not falling. Nor is the pace of growth in government spending slowing. Instead, the increase in government spending has accelerated on a year over year basis with each successive year of the current administration. For example, Federal government spending in the U.S. increased by over 5% in 2019, which marked its highest rate of increase in roughly a decade.

Smaller Federal Budget Deficits

The Federal budget deficit has not trended toward surplus. Instead, the size of the budget deficit has increased measurably with each passing year under the current administration from -$665 billion in 2017 to -$779 billion in 2018 to -$984 billion in 2019. And this trend is set to continue in 2020 with a projected Federal budget deficit in excess of -$1 trillion according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Reducing The National Debt

The Federal debt is not falling under the current administration. It is not on track to be eliminated by 2024 as previously suggested. Instead, it has increased by more than $3 trillion, or one-sixth, in just over three years since the current administration took office.

Particularly counterintuitive from a fiscal conservative perspective. What makes these major expansions in government spending, Federal budget deficits, and national debt all the more notable under the current administration is that they have all taken place in the midst of the longest (albeit sluggish) economic expansion in U.S. history. It’s not as though these fiscal activities can be justified by notably and persistently weak economic conditions. Instead, this should be a time under fiscal conservative thinking that government spending should be getting slashed, that Federal budgets should be running in surplus, and that the national debt should be declining. Instead, we are seeing the exact opposite.

“When you hit $24 trillion, and we’re going to be there very soon, because it’s building up very quickly . . . when we hit that $24 trillion number, we become Greece on steroids . . . I mean, we have a lot of problems in this country.”

--Donald Trump, August 2015

Do we have a lot of problems in this country now then? With the national debt now at an estimated $23.3 trillion and steadily rising, we are now effectively the “Greece on steroids” that then candidate Trump once warned about just over five years ago.

"Who the hell cares about the budget?”

--Donald Trump, January 2020

Looking ahead to November 2020. For those fiscal conservatives focused on reduced government spending, smaller Federal budget deficits, and lowering the national debt, it does not appear that they will see any relief to the opposing trends on these metrics seen in recent years. In fact, it appears that all of these conditions could considerably deteriorate further in the coming years under the current administration if trends over the past four years and estimates from the Congressional Budget Office are any guide.

Looking at love. It is notable then that President Trump is able to maintain his remarkably high job approval rating among voters in the Republican party despite the stark contrast in fiscal policy from what members in his party have traditionally valued. According to Gallup, his approval ratings among Republicans have consistently been in the mid- to high 80s to low 90s since the start of 2018. And it reached as high as 94% in the most recently completed poll from January 16-29, 2020. Given this sudden and massive departure from economic policies upheld by the Republican party for so long, one would imagine a greater degree of dissent among its voters toward the current administration. What this near universal approval potentially signifies then is that the Republican party may ironically no longer be looked upon to reliably carry out fiscal conservatism for its conservative voters as it has to varying extents in the past.

Unlikely bedfellows? Where then does the voter and/or investor that values fiscal conservatism turn? After all, global history is filled with examples of countries that have assertively embraced increased government spending, massive budget deficits, and soaring national debt during all points of the business cycle only to eventually confront economic and financial market instability. While the Democratic party that has historically been assigned by its detractors the pejorative of “tax-and-spend liberals” seems an unlikely place, the fact that the current GOP administration has apparently abdicated from this role does not rule out the possibility that the opposition party could fill it. And as the last six years of the Clinton presidency in conjunction with the GOP led Congress in the late 1990s with its free trade agreements, deregulation, privatization, fiscal budget surpluses, and shrinking national debt showed, drawing sweeping generalizations about how either party will govern fiscal policy at any point in time is misguided.

Who then, if anyone? Based on their stated policy proposals, Senators Sanders and Warren are both clearly highly unlikely to fit the bill for fiscal conservatives. Nothing can be ruled out, but highly unlikely nonetheless. One Democratic candidate in Michael Bloomberg who has risen to third place in the polls at 14.2% and second place in the betting odds at 34.6% according to the latest RealClearPolitics averages does stand out from a fiscal conservative perspective, however. This is based on his track record as New York City mayor and his long time self-proclamation as a fiscal conservative as evidenced by his past comments including the following from many years ago now:

“To me, fiscal conservatism means balancing budgets – not running deficits that the next generation can't afford. It means improving the efficiency of delivering services by finding innovative ways to do more with less. It means cutting taxes when possible and prudent to do so, raising them overall only when necessary to balance the budget, and only in combination with spending cuts. It means when you run a surplus, you save it; you don't squander it. And most importantly, being a fiscal conservative means preparing for the inevitable economic downturns – and by all indications, we've got one coming.”

--Michael Bloomberg, 2007

Of course, campaigning for president and governing as president are two very different things when it comes to fiscal policy as demonstrated by our current President. And Mayor Bloomberg does have a history of raising taxes and endorsing protectionist policies that run counter to traditional fiscal conservative beliefs. As a result, only time will tell, and any such considerations may be rendered moot if his late starting candidacy does not find traction from the upcoming Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.

Keeping an open mind. When considering the upcoming presidential election for the economy and your portfolio, investors are well served to maintain an open mind regardless of your party affiliation. Do not allow the financial media or whether you traditionally sport an “R” or a “D” on your political fan jersey dictate how you allocate your vote. And regardless of whether you believe the current administration is serving the economy and financial markets well or you are open to considering an alternative choice to lead U.S. fiscal policy, make sure to evaluate your various choices with an open mind and a sharp scrutiny that looks past the campaign rhetoric and instead is focused on solutions that are truly most aligned with your own economic and financial priorities and objectives.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocations strategy.