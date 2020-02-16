City Office REIT: Lack Of Strategic Focus Leaves Shareholders Stranded

Introduction

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is a small but fast-growing property manager with a focus on office buildings in several key markets and select large cities across the country. At a market cap of just $751 million (as of 02/10/20), the firm is a true small-cap REIT. While CIO has managed to grow its portfolio at an impressive rate since the company's IPO in 2014, shareholder returns have not reflected that growth. Though numerous capital raises have made a substantial number of property investments possible, that same funding has greatly diluted existing shareholders, and per share numbers have practically floundered since going public. It's up to management to make value accretive acquisitions that not only grow top and bottom-line numbers, but also allow shareholders to take part in such growth; so far, that hasn't really happened.

Another concern I have, after doing considerable research into the corporate strategy, is a lack of a targeted focus or specific niche, beyond the general emphasis on strong market dynamics or supportive demographic fundamentals. I think that is necessary, but not sufficient to generate outsized or even adequate shareholder returns in the long-run. As it stands today, I would have to rate the firm a sell, if you're looking for equity-like REIT returns, and a hold if you're satisfied with more bond-like returns. To me, CIO common shares perform similarly to preferred equity right now, due to its relatively low volatility and consistent dividend. I suppose it all depends on what your specific investment goals are, but I am not a big fan of the risk-reward payoff for this stock. All that said, I do see some serious potential in the underlying business, if management can begin to execute better in some key areas, and develop a clearly-defined value-add to tenants (beyond simply offering low initial rent rates), but those are some big "ifs".

The Portfolio

CIO operates in the Southern and Western United States, choosing to focus on several key metropolitan areas where employment and population growth exceed the national average and support the need for increasing office space. CIO manages 66 properties across 8 different metropolitan markets: Denver, CO (21% of net rentable area or 'NRA'), Phoenix, AZ (20%), Tampa, FL (18%), Orlando, FL (12%), Dallas, TX (10%), San Diego, CA (10%), Portland, OR (6%), and Seattle, WA (3%). As of 3Q19, in-place occupancy is 91.2%, average remaining lease term is 4.5 years, and total NRA is roughly 5.9 million square feet. Projected employment growth for CIO's markets (from 2019-2025) is 10.4%, vs. a national average of 6.0%, meanwhile projected population growth for its markets is 8.3% vs. a national average of 4.6%, over the same period. Also, it's helpful to note that the top ten tenants account for 28.6% of NRA.

Typically, the firm acquires properties valued at between $25-$100 million, and currently targets cap rates of between 7-8%. Currently, acquisition cap rates are a competitive 7.3%, but have fallen from 8.3% at IPO in 2014 (mirroring the downward national trend). A key component of its overall acquisition strategy is to seek out hidden value locations, initially offering tenants below-market rental rates, before investing in property improvements and subsequently raising rents. The firm hopes to increase occupancy and generate strong cash NOI growth, but failing that, looks to efficiently recycle poorly producing properties and profit from a higher sales price. Related to that, in 2019, through the first 3 quarters, CIO made 5 dispositions, generating a combined IRR of 17%, which amounted to over $70 million in gains.

Generally, CIO has sacrificed immediate ABR via lower rental rates in order to quickly expand the portfolio, while purchasing properties below replacement cost. In addition to this approach, the firm relies almost purely on targeted market strength to grow as there is no discernible specialization or universal value-add to offer tenants. That said, 4 of CIO's markets (specifically Dallas, Orlando, Denver, and Tampa) are on the list of "Ten Markets to Watch" in 2019, according to an investor survey from ULI and PwC. Every one of CIO's markets has positive annual net migration, and are generally characterized by attractive live, work, and play environments (particularly for millennials), diverse employment bases, educated workforces, low-cost centers for business in which to operate, sound transportation infrastructure, and "strong and stable demand generators" such as state capitals or sprawling university campuses.

Since its IPO in April 2014, CIO had managed to increase ABR per square foot from $17.95 to $24.32 as of 3Q19 ($24.35 excluding an asset held for sale--Logan Tower in Denver, CO). That said, the company generates a very wide range of ABR/sq. foot across its various markets, ranging from $16 (Late Vista Pointe property in Dallas, TX), to $35.01 (Mission City property in San Diego, CA). The strongest market in terms of consistent lease pricing power for the firm appears to be Phoenix, AZ. Rental income per property is at least trending in the right direction, and reinforces the notion that portfolio quality is steadily improving.

Case Study

A useful example of CIO's acquisition strategy comes in the form of its acquisition in the Camelback Square property in Scottsdale, AZ. Acquired in December 2018 for $307/square foot at a 5.1% year 1 cash NOI cap rate, it is projected to stabilize to a 7%+ yield going forward. The property was 81% leased at purchase, and has a replacement cost of $400/square foot, implying a purchase price discount for the firm. The commercial property is a prime location in close proximity to dense, mixed-use walkable area of shops and restaurants, directly across from Scottsdale Fashion Square. CIO is planning about $3 million of up-front capital improvements, and has offered in-place rents at 20% below anticipated post-renovation rental rates. Management also projects a rise in occupancy well above 81% at purchase, thanks partly to low introductory rents, and partly to the improved property quality, as there are opportunities to add amenities, common areas, and enhanced curb appeal.

While the Camelback property looks to be a value accretive venture via increasing rents, management is prepared to dispose of the asset at a modest profit, depending on how the firm executes on its mission there. There are a few candidates for asset recycling, including Denver Tech (Denver, CO), which sports a 66.9% occupancy rate, and generates ABR/square foot of only $22.86, though total ABR of $5.646 million from tenant Jackson National Life Insurance Company. Similarly Logan Tower, currently being held for sale, has a 69.8% occupancy, though a more impressive $29.89 ABR/square foot and total ABR of $3.472 million from Digital Air Strike in Phoenix, AZ. Management is mindful of the need to improve the overall quality of the portfolio, but its macro top-down approach, relying mostly on supportive market dynamics rather than a specific value-add for tenants, does not particularly lend itself to strong pricing power or high operational profitability for such assets.

Generally, there is room for ABR and FFO growth with the recycling of lower-performing assets, occupancy gains, and accretive acquisitions, along with continued momentum in same-store cash NOI growth. Additionally, the company currently possesses 49 acres of prime, developable land in several key markets (including Denver, Orlando, San Diego, and Tampa). It appears that this REIT is still in the early stages of improving its overall portfolio quality.

The Fundamental Picture

Certainly, top-line fundamentals since the company's IPO support the strong growth narrative. Since 2015, total revenue has grown 174.7%, representing a CAGR of 28.75%. Similarly, since 2015 EBITDA has grown 190.1% (a CAGR of 30.52%). Over the same period, AFFO has grown 214.5% (a CAGR of 33.13%), and Core FFO has grown 242.22% overall (a CAGR of 36.03%).

While these top and bottom-line figures represent extremely impressive growth rates, they have been funded by equally dilutive capital raises. Since 2015, overall share count has grown from 12.4 million shares to 40.3 million, an increase of 225%, or a CAGR of 34.27%. Due to this, there has been no significant AFFO per share or Core FFO per share growth, which has also meant that management has been forced to maintain the dividend at the same level since 2015 ($0.94 annually). The Core FFO payout ratio has typically been in the range of 80-85% the past 5 years, and there is little indication that management will raise the dividend again anytime soon.

While the current dividend yield of 6.88% is certainly high relative to peers, when you consider the practically non-existent per share FFO and AFFO growth, and bleak prospects for any near-term dividend growth, it becomes much less impressive. Price multiples have also remained in a fairly tight range, thanks to the muted per share growth, as P/AFFO has stayed between 13-19 from 2015-2020, and P/Core FFO has remained in a range between 9-15 over the same period. So, with little expectation of FFO per share growth or commensurate multiple expansion, shareholder returns should closely mirror the dividend yield. Roughly 7% returns are pretty paltry for a typical REIT, but given the relatively low volatility of the share price, CIO common stock currently trades more like a preferred issue.

Looking at the balance sheet, (as of 3Q19) CIO had a leverage ratio of 43.5%, 6.6x net debt/ annualized adjusted EBITDA and a 4.0% weighted average interest rate on its existing debt. Of that debt, 93% is fixed-rate, and overall the weighted average debt maturity is 5.6 years. Generally, debt levels remain manageable, and a $300 million credit facility with a $200 million accordion feature allows for some financial flexibility.

Conclusion

Unlike most other truly successful REITs, CIO has not been able to consistently grow FFO per share faster than its growth in share count. So, while use of the ATM program has helped grow the overall portfolio, rents, and FFO, it hasn't grown it quickly enough to be accretive on a per share basis. With little to no FFO per share or dividend per share growth the last 5 years, and a stagnant share price (and multiple), shareholders are not really sharing in the company's growing sales and profitability. Management needs to increase ABR per property, cut costs, and increase margins to move the needle on a per share basis. Essentially, until there is significant improvement in terms of operational efficiency, pricing power, and resultant per share profit and dividend growth, I would wait to initiate a position in this stock. If you currently own shares of CIO, I would just caution that returns will likely be in the mid-single digit range for the foreseeable future, which may or may not be adequate for your particular situation.

