Walmart Looks Overvalued, But It's Not

As we approach the fourth-quarter 2020 earnings announcement from Walmart (WMT) next week, the recent decline in stock price and the company’s valuation metrics appear to indicate that the stock is currently overvalued. While I would agree that it looks like there’s a bubble of sorts forming around the stock, I maintain that this is a solid long-term investment. The price decline only makes it a more attractive buy. For reasons that I’ll outline in this article, I don’t believe that the bubble is as serious as to warrant a sharp decline any time soon.

Looking through a New Valuation Prism

Traditional valuation methods do work in many situations, and accurately so in some cases, but there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to deciding whether or not a stock is fairly priced. And with a giant like Walmart, traditional models often break down into meaningless analyses where only a few valuation metrics are actually of any real value to an investor. SA author Richard Berger makes a strong case for this in his recent Walmart article called Walmart: Valuation View. I highly recommend that you read the piece. But I’d like to take a different path and look at Walmart as a company akin to some of the giants in other market segments that are ripping apart traditional valuation methods by consistently justifying high multiples for more than just a string of a few quarters.

The first of these is Proctor & Gamble (PG). In an article I wrote in September 2019, I talked about the factors underlying the high valuation at the time and why I thought the then-current stock price was justified by these factors. Since then, PG has only appreciated by less than a percentage point, but the stock has yielded total returns of nearly 2%. More to the point, when you’re looking at a large-cap stock showing strong fundamentals, consistent dividend increases, and financial engineering in the form of share buybacks, the price increase doesn’t always move in lockstep with growth metrics.

The PG case is very similar to what’s going on with WMT. Although there’s a gap between the fundamentals and the share price increase, I don’t believe that it is a bubble waiting to pop - not even a modest one. What I do believe is that the price decline that Walmart is going through is more indicative of investor caution than any hard evidence of the stock being overvalued. Again, it’s similar to where PG was less than six months ago. PG dipped ominously below the $120 level around October 2019 but bounced back up to the current (as of writing this) $123.45, thereby maintaining its purportedly high valuation multiples during that time.

Is that what’s going on with WMT right now?

To validate that assumption (because it’s still an assumption at this point), let’s look at recent historical core metrics of revenue and profitability.

Quarterly YoY Revenue Growth

Source: SA

After losing some steam in revenue growth over FY-19, Walmart’s metrics are climbing back up the single-digit percentage scale. Quarterly revenues now consistently staying near the $130 billion mark is no small feat. If we assume a modest 2% YoY revenue growth rate for Q4-20, Walmart will be posting quarterly revenues well in excess of $140 billion. Let’s not forget that the fourth quarter covers the crucial holiday period. That alone could give the stock some upward impetus; at the very least, it could adequately address the near-5% decline that started around the middle of December 2019, a couple of weeks after Q3-20 results were announced.

That’s one sign that WMT is not experiencing a bubble in the traditional sense. Next, let’s look at some profitability metrics.

Operating Income

Source: SA

A brief look at operating income reveals a cyclic pattern that reflects a gradual expansion of Walmart’s operating margin. The combination of operating margin slowly expanding and operating income as a percentage of revenue holding steady mirrors the relatively slow organic growth in overall revenue. Nonetheless, growth is growth, and at such scale, every basis point counts.

The point to note here is that we could see negative operating income growth in Q4-20, but that would simply be in line with the year-ago period. The trendline here is clearly pointing up, which will have a positive knock-on effect on net income as well. Interestingly, the boost in Q3 came from unexpected quarters:

We leveraged expenses by 30 bps, I'm really proud of that, led by Walmart US store productivity and Walmart International operating efficiencies. -Brett Briggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on the Q3 2020 Earnings Call The business continued solid expense management and that helped us leverage SG&A in stores, even as we made our investments in price in the country. And then the overall performance allowed us to grow operating income 6.1%, and that’s the sixth consecutive quarter of growth. -John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., on the Q3 2020 Earnings Call

I believe that future drivers of operating margin growth and stability will be the greater operational efficiency in its e-commerce operations and deeper synergies with its physical footprint across its core markets as well.

Net Income

Source: SA

When looking at net income, it’s clear that there’s significant pressure on this metric, which has dipped by more than half a percentage point over the past three quarters. We can expect to see continued downward momentum in Q4, but it doesn’t hamper their ability to keep paying and increasing dividends and spending on share repurchases. In the absence of strong organic growth, these are the engines that drive upward momentum for WMT stock in the long run. Net income is not likely to dip to a point where it seriously impacts cash flows and the company’s ability to keep those engines running.

It might not look sustainable, and that would be an accurate assessment if we witnessed a prolonged contraction of margins but, over the last twelve months, Walmart has managed to recover from a long period of decline. We see the same trend being mirrored when comparing net income against annual revenues, TTM quarterly revenues, and quarterly revenues, respectively.

Source for All: SA

As such, there’s little evidence to support the assumption that Walmart is on an unsustainable path with respect to stock price shooting ahead of the state of the core revenue and profitability metrics.

Investor’s Angle

The point of this analysis is to show investors that Walmart is steady on its feet as far as core metrics are concerned. There seems to be no reason to be hesitant about adding to your position. In the end, all valuation metrics are only as good as the value they bring to you as an investor. It’s about what they tell you relative to so many other considerations and the confidence they give you in a particular stock when making that crucial investment decision.

Unfortunately, with companies like Walmart and Proctor & Gamble, when steady organic growth returns, in whatever small measure, investor sentiment is lifted disproportionately. In the end, as long as that growth continues to happen the stock price will always appreciate in the long term, even if that means weathering the declines driven by volatile market sentiments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.