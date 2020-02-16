This New 30-Year TIPS Looks Like A 'Death Star' Investment

But for small-scale investors looking for inflation protection, the Series I Savings Bond is a superior investment.

An inflation breakeven rate of about 1.72% will make this TIPS appealing for big-money investors, so this auction should get solid demand.

The term is too long. The risk is too high. The potential reward is too low.

It's big and ominous. It's volatile. It's actually kind of scary. And it might outlive you. This is CUSIP 912810SM1 -- a 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security being created by the U.S. Treasury this week.

The Treasury is offering $8 billion in this TIPS, and Thursday's auction will set the official coupon rate and real yield to maturity. As things stands today, this looks like a "Death Star" investment with too-high risk and too-low return, at least by historical standards. I'm suggesting it is not appropriate for small-scale investors looking to buy-and-hold a conservative, inflation-adjusted security.

Is there a better inflation-protected option? Yes.

But first, I'll point out that a TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

As of Friday's market close, the U.S. Treasury was estimating that a full-term 30-year TIPS would have a real yield to maturity of 0.32%, just 8 basis points higher than the all-time low of 0.24% set in mid December 2012. Fourteen months ago, the 30-year real yield reached 1.25%, a remarkable 93 basis points higher (and even that number was rather low by historical standards).

The record-low real yield for any 29- to 30-year TIPS auction was 0.479% for a reopening auction in October 2012. That's about 16 basis points higher than today's current real yield.

Here's a chart showing the trend in the 30-year real yield over the last 10 years, showing how the current yield is approaching all-time lows:

Think of it this way: When yields fall, a TIPS becomes more valuable. A buyer at Thursday's auction will be paying near an all-time high "price" for this investment, the opposite of "buy low, sell high."

The term is too long

An investor in a TIPS is guaranteed to get at least a full return of principal if the security is held to maturity. So this qualifies as a "conservative" investment. But this 30-year TIPS will mature on February 15, 2050. That is a long, long time to get a return on your principal.

I have bought 30-year TIPS in the past, but this one will mature when I am 97 years old. I makes no sense in my portfolio.

But even if you are much younger, or even if you a prepared to be a TIPS trader, consider this ...

This TIPS will be highly volatile

A 30-year TIPS launches with a duration of about 21 years, meaning that its market value will decline by about 21% if real yields swing 1-percentage-point (100 basis points) higher. Because the current 30-year real yield is near an all-time low, the risk equation slides heavily toward a large loss in value in the near term, instead of a large increase in value.

This can be demonstrated by looking at a past example, CUSIP 912810RA8, which originated at auction on February 21, 2013, with a real yield to maturity of 0.639%. Yields swung sharply higher in two reopening auctions that year, resulting in this TIPS losing about 15% of its market value in 9 months:

A similar disastrous trend struck in 2015, with CUSIP 912810SM1, which originated in February with a real yield of 0.842% (which looks pretty good today). Within nine months, it lost about 7.5% of its value.

The way to ignore volatility is to buy a TIPS and hold it to maturity. But with a 30-year TIPS, that 30-year term makes this unlikely for many investors, especially older investors looking for capital preservation.

This TIPS will be a cash-flow nightmare

I have no problem with purchasing TIPS up to 10 years maturity in a taxable account, but no one should buy CUSIP 912810SM1 in a taxable account. If current trends continue, this TIPS will have a coupon rate of 0.25%, meaning a $10,000 investment will provide about $25 in current income a year, growing with inflation. The rest of the earnings will be added to the principal balance and paid only when the TIPS is sold or matures.

So here's the math:

$10,000 in this TIPS will generate $25 a year in immediate cash flow, rising with inflation. If inflation averages 2.1% a year, the TIPS principal will increase $210 a year, rising with inflation. This is taxable in the current year but is not paid out until redemption. If you are in a 24% federal tax bracket, your tax bill in year one will be $56.40 on the $235 total you received. You are $31.40 cash flow negative, rising with inflation, every year for 30 years.

Don't buy CUSIP 912810SM1 in a taxable account.

On the plus side: Inflation breakeven rate

The inflation breakeven rate is the one solid reason to invest in this TIPS, and it is the reason Thursday's auction should be met with reasonably solid demand from big-money investors like foreign central banks, pension funds and hedge funds.

As of Friday's market close, a 30-year nominal Treasury was yielding 2.04%, creating a 30-year inflation breakeven rate of 1.72%. Do you think inflation will average higher than 1.72% over the next 30 years? If you do, buy this new TIPS instead of a nominal 30-year Treasury.

Here is the trend in the 30-year inflation breakeven rate over the last 10 years:

U.S. inflation is currently running at an annual rate of 2.5%, but over the last 10 years it has averaged 1.8%, a bit higher than today's 30-year inflation breakeven rate. Over the last 30 years, inflation has averaged 2.4%, and that is the lowest 30-year average for data going back to 1971.

This TIPS, in my opinion, is more attractive than a 30-year nominal Treasury yielding 2.04%.

The best alternative investment: I Bonds

U.S. Series I Savings Bonds currently offer a fixed rate (equivalent to the real yield of a TIPS) of 0.20%, just 12 basis points lower than the current 30-year real yield. I Bonds accurately track official U.S. inflation, and have huge advantages over the 30-year "Death Star" TIPS, as I pointed out in my buying guide for 2020:

You get a flexible maturity. An I Bond can be redeemed after one year for a three-month interest penalty or after five years with no penalty. Or, if held, it will continue paying inflation-adjusted interest for 30 years.

An I Bond can be redeemed after one year for a three-month interest penalty or after five years with no penalty. Or, if held, it will continue paying inflation-adjusted interest for 30 years. You earn tax-deferred interest. No federal income tax is due until the I Bond is redeemed, a big advantage over a TIPS, where inflation accruals are taxed in the current year. This tax treatment makes the I Bond similar to a traditional IRA, but it is not subject to Required Minimum Distributions.

No federal income tax is due until the I Bond is redeemed, a big advantage over a TIPS, where inflation accruals are taxed in the current year. This tax treatment makes the I Bond similar to a traditional IRA, but it is not subject to Required Minimum Distributions. You get rock-solid deflation protection. Even in times of severe deflation, an I Bond will never lose any of its accumulated value. This isn't true for a TIPS, where accrued principal falls in reaction to a deflationary month.

Even in times of severe deflation, an I Bond will never lose any of its accumulated value. This isn't true for a TIPS, where accrued principal falls in reaction to a deflationary month. You get a simpler investment. I-Bonds don't go up and down in "market" value. They simply pay inflation-adjusted interest, which accumulates and compounds over time. When you redeem them, you know exactly what you will receive. TIPS rise and fall with market swings until final maturity.

Conclusion

In February 2020, the I Bond is the best inflation-protected investment on the market, and the 30-year TIPS is the worst.

Step away from the Death Star. And may the force be with you.

I'll be posting the auction results after the auction closes at 1 p.m. EST Thursday. Meanwhile, here is the history of every 29- to 30-year TIPS auction, showing that the "normalized" real yield should be somewhere well above 1.0%:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.