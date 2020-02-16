USD/CHF Finds Strength As Investors Seek Safety

As USD remains in favour, the wide interest rate differential and the demand for USD (seemingly independent of risk sentiment) is likely to engender further USD/CHF strength. The risk of SNB intervention also makes the Swiss franc less attractive to hold longer term.

This upside is likely to continue following the downside in USD/CHF which in fact began in November 2019.

The USD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Swiss franc, dipped significantly into the beginning of the year. Yet more recently, the pair has recovered to a similar level at which the 2020 trading year began for USD/CHF.

As I warned about in respect to the EUR/USD pair at 2019 year-end, the upside which the euro sustained as we moved into 2020 was not sustainable. Much of the upside was likely attributable to year-end portfolio rebalancing, as U.S. stocks outperformed (sending year-end flows out of U.S. dollars, thus strengthening the euro).

While the EUR/CHF pair has a life of its own, trading in this pair is generally not too volatile. Both the euro and the Swiss franc tend to correlate strongly and positively with other currencies, as Switzerland is still in Europe (despite not belonging to the European Union) and hence exposed to similar macroeconomic conditions. Meanwhile, Switzerland also maintains negative rates (the Swiss National Bank's, or SNB's, short-term rate is -0.75%, as compared to the European Central Bank's deposit facility rate of -0.50%).

Therefore, as the euro falls against most other currencies, we would generally expect the Swiss franc to fall too. However, due to Switzerland's positive current account surpluses and stable domestic politics, the Swiss franc is also viewed as a safe haven. Therefore, while we can expect EUR and CHF to correlate positively, downside in EUR/USD will not necessarily translate into upside in USD/CHF; we would need to monitor EUR/CHF too.

(Swiss current account surpluses, expressed in CHF billions on a quarterly basis. Source: Trading Economics.)

Nevertheless, the EUR/USD downside of recent, which follows the 2019 year-end rebalancing, has been significant. That is, far more significant than can be attributed simply to mean reversion. The pair has dropped well below 1.09, and would appear to be "oversold" on a technical basis.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView charting tools. The same applies to all candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The EUR/USD pair has dropped below recent lows of around 1.0880 to about 1.0830 as of the close of February 14, 2020. No end is currently in sight. This author believed that the 1.09 level showed strong signs of holding; however, sentiment has collapsed. The demand for the U.S. dollar as a safe haven, in light of the coronavirus, has risen significantly too. The demand for safety has provided a notable source of demand for USD recently, whereas other traditional safe havens like the Japanese yen, or JPY, have become less attractive due to the proximity of certain (so-called) safe havens to confirmed coronavirus cases. I discussed this at length in a recent article.

Therefore, while the USD/CHF pair has traditionally been viewed as a risk-on pair (i.e., as risk sentiment improves, USD/CHF tends to rise), more recently the balance has become less clear between the perceived safe-haven values of USD and CHF. The wide interest rate differential would still favor upside, however, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's target rate remaining at +1.50-1.75%, while the SNB's comparable rate stays negative at -0.75%.

A rise or fall in the U.S. one-year yield will be important to watch. If the coronavirus situation escalates, central banks worldwide may be inclined to proactively cut rates further, and the United States's higher rates offer more opportunity for a cut. The chart below shows the USD/CHF pair against the one-year U.S. bond yield (see the green line, set against the far-right y-axis).

The drop in the short-term U.S. yield is quite alarming, as the bond market is now pricing the yield at below the Federal Reserve's target lower bound of +1.50%. The current pricing of +1.48% means that the bond market is perceiving a clearly increased possibility of a rate cut within 12 months. Yet the USD/CHF pair has rallied after the recent drop at the start of 2020.

While we should not assume this is likely, the slight pessimism here could provide support for the USD/CHF pair, which has held up in spite of the drop in the one-year treasury yield. If USD/CHF sustains current levels, a reversion of the bond market's pricing could send USD/CHF above the 0.9900 level.

Also, we should note that the EUR/CHF pair has also dropped (as the USD/CHF pair has risen), and hence we can see that while both USD and CHF have been in demand, the USD/CHF pair has been fairly balanced this year so far (falling initially, before retracing).

For the USD/CHF pair, trends (such as those identified by moving averages) are not so relevant at the moment. What is more relevant, in this author's opinion, is the fact that not only are both USD and CHF in high demand, but that the USD is likely to remain in demand regardless of whether risk sentiment improves or worsens in the near term. The USD has rallied during risk-off events over the past few weeks, and still rallied during times of risk-on. The USD and U.S. equities have been viewed as a global safe haven.

Meanwhile, CHF strength opens up a strong possibility of SNB intervention, which could see the currency weaken substantially if the SNB takes an aggressive stance (and/or if the market attempts to front-run further intervention, if it is perceived as potentially becoming more aggressive). As ING Economics recently wrote:

"Even in the unlikely event that Switzerland were to be labelled a currency manipulator [by the United States], we believe this would have no impact on the SNB. Of course, the central bank would prefer to avoid such publicity about its activity, but it's unlikely to change its monetary policy. Indeed, the credibility of the SNB's interventions in the foreign exchange market is extremely important. If it believes that the Swiss franc is too expensive and that this threatens the conduct of its monetary policy, it will probably continue to intervene on the foreign exchange market as it is currently doing, regardless of whether this leads to being labelled a currency manipulator."

Switzerland is still a small country relative to the United States, and if the SNB views CHF strength as a problem, they are likely to take the risk of being labelled a currency manipulator if it means that they are able to safeguard their economy. The stronger the CHF becomes, the less competitive Swiss exports become. If this dynamic worsens significantly, it could produce deflationary effects which Switzerland likely cannot afford to be exposed to, given that inflation is barely positive even today.

The volume profile analysis in the chart below uses a combination of prices and volumes traded at each price level to provide us with an indication of the market's general assessment of fair value for USD/CHF since the end of the third quarter of 2019 (i.e., from October 1, 2019 to present).

It would appear that the recent sell-off we have witnessed in the USD/CHF pair has been excessive. Some significant distance remains between the current market price of around 0.9820, and the 0.9930 level which appears to provide a better reflection of fair value (over 110 pips).

Upside is likely given that the USD will likely to remain in demand regardless of global risk sentiment, while CHF is exposed to possible SNB intervention and the interest rate differential for USD/CHF remains one of the widest and most positive in G10 foreign exchange.

However, we should also balance this short-term bullish expectation with the fact that the USD has been bought aggressively. A short-term USD correction should not be viewed as unlikely. Nevertheless, any short-term correction is likely to subsequently reverse, as the USD world reserve currency remains in favor through at least the first quarter of 2020.

