3 Reasons Why Colgate-Palmolive Will Generate Wealth For Decades To Come

Consumer staples company Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is one of our favorite defensive holdings. The company is a dividend king, having raised its dividend for each of the past 56 years. Despite this long history, we believe that there are years of satisfactory wealth creation ahead for investors. The company operates an asset light business model, and its core brand Colgate has long demonstrated a dominance in its market. With multiple levers to pull to inch growth forward, Colgate-Palmolive's steady growth and strong fundamentals will result in decades of EPS and dividend growth. While the stock is possibly overvalued today, Colgate-Palmolive is a true blue chip to hold for the long term. We will walk through three features of our bullish thesis, and where we find shares to be an attractive value.

#1: Lucrative Core Business With Dominant Market Share

Colgate-Palmolive is a consumer staples conglomerate with products including oral hygiene products, pet foods, soaps, deodorants, cleaning products, and more. However, Colgate's oral care business represents just about half of total revenues and is anchored by Colgate's toothpaste business. Colgate owns more than 40% market share of the entire global toothpaste market. With toothpaste being such a defensive product (bought in all economic conditions), Colgate's oral care and complementary businesses have produced steady top and bottom line growth for decades.

The company's strong market presence in toothpaste is driven by a truly global presence. Roughly 80% of the company's sales are outside of North America (excluding Hill's), and about half of sales are generated in emerging markets. With such high market share at such a large scale, Colgate is well entrenched for the years to come. This gives the business a very high floor.

#2: A Cash Generating Business Model Fuels Consistent Dividend Growth

Colgate-Palmolive is well known for its dividend growth reputation, one that is certainly earned. The company has raised its dividend payout for each of the past 56 years. That degree of consistency in growing a cash expenditure year by year is no coincidence.

We have already illustrated the stable revenue model that comes with being a dominant provider of an essential household product. Colgate's business is also very non-capital intensive. The company typically spends just 3%-4% of annual sales on CAPEX. And because products such as toothpaste are simplistic in nature, Colgate has been able to generate fantastic operating metrics. The business has stable operating margins and converts nearly 18% of its revenues into FCF. Colgate's eye-popping 38% return on invested capital is a testament to the efficiencies of this business model.

This has translated into a dividend that has steadily risen for decades. The dividend today totals an annual sum of $1.72 per share and yields 2.26% on the current stock price.

Even though the dividend has consistently grown larger, it still consumes just 57% of cash flow and 68% of earnings. This leaves enough breathing room for the payout that investors should have no fears of its safety, and the dividend also has room to keep growing in the years to come.

#3: Colgate Has Nibbled At M&A, And Has Capital To Strike Opportunistically

Colgate-Palmolive hasn't been a huge player in M&A over the years, but the company has gotten more aggressive in recent years. Just in the past few years, Colgate-Palmolive has acquired skin care brands PCA Skin and EltaMD - an effort to break into the skin care industry. This was underlined with the company's blockbuster acquisition of Filgora for $1.69 billion. The company has also recently acquired Hello Products to help bolster its oral care business. Whether it's smaller niche brands such as Hello, PCA Skin, and EltaMD, or larger deals such as Filgora, Colgate is beginning to branch out to drive growth.

While Colgate has spent some money in these efforts, the balance sheet remains in clean shape. Gross leverage still stands at just 1.75X EBITDA, and the company is sitting on $883 million in cash.

We will monitor operating metrics to be sure that acquisitions are not hampering the high efficiency of the existing business. With that said, it's great to see Colgate branching into new categories such as skin care.

Let's Talk About Valuation

The only hang up with Colgate-Palmolive at the current moment is the stock price that it trades at. The company posted surprisingly strong top line growth when 4th quarter earnings came out, pushing the stock to new 52-week highs.

At almost $77 per share, the stock is now trading at 25.85X 2020 analyst projected EPS. If we look back historically at the past decade, the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 25.17X is actually roughly in line with Colgate's current multiple.

To gain some additional perspective, we look at Colgate's FCF yield. The current yield of 4.23% is near highs of the past few years - but well off of highs seen pre-2015.

Valuation is often "in the eye of the beholder", so we think that Colgate's stock is within shouting distance of fair value here. The stock's fourth quarter and increased M&A activity signal that better years of growth could be coming. All of the historical data is roughly in line with current levels, and we do believe that while a mid-20s PE is pricey, Colgate's high cash flow business can argue for some sort of premium.

However, this price level lacks a margin of safety. If Colgate produces modest EPS growth (say 5%-6% per annum), investors could be looking at disappointing total returns when you factor in a modest dividend yield of 2.26%. We have previously called for a 20X earnings multiple, but would hear an argument for as high as 22X for a long-term holding. This would imply a potential target of $65 per share.

Wrapping Up

Colgate-Palmolive is one of our favorite consumer staple stocks. The company has dominant market share in a category that has virtually bulletproof demand. The company is also branching out to find growth and is well capitalized to do so. While shares may be a touch expensive here, long-term investors would do well to consider the stock on a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.