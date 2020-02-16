Total: Don't Sweat The Headline Numbers, Growth Story Is Alive And Well

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, French oil and gas supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of earnings but failed to meet their expectations in terms of revenues. As is often the case, though, a closer look at the actual earnings report reveals that there is much more to the story here. There were a number of things to like here overall including the company's growth story continuing to play out, which may be the most important takeaway here. As is the case with every other energy company that has reported its results thus far, the results were clearly negatively impacted by the weakness in the energy markets. Overall, though, Total remains a solid and high-yielding investment to play the energy industry.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total's fourth-quarter earnings results:

Total brought in total revenues of €49.280 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 6.12% decrease over the €52.495 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of €6.599 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 37.98% decline over the €10.640 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total reported total average production of 3,113 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current quarter. This compares very favorably to the 2,876 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged during the corresponding period of last year.

The company started production at the massive Johan Sverdrup field in Norway and at the Iara field in Brazil during the fourth quarter.

Total reported a consolidated net income of €2.649 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 124.49% increase over the €1.180 billion that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Total saw its revenues go down on a year-over-year basis. This was not entirely unexpected because just about every energy company that has reported its results thus far saw a similar revenue decline. The biggest reason for this is that both oil and natural gas prices were lower than during the fourth quarter of last year. This is true despite the steep decline that oil prices (along with everything else) suffered during the fourth quarter of 2018. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Total S.A.

It is fairly obvious why a decline in both oil and gas prices would reduce the company's revenues over the period. This is because Total receives less money for each unit of product that it sells than it did previously. All else being equal, this would result in less money coming in. As is always the case too, a revenue decline is certainly not something that we especially want to see because it is often a sign that the company's overall finances are weakening. However, the price of oil and natural gas is also something that is out of any single company's control so it is not really indicative of any problems at Total, particularly since most other measures of financial performance improved on a year-over-year basis.

As is always the case with energy companies, all else is not equal in this instance. As mentioned in the highlights, Total delivered relatively strong production growth compared to the prior-year quarter. This is in fact a continuation of a streak of year-over-year production growth that the company has been delivering. We can see this here:

Source: Total S.A.

The biggest source for this production growth is that the company brought numerous projects online and ramped up ones that it started in earlier years. These projects include Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo in Angola, Culzean in the United Kingdom, and Johan Sverdrup in Norway. I have discussed a few of these projects in previous articles that I published to this site. This a similar situation to fellow oil major BP (BP), which also delivered year-over-year production growth. This production growth had the effect of offsetting some of the impact of the lower energy prices on the company's finances. The reason for this should also be fairly obvious. This is because the company had much more product to sell so it could still see its revenues increase even though it receives less money for each unit of product that it sells. In this case, it was not enough to completely offset the impact of the lower prices, but the revenue decline would have been worse than it was in the absence of this production growth.

One of the biggest positive developments during the quarter was the start-up of operations at the Johan Sverdrup oil field. Johan Sverdrup is a giant oilfield located in the North Sea, about 87 miles west of Stavanger, Norway:

Source: Norsk Petroleum

This field is one of the largest ones to be discovered in the North Sea in recent years. According to Equinor (EQNR), the operator of the field, Johan Sverdrup is expected to contain between 1.9 billion and 3.0 billion barrels of recoverable oil. As might be expected due to the size of the field, Equinor began working to develop the field shortly after it was appointed operator in March 2012. The field ultimately began production in October 2019 after a fairly lengthy development process. The field has not yet reached its peak production level of 500,000 barrels per day though, so we can expect it to continue to the contribute to the company's production growth going forward as the field continues to be ramped up. As Total owns an 8.44% stake in the field, this will benefit it even if not as much as it benefits the other companies involved.

Total is certainly not resting on its laurels with the growth that it delivered over the past year. In fact, the company has a number of projects currently under development that it will be bringing online over the next few years. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Total S.A.

These projects represent about 800,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day of incremental production. When we add this to Total's production in the fourth quarter of 2019, we can see that the company's production will be about 25.70% higher when all of these projects are completed. As long as energy prices do not decline going forward, this should have a positive impact on the company's financial performance once they are online. The company expects this process to be complete by 2023. Thus, we should see the firm deliver steady growth over the next few years.

All of this growth would naturally be pointless if there was no demand for the company's new production. Fortunately, this does not appear to be the case. As we can see here, the worldwide demand for oil has been increasing over much of the past half-decade:

Source: International Energy Agency, Total S.A.

With that said, global demand growth did decrease in 2019 over 2018 levels but it still increased over the course of the year. We will also likely see fairly weak growth this year due to the Chinese and other economies slowing down. However, the rising instability in Iraq and Libya will likely have the effect of reducing global production levels as will the slowdown in the United States shale industry. Overall, the market should be fairly supportive of companies like Total increasing their production even if demand growth is somewhat muted.

As we can see in the earlier chart, a sizable number of the projects that Total is working on are liquefied natural gas production facilities. This is an area of the energy market that has seen significant demand growth over the past few years. We can clearly see this here:

Source: IHS Waterborne, Total S.A.

Fortunately, global demand for liquefied natural gas is likely to continue to increase. In fact, according to Wood Mackenzie, total global demand for the compound is expected to increase by 90 mt over the 2019-2025 period. The majority of this growth will come from the Pacific Basin nations such as China, India, and South Korea. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Partners

This should ensure that Total will have sufficient demand for the output of the new plants that it will be bringing online. Thus, Total should be able to actually take advantage of the growth that its new projects provide and convert that into earnings and cash flow.

In conclusion, we clearly see Total's growth story playing out. This clearly had an impact on the company's performance as it managed to deliver cash flow growth in spite of the decline in energy prices. This is far from the end of that story, though, as the company has a very strong portfolio of growth projects that should drive it going forward. The company thus is well-positioned to continue to reward shareholders in excess of its 5.87% current dividend yield. Overall then, the company remains a good investment for an energy portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR, GLOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.