Still Holding Lockheed For The Long Term

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been a beneficiary of the growing defense budgets of countries around the world. Being a premier manufacturer of planes, helicopters, missiles, and more, the company continues to see revenue rise in almost any economic environment. Due to defense being necessary and technology always evolving, the company has a stream of revenue that is as close to guaranteed as you can get. Last year, shares pulled back after a rather good earnings report. I took the opportunity to finally add shares to my portfolio. I have long waited to initiate a position in the company and missed my chance many times to take a stake. The move has proven to be successful as the shares have risen a nice 25% from my entry point. I took another chance to add 30% more shares to my position after another pullback from another earnings release. The company should continue to grow and benefit from demand for defense-related products. Furthermore, margins are never really pressured as the products are generally proprietary and not found elsewhere.

Performance

In the fourth-quarter earnings report, Lockheed reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The company saw revenue grow 10.2% and earnings grow 20.5%. The company reported full-year earnings of $21.95, which were well above its guidance for earnings, $21.15 at the top end.

The company reported full-year sales of almost $60 billion, which represented revenue growth of over 11%.

Additionally, the company continued to return a healthy amount of its cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

2020 guidance shows that the company expects to have another great year.

Earnings are expected to grow another 10% and revenue about 7-9%. Cash from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.5 billion. The company can report lumpy cash flows, however, as it still funds its pension on an ongoing basis. This quarter the company did not make any pension contributions. Seeing the pension being funded is always a positive as it prevents a future overhang of liability from becoming a problem. For the full year in 2020, the company sees cash from operations coming in over $7.6 billion.

This should come easily as the company had a record backlog up 10% to $144 billion.

The growth in backlog every year for the last five years shows that demand is not slowing down and that growth should continue across the board. I expect the continued growth in the backlog to help support sales in times of economic hardship. Of course, backlog could change, but given the non-cyclical nature of the business, it is probably safe to say that the company has two years' worth of revenue already in the pipeline. With continued growth in every division, we can see why Lockheed shares continue to trade at a higher P/E multiple than other defense sector companies.

Strong growth in every division should give investors confidence that the company is firing on all cylinders. It is not always the case that every division within a company will see harmonious growth, so seeing this is great. The space division should continue to see growth as the expansion of private sector space exploration and development will cause the need for manufactured components. Also the potential for a future military division for space ventures could help immensely.

The company continues to improve its balance sheet as well.

The company reduced pension liabilities by about 1/3 in the last year, which is a huge improvement. While net debt is now at its lowest levels in years. As we saw earlier, the company is going to generate around $7.6 billion in cash this year. With the dividend costing about $2.5 billion, there is plenty left over for share repurchases, debt reduction, investments, and pension funding. This amount of cash generation and a stronger balance sheet will continue to let the company focus on future opportunities. With technological advances and competition continuing to heat up, Lockheed needs to ensure it has premier products to win contracts with or else its R&D spend is a loss.

Future Growth

The company expects there to be significant increases in its CH-53K deliveries in the coming years.

This will be a boost to future revenues, and the potential for international sales will further more add to the demand.

Perhaps the most exciting part about Lockheed's future is the growing need for replacement aircraft.

With many of the aircraft aging quickly and the needs from the military changing, the demand for new machines will only pick up. This is a positive, long-term trend for Lockheed Martin and inevitably its stock.

Additionally, not only is offensive military spend important, but also a growing need for defensive equipment has become important.

Lockheed has no shortage of equipment, and brilliantly as it continues to develop new offensive equipment capabilities, it increased demand for defense. Lockheed has been working on laser technology, bringing what was long fiction to reality. As this happens, it by nature creates the need for defense systems that can withstand laser attacks. This will only continue to develop its portfolio of options and the need for defense against one more possible attack method.

Knowing the growth for revenue is strong, it is only a matter of paying a fair price for the stock. While such tailwinds create a higher growth rate and thus higher valuation metrics, every now and then the market offers an opportunity that shouldn't be overlooked.

Valuation

Looking at valuation versus peers, we see the following:

Lockheed trades at the highest forward P/E ratio, but the shares also offer the second highest yield and one of the lowest PEG ratios. This means investors probably are getting a fair deal considering the better-than-expected growth but small premium assigned to future earnings.

Looking at valuation metrics for the last five years, we can see where shares should generally trade.

The shares trade above their five-year average P/S ratio, but trade below their average P/E ratio. Lockheed currently trades at a discount to its forward P/E and trades at a discount to its cash flow. Given all the above information, it is safe to say that the stock isn't overvalued, but isn't undervalued by much either. However, getting shares at such a low forward multiple now with guidance issued may be a good deal. Investors should remember this company consistently grows sales and will continue to see its valuation grow alongside it.

Looking at historical yield to see if it is above average or below is one of my favorite methods to see if a stock is undervalued.

The average yield for LMT is 2.37%, with shares currently yielding 2.2%; this means shares are trading close to in line with their average yield. This means the shares are not over or undervalued in this case either. I see the potential being in the next dividend raise.

If the company raises the dividend close to its five-year average growth rate of 11.4%, let's say 10%, the shares should offer a future yield around $10.40, which would represent a 2.37% yield at today's prices. This would be right in line with the average dividend yield. Additionally, the company has been raising its dividend for 17 years, with the last increase being 9.61% to $2.40 per quarter or $9.60 annually. Continuing to grow the dividend in the future is a focus for management, and there is plenty of room to do so with a payout ratio of less than 50%.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin offers investors the chance to benefit off the growing demand for defense needs by countries around the world. A growing population and new technologies will continue to grow the demand for a variety of products. Additionally, aging machines in the defense fleets around the world will create a need for continued replacement along with additions. This will benefit Lockheed Martin for many years to come and is evident by the large backlog already present. The company faces little risk other than a lower defense budget from the United States, its largest customer, but it will be very hard to do this with nations around the world ramping up. If the shares pull back again from here, I will be adding more to my new position. The brief pullback after earnings was a great chance to add a great company at a fair price to the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.