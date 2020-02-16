USO: The Bottom Is Likely In

Roll yield is currently negative for USO – a key variable which investors need to consider before buying the ETF.

Supply growth continues to contract and OPEC is likely to act once again to prop up the oil markets.

The recent selling of crude oil has largely been driven by fears of the virus and is departed from the underlying fundamentals.

On a year-to-date basis, the United States Oil Fund (USO) has taken quite a beating on the back of a general fall in the price of crude oil.

While this decline is certainly nothing to ignore, I believe that in the coming weeks, we will see this move retrace and oil trade higher based on ongoing fundamental developments which I believe have been ignored by the market.

Crude Markets

If you’ve followed the crude markets for some time, then you’re likely aware that the recent selloff has been largely attributed to the coronavirus in China. That is, the general fear of the market right now is that as the virus continues to spread, demand will continue to be reduced. If demand is reduced, then crude oil price will fall due to growing stocks of the commodity.

While this is an understandable sentiment, I think there are a few key variables which suggest that this sentiment ultimately will not play out. The first of these variables is the ongoing collapse in production seen in some of the most prolific shale plays in the world.

As you can see in the following chart, drilling activity has been slowing for over a year.

This drop in drilling activity has led to a decline in the drilled but uncompleted well count as producers have drawn down inventories of uncompleted wells.

If you’ve been following oil markets for some time, then you’ll likely remember that this DUC count was considered to be a very bearish variable several quarters ago. The rationale was that with an increase in DUCs, we’ve got a large potential for production to come online. However, it’s important to note one critical thing here – even with DUCs currently dropping, production growth is actually slowing.

In other words, even with operators drawing down inventories of wells, the slow in drilling is resulting in a total decline in production growth.

This is bullish for two reasons. The first reason is that demand grows in basically every single year because of population growth and general increases in GDP. This means that supply must grow at the same rate or we will see a price spike as demand surpasses supply and higher prices are required to incentivize production.

As you can see in the following chart, this pinch point occurred after a few months of production slowing in the 2015-2016 time frame.

The current decline in production growth places us generally in the same territory in which prices proceeded to rally for the next few quarters in the last decline.

And the second reason this drop in supply makes me bullish crude oil is the underlying reason for the decline. This drop in production has been driven by a wave of bankruptcies from operators in the prolific regions. The basic reason here is that operators have been cash flow negative for some time on net so banks have trimmed lending exposure until economics improve. The primary way that economics improve is that prices increase so that revenues increase. In other words, the banks have slowed the flow of capital to operators until the price of crude rises. This slow will tangibly make the price of crude rise as supply continues to collapse on the back of fresh bankruptcies.

And another key bullish factor to remember is that OPEC maintains a strong grip on crude oil pricing these days with its policy continuing to line up with movements in price. For example, we are currently trading a few dollars shy of the point of OPEC’s decision to cut production in 2018. This series of cuts ultimately was extended in the middle of 2019 and then deepened in late 2019. We have an OPEC meeting coming up within one month and there’s a very good chance that if price has not moved appreciably from where we are today, OPEC will act once again to prop up oil prices.

The rationale behind why OPEC will likely act is fairly straightforward: OPEC has defended this price level once again and its recent actions were enough to sustain a price rally for several months before the sentiment-driven selling of the coronavirus took the headlines. Given OPEC’s history of fighting for the price of crude oil to increase from around this number, I believe that OPEC will do some combination of extending production cuts or deepening the outright figure to pull supply from the market.

Given the tightening supply equation, I believe that the selling pressure from the virus situation will be ultimately limited. Production growth is going to continue to slow until prices are higher and OPEC is likely going to continue to constrain supply. These twin variables make me bullish crude oil and I believe USO will profit along with the trend.

About USO

When it comes to oil ETPs, USO is the granddaddy of the bunch. As one of the oldest and most popular products in the oil offerings, most investors are generally aware of USO’s scope and purpose.

USO is a very simple ETF. It holds the front month of WTI futures and then two weeks before expiry, it shifts exposure into the second month. It repeats this process in perpetuity.

A key downfall of USO is this simplistic methodology. Since it is completely impartial to the shape of the forward curve when it rolls, it is highly exposed to roll yield. Put simply, roll yield is what you get when futures prices move towards the front month contract. As you can see for the past few years, contango has largely been the natural state of the WTI futures market.

What this tangibly means is that when USO rolls, it is shifting its WTI futures exposure into a higher priced contract. Since futures roll towards the spot, this means that in general, you’ll see slight losses from roll yield as the exposure in higher priced contracts fall towards the front of the curve. And these losses are not immaterial. For example, here is the past decade of the performance of WTI versus USO.

Last year was a rare exception in that since there was strong backwardation in the curve at several points, the overall return of USO was positive versus WTI. However, in general, the contango in WTI futures means that USO will largely lag WTI’s performance.

Given that we’re in contango once again, your investment in USO will not quite perform to par with WTI due to negative roll yield. However, it is my belief that ultimately the bullish movements in the price of crude will bring outperform any losses from roll yield, but investors should be aware that at present, roll yield is negative.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.