Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/13/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/13/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

PCB Bancorp (PCB);

NGL Energy (NGL);

Marchex (MCHX);

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Investment (KYN);

Graham (GHM); and

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Spirit Airlines (SAVE);

Pinterest (PINS);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

ServiceNow (NOW);

Iridium Comms (IRDM);

FMC (FMC);

Dynatrace (DT);

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD); and

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Palo Alto Net (PANW).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

OneWater Marine (ONEW).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Voya Financial BO Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Investment KYN JB* $20,000,000 2 Troiano John DIR OneWater Marine ONEW JB* $4,628,808 3 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,315,905 4 Krimbill H Michael CEO, DIR NGL Energy NGL B $967,950 5 Rhee Don DIR PCB Bancorp PCB B $758,080 6 Singleton Philip Austin Jr CEO, DIR, BO OneWater Marine ONEW JB* $750,000 7 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $458,081 8 Lamkin Jeffrey B DIR OneWater Marine ONEW JB* $300,000 9 Lines James R CEO, DIR Graham GHM B $223,329 10 Richards Christine P DIR Spirit Airlines SAVE B $216,200

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Capitalg BO CrowdStrike CRWD S $120,344,352 2 Sarowitz Steven I DIR, BO Paylocity Holding PCTY AS $23,672,048 3 Luddy Frederic B DIR ServiceNow NOW AS $13,965,714 4 Brondeau Pierre R CEO, CB, DIR FMC FMC S $10,817,371 5 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $6,506,704 6 Silbermann Benjamin CB, CEO, BO Pinterest PINS AS $4,801,852 7 McLaughlin Mark D DIR Palo Alto Net PANW AS $4,744,088 8 Podbere Burt W CFO CrowdStrike CRWD AS $3,924,873 9 Pace Stephen J VP, SO Dynatrace DT AS $3,509,152 10 Desch Matthew J CEO, DIR Iridium Comms IRDM AS $3,111,767

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.