Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/13/20

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/13/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PCB Bancorp (PCB);
  • NGL Energy (NGL);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Investment (KYN);
  • Graham (GHM); and
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Spirit Airlines (SAVE);
  • Pinterest (PINS);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Iridium Comms (IRDM);
  • FMC (FMC);
  • Dynatrace (DT);
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD); and
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Palo Alto Net (PANW).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • OneWater Marine (ONEW).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Voya Financial

BO

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Investment

KYN

JB*

$20,000,000

2

Troiano John

DIR

OneWater Marine

ONEW

JB*

$4,628,808

3

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,315,905

4

Krimbill H Michael

CEO, DIR

NGL Energy

NGL

B

$967,950

5

Rhee Don

DIR

PCB Bancorp

PCB

B

$758,080

6

Singleton Philip Austin Jr

CEO, DIR, BO

OneWater Marine

ONEW

JB*

$750,000

7

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$458,081

8

Lamkin Jeffrey B

DIR

OneWater Marine

ONEW

JB*

$300,000

9

Lines James R

CEO, DIR

Graham

GHM

B

$223,329

10

Richards Christine P

DIR

Spirit Airlines

SAVE

B

$216,200

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Capitalg

BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

S

$120,344,352

2

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR, BO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$23,672,048

3

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$13,965,714

4

Brondeau Pierre R

CEO, CB, DIR

FMC

FMC

S

$10,817,371

5

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$6,506,704

6

Silbermann Benjamin

CB, CEO, BO

Pinterest

PINS

AS

$4,801,852

7

McLaughlin Mark D

DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

AS

$4,744,088

8

Podbere Burt W

CFO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$3,924,873

9

Pace Stephen J

VP, SO

Dynatrace

DT

AS

$3,509,152

10

Desch Matthew J

CEO, DIR

Iridium Comms

IRDM

AS

$3,111,767

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.