AUD/NZD: Upside Potential Is Building

While short-term economic risks remain for Australia, and while the bond market is perhaps a little too optimistic, the short-term outlook for the AUD/NZD is likely bullish. The 1.07 level is in sight, from the current market level of around 1.04.

In the near term, this increased sensitivity could send AUD/NZD higher; a positive confluence has also potentially arisen per an improvement in a key commodity ratio that which this author monitors for the AUD/NZD pair (which is based on certain export exposures).

This means that AUD is likely to continue to be more volatile and sensitive to changes in the macroeconomic outlook and demand for energy (including iron, coal, gas and oil).

Both AUD and NZD are traditionally viewed as commodity currencies. However, as this author references, the Australian economy shows lesser economic complexity than New Zealand.

The AUD/NZD currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the New Zealand dollar, can be viewed as a "risk-neutral" pair in the sense that it measures the value of one commodity currency against another.

The AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs, for instance, tend to rally when global risk sentiment improves. This is because the Australian dollar (or AUD) and New Zealand dollar (or NZD) are the currencies of Australia and New Zealand, both being countries which have significant commodity export exposures. If global economic growth improves, the demand for commodities like oil tends to rise, and therefore an improving economic outlook usually supports AUD and NZD.

The table below shows the main export categories of Australia and New Zealand. Notice that Australia is heavily tilted towards energy exports (iron, coal, gas, in addition to gold, wheat and other exports) whereas New Zealand interestingly exports milk, meat, butter and wood, among various other exports.

(Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity; Australia and New Zealand.)

The lower concentration in New Zealand exports also signals higher economic complexity. Nevertheless, while that could potentially mean the NZD could find favor against AUD during stronger risk-off events in global markets, a return of risk-on sentiment could send the AUD/NZD higher. This is because AUD is likely to be more sensitive to positive developments with respect to global macroeconomic conditions, provided that these developments also translate into stronger energy prices (perhaps most importantly a rising oil price).

The oil price has fallen recently, just as the AUD/NZD pair has fallen. The chart below shows the WTI crude oil price (per the green line, set against the far-right y-axis) versus daily candlesticks which represent AUD/NZD price action.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The correlation is evident but it is weak, and the oil price would seem to lead the AUD/NZD pair at some times, while lag behind it at other times. This is why, as in my last article covering the AUD/NZD pair, I noted that upside potential existed most likely beginning from the latter half of February 2020, owing to a more specific commodity market signal.

While stabilizing oil prices could alone provide enough support for the AUD/NZD pair to rise (and we are indeed seeing oil prices stabilize above the $50 level, which is probably crucial for our thesis to remain intact), we should also look at the ratio between gold futures prices and skimmed milk futures prices. Gold is a significant Australian export (see the first table in this article), while skimmed milk futures (as listed on New Zealand's Exchange, the NZX) provide us with a proxy for prices of some of New Zealand's major exports (which includes milk among other dairy products like butter).

For this ratio, however, we look at the 50-day moving average in order to avoid short-term volatility which presents us with noise rather than signal. Longer-term shifts are more important for this ratio than short-term rises and falls. The updated ratio in the chart below shows that we could be at a stage where there exists a perfect confluence of factors (as the ratio's moving average is ticking up, oil prices are also ticking up as we established previously). This could lead to (further) upside volatility in the AUD/NZD pair.

Note that in the chart above, I have included both the 50-day moving average (see the dark purple line, set against the far-right y-axis) as well as the daily ratio (which is more volatile, as mentioned). The daily ratio has been included to ensure that it is not collapsing below the moving average (which could threaten our thesis). It would appear that the ratio is improving firmly, and therefore this author believes the commodity space as a whole currently favors upside in the AUD/NZD pair going forward.

Establishing an upside target, however, may be difficult. Using volume profile analysis, which assesses market moves using both prices and volumes traded at different price levels, we can retrieve a figure that reflects the market's probable estimation of short-term fair value. Using price action since October 1, 2019 (the beginning of the last quarter of 2019 to present), the fair value would appear to be in the current region of 1.04.

Therefore, we should expect the pair to either consolidate at the current level (offering limited upside or downside in the near term), or otherwise surge to much higher levels (potentially first seeking a level in line with the highs of the first half of 2019, which match the lows of October and November of 2019 around the 1.07 level). The chart below illustrates the 1.07 level above, using a horizontal blue line.

Provided that the coronavirus scare does not place further pressure on oil prices (below the $50 level for WTI), the 1.07 level would appear to be an interesting target for the pair (representing upside of over 260 pips from the current spot price).

Interest rates are also important, however. Australia is not only exposed to the economic threat of the coronavirus directly (by virtue of its exports to China and surrounding Asian countries), but it has also been suffering from particularly bad bush fires which have raged across key parts of the country. There are certainly reasons to entertain the possibility of a rate cut, which would mean that the presently optimistic bond market (pricing in a one-year yield of about +0.81% as shown below, versus the Reserve Bank of Australia's official cash rate of +0.75%) could send yields tumbling.

Therefore, while we should certainly acknowledge the possibility of upside in the near term for the AUD/NZD pair, we should also monitor the interest rate outlook for Australia. If commodity prices find a stable footing, we could also see the interest rate outlook remain optimistic. However, should commodity prices begin to suffer again in the short term, this could not only put direct pressure on the demand for AUD but also reverse the bond market's current optimism, which could escalate a downside case for AUD FX crosses.

Nevertheless, while some risks remain, this author believes that a bullish outlook for AUD/NZD is the correct view to take over the short-to-medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.