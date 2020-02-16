REET: Evaluating This Global Real Estate Play

REET is heavily exposed to the retail sector. While retail sales have held up relatively well, the sector faces some headwinds and will struggle with growth going forward.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) as an investment option at its current market price. With broad U.S. market indices sitting in record high territory, I have been looking at alternative places to put new cash to work. REET has recently caught my eye, as I am attracted by its global strategy, as well as its Real Estate focus, which I view as a more defensive sector.

On the plus side, I like that REET offers some non-U.S. exposure. As a sector ETF, lack of diversity is inherent, but bringing in some holdings from overseas helps to alleviate this concern a bit. Further, REET's income stream is quite attractive, especially in relative terms to the broader stock market, government bonds, and other Real Estate sector ETFs. While these are positives, I also see headwinds for the fund. The top sub-sector is retail, which is an area I am quite cautious about for multiple reasons. The growing consumer trend is towards online shopping, which is going to pressure retail stores for the foreseeable future. While the U.S. consumer remains in good shape, retail sales are struggling to increase markedly from prior years. This comes despite a strong job market and rising wages. Further, this trend is not unique to the U.S., as other developed markets, such as Canada, are struggling with retail sales pressure as well.

Background

First, a little about REET. The fund's stated goal is "to track the investment results of an index composed of global real estate equities in developed and emerging markets". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as the weightings in the index and is managed by BlackRock (BLK). REET is currently trading at $28.49/share and yields 5.09% annually.

Real Estate is a sector I cover on a regular basis, typically through a review of two popular domestic REIT ETFs, the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) and the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH). These are two funds I advocated buying back in November and January, respectively, as I believed the Real Estate sector was poised for a bit of a comeback after lagging the broader market. Readers can view these articles here and here. Since those reviews, both funds have seen gains, but those gains have generally been in line with the broader market. As such, I wanted to branch out to cover a more diversified fund, such as one that offers some global exposure. This led me to REET, as I was intrigued by its high yield and non-U.S. holdings. After review, I believe the fund could hold up well as Real Estate comes back in to favor. However, I also see some headwinds for this fund specifically, and believe a "neutral" rating is most appropriate at this time, and I will explain why below.

Buying For Income

To begin, I want to highlight one of the key reasons why investors would want to consider REET right now. Specifically, I see this fund as a play on income generation, and less on share price appreciation. To see why, consider the two broad, Real Estate focused funds I mentioned above, ICF and SCHH. These two funds are similar to REET in that they track the Real Estate sector, yet they have a domestic focus and strikingly smaller yield. While neither strategy is inherently "better", the domestic focus has been winning over the past few years. To illustrate, consider the 5-year share price move of all three funds:

As you can see, REET has definitively lagged its U.S.-focused peers over the time period, in terms of capital appreciation. While this under-performance may turn investors away from the fund, we have to also consider the relative yields. From an income perspective, what REET is offering is more attractive, as shown in the chart below:

Fund Current Yield REET 5.09% ICF 2.41% SCHH 2.76%

My takeaway here is investors need to look at REET, and the alternative options, with an understanding of their own goals. Over the long term, REET has been offering more in terms of current income, but ICF and SCHH have a bit more volatility and larger share price gains. So there is a clear trade-off between the strategies.

The good news is, for those focused more on current income, REET does have some tailwinds at its back. Chief among them is the current interest rate environment, in the U.S. and abroad. While central banks have not made any cuts to interest rates since 2020 began, the current rate environment is still quite dovish. While interest rates trended higher in the U.S. in 2018, they moved lower last year. Similarly, benchmark interest rates in the United Kingdom and the European Union are trending either right at or below decade-lows, as shown in the following graph:

My point here is investors have a very legitimate reason for continuing to buy dividend payers for an income focus. While REET may lag in terms of total return compared to equities, its current dividend yield is well above what government bonds are offering, so it could be the right move for an investor with an income objective.

Global and Emerging Market Focus? Sort Of

Based on the previous paragraph, one may deduce that REET offers a well diversified income play within the Real Estate sector. After all, the yield is attractive and the fund has a "global" focus, which includes an objective to target both developed and emerging markets around the world. While REET does indeed meet its objective, investors who may be enticed by this strategy need to recognize that it is not as diverse as one may believe. While I would absolutely advocate for diversifying around the globe, REET is still heavily focused on the U.S. market, as shown below:

Source: iShares

As you can see, this is a diverse list of countries, but the heavy focus is on the U.S., and then other developed markets.

Now, I am not saying this is a "bad" thing, but rather pointing it out because if an investor was to look at the fund's title and description, they may be anticipating more, and different, international exposure. The fund is clearly biased towards American companies, with about two-thirds of its weighting exclusive to the U.S., including all ten of the top holdings, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Furthermore, investors would have also noted the "emerging markets" objective the fund advertises. While it is true the fund does indeed offer this exposure, it is quite light. When we consider that only Singapore, Hong Kong, and likely a good percentage of "Other" are in the emerging markets camp, that only leaves investors with 8% exposure. Again, this is not saying investors should want more than this, but it is important to highlight how focused this fund is on the U.S. and other developed markets. While I personally find this make-up preferable, it would not be the right play for those wanting a majority of non-U.S. exposure, or a large weighting towards the Real Estate sectors in emerging markets, despite REET's stated objective.

Retail Sector Poses A Challenge

While I generally like the idea of increasing exposure to the Real Estate sector right now, there is one particular aspect of REET that makes me a bit cautious on the fund. Specifically, this is the fund's heavy weighting towards the retail sub-sector, which is an area I have been reluctant to buy much exposure to over the past few years. This is important for REET, because retail makes up almost 20% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, this is an area that will heavily impact REET's overall performance and is likely a key reason why REET has underperformed other Real Estate ETFs over the past few years.

The good news is, while the outlook for retail is a bit mixed, there have been some signs of strength. In the U.S., retail sales saw a sharp uptick to end 2019, with December retail sales coming in at a higher level than any month for the past year, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, this was a welcome boost, as December saw strong retail sales growth on both a month-over-month and year-over-year comparison.

However, while this is good news in isolation, there is a reason why I am not wildly bullish on this performance. Overall, yes, the figures were strong, and that will help support both REET and the broader market as a whole. On the other hand, we have to consider that December's year-over-year gain came in at such a sharp increase because December sales in 2018 were very weak. Consider that in December 2018, retail sales dropped off, on a month-over-month basis, to a level not seen in nine years, as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My point here is that, while the December figures in 2019 do look healthy, the year-over-year gain is not as impressive when we consider the 2018 benchmark was quite poor. This makes the 2019 figures seem better than they really were, in my view.

Diving deeper in to the first chart, we also see that year-over-year growth for 2019 was below levels in 2018. While it was still a positive to see consistent gains, the slowing of gains should be a concern, especially when we consider that the employment picture improved last year. That should have supported more robust increases in consumer spending.

Along these lines, it is important to point out that this is not a trend that is unique to America. As REET is an internationally diverse fund, retail sales abroad could help make up for the slowing growth domestically. However, looking across the border to Canada, which represents over 3% of REET's total assets, we will see a similar story unfold. Specifically, overall retail volumes have been flat over the past three years, suggesting sluggish consumer confidence and demand, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that I see this sub-sector continuing to weigh on REET for the long term. While retail in-store sales are struggling to grow, e-commerce sales are soaring. Over the past few years, during the challenging retail backdrop, purchases online have grown substantially, and they are expected to continue growing over the next decade, as shown below:

Source: Statista

In summary, retail's story is mixed, as slowing sales growth is being challenged by the structural change in the sector. While REET offers more than just retail exposure, the fact that it is the fund's top sector by weighting will make it difficult for the fund to outperform in 2020, in my view.

Bottom-line

For investors used to buying U.S. stocks exclusively, REET could be a nice way to build some international exposure, without going "all-in" on another country or region. With substantial U.S. exposure, REET's fate still rests predominately with the strength of the U.S. Real Estate sector, but does give investors some diversity in their holdings. Further, the fund's yield is especially attractive when we consider both the state of the broader equity and debt markets, as well as alternative Real Estate ETFs. While positive traits do exist, my concern for REET in particular is its heavy retail exposure. This is a sector that is being pressured by cautious consumers and a growing shift towards e-commerce. These are trends that are likely to accelerate in the years ahead, so investors will want to consider those risks. Therefore, I stand by a "neutral" outlook for REET and suggest investors carefully evaluate any new positions at this time.

